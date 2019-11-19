Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aroundtown SA    AT1   LU1673108939

AROUNDTOWN SA

(AT1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Germany's Aroundtown and TLG Immobilien agree on all share merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 04:12am EST

Shares in Germany's TLG Immobilien rose 1.9% in early trading after the firm said it would merge with Aroundtown SA in an all-share deal to create a commercial real estate company with 25 billion euros ($27.68 billion) in assets.

TLG shareholders will receive 3.6 Aroundtown shares, which amounts to a 27.66 euros offer price per TLG share or a 3.2% premium based on last closing prices, the companies said in a statement early on Tuesday.

Ouram Holding S.à r.l., TLG's largest shareholder, has committed to tender its approximately 28% stake in TLG in the deal, the company said.

The combined company will have assets mainly in Berlin, Frankfurt, Dresden, Leipzig, Hamburg, and aims to achieve operational and financial annual synergies equivalent to a pre-tax increase in funds from operations of 110 million euros to 139 million euros within five years post-merger, TLG said.

Aroundtown shares fell 0.2% in early trading.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AROUNDTOWN SA -0.23% 7.664 Delayed Quote.6.40%
SHARE PLC 0.79% 30.49 Delayed Quote.32.97%
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG 2.05% 27.35 Delayed Quote.10.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AROUNDTOWN SA
04:12aGermany's Aroundtown and TLG Immobilien agree on all share merger
RE
03:41aEUROPE : European shares edge higher in cautious trading
RE
11/18AROUNDTOWN : and TLG signed binding business combination agreement paving the wa..
EQ
11/18AROUNDTOWN : and TLG signed binding business combination agreement paving the wa..
EQ
11/18AROUNDTOWN SA : Public Takeover Offer by Aroundtown SA for all outstanding share..
EQ
11/15AROUNDTOWN : to convene Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeti..
EQ
11/15AROUNDTOWN : to convene Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeti..
EQ
10/27AROUNDTOWN : And tlg immobilien agree on essential non-binding terms for their p..
EQ
10/27AROUNDTOWN : And tlg immobilien agree on essential non-binding terms for their p..
EQ
10/26AROUNDTOWN : and TLG Immobilien AG agree on essential non-binding terms for pote..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 900 M
EBIT 2019 2 091 M
Net income 2019 1 325 M
Debt 2019 6 980 M
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 6,94x
P/E ratio 2020 8,33x
EV / Sales2019 18,2x
EV / Sales2020 17,5x
Capitalization 9 399 M
Chart AROUNDTOWN SA
Duration : Period :
Aroundtown SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AROUNDTOWN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 8,76  €
Last Close Price 7,68  €
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shmuel Mayo Chief Executive Officer
Eyal Ben David Chief Financial Officer
Jelena Afxentiou Director
Oschrie Massatschi Director
Markus Leininger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AROUNDTOWN SA6.40%10 422
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.71%40 429
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.61%36 535
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.78%30 430
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED13.63%29 811
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.19.10%25 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group