MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Australian Stock Exchange > Arq Group Limited MLB AU0000014094 ARQ GROUP LIMITED (MLB) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/30 0.063 AUD -3.08% 03:53a ARQ : Annual Report including Annual Financial Report FY2019 PU 03/23 ARQ : Change to Executive Team - Chief Financial Officer PU 03/05 ARQ : App 3Z - Final Interest Notice (Simon Martin Naseema Sparks) PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Arq : Annual Report including Annual Financial Report FY2019 0 03/30/2020 | 03:53am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 30 March 2020 ARQ GROUP LTD (ASX: ARQ) Annual Report including audited Annual Financial Report For the year ended 31 December 2019 Attached is the Arq Group Ltd (Arq Group) Annual Report, including the audited Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019. A copy of the report, accompanied by the notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting, will be sent in April 2020 to those shareholders who have elected to receive a printed copy. The report will also be available on the Company's website: https://arq.group/investor-centre/announcements Changes to Reported Financial Results - Impairment of SMB Business Arq Group refers to its previously issued Appendix 4E and unaudited Preliminary Financial Report release dated 27 February 2020. As a result of finalising the audit of the financial report for the year ended 31 December 2019, Arq Group has reassessed the impairment charge on the goodwill allocated to the SMB business, following additional information received related to the estimated costs of disposal to achieve the planned adjustment to the cost base of the SMB business going forward in FY 2020. The revised impairment charge associated with the SMB business for FY 2019 is $41.1m (up from $38.8m). There is no change to Arq Group's previously reported underlying EBITDA1from continuing and discontinued operations for FY 2019, and there is no cash impact as a result of this revision. The impact to other statutory financial measures previously reported in the Appendix 4E and Preliminary Financial Report as required by ASX Listing Rules is presented below: 2019 2019 Audited Appendix 4E final results preliminary results $A'000s $A'000s Loss after tax from continuing operations (45,951) (43,676) Loss after tax attributable to members of the parent (131,303) (129,028) cents cents Loss per share from continuing operations (38.01) (36.13) Loss per share attributable to members of the parent (108.62) (106.70) There were no other changes to the reported financial results for FY 2019. 1Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation P 1300 638 734 Level 23, 680 George Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000 Arq Group Limited ABN 21 073 716 793 ASX: ARQ arq.group ENDS Please contact Ms Anne Jordan, Company Secretary, if you have any queries. Anne Jordan Company Secretary anne.jordan@arq.group 02 9215 6300 The release of this announcement was authorised by Mr Andrew Reitzer, Chairman. About Arq Group Arq Group Ltd is Australia's largest full-service digital marketing agency for small and medium businesses - fuelling the growth of local businesses from inception to acceleration. Since its founding in 1996, Arq Group Ltd (previously Melbourne IT Group) has helped fuel the success of more than one million Australian small to medium businesses. With roots in domain name and hosting, Arq Group Ltd are the small and medium business digital marketing experts who catapult growth by helping businesses get online, improve and protect their online presence. Arq Group Ltd consists of the brands Netregistry, WME and Melbourne IT. The Arq Group Ltd Enterprise division was divested on March 2020. P 1300 638 734 Level 23, 680 George Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000 Arq Group Limited ABN 21 073 716 793 ASX: ARQ arq.group Arq Group Annual Report 2019 Our Locations Sydney Level 23, 680 George Street Sydney, New South Wales 2000 T+61 2 9215 6300 Brisbane Level 3, 192 Ann Street Brisbane, Queensland 4000 T+61 7 3230 7373 Melbourne Level 9, 505 Little Collins Street Melbourne, Victoria 3000 T+61 3 8624 2300 Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held: Thursday, 28th May, 2020 at 11.00am Details on our website. All shareholders are invited to attend the AGM or to complete and return the proxy form that accompanies the Notice of Meeting Contents Chair's Review Enterprise SMB People & Culture Board of Directors Directors' Report & Remuneration Report Financial Statements & Notes Auditor's Independence Declaration Independent Auditor's Report ASX Additional Information ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 1 Chair's Review 2019 was a challenging year for Arq Group. The Board has undertaken a number of strategic initiatives over the last 18 months, including the implementation of a turnaround plan for the SMB division, the divestment of the non-core TPP Wholesale reseller business, the appointment of Macquarie Capital to undertake an independent strategic review of the business with a focus on assessing a range of options to maximise shareholder value, and the divestment of the underperforming Enterprise business in February 2020. SMB With an unrelenting focus on customers, a change in operating model, effective cost management and an integrated approach in sales account management and fulfillment, the SMB division has finished 2019 with strong sales momentum in its digital marketing business, and has delivered real integration of the legacy domain name and hosting business with digital marketing solutions. This continuation of the turnaround of the SMB division has resulted in a return to positive Underlying EBITDA1growth in 2019 and continued momentum leading into 2020. Enterprise 2019 was a challenging year. After years of sustained organic growth, our Enterprise division encountered market headwinds in the second half of 2019. The resultant slowing down of the business prevented the Group from meeting revenue and EBITDA1targets. Despite management actions, these trends did not turn around resulting in our advisors recommending a disposal of the Enterprise division. The sale of Enterprise was completed on 2 March 2020. Looking Forward SMB continues to improve its sales momentum with a deeper focus on customer value creation, cost optimisations and operational excellence. As Australia moves closer towards a digital economy, the ever- growing demand for digital solutions by SMB customers will strengthen our market position. 1Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 2 Enterprise 2019 was a challenging year for the Enterprise division. After years of sustained organic growth, the Enterprise division encountered market headwinds in the second half of 2019. The growth anticipated from existing and new accounts tracked below expectations. This prevented the Enterprise division and subsequently the Group from meeting revenue growth targets. Proactive management The management team identified factors driving the Enterprise division's inconsistent performance over the past year and took appropriate measures to address these. Those measures included overhead cost management, tighter pipeline forecasting processes and organisational changes. As a result, Enterprise had a stronger than expected finish to the year due to higher billable utilisation, in what was a disappointing overall result. Update Following a strategic review by the Company's advisers recommending a disposal of the business, on 11 February 2020, the Group announced that it had entered a binding agreement to sell the Enterprise division to a consortium comprising Quadrant Private Equity and certain members of the Enterprise leadership team (being current Arq Group Interim CEO, Tristan Sternson, Justin Parcell and Cameron Boog), for $35 million on a cash and debt free basis. The sale was completed on 2 March 2020. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 3 SMB In 2019, there has been a positive turnaround in the SMB division. Across our Netregistry, WME, and Melbourne IT brands we are well positioned to offer small and medium business customers affordable domain, hosting, email and digital marketing services to help them get online, improve their online performance, and protect their online brand. We are committed to delivering outcomes for customers with a clearly defined return on their digital investment. Going forward, our focus is on our customers, achieving operational excellence and brand consolidation. Revenue growth Throughout 2019, the SMB division focussed on revenue growth within its two customer proposition categories of 'Get Online' and 'Improve Online Performance'. 'Get Online' domain, website hosting, email products, and templated website builds were the primary products sold, supporting small business customers in the initial stage of their online journey primarily through the Netregistry brand. Bespoke website builds and scalable integrated digital performance marketing programs sold under the WME brand helped our customers improve their online performance. And in 2019, it was pleasing to see acquisition synergies achieved with both the WME and Netregistry brands supporting customers with PPC and SEO services. Top-line revenue growth in WME, our primary digital marketing brand, was achieved through capability improvements and smart marketing automation. We invested in sales capability through sales leadership training and improved capability with frontline sales to support the acquisition of customers. We also focused on developing smart marketing automation to improve sales efficiency when servicing inbound leads. The net result is new digital marketing product sales revenue growth month on month. Improving the profitability in Netregistry, our foundational business for domain registrations, productivity suites and websites business, was realised through improved marketing automation and operational cost efficiencies. This underlying profit improvement facilitated diversification in the business in the form of digital marketing product and customer experience investments to build growth potential in 2020 and beyond. A return to fundamentals In 2019 Underlying EBITDA increased by 7%2. The performance improvement can be attributed to a fundamentals approach, characterised by a focus on customers, a change in operating model and effective cost management. We moved away from solely being an acquisition and retention business in subscriptions and shifted our focus to creating success for our customers. 2Relates to the SMB Direct business only, excluding the SMB Indirect (non-core) segment as a result of the sale of the TPP Wholesale reseller business. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 4 Customer focus During the year the SMB division adopted new sales and account management approaches to better service our customers. Within both the WME and Netregistry brands, a pre-sales and sales 'wheeler-and- dealer' structure was introduced to improve customer sales conversations and deliver increased sales order value. Within our WME brand we introduced an integrated approach to sales account management and fulfilment teams to improve the customers' experience throughout their entire journey. This change in approach led to a deeper understanding of customers and segments. Importantly, we identified metrics to measure our customers' success supported by our fulfillment teams. The introduction of a new onboarding program helped customers get established and set up for success quickly. We worked closely with customers to proactively guide them through the key milestones of adoption, value and growth within their first 90 days with us. Cost management and operational efficiencies A key ingredient in the successful turn-around of SMB was stringent cost management. The sustainable and ongoing cost management program sought to take cost out without impacting the ability of the business to deliver both strong top line revenue growth in digital solutions or negatively impact our ability to service and retain the large base of Foundations customers. As a result, we were able to reduce our underlying operational cost base by over $5 million. At the brand level, the 'fundamentals' approach encompassed a simplification of our brands. We continued to retire our legacy brands (Webcentral and Results First), consolidating them under Netregistry, Melbourne IT and WME. There will be further brand consolidation during the first half of 2020 with the Domainz brand and customers migrating to Netregistry. The sale of the TPP Wholesale business to CentralNic was finalised for $21.3 million. CentralNic is a world- leading registry and registrar with a large wholesale business whose customer base is closely aligned to TPP Wholesale's. The sale enables the SMB division to focus on the core products and services that will accelerate the digital services growth strategy. SEMrush awards In November 2019 our digital expertise was recognised with a prominent industry award. The SEMrush AU awards celebrate the success of online marketing professionals in the Australian market and recognise top marketing campaigns and teams that work in the online space that bring exceptional growth and revenues to companies. WME won the "Best Integrated Campaign" award for our work with our client Unique Laser. Our expertise in search engine optimisation and PPC, helped Unique Laser grow traffic to their website from 400 monthly visits to more than 10,000. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 5 Outlook Small to medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the Australian economy. The SMB division has evolved to become a leading supplier of digital marketing solutions to more than 330,000 customers across Australia and New Zealand. We spent 2019 consolidating and building a platform for growth. SMB will continue to strengthen its business, grow market share and deliver on our brand promise to become the most impactful digital marketing partner in Australia - unlocking the growth potential of local small and medium businesses. People & Culture Arq Group implemented significant organisational changes in 2019. Martin Mercer, the CEO and Managing Director exited the business in September 2019, as a result of poor performance in both the Enterprise and SMB divisions. Tristan Sternson was promoted to Interim CEO in September 2019 and stepped down on the successful completion of the sale of the Enterprise division in March 2020. Brett Fenton, the then head of SMB, was promoted to Interim CEO to drive the remainder of the strategic review process, including the potential sale of SMB. We also moved our people into new premises. During 2019, we finalised the last of our relocations with the move of our Brisbane employees to 192 Ann Street in the CBD. This relocation followed those of our Sydney and Melbourne people to more contemporary office spaces. We recognise that gender balance is a key business issue. In 2019 we increased the number of women in our workforce from 29% to 31%. We have conducted a great deal of work on pay equity. In December 2018 our gender pay gap was less than 5%, compared to the national average gender pay gap of 14.6% as at March 2019. We have a highly diverse workforce. Our employees represent more than 50 nationalities and we actively celebrate cultural diversity. 2019 was a challenging year, and one in which our people experienced many changes. We recognize the hard work and commitment of our people and thank them for their patience, dedication and loyalty. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 6 Board of Directors Andrew Reitzer Non-Executive Director and Chair (Appointed 1 August 2018) Qualifications Bachelor of Commerce - University of South Africa Master of Business Leadership - University of South Africa Experience and Expertise Andrew Reitzer brings more than 35 years of global experience in the technology, retail and wholesaling industries. Andrew has extensive experience in M&A, post-acquisition integration and organisational change. From 1988 to 30 June 2013, Andrew was CEO of Metcash Limited. Prior to his appointment to CEO, Andrew held various management roles at METRO Cash & Carry and led the establishment of METRO's operations in Israel and Russia and served as the Group Operations Director. In addition to the Non-Executive Directorships listed below, Andrew is a Director of several private companies. Other Current Listed Company Directorships Amaysim Limited (ASX: AYS) (Non-Executive Chair) (appointed June 2015) SG Fleet Limited (ASX: SGF) ) (Non-Executive Chair) (Appointed February 2014) Former Listed Company Directorships In Last Three Years Nil Special Responsibilities Chair of the Board Andrew Macpherson Non-Executive Director (Appointed 19 July 2017) Qualifications Bachelor of Industrial Engineering (Hons) - University of NSW Experience and Expertise Andrew Macpherson is an experienced senior executive with strong interests, and specific experience, in the use of technology to transform traditional businesses. Andrew worked with global consulting ﬁrm Accenture for 27 years, specialising in implementing complex technology-enabled change projects in large enterprises and government in Australia, Asia and Europe. He retired as APAC Regional Managing Director - Technology in 2005. Over the following 13 years he has been actively involved as an investor, director and executive in the agribusiness, retail, hospitality and services sectors. Andrew is also the Chair of Workventures and LifeCircle, and a non-executive director of the Rozetta Institute, all of which are not-for-profit enterprises. Other Current Listed Company Directorships Nil Former Listed Company Directorships In Last Three Years OneVue Holdings (ASX: OVH) (appointed October 2016, retired June 2019) Ruralco Holdings (ASX: RHL) (appointed December 2017, retired September 2019) Special Responsibilities Chair of the Human Resources, Remuneration and Nomination Committee Member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 7 Karl Siegling Non-Executive Director (Appointed 23 August 2019) Qualifications Bachelor of Commerce - University of Melbourne Bachelor of Law - University of Melbourne Masters in Business Administration - INSEAD (France) Post Graduate Diploma in Finance with the Securities Institute of Australia (FINSIA) Experience and Expertise Karl Siegling has over 25 years' investment experience in the financial sector in Australia and overseas. Me Siegling commenced work in the Financial Services sector in Australia with Deutsche Morgan Grenfell, trading overnight currencies, bonds and bond options on the Sydney Futures Exchange. Mr Siegling then worked within the Equities Research Division of Deutsche Morgan Grenfell before studying an MBA at INSEAD and working as a Summer Associate within the equities division of Goldman Sachs in London. Upon returning to Australia, Mr Siegling was the Managing Director of eFinancial Capital Limited (a subsidiary of Challenger international Limited) focused on investing in early stage and expansion capital for financial services and technology companies. Mr Siegling also worked as a consultant for Wilson Asset Management, researching stocks, before setting up Cadence Asset Management Proprietary Limited. Other Current Listed Company Directorships Cadence Capital Limited (Executive Chair) (appointed 9 February 2005) Former Listed Company Directorships In Last Three Years Nil Special Responsibilities Nil Larry Bloch Non-Executive Director (Appointed 3 April 2014) Qualifications Bachelor of Science and Post-graduate Honours degrees in Pure Mathematics and Computer Science - University of Cape Town Experience and Expertise Mr Bloch has been a serial entrepreneur, pioneer and leader in the online business services industry for 20 years. He was the founder and former MD of NetBeneﬁt (UK) in 1994, which rapidly became the largest domain and hosting provider in Europe. He also founded Virtual Internet (France) in 1996. After re-locating to Australia in 1997, he co- founded Netregistry Group and was its major shareholder, CEO and Chair for 17 years, before selling it to Arq Group in 2014. Other Current Listed Company Directorships Nil Former Listed Company Directorships In Last Three Years Nil Special Responsibilities Member of the Human Resources, Remuneration and Nomination Committee ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 8 Simon Martin Non-Executive Director (Retired 27 February 2020) Qualifications Bachelor of Commerce - University of Melbourne Master of Business Administration (MBA) - University of Melbourne Member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors Experience and Expertise Mr Martin has more than 25 years of ﬁnancial and commercial experience, most recently as an investor and Director. The majority of his executive career was spent in leadership, strategy and finance roles in the technology sector. He was CFO and a Director of MYOB from 2004 to 2012, before joining iCareHealth as CEO until the sale of its Australian operations to Telstra Health in 2014. Mr Martin is also an investor in, and Director of, a number of technology businesses focused on the SME and healthcare sectors in Australia and the UK. Mr Martin is also a Non-Executive Director of Tandem Corporation Pty Ltd (appointed April 2018), BIG4 Holiday Parks of Australia Pty Ltd (appointed May 2016) and Methodist Ladies' College Ltd in Melbourne (appointed January 2016). Other Current Listed Company Directorships Nil Former Listed Company Directorships In Last Three Years Nil Special Responsibilities Chair of the Audit and Risk Management Committee Member of the Human Resources, Remuneration and Nomination Committee Naseema Sparks AM Non-Executive Director (Retired 27 February 2020) Qualifications Master of Business Administration - Melbourne Business School, University of Melbourne Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors Experience and Expertise Ms Sparks is an experienced top-line growth director with experience across a range of sectors, particularly technology. Her expertise includes corporate strategy, mobile digital, data, customer and consumer segmentation, media, branding and marketing. She was formerly Managing Director and Global Partner of M&C Saatchi Ltd. Ms Sparks is a Non-Executive Director of Knight Frank Australia (appointed February 2017) and AIG Australia (appointed 2010). Ms Sparks also serves on the boards of several emerging technology companies at scale-up and pre-IPO stage. Other Current Listed Company Directorships Australian Vintage Ltd (McGuigan Wines) (ASX: AVG) (appointed February 2015) Former Listed Company Directorships In Last Three Years PMP Ltd (2010 - 2016) Grays eCommerce Group Ltd (2014 - 2016) IncentiaPay Ltd (ASX: INP) (Non-Executive Chair) (appointed May 2018, retired June 2019) Special Responsibilities Member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee Member of the Human Resources, Remuneration and Nomination Committee ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 9 Martin Mercer Managing Director & CEO (Appointed 7 April 2014 and resigned 24 September 2019) Qualifications Bachelor of Arts (Hons) and Laws - University of Sydney Graduate Diploma Finance - Securities Institute of Australia Experience and Expertise Mr Mercer has over 20 years' experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors. Prior to joining Arq Group (formerly Melbourne IT), he was Managing Director, Strategy and Fixed, at Optus following four years as CEO of Vividwireless, and ten years in a number of positions at Telstra. Other Current Listed Company Directorships Nil Former Listed Company Directorships In Last Three Years Nil Special Responsibilities Managing Director ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 10 Director's Report and Financial Statements Directors' Report Your Directors submit their report for the year ended 31 December 2019. Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated. Directors Mr. A. Reitzer Mr. A. Macpherson Mr. M. Mercer (Resigned 24 September 2019) Mr. L. Bloch Ms. N. Sparks, AM (Retired 27 February 2020) Mr. S. Martin (Retired 27 February 2020) Mr. K. Siegling (Appointed 23 August 2019) Company Secretaries Mr. F. Bearsley (Ceased employment 23 March 2020) Ms. A. Jordan Details of Directors' experience, expertise and directorships Full details of the Directors' experience, expertise and directorships can be found on the Arq Group Limited website at www.arq.group Interests in the shares and performance rights of the company As of the date of this report, directors hold the following interests in the shares and performance rights in the company: Performance Ordinary rights(1)over shares ordinary shares Mr Andrew Reitzer (Chair) 122,500 - Mr Larry Bloch 6,708,363 - Mr Andrew Macpherson 171,340 - Mr Karl Siegling(2) 22,873,712 - Performance rights are zero-priced options over ordinary shares of Arq Group Limited. Included in his shareholding is 21,230,532 of shares attributed to Cadence Asset Management Pty Ltd ATF Cadence Capital Fund and Cadence Capital Limited, in which Mr Karl Siegling has an indirect relevant interest. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 11 Director's Report and Financial Statements Principal activities The principal activities of the Group during the year by operating segment are described as follows: Continuing operations(1)- SMB SMB provides domain name registrations and renewals, website and email hosting, website development, search engine marketing and social advertising campaigns in Australia and New Zealand. Discontinued operations(1)- Enterprise Enterprise provides services including cloud, mobile application development, data and analytics to Australian enterprise and government organisations. The Enterprise division was sold on 2 March 2020. Review and results of operations Earnings per Share 2019 2018 cents cents Continuing operations(1) Basic loss per share (38.01) (0.13) Diluted loss per share (38.01) (0.13) 2019 2018 cents cents Attributable to members of the parent Basic loss per share (108.62) (2.08) Diluted loss per share (108.62) (2.08) Continuing operations refers to the SMB segment, as a result of the classification of the Enterprise business as a discontinued operation for the year ended 31 December 2019. For comparability, the prior year comparative has been re-presented. Reported loss per share from continuing operations at 31 December 2019 was 38.01 cents (2018: loss per share of 0.13 cents). Loss per share attributable to members of the parent at 31 December 2019 was 108.62 cents (2018: 2.08 cents). This is driven principally by non-cash impairment charge to goodwill, as well as a non-cash loss on the revaluation of the Enterprise disposal group to fair value less costs of disposal. Dividends During the year, a final dividend of 4.5 cents per share, amounting to $5.36 million was paid on 30 April 2019. No interim dividend was paid. No final dividend has been declared related to the current period. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 12 Director's Report and Financial Statements Sale of the TPP Wholesale reseller business The Group divested certain assets and liabilities related to the TPP Wholesale reseller business to CentralNic Group plc on 31 July 2019. The Group received $21,300,000 cash of total transaction proceeds, with $3,100,000 expected over the next two years associated with the separation of the business from the Group as part of the Transitional Services Agreement. The transaction proceeds were used to reduce the Group's debt. As a result of the transaction, the Group recognised a $554,000 net gain on disposal of the net assets associated with the TPP Wholesale reseller business. Strategic Review During the year, the Company had received preliminary approaches from parties interested in discussing value-creating opportunities relating to both the SMB and Enterprise business units. In light of this, the Company appointed Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited to undertake a strategic review, exploring all avenues for maximising shareholder value including, but not limited to, the sale of one or more of the Enterprise or SMB business units, as well as other various capital management changes. One of the outcomes arising from the Strategic Review was the sale of the Enterprise business unit, as described below. The Strategic Review is ongoing as at the date of this report, focusing on the remainder of the Group's business. Sale of Enterprise On 11 February 2020, the Group entered into an agreement to divest the Enterprise division to a consortium consisting of Quadrant Private Equity and members of management for $35,000,000 in cash, less transaction costs and working capital adjustments. This transaction was completed on 2 March 2020. As the divestment of the Enterprise division was considered to be highly probable at 31 December 2019, the Enterprise division has been separately presented as held for sale in accordance with AASB 5: Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations as at 31 December 2019. Given the significance of the Enterprise division to the Group's operations, the Enterprise division has also been determined to be a discontinued operation. The financial information in this report (including the restatement of the prior year comparative) has therefore been presented in accordance with AASB 5. The assets and liabilities of the Enterprise division have been written down to their fair value less costs of disposal, resulting in the Group incurring a $81,258,000 revaluation loss against the value of non-monetary assets allocated to the Enterprise division. Accordingly, the remainder of the Group's business has been defined as "continuing operations" in accordance with Australian accounting standards. This consists of the SMB division, which includes both the SMB Direct business as well as the remainder of the SMB Indirect business following the sale of the TPP Wholesale reseller business, and associated corporate costs that continue to be incurred by the Group. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 13 Director's Report and Financial Statements Overview The following table summarises the results for the year ended 31 December 2019. 2019 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 AASB 16(1) AASB 117(1) AASB 117 Continuing operations(2) Revenue from contracts with customers Registration revenue 66,425 66,425 74,376 Solutions, hosting & services 17,190 17,190 25,718 Total revenue from contracts with customers 83,615 83,615 100,094 Underlying EBITDA from continuing operations(3) 14,795 12,212 15,362 Total EBITDA loss from continuing operations(2,3) (30,699) (33,282) (1,550) Depreciation and amortisation expense (10,537) (8,124) (13,379) Net interest expense (4,477) (4,160) (2,714) Loss before tax from continuing operations (45,713) (45,566) (17,643) Income tax (expense) / benefit (238) (429) 2,216 Loss for the year from continuing operations (45,951) (45,995) (15,427) (Loss) / profit for the year from discontinued operations(2) Loss for the year Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to: Members of the parent Non-controlling interests Continuing and discontinued operations Cash flow from operations (85,272) (85,165) 13,101 (131,223) (131,160) (2,326) (131,303) (131,240) (2,456) 80 80 131 (131,223) (131,160) (2,326) 11,272 7,180 18,267 The Group applies, for the first time, AASB 16: Leases ('AASB 16') for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group has adopted the modified retrospective approach which does not require the restatement of previous financial statements. The nature and effect of these changes are disclosed in Note B4 to the Financial Statements. For comparative purposes to the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group has also presented unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 under the previous accounting standard AASB 117: Leases . Due to the presentation of the Enterprise business as a discontinued operation for the year ended 31 December 2019, the prior period comparatives have been restated in accordance with AASB 5: Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations . Refer to the explanation provided in the 'Sale of Enterprise' section. EBITDA = Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation. The Group believes this unaudited non-IFRS information is relevant to the user's understanding of the Group's underlying performance. Upon adoption of AASB 16, reported EBITDA loss from continuing operations decreased by $2,583,000, due to a reduction in lease rental expenses. Loss after tax attributable to members of the parent increased by $66,000, owing to a combination of a reduction in lease rental expenses offset by depreciation expense of right-of-use assets and interest on lease liabilities recognised on the Statement of Financial Position. Operating cash flow for the year ended 31 December 2019, including both continuing and discontinued operations, was $11,272,000 (2018: $18,267,000), a decrease of 38.3%. This was driven by the lower performance of the Enterprise division as well as an ongoing dispute with a major customer impacting the level of our trade receivables, offset by $4,092,000 of net cash outflows associated with payments of lease liabilities now presented in Financing cash flows, less increased interest payments presented in Operating cash flows, on adoption of AASB 16. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 14 Director's Report and Financial Statements Performance from continuing operations The following table provides a summary of our key financial metrics related to our continuing operations, being Revenue and Underlying Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (Underlying EBITDA)(1): 2019 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 Continuing operations AASB 16(2) AASB 117(2) AASB 117 Revenue from contracts with customers SMB Direct 66,425 66,425 74,376 SMB Indirect 17,190 17,190 25,718 Total Revenue from contracts with customers 83,615 83,615 100,094 Underlying EBITDA(1) SMB Direct 9,948 9,948 9,284 SMB Indirect 8,042 8,042 13,004 Unallocated corporate costs (3,195) (5,778) (6,922) Total Underlying EBITDA 14,795 12,212 15,362 Reported EBITDA loss(1) (30,699) (33,282) (1,550) The Group believes this unaudited non-IFRS information is relevant to the user's understanding of the Group's underlying performance. The Group applies, for the first time, AASB 16: Leases ('AASB 16') for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group has adopted the modified retrospective approach which does not require the restatement of previous financial statements. The nature and effect of these changes are disclosed in Note B4 to the Financial Statements. The impact upon adopting AASB 16 for continuing operations was attributed entirely to corporate costs. For comparative purposes to the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group has also presented unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 under the previous accounting standard AASB 117: Leases . With costs being controlled during the year, along with new sales generated across the business, this resulted in a stronger underlying EBITDA position for the SMB Direct business, meeting our issued guidance. Both Revenue and Underlying EBITDA has decreased for SMB Indirect following the Group divesting certain assets and liabilities related to the TPP Wholesale reseller business on 31 July 2019. Reported EBITDA loss from continuing operations (1)increased compared to the prior year by 1,880.6% (2,147.2% on a pre-AASB 16 basis), driven principally by the impairment charge recognised against the carrying value of goodwill in the SMB business. In assessing the recoverable value of the goodwill allocated to the SMB business, an impairment charge of $41,123,000 has been recognised, based on expected fair value less costs of disposal. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 15 Director's Report and Financial Statements The following table shows a reconciliation of Reported EBITDA loss to Underlying EBITDA from continuing operations: 2019 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 AASB 16(2) AASB 117(2) AASB 117 Reported EBITDA loss from continuing operations (30,699) (33,282) (1,550) Adjustments to calculate underlying EBITDA(1): Loss / (Gain) on reassessment of contingent consideration liability (98) (98) 9,702 Gain on sale of TPP Wholesale reseller business (554) (554) - Net TPP Wholesale reseller separation income (68) (68) - Arq Group brand costs 486 486 2,835 Integration costs 1,567 1,567 2,727 Transaction costs 2,259 2,259 892 Restructuring costs 365 365 - Property costs 642 642 619 Impairment of goodwill 41,123 41,123 - Other net non-operating (income) / expense (228) (228) 137 Underlying EBITDA from continuing operations(1) 14,795 12,212 15,362 The Group believes this unaudited non-IFRS information is relevant to the user's understanding of the Group's underlying performance. The Group applies, for the first time, AASB 16: Leases ('AASB 16') for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group has adopted the modified retrospective approach which does not require the restatement of previous financial statements. The nature and effect of these changes are disclosed in Note B4 to the Financial Statements. For comparative purposes to the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group has also presented unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 under the previous accounting standard AASB 117: Leases . 2019 $'000 Reported EBITDA loss (under AASB 117)(1) (33,282) Leases previously classified as operating expenditure 2,583 Reported EBITDA loss (under AASB 16)(1) (30,699) ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 16 Director's Report and Financial Statements Performance from discontinued operations The following table presents a summary of the performance of the Enterprise business that has been classified as a discontinued operation: 2019 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 AASB 16(2) AASB 117(2) AASB 117 Revenue from contracts with customers 86,167 86,167 112,918 Underlying EBITDA(1) 2,555 238 22,206 The Group believes this unaudited non-IFRS information is relevant to the user's understanding of the Group's underlying performance. The Group applies, for the first time, AASB 16: Leases ('AASB 16') for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group has adopted the modified retrospective approach which does not require the restatement of previous financial statements. The nature and effect of these changes are disclosed in Note B4 to the Financial Statements. For comparative purposes to the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group has also presented unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 under the previous accounting standard AASB 117: Leases . Underlying EBITDA from discontinued operations for the year ended 31 December 2019 was $238,000 (2018: $22,206,000), a decrease of 98.9%. Contributing to this decline in Underlying EBITDA was a general decline in the performance of the Mobile practice and deferrals of revenue to the back half of 2019 and 2020. The following table presents a reconciliation of Reported EBITDA loss to Underlying EBITDA from continuing operations: 2019 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 AASB 16(2) AASB 117(2) AASB 117 Reported EBITDA loss from discontinued operations (79,996) (82,313) 21,063 Adjustments to calculate underlying EBITDA(1): Integration costs 440 440 1,084 Restructuring costs 853 853 59 Loss on revaluation of disposal group to fair value 81,258 81,258 - Underlying EBITDA from continuing operations(1) 2,555 238 22,206 The Group believes this unaudited non-IFRS information is relevant to the user's understanding of the Group's underlying performance. Please refer to Note D2 to the Financial Statements for the reconciliation between reported EBITDA loss and loss before tax. The Group applies, for the first time, AASB 16: Leases ('AASB 16') for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group has adopted the modified retrospective approach which does not require the restatement of previous financial statements. The nature and effect of these changes are disclosed in Note B4 to the Financial Statements. For comparative purposes to the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group has also presented unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 under the previous accounting standard AASB 117: Leases . The following table presents total underlying EBITDA as an aggregation of both continuing and discontinuing operations: 2019 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 AASB 16 AASB 117 AASB 117 Underlying EBITDA Continuing operations 14,795 12,212 15,362 Discontinued operations 2,555 238 22,206 Total 17,350 12,450 37,568 The financial measures of EBITDA and Underlying EBITDA used in the Directors' Report are non-IFRS measures and are unaudited. The company believes this non-IFRS information is relevant to the user's understanding of its results, given its use in determining financial performance. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 17 Director's Report and Financial Statements Outlook 2020 and beyond Following the sale of the Enterprise business on 2 March 2020, the Group's key focus includes: Completion of the Strategic Review announced to the market on 24 September 2019, focusing on unlocking and maximising shareholder value for the rest of the Group's business. This may involve the potential sale of the SMB division.

Smooth transition of the Enterprise business following its divestment, ensuring the key service deliverables in the Transition Services Agreement (TSA) are met whilst minimising impact to customers.

Continuing our momentum in solutions revenues as our large portfolio of SMB customers move closer to a digital economy.

Progressing our cost management initiatives for the remaining business, including the removal of "stranded" shared costs previously shared with the Enterprise business. Risks review The Group's ability to achieve its strategic objectives and secure its future financial prospects may be impacted by the following key risks: Business structure - the outcome of the Strategic Review for the remaining SMB business is not yet known and is likely to have significant impacts on the Group's structure and ownership going forward. The Group is progressing through discussions with interested parties and any material updates will be made known to the market as part of our continuous disclosure obligations.

- the outcome of the Strategic Review for the remaining SMB business is not yet known and is likely to have significant impacts on the Group's structure and ownership going forward. The Group is progressing through discussions with interested parties and any material updates will be made known to the market as part of our continuous disclosure obligations. Financial risk - the Company is largely dependent on funding provided by its financiers. As described in 'Significant changes in affairs', the Group is currently working with its lenders to manage the debt facilities and ensuring the Group has sufficient working capital and liquidity to be able to continue as a going concern.

- the Company is largely dependent on funding provided by its financiers. As described in 'Significant changes in affairs', the Group is currently working with its lenders to manage the debt facilities and ensuring the Group has sufficient working capital and liquidity to be able to continue as a going concern. Competition - the online business world is rapidly evolving with a heightened environment of change characterised by disruptive technologies. The Group remains abreast of the competitive landscape by investing in new products and customer experience. The acquisitions of Netregistry, Uber Global and WME Group assist in risk mitigation with access to a larger customer pool, increased skill sets, funds available for market investment and product enhancements.

- the online business world is rapidly evolving with a heightened environment of change characterised by disruptive technologies. The Group remains abreast of the competitive landscape by investing in new products and customer experience. The acquisitions of Netregistry, Uber Global and WME Group assist in risk mitigation with access to a larger customer pool, increased skill sets, funds available for market investment and product enhancements. Markets - a material proportion of registration revenue is derived from the performance of its reseller channel. These revenue streams can be difficult to predict. The Group works closely with its customers to understand their challenges in order to mitigate these risks.

- a material proportion of registration revenue is derived from the performance of its reseller channel. These revenue streams can be difficult to predict. The Group works closely with its customers to understand their challenges in order to mitigate these risks. Regulatory - The Group operates in highly regulated global markets. Success can be impacted by changes to the regulatory environment. The Group plays an active role in consulting with regulators on changes which could impact our business.

- The Group operates in highly regulated global markets. Success can be impacted by changes to the regulatory environment. The Group plays an active role in consulting with regulators on changes which could impact our business. Other macroeconomic factors - at the date of this report, the Group is exposed to general economic risks posed by the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Whilst the Group currently monitors the impact of COVID-19, the Group to date has executed its business continuity framework and implemented crisis management tools to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on its business operations to a sufficiently acceptable level. At this time the Group is unable to estimate what financial impact (if any) the COVID-19 coronavirus may have on the Group's operations in the future. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 18 Director's Report and Financial Statements Risk management The Group takes a proactive approach to risk management and an active risk management plan is in place. The Group's approach to risk management is to determine the material areas of risk it is exposed to in running the organisation and to put in place plans to manage and/or mitigate those risks. In addition, risk areas are reviewed by the Group's risk management staff, with the assistance of external advisors on specific matters, where appropriate. Internal audit of key business processes is scheduled across the Group. The entire risk management plan is reviewed at least annually. The Audit and Risk Management Committee is responsible for the governance of the risks management framework, including the effectiveness of risk management and compliance systems and the internal control framework. Significant changes in affairs As described on page 13, the Group sold the TPP Wholesale reseller business on 31 July 2019, and the Enterprise business on 2 March 2020. On 12 November 2019, the Group and its financiers revised the terms of the existing finance facility with ANZ Bank and National Australia Bank. The facility provides committed funding of $61,200,000 and an additional $7,500,000 of uncommitted working capital funding tranches. The facility is secured against the Group's assets and replaced the Company's existing debt facilities of $142,000,000. This agreement was executed on 23 December 2019. The Company has sought and received waivers for financial covenant breaches for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 and quarter ended 31 December 2019. As a condition of those waivers, a review event in January 2020 was included in the facility terms, allowing the Company's financiers discretion to withdraw the facilities by providing 60 days' advance written notice. The Group is working with its lenders to manage the debt facilities, including an agreed repayment of debt from the net proceeds of sale of the Enterprise business. No action has yet been taken by the Company's financiers in respect of the January 2020 Review Event. In the absence of any additional refinancing of facilities, the Company expects to breach its financial covenants during 2020, such that the financiers have the discretion to withdraw the facilities by providing 60 days' advance written notice, and may also require additional short-term funding whilst it continues to execute actions from the Strategic Review, including the potential sale of the SMB business and implementation of the planned cost reduction program. Therefore, the Company requires the ongoing support of its lenders to continue to provide the existing facilities and any required additional facilities to be able to continue as a going concern. The identification of the COVID-19 coronavirus as a post-balance date event is described in Note E7 to the Financial Statements. Given the rapid spread of the virus post-balance date, future revenues may be negatively impacted. However, in forecasting future cash flows, the Company is currently unable to reliably estimate the potential future impact of the virus. The Company has identified further cost reduction and cash preservation strategies in the event that revenues are materially negatively impacted. The impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus on financial markets may also impact the Company's ability to execute elements of its Strategic Review, including the potential sale of the SMB business or the price at which a sale may occur. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 19 Director's Report and Financial Statements Whilst reliance on the ongoing support of its lenders and the potential impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus on forecast cash flows represents a material uncertainty, the Company is continuing to work with its financiers, and based on current financier interactions as well as forecasted cash flows and potential opportunities arising from the Strategic Review, the Directors are satisfied there are reasonable grounds to conclude the Company can continue as a going concern. Should the Company sell the SMB business within the short term, the Company will need to further consider whether it can continue as a going concern from that time. Other than as stated above, there have been no other significant changes in the state of affairs during the year ended 31 December 2019. Significant events after reporting date As described on page 13, the Group completed the sale of the Enterprise business on 2 March 2020. The Group is currently working with the buyers to transition essential services under the terms of the Transition Services Agreement (TSA). Proceeds from the sale of Enterprise of $22,108,000 have been allocated against the outstanding drawn-down debt balance, resulting in $39,092,000 remaining in drawn-down debt. The Company has received an extension on repayments of $2,500,000, due on 31 March 2020 until 31 August 2020 and is in the process of requesting further short-term support. On 27 February 2020, Mr Simon Martin and Ms. Naseema Sparks, AM retired from their directorships, following the completion of the sale of the Enterprise business. On 23 March 2020, Mr Fraser Bearsley (Chief Financial Officer) ceased his employment with the Company. Mr Brendan White was appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer from this date. As at the date of this report, it is not yet known whether the current COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak will have a significant impact on the financial results of the Group or its business operations. Other than the above, there has not been any other matter or circumstance in the interval between the end of the year and the date of this report that has materially affected or may materially affect the operations of the consolidated entity, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the consolidated entity in subsequent financial periods. Likely developments and expected results For further information about the likely developments and expected results of the Group, refer to the 'Outlook 2020' section on page 18 of this report. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 20 Director's Report and Financial Statements Indemnification and insurance of Directors and Officers The Company has entered into a Deed of Insurance and Indemnity with each of the non-executive Directors, certain Officers and Executive Directors of controlled entities. Under the Deed, the Company has agreed to indemnify these Directors and Officers against any claim or for any costs, which may arise as a result of work performed in their capacity as Directors and Officers, to the extent permitted by law. During the financial year, the Company paid an insurance premium in respect of a Directors and Officers Liability Policy covering all Directors and Officers of the Company and related bodies corporate. The contract of insurance prohibits disclosure of the nature of the liability and the amount of the premium. To the extent permitted by law, the Company has agreed to indemnify its auditors, Ernst & Young Australia (EY), as part of the terms of its audit engagement agreement against claims by third parties arising from the audit (for an unspecified amount). No payment has been made to indemnify EY during or since the financial year. Performance rights Unissued shares Refer to note E4 to the Financial Statements for further details of the performance rights outstanding at 31 December 2019. As at the date of this report, there were 137,730 unissued ordinary shares under performance rights (2018: 1,185,303), due to the forfeiture of Mr Fraser Bearsley's (former Chief Financial Officer) performance rights of 31,426 on 23 March 2020 as he did not meet the relevant service conditions associated with the 2018 LTI Plan. Performance right holders do not have any right, by virtue of the performance right rules, to participate in any share issue of the Company or any related body corporate or in the issue of any other registered scheme. Shares issued as a result of the vesting of performance rights A total of 271,100 performance rights were vested during the year ended 31 December 2019 (2018: 584,054). During the financial year, there were nil rights granted (2018: 295,375 rights) and 745,047 rights forfeited (2018: 173,626). ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 21 Director's Report and Financial Statements Directors' meetings As at the date of this report, the Company had a Human Resources, Remuneration and Nomination Committee ('HRRNC') of the Board of Directors. The members of the HRRNC(1)are Mr. A. Macpherson (Chairman) and Mr L. Bloch. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer attends each HRRNC by invitation. The Company's Audit and Risk Management Committee (ARMC) was composed of the following members during the year ended 31 December 2019: Mr. S Martin (Chair)(2), Ms. N. Sparks, AM(2)and Mr. A. Macpherson. The below table shows the numbers of meetings of Directors held during 2019. The table also shows the number of meetings attended by each Director and the number of meetings each committee member was eligible to attend. Directors' Meetings Meetings of Committees ARMC HRRNC No. of meetings held in 2019(3) 19 7 4 Eligible Attended Eligible Attended Eligible Attended Mr Andrew Reitzer 19 18 - - - - Mr Larry Bloch 19 19 - - 4 4 Mr Andrew Macpherson(4) 19 14 7 5 4 4 Mr Simon Martin 19 19 7 7 4 4 Mr Martin Mercer 12 12 - - - - Ms Naseema Sparks, AM 19 17 7 6 4 3 Mr Karl Siegling(5) 9 9 - - - - Mr S. Martin and Ms. N. Sparks, AM were also members of the HRRNC until their retirement on 27 February 2020. Until 27 February 2020. Excluded from this table is attendance numbers where the Director is not a member of a committee during the year but has attended a committee meeting as a guest or observer. Due to personal issues, Mr Andrew Macpherson was not able to attend all his eligible Board and Committee meetings during the year. Mr Karl Siegling was appointed as a director in August 2019. Rounding The amounts contained in this report and in the financial report have been rounded to the nearest $1,000 (where applicable) under the option available to the Company under ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial / Directors' Report) Instrument 2016/191 (Instrument 2016/191). The Company is an entity to which the Class Order applies. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 22 Director's Report and Financial Statements Corporate governance In recognising the need for the highest standards of corporate behaviour and accountability, the Directors of Arq Group Limited support and have adhered to the principles of corporate governance. The Company's Corporate Governance Statement is available on the Company's website www.arq.group. Employees The consolidated entity employed 623 full time equivalent ('FTE') employees as at 31 December 2019 (2018: 689 FTE). Auditor independence and non-audit services The Directors have received an independence declaration from the auditor of Arq Group Limited, as shown on page 114. Non-audit services The following non audit services were provided by the Group's auditor, Ernst & Young (EY). The Directors are satisfied that the provision of non-audit services is compatible with general standards of independence for auditors imposed by the Corporations Act 2001. The nature and scope of each type of non-audit service provided means that auditor independence was not compromised. EY received or are due to receive the following amounts for the provision ofnon-auditservices: 2019 $ Taxation compliance and due diligence services 28,709 Digital advisory and implementation 129,986 Total 158,695 Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors. Mr. Andrew Reitzer Chair Melbourne 30 March 2020 ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 23 Director's Report and Financial Statements Directors' Declaration In accordance with a resolution of the Directors of Arq Group Limited, I state that: In the opinion of the Directors: the consolidated financial statements and notes of Arq Group Limited for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 , including giving a true and fair view of the consolidated entity's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the year ended on that date; complying with Accounting Standards and the Corporations Regulations (2001); the consolidated financial statements and notes also comply with International Financial Reporting Standards as disclosed in Notes to the Financial Statements. there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable. This declaration has been made after receiving the declarations required to be made to the Directors in accordance with section 295A of the Corporations Act 2001 for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. In the opinion of the Directors, as at the date of this declaration, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the members of the Closed Group, as identified in note E9, as parties to a Deed of Cross Guarantee, will be able to meet any obligations or liabilities to which they are, or may become subject to, under the deed as described in note E9. On behalf of the Board Mr. Andrew Reitzer Chair Melbourne 30 March 2020 ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 24 Director's Report and Financial Statements The information provided in the Remuneration Report has been audited as required by section 308(3C) of the Corporations Act (2001). Remuneration Report HRRNC Chair's Letter Dear Shareholder, On behalf of the Board of Arq Group, we present the 2019 Remuneration Report. Remuneration and incentive - 2019 2019 was a challenging year for Arq Group; although the continuing operations of the Group met management expectations, we did not achieve our operational targets for the Enterprise business and subsequently restructured the business to improve market alignment, operational efficiencies and to reduce cost. At the beginning of 2019, we undertook work with an external remuneration consultant to simplify the KMP remuneration scheme and these changes were implemented early in 2019. However, by mid-2019, it became clear that the gateway criteria for variable compensation would not be achieved. The focus of the Human Resources Remuneration Nomination Committee (HRRNC) turned towards retention of key management personnel (KMP) and Senior Leaders whilst the organisation restructured. The Remuneration Report discusses in more detail the 2019 Remuneration Scheme and the actual results achieved. This Remuneration Report Consistent with our 2018 Remuneration Report, we continue to adopt 'plain English' throughout the report and provide transparency around rewards and performance data for remuneration outcomes. Additionally, we have more clearly displayed remuneration information using tables and diagrams. Andrew Macpherson Chair, HRRNC ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 25 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) 1. KMP information This Remuneration Report outlines the remuneration arrangements in place during 2019 and the outcomes achieved by Arq Group's key management personnel (KMP) during that period. Arq Group's KMP are those people who have a meaningful capacity to shape and influence the Group's strategic direction and performance through their actions, either collectively (in the case of the Board) or as individuals acting under delegated authorities (in the case of the CEO and his direct reports). The names and positions of individuals who were KMP during 2019 either as Executives or as Non-Executive Directors are below. 1(a) Executives Brett Fenton was originally the Chief Technology Officer. From 8 July 2019 onwards, he was appointed as the Managing Director, Mass & Middle Markets until 11 February 2020 when he replaced Tristan Sternson as Interim Chief Executive Officer. For clarity, during the entire years ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018, Brett is and remains a KMP. 1(b) Non-Executive Directors ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 26 Director's Report and Financial Statements 2. Five-year performance summary As the sale of the Enterprise business was highly probable at 31 December 2019, the results of the Enterprise business have been classified as discontinued operations for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Enterprise business was sold with the transaction completed on 2 March 2020. The charts and table below highlight Arq Group's performance against key metrics for the past five years. For comparability, we have also separated the results attributable to the discontinued operations (Enterprise), as well as continuing operations (representing the remainder of the Group's business). The Group applies, for the first time, AASB 16: Leases for the financial year 2019. The nature and effect of these changes are disclosed in the respective notes to the 2019 financial statements. To enable comparison with prior years on the same basis, these results for Underlying EBITDA and Underlying EPS are presented based on the previous lease accounting standard (AASB 117). Performance is measured based on pre-AASB 16 measures. Table 1a: Five-year performance summary Underlying financial information presented excludes one-off and non-recurring expenses/income and includes the pro forma impacts of acquisitions/divestments made in the financial period as if that acquisition/divestment had applied for the entire financial period. 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total Shareholder Return(1) 61% -4% 90% -41% -78% Market Capitalisation 198.90m 188.61m 424.86m 233.0m 46.4m Share price at the end of year $2.13 $1.86 $3.62 $1.96 $0.38 Staff Engagement 44% 33% 67% 67% 52% Total Shareholder Return has been measured based on a one-year period using a 20-trading day volume weighted average price before the end of the period . Table 1b: Performance against key metrics ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 27 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) 3. Executive KMP remuneration 3(a) Remuneration and incentive principles The objectives of our remuneration philosophy are to attract and retain quality, motivated and skilled people; appropriately compensate team members; and motivate our people to deliver business outcomes. In line with this, the Company's remuneration strategy is structured to: Pay market competitive compensation which allows us to attract, retain and incentivise talent

Target fixed compensation towards the third quartile of the external market;

Deliver the variable reward as a mix of upfront cash and deferred equity;

Reward eligible executives for performance with incentive payments commencing at 25% with exceptional performance offering a 100% uplift on the target award;

Encourage retention, by granting deferred equity annually and vesting in year three; and

To ensure alignment of shareholder and executive interests by:

awarding incentives only if the Company is profitable; using Underlying Earnings Per Share (uEPS) as the award criteria to focus on business growth; and aligning an individual's performance directly with the quantum of incentive.

Fixed remuneration The HRRNC reviews Total Fixed Remuneration (TFR) annually. The process includes a review of company-wide, business unit and individual performance, relevant comparative remuneration in the market and internally, and where appropriate, external advice on policies and practices. The HRRNC has access to external advice independent of management. Executives receive their fixed (primary) remuneration in cash. The details of the fixed remuneration component received by executives in 2019 is included in tables 2 and 3 in section 3(d) of this report. Figure 2: 2019 Remuneration Framework Variable remuneration For 2019, the Company implemented a combined variable reward which is a combination of a cash award and deferred equity. The HRRNC reviews variable remuneration annually. The process for the Variable Reward Plan includes the setting and reviewing of annual KPIs aligned with business plans and, for the Deferred Equity Plan, the adoption of the underlying EPS which is set and reviewed by the HRRNC and the Board. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 28 Director's Report and Financial Statements The actual remuneration mix for FY19 for KMPs during the year ended 31 December 2019 is shown below: Note: LTIs relate to the amounts expensed for current LTI plans in accordance with accounting standards requirements, based on actual remuneration. Mr Brett Fenton did not earn any amounts related to LTIs due to performance criteria not met. The figures for Mr Martin Mercer, Ms Emma Hunt and Mr Peter Wright reflect their actual remuneration mix for the period that they were KMP during 31 December 2019. These do not include any amounts related to LTIs due to performance and service criteria not met. Figure 3: Performance against key metrics Retention bonuses During the year ended 31 December 2019, the Board approved retention bonus arrangements for Mr Tristan Sternson, Mr Brett Fenton and Mr Fraser Bearsley (as the remaining KMPs at 31 December 2019) to ensure continuity of business as a result of the ongoing Strategic Review and any other changes to the business. The terms of these retention bonus arrangements are set out below: Tristan Sternson Brett Fenton Fraser Bearsley(1) Service period 6 months N/A - not service related 4-7 months Service effective date 1 Oct 2019 1 Jan 2020 1 Dec 2019 Payment 1: 31 Mar 2020 Service end date 31 Mar 2020 N/A - not service related Payment 2: 30 June 2020 Amount payable $50,000 Payment 1: $155,000 Payment 1: $152,500 Payment 2: $155,000 Payment 2: $76,250 Payment 1: Payable if the potential Payable if the sale of sale of SMB is completed. Payable if role is made Enterprise is completed Other conditions Payment 2: In addition to Payment redundant prior to the before service condition is 1's condition, payable if specified service end date. met. financial performance hurdles also met for Jan-Apr 2020 period. Following Mr Fraser Bearsley's termination as KMP on 23 March 2020, his retention bonuses would not be payable as he has not met the required service conditions. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 29 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) Termination payments During 2019, the Board has exercised its discretion to provide Mr Martin Mercer, Mr Peter Wright and Ms Emma Hunt the following termination payment arrangements: Mr Martin Mercer: Following his resignation as KMP on the 24 September 2019, Mr Martin Mercer is serving his notice period of 12 months as per his employment contract, effective 24 September 2019. During this period, he will be paid his fixed remuneration each month until the end of his notice period.

Following his resignation as KMP on the 24 September 2019, Mr Martin Mercer is serving his notice period of 12 months as per his employment contract, effective 24 September 2019. During this period, he will be paid his fixed remuneration each month until the end of his notice period. Mr Peter Wright and Ms Emma Hunt: Both these employees were made redundant on 5 and 8 July 2019 respectively. Their termination payments comprised of their individual contractual notice period, statutory redundancy payments and individual ex-gratia amounts. The total value of their termination payments has been reflected in the statutory remuneration tables in section 3(d). 3(b) How performance is linked to short-term variable reward outcomes Objective The 2019 Variable Reward Plan aims to link the achievement of the Group's short-term operational and financial targets with the remuneration received by the executives charged with meeting those targets. The total potential variable reward amount available provides an incentive to the executives and senior leaders to achieve the targets, while also being a reasonable cost to the Group. Note that the 2019 Variable Reward Plan did not apply to Mr Tristan Sternson, who was only appointed as KMP from 24 September 2019. Mr Tristan Sternson's STI plan, which was separately approved by the HRRNC, is dependent on either the achievement of FY19 performance targets, or the completion of the sale of the Enterprise business (irrespective of the agreed sales price). Structure The percentage of total remuneration that constitutes an executive's short-term variable reward varies depending on the size of the role and its impact on the attainment of the Group's short-term targets. A reward is granted based on achieving two KPI targets: underlying EPS1and high individual performance. These targets represent the key performance indicators for the short-term success of the business and provide a framework for delivering long-term value. Reward payments are made if the relevant targets are achieved. If the targets are not achieved, then any reward payment is discretionary and will only be made if the executive has demonstrated exceptional performance in meeting other objectives. The total reward payment amount is determined by reference to an executive's performance against Group and individual targets ('performance targets'). These targets represent the key performance indicators for the short-term success of the business and provide a framework for delivering long-term value. Achievement against the performance targets is assessed 1Includes both underlying EPS attributed to both continued and discontinued operations. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 30 Director's Report and Financial Statements annually, within three months of the end of financial year, and all payments are both reviewed and approved by the HRRNC. Rewards awarded range from nil to 150% of the total potential variable reward for the Group measures, and nil to 100% for the individual performance measures. Short-term variable reward grants are awarded annually. 50% of the award will be in cash, paid after the end of the grant year. The remaining 50% of the grant will be in deferred equity in the form of rights which vests two years after the grant date, and can then be exercised into shares. Variable reward performance targets The Group and divisional performance target consist solely of Underlying EPS. This is a 'hard' target used to set reward payments. In addition, there are two gateway criteria: 90% of Group Underlying EPS target and an acceptable Individual Performance rating must both be achieved; if it is not achieved then no reward is payable irrespective of the achievement against any other KPIs. KPI Measure Threshold Target Exceeds Stretch uEPS 90% of budget 100% of budget 110% of budget 120% of budget % of TFR Threshold Target Exceeds Stretch CEO 25% 50% 100% 150% Rest of KMPs 16.7% 33.3% 66.7% 100% Outcomes For the 2019 financial year, the HRRNC determined that no variable rewards would be awarded to KMPs as the gateway target (90% of uEPS) was not achieved. For Mr Tristan Sternson, the Board exercised its discretion and his STI will be awarded as the sale of the Enterprise business was highly probable by the end of FY19 and performance hurdles were met. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 31 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) 3(c) How performance is linked to LTI outcomes Objective In 2019, the Company changed the Remuneration Scheme to replace the LTI grants with medium term deferred equity awards, which have been discussed above. However, there are legacy LTI Plans still underway which are discussed below. Structure LTI grants to executive KMPs were delivered in the form of performance rights. These were annual grants and vesting occurs at the end of year three, subject to performance hurdles being achieved. There are two legacy LTI Plans underway: for 2017 and 2018. Performance rights issued under the LTI Plan for 2017 have two performance conditions: 50% of the performance rights will vest based on the increase in Underlying Earnings Per Share ('EPS') as reported in the annual Financial Report and 50% will vest based on relative total shareholder return ('TSR') in comparison to a peer group from the S&P/ ASX Small Ordinaries Index (excluding energy, mining and property trust companies). Performance rights issued under the LTI Plan for 2018 has one performance condition, being that 100% will vest based on relative Total Shareholder Return ('TSR') in comparison to a peer group from the S&P/ ASX Small Ordinaries Index (excluding energy, mining and property trust stocks). There were no performance rights issued for 2019. Under the 2017 and 2018 LTI Plans, the performance rights were granted with a zero-exercise price. The proportion of rights that vest under each performance condition is based on a sliding scale with a floor, pro- rata range and a ceiling. If the Company's actual performance does not exceed the floor criteria, no vesting occurs; if the Company's actual performance exceeds the floor criteria, vesting is on a pro-rata basis; if the Company's actual performance exceeds the ceiling, 100% of the grant vests. The performance period is measured over the 36-month period from 1 January of the respective grant year. The vesting date is the date at which the Board determines the extent to which the performance conditions are satisfied and the performance rights vest, which occurs in March following the performance period. The performance rights will be settled in the equivalent number of ordinary shares of Arq Group. The TSR performance condition is a relative measure and vesting depends on the comparative performance with an appropriate peer group of companies (made up of the ASX Small Ordinaries Index excluding energy, mining and property trust stocks). The relative TSR performance hurdle is independently tested once at the end of the performance period by a specialist consultant and is based on the 60-trading day average share price before the start and end of the performance period. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 32 Director's Report and Financial Statements The EPS performance condition is an absolute measure. The HRRNC adopts a three-step process in setting the Underlying EPS performance condition: Management prepares a three-year forecast, including a three-year underlying EPS forecast The HRRNC reviews this forecast and makes any adjustments that it considers appropriate, and The growth in EPS that is required to achieve the resulting Underlying EPS target is then calculated (the starting point Underlying EPS figure for calculating the hurdle growth rate is the

Underlying EPS figure for the immediately preceding year). Performance rights vesting rules illustrative example - 2015-2017 LTI Plans Floor Range Ceiling Relative TSR achievement Below than 50th percentile between 50-75th Above the 75th percentile percentile Relative TSR vesting no vesting pro-rata vesting 100%vesting EPS achievement less than x% p.a. between x-y% p.a. above y% p.a. EPS vesting no vesting pro-rata vesting 100% vesting Performance rights vesting rules illustrative example - 2018 LTI Plan Floor Range Ceiling Relative TSR achievement Below than 50th percentile between 50-75th Above the 75th percentile percentile Relative TSR vesting no vesting pro-rata vesting 100% vesting Following the end of the performance period, the Arq Group Board reviews the achievement against the performance conditions. The Board has discretion to adjust the performance conditions or the number of rights that vest in order to ensure that eligible employees are not unfairly advantaged or disadvantaged. LTI performance targets The tables below set out the relevant relative TSR and Underlying EPS targets for the two most recent grants. 2017 LTI Plan (March 2020 vesting date) Target Floor Range Ceiling Granted Vested Forfeited2 Target Actual Relative TSR < 50th% 50-75th % >75th% 269,699 - 183,116 75th percentile < 50th percentile Underlying EPS CAGR <9% 9-14% >14% 269,699 - 183,116 21.07 cents1 0.00 cents ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 33 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) 2018 LTI Plan (March 2021 vesting date) Target Floor Range Ceiling Granted Vested 2 Target Actual Forfeited Relative TSR < 50th% 50-75th % >75th% 295,375 N/A 233,025 75th percentile N/A This is the forecast Underlying EPS target that was approved by the HRRNC and from which the hurdle rate is calculated. This amount represents the total cumulative performance rights forfeited between the grant date to 31 December 2019 for all participants, including those classified as Executive KMP in 2019 and rights cancelled following the resignation of rights holders. For the movement of performance rights specifically related to Executive KMP during the year ended 31 December 2019, refer to table 4 'Performance rights awarded, vested and lapsed during the year'. Outcomes 2018 LTI Plan On 22 May 2018, 295,375 performance rights were granted to all eligible participants, including the CEO's grant of 137,782 rights. Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 22 May 2018 approved the grant to the CEO. During the year ended 31 December 2019, 233,025 performance rights were forfeited as a result of KMP resignations during the year. 2017 LTI Plan On 29 May 2017, 539,398 performance rights were granted to all eligible participants, including the CEO's grant of 247,382 rights. Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2017 approved the grant to the CEO. During the year ended 31 December 2019, 366,232 performance rights were forfeited as a result of KMP resignations during the year. As at 31 December 2019, 55,497 rights are expected to be forfeited based on non-achievement of the 2017 LTI Plan performance targets. The Board exercised its discretion to accelerate vesting of Ms Amy Rixon's 51,309 rights associated with the 2017 LTI Plan. These are expected to be vested in March 2020. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 34 Director's Report and Financial Statements 3(d) Executive KMP Remuneration Statutory remuneration details Details of the nature and amount of each element of the total remuneration of each member of the KMP for the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2019 are set out in the following table. Post Long term Share based Short term benefits Employment Other benefits payments benefits Executives Salary & fees STI 1 Annual 2 Super Long service Amortisation Termination Total Performance leave 3 Other contribution leave 3 expense 4 10 5 pay related $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ % Mr Tristan Sternson 6 2019 93,349 126,667 7,877 4,558 8,868 3,754 - - 245,073 52% 2018 - - - - - - - - - - Mr Fraser Bearsley 2019 306,304 - 15,186 9,171 23,287 4,091 11,747 - 369,786 3% 2018 258,448 - (3,804) 1,639 24,552 2,980 11,747 - 295,561 4% Mr Brett Fenton 2019 315,947 - 11,901 21,851 24,053 17,044 (6,801) - 383,995 (2%) 2018 254,795 - 11,556 10,134 24,205 7,182 57,562 - 365,434 16% Former Key Management Personnel 7 2019 487,061 - 31,113 23,307 14,603 15,106 (378,872) 668,925 861,243 (44%) Mr Martin Mercer 2018 634,040 - (17,647) 15,384 24,960 9,619 259,111 - 925,468 28% 8 2019 194,389 - 27,470 11,054 38,377 46,025 (42,932) 266,531 540,915 (8%) Mr Peter Wright 2018 325,114 - 3,325 11,052 30,324 4,572 63,997 - 438,385 15% 9 2019 16,376 - 6,003 886 1,565 - (27,799) - (2,969) 936% Ms Amy Rixon 2018 237,900 - 3,465 9,886 22,600 3,788 40,175 - 317,813 13% 8 2019 67,652 - 74,097 7,253 13,159 - (50,284) 163,373 275,250 (18%) Ms Emma Hunt 2018 309,540 - 5,732 11,223 24,960 3,694 50,284 - 405,433 12% Total 2019 1,481,078 126,667 173,647 78,080 123,912 86,020 (494,940) 1,098,829 2,673,293 Total 2018 2,019,837 - 2,627 59,318 151,601 31,835 482,876 - 2,748,094 Represent STIs accrued in relation to 2019 and 2018 financial year, including retention bonuses as described in section 3(a). As described on page 31, except for Mr

Tristan Sternson's STI and those KMPs eligible to receive retention bonuses, no STIs were accrued in 2019 and 2018 as the STI payment gateway for 2019 and 2018 was not met. Includes the cost to the business of any non-cash business benefits provided inclusive of fringe benefits tax (FBT). Comprises Annual Leave and Long Service Leave accrued during the year, except for Mr Peter Wright and Ms Emma Hunt, where their amounts represent their annual leave and long service leave cashed out upon their termination (refer to footnotes 8 and 10). Relates to the amortisation booked during the year in relation to the fair value of the 2017 and 2018 Performance Rights. For most KMPs, this is a credit amount during the year in accordance with accounting standards, either due to LTI vesting criteria not met during the year, or the KMP resigned during the year (and therefore the service condition associated with the LTI plans was not met). Calculated as STI plus Amortisation of Performance Rights, as a proportion of total remuneration. These two elements represent the at-risk and discretionary amount payable which will vary depending on the financial performance of the Company. They are in addition to the fixed remuneration. Mr Tristan Sternson became a KMP on 24 September 2019. He is classified as KMP for 2019 and his information has been included in the above table representing the period from 24 September 2019 to 31 December 2019. Mr Martin Mercer is no longer a KMP from 24 September 2019. His information has been included from 1 January 2019 up to the date that he is no longer KMP. Mr Peter Wright and Ms Emma Hunt roles were made redundant on 5 and 8 July 2019 respectively and are no longer KMPs from that date onwards. Their information has been included from 1 January 2019 up to the date that they are no longer KMP. Ms Amy Rixon resigned on 24 January 2019 and is no longer a KMP from that date onwards. Her information has been included from 1 January 2019 up to the date that she is no longer KMP. The Board exercised its discretion to accelerate vesting of her rights associated with the 2017 LTI Plan. These will be vested in line with other 2017 LTI grants. However, her rights associated with the 2018 LTI Plan have been forfeited as she did not meet the required service conditions for the awards to vest. Termination payments were granted to Mr Martin Mercer, Mr Peter Wright and Ms Emma Hunt at the discretion of the Board, the details of which are described in section 3(a). Table 2: Executive KMP statutory remuneration 2018-2019. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 35 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) Actual remuneration received The table below represents the 'actual' remuneration outcomes for executive key management personnel in the financial year ended 31 December 2019. Statutory remuneration disclosures prepared in accordance with the Corporations Act (2001) and Australian Accounting Standards differ from the numbers presented below, as they include (among other benefits) expensing for rights grants that are yet to vest and may never vest. The statutory remuneration table in respect of the executive KMP is presented in the table on the previous page. Executives Fixed STI 2 3 Termination Total 1 8 LTI vested remuneration pay $ $ $ $ $ Mr Tristan Sternson 4 106,776 - - - 106,776 Mr Fraser Bearsley 338,762 - - - 338,762 Mr Brett Fenton 361,851 - 60,254 - 422,105 Former Key Management Personnel Mr Martin Mercer 5 524,971 - 285,122 668,925 1,479,018 Mr Peter Wright 6 317,317 - 70,534 266,531 654,382 Mrs Amy Rixon 7 18,827 - 40,412 - 59,239 Ms Emma Hunt 6 162,161 - - 163,373 325,534 Total 2019 1,830,665 - 456,322 1,098,829 3,385,816 Fixed remuneration represents base salary, superannuation and non-monetary benefits such as motor vehicle, travel and mobile phone allowances. Fixed remuneration excludes accruals for annual and long service leave. STI paid during the financial year. For example, the amount disclosed for 2019 year reflects the 2018 STI paid in April 2019 following the release of the 2017 Group results. No STIs were paid during the current financial year as the STI payment gateway for the 2018 STI was not met. No retention bonuses were paid during 2019 as the applicable service criteria has not been met yet. Relates to the intrinsic value that vested during the financial year. Intrinsic value is the difference between the share price of the shares to which the KMP has the right to subscribe or which the KMP has the right to receive, and the price the KMP is required to pay for those shares. Performance rights are a zero-price option and are issued for nil consideration. Hence, the intrinsic value for the LTI in the table above equates to the fair value at vesting date. Mr Tristan Sternson became a KMP on 24 September 2019. He is classified as KMP for 2019 and his information has been included in the above table representing the period from 24 September 2019 to 31 December 2019. Mr Martin Mercer is no longer a KMP from 24 September 2019. His information has been included from 1 January 2019 up to the date that he is no longer KMP. Mr Peter Wright and Ms Emma Hunt roles were made redundant on 5 and 8 July 2019 respectively and are no longer a KMP from that date onwards. Their information has been included from 1 January 2019 up to the date that they are no longer KMP. Ms Amy Rixon resigned on 24 January 2019 and is no longer a KMP from that date onwards. Her information has been included from 1 January 2019 up to the date of her resignation. Termination payments were granted to Mr Martin Mercer, Mr Peter Wright and Ms Emma Hunt at the discretion of the Board as described in section 3(a). Table 3: KMP actual remuneration. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 36 Director's Report and Financial Statements Short-term incentives KPI targets were not achieved so no STI payments were made in 2018 and, with the exception of Tristan Sternson's STI, no variable reward payments were made in 2019. Performance rights awarded, vested and forfeited during the year The performance rights, issued for nil consideration, are issued in accordance with performance guidelines established by the Directors of Arq Group Limited. Each performance right carries an entitlement to one fully paid ordinary share in Arq Group Limited. The following table discloses the number of performance rights granted, vested, exercised or forfeited as remuneration: Fair value Volume Fair Value of Fair Value of Grant of rights Financial Rights weighted Vesting / Total rights granted rights vested Award Date of right at Total Vested forfeited during Year awarded average Expiry date (2) during the during the award date Forfeited the year price (1) year year $ $ $ % Mr Martin Mercer 3 2018 137,782 28 May 2018 1.12 3.55 31 March 2021 - 137,782 - - 100% 2017 247,382 29 May 2017 1.99 1.91 31 March 2020 - 247,382 - - 100% 2016 219,219 27 May 2016 1.29 2.08 31 March 2019 142,561 76,658 - 183,904 35% Mr Peter Wright 4 2018 32,990 28 May 2018 1.12 3.55 31 March 2021 - 32,990 - - 100% 2017 61,662 29 May 2017 1.99 1.91 31 March 2020 - 61,662 - - 100% 2016 54,231 27 May 2016 1.29 2.08 31 March 2019 35,267 18,964 - 45,494 35% Mr Brett Fenton 2018 30,924 28 May 2018 1.12 3.55 31 March 2021 - - - - - 2017 55,497 29 May 2017 1.99 1.91 31 March 2020 - - - - - 2016 46,327 27 May 2016 1.29 2.08 31 March 2019 30,127 16,200 - 38,864 35% Mrs Amy Rixon 5 2018 28,958 28 May 2018 1.12 3.55 31 March 2021 - 28,958 - - 100% 2017 51,309 29 May 2017 1.99 1.91 31 March 2020 - - - - - 2016 31,071 27 May 2016 1.29 2.08 31 March 2019 20,206 10,865 - 26,066 35% Ms Emma Hunt 4 2018 33,295 28 May 2018 1.12 3.55 31 March 2021 - 33,295 - - 100% 2017 57,187 29 May 2017 1.99 1.91 31 March 2020 - 57,187 - - 100% Mr Fraser Bearsley 2018 31,426 28 May 2018 1.12 3.55 31 March 2021 - - - - - 1,119,260 228,161 721,943 - 294,328 The volume weighted average price (VWAP) for 20 trading days preceding the start of the performance period (i.e. 1 January) is used to determine the number of rights that are issued to a participant in the LTI plan. The number of rights is simply the nominal dollar value of the entitlement of a participant per their remuneration package divided by the VWAP. Rights are forfeited based on actual achievement of LTI plan performance targets or failure to satisfy service conditions of the plan. This is approved by the

HRRNC. Mr Martin Mercer is no longer a KMP from 24 September 2019. His information has been included from 1 January 2019 up to the date that he is no longer KMP. The Board has determined that any of his outstanding performance rights awarded will not be able to vest. Mr Peter Wright and Ms Emma Hunt roles were made redundant on 5 and 8 July 2019 respectively and are no longer a KMP from that date onwards. Their unvested rights have been forfeited as they did not meet the required service conditions for the awards to vest. Ms Amy Rixon resigned on 24 January 2019 and is no longer a KMP from that date onwards. The Board exercised its discretion to accelerate vesting of her rights associated with the 2017 LTI Plan. These will be vested in line with other 2017 LTI grants. However, her rights associated with the 2018 LTI Plan have been forfeited as she did not meet the required service conditions for the awards to vest. Table 4: Performance rights awarded, vested and lapsed during the year. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 37 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) Rights holdings of key management personnel as at 31 December 2019 The following table discloses a summary of performance rights granted under the LTI plans. Opening Closing Vested and Rights granted as Rights vested Rights balance 31 exercisable at balance 1 remuneration and exercised forfeited December 31 December January 2019 2019 2019 Mr Martin Mercer 604,383 - (142,561) (461,822) - - Mr Peter Wright 148,883 - (35,267) (113,616) - - Mr Brett Fenton 132,748 - (30,127) (16,200) 86,421 - Ms Amy Rixon 111,338 - (20,206) (39,823) 51,309 - Ms Emma Hunt 90,482 - - (90,482) - - Mr Fraser Bearsley (1) 31,426 - - - 31,426 - 1,119,260 - (228,161) (721,943) 169,156 - Vested and not exercisable at 31 December 2019 - - - - - - - Following Mr Fraser Bearsley's employment with the Company ceased on 23 March 2020, his performance rights would be forfeited as he has not met the required performance and service conditions associated with the 2018 LTI Plan. Table 5: Performance rights granted during the year. Shares issued on vesting of rights During the year ended 31 December 2019, 228,161 shares were issued to the KMP (2018: 466,045) upon the vesting of 228,161 performance rights related to the 2016 LTI Plan. The following table presents the number of shares issued on the vesting of rights related to the 2016 LTI Plan: 31 December 2019 Number of Paid per share shares issued cents Mr Martin Mercer 142,561 - Mr Peter Wright 35,267 - Mr Brett Fenton 30,127 - Ms Amy Rixon 20,206 - 228,161 - Table 6: Shares issued on the vesting of rights, 2016 LTI plan. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 38 Director's Report and Financial Statements Shareholdings of key management personnel as at 31 December 2019 The number of ordinary shares in Arq Group Limited held during the financial year by each KMP, including details of shares granted as remuneration during the current financial year and ordinary shares provided as the result of the vesting of rights during the current financial year, are included in the table below. Opening Number of Closing shares issued Net change balance 31 balance 1 from vesting (1) December January 2019 other of rights 2019 Executives Mr Tristan Sternson 3 1,269,687 - - 1,269,687 Mr Martin Mercer 2 366,264 142,561 (190,609) 318,216 Mr Fraser Bearsley 17,107 - 14,712 31,819 Mr Peter Wright 2 123,906 35,267 83 159,256 Mr Brett Fenton 100,000 30,127 73,616 203,743 2 44,706 20,206 47 64,959 Ms Amy Rixon Ms Emma Hunt 2 3,031 - - 3,031 1,924,701 228,161 (102,151) 2,050,711 On market transactions. The closing balance of shareholdings is as at the date these employees ceased to be a KMP. The opening balance of shareholdings is at the date Mr Tristan Sternson became a KMP. Table 7: KMP shareholdings. Loans, other transactions and balances with key management personnel and their related parties Mr Tristan Sternson (Interim CEO2) Mr Tristan Sternson was one of the previous owners of Infoready Pty Ltd (Infoready) before its acquisition by the Group. As part of the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the previous owners of Infoready, three earn-out payments have been agreed. The first two earn-out payments have already been settled prior to Mr Tristan Sternson becoming KMP. Instalments for the final earn-out payment were paid during the year ended 31 December 2019. Since the appointment of Mr Tristan Sternson as KMP on 24 September 2019, up until 31 December 2019, $1,000,000 of instalments was paid by the Group to the previous owners of Infoready, of which Mr Tristan Sternson is entitled to a share of the instalments. At 31 December 2019, the remaining balance of the Infoready final earn-out amount of $5,549,000 remains unpaid, inclusive of $676,000 of interest payable. This was settled on 2 March 2020 following the completion of the sale of the Enterprise business. Further details relating to the Infoready earn-out payments are included in the notes to the Group's financial statements. The Enterprise business was sold on 2 March 2020 to a consortium of buyers, in which Mr Tristan Sternson has a direct interest. 2Until 11 February 2020 ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 39 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) Other KMPs For the years ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018, there have been no other loans or other transactions including purchases, sales or investments to KMP and their related parties. In relation to the exercise of performance rights upon vesting, shares were purchased on market. 3(e) What is the remuneration outlook for 2020? Recruiting and retaining talent is a key challenge for all technology companies in order to drive growth in a highly competitive environment. We need a contemporary employee value proposition, a key part of which is a compelling model for remuneration and reward. As one of the outcomes of the Strategic Review announced to the market on 24 September, we have completed the sale of the Enterprise business on 2 March 2020. The Strategic Review is still ongoing as the Group reviews the remainder of its business, whilst ensuring a smooth divestment process is carried out following the sale of the Enterprise business. Given these activities are a key focus for the Group in 2020, the Group intends to carry out a further review of its remuneration framework such that it is fit-for-purpose for the remainder of the Group's business operations. In light of the potential for further review to the Group's executive compensation plans, the key elements of executive compensation as it currently stands in 2020 are noted as follows. LTI Currently, the Group does not have any plans to grant additional performance rights in 2020. Therefore, the 2018 LTI Plan that was granted to eligible KMPs in FY18 will continue for the remaining KMPs, subject to performance against vesting criteria. Variable reward Half the variable reward is received in cash, and half consists of "deferred" equity. This will continue in 2020. The deferred component is awarded in the form of rights which vest equally two years after the grant date (dependent on the achievement of a service condition - i.e. the recipient remains employed at the second and third anniversaries). All variable reward payments continue to be based on the achievement of the annual KPIs. On 20 December 2019, the Board approved Mr Brett Fenton's retention bonus arrangement. Effective 1 January 2020, Mr Brett Fenton is now entitled to a total opportunity of $310,000, subject to meeting the following criteria: Half the amount ($155,000) is payable contingent only on the completion of the potential sale of the SMB business;

Half the amount ($155,000) is payable contingent on both the completion of the potential sale of the SMB business, as well as additionally meeting specified financial performance hurdles related to the SMB business for the year-to-date ended April 2020. These amounts are payable in July 2020 subject to the satisfaction of the above performance criteria. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 40 Director's Report and Financial Statements Other components The HRRNC and the Board may exercise its discretion to award other incentive components to eligible KMP, depending on the outcome of the ongoing Strategic Review over the remainder of the Group business. This may include, but is not limited to, retention bonuses, termination payments and completion bonuses. We believe that this remuneration structure optimally aligns the interests of our shareholders and management. We also see it as being an important factor in helping us to attract and retain key talent in these competitive times. 3(f) Executive KMPs' service arrangements Before Mr Tristan Sternson's appointment as the Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on 24 September 2019, he was on a standard employment contract. Following his appointment as Interim CEO on 24 September 2019, the terms of Mr Tristan Sternson's employment include: a fixed remuneration plus superannuation per year, reviewed annually;

eligibility to receive a discretionary variable reward opportunity based on the performance of the Group's business and the successful completion of the sale of the Enterprise business;

his appointment as the Interim CEO continues on a monthly basis until the earlier of the sale of the Enterprise business, or upon discretion by the Board;

the option to resign from this position and thus terminate the contract by giving one month's notice. All other executives are on standard contracts and are remunerated as stipulated in this report. For executives other than the CEO, termination of employment requires advanced written notice in accordance with the terms of their employment contract. Upon termination, the provisions for KMPs are as follows: Total fixed remuneration will be paid as usual, until the agreed last working day;

Variable reward and legacy LTI plan arrangements are treated in accordance with the respective plan rules;

Should termination for cause occur, fixed remuneration and accrued leave is paid until the final working day and any variable rewards or benefits are forfeited; and

Company restraint periods post termination restrict KMPs from engaging in competitive business activity and solicitation of clients or staff. During the year, Mr Peter Wright and Ms Emma Hunt were made redundant and Mr Martin Mercer resigned and, in accordance with statutory requirements and individually agreed outcomes, termination payments were paid upon resignation. For Mr Peter Wright and Ms Emma Hunt, the key terms of their redundancy payments are as follows: Total fixed remuneration, outstanding leave balances and other statutory entitlements will be paid, with total fixed remuneration paid equivalent to their notice period in their employment contracts from the date they are made redundant;

Additional minimum statutory redundancy payments are paid and determined in accordance with relevant state legislation;

Amounts above minimum statutory redundancy payments as ex-gratia payments are individually negotiated with the KMP. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 41 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) 4. Non-Executive Directors' remuneration Short Term Post Employment Directors Salary & fees Superannuation Total Contribution $ $ $ Mr Andrew Reitzer 2019 176,813 16,797 193,610 2018 73,672 6,999 80,671 Ms Naseema Sparks 2019 83,542 7,936 91,478 2018 86,875 8,253 95,128 Mr Larry Bloch 2019 76,875 7,303 84,178 2018 76,875 7,303 84,178 Mr Simon Martin 2019 95,128 8,253 103,381 2018 82,708 7,857 90,565 Mr Andrew Macpherson 2019 113,882 10,819 124,701 2018 76,875 7,303 84,178 Mr Karl Siegling (1) 2019 25,625 2,434 28,059 2018 - - - Ms Gail Pemberton (2) 2019 - - - 2018 73,672 6,999 80,671 Mr John Armstrong (2) 2019 - - - 2018 36,198 3,439 39,637 Total 2019 571,865 53,542 625,407 Total 2018 506,875 48,153 555,028 Appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 23 August 2019. The amounts shown reflect his entitlement during the period from his appointment as KMP to 31 December 2019. Retired 29 May 2018. Their information has been included for comparative purposes only. Table 8: Non-Executive Directors' remuneration. 4(a) Remuneration principles Objective The Board seeks to set aggregate remuneration at a level that provides the Company with the ability to attract and retain directors of the highest calibre, while incurring a cost that is acceptable to shareholders. Structure The Constitution and the ASX Listing Rules specify that the aggregate remuneration of non-executive directors shall be determined by a general meeting. The last such determination was at the AGM on 20 May 2008, when shareholders approved an aggregate remuneration of $1,000,000 per year. The amount of aggregate remuneration sought to be approved by shareholders and how it is apportioned amongst Directors is reviewed periodically. The Board considers advice from external consultants, the fees paid to non-executive directors of comparable companies, as well as company performance when undertaking the annual review process. Each Director receives a fee for being a director of the company and is expected to be a member of at least one committee (except for Non-Independent Directors who are invited guests to all committees). In recognition of the additional time commitment and responsibility required, an additional fee is paid for chairing a Board committee. The remuneration of Non-Executive Directors is reviewed annually. As it is considered good governance for directors to have a stake in a company on whose board they sit, non- executive directors are now required to hold shares in the company. This new shareholding policy was introduced in December 2017 and is discussed further below in section 4(b). ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 42 Director's Report and Financial Statements Details of the nature and amount of each element of the remuneration of each Non-Executive Director of Arq Group Limited Ltd for the past two financial years are shown in the table on page 42. 4(b) Minimum shareholding requirements In December 2018, the Board approved a policy requiring all Non-Executive Directors to hold a minimum shareholding in the Company to the value of their annual fixed remuneration. This requirement needs to be met by December 2021 for all existing directors, and within three years of their appointment date for new directors. As at 31 December 2019, Non-Executive Directors hold the value of shares in the Company as shown in the table in section 4(c) below. 4(c) Salary sacrifice scheme To encourage and assist Non-Executive Directors to acquire and retain shares in the Company, Directors are allowed to sacrifice up to 50% of their annual fees to purchase company shares. These shares are purchased on-market by a third-party agency. Shareholdings of Non-Executive Directors as at 31 December 2019 Opening Net change Closing balance balance 1 other(1) 31 December January 2019 2019 Non-Executive Directors Mr Andrew Reitzer - 122,500 122,500 Ms Naseema Sparks 19,128 23,432 42,560 Mr Larry Bloch 8,558,363 (1,850,000) 6,708,363 Mr Simon Martin 41,899 173,454 215,353 Mr Andrew Macpherson 38,000 133,340 171,340 Mr Karl Siegling2 22,573,712 300,000 22,873,712 31,231,102 (1,097,274) 30,133,828 On market transactions The opening balance of shareholdings is at the date Mr Karl Siegling was appointed as a KMP. He was appointed as Non-Executive Director effective 23 August 2019. Included in his shareholding is 21,230,532 of shares attributed to Cadence Asset Management Pty Ltd ATF Cadence Capital Fund and Cadence Capital Limited, in which Mr Karl Siegling has an indirect relevant interest. Table 9: Non-Executive Directors' shareholding. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 43 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) 5. Governance 5(a) Human Resources, Remuneration and Nomination Committee (HRRNC) The HRRNC of the Board of Directors of Arq Group determines and reviews compensation policy and arrangements for Directors and executives. The HRRNC periodically assesses the appropriateness of the nature and amount of remuneration of Directors and executives by reference to relevant employment market conditions and the overall objective of ensuring maximum stakeholder benefit from the retention of a high- quality, high-performing Directors and executive team. 5(b) Independent advice To support Arq Group's review of the executive and non-executive remuneration framework during the 2019 financial year, the HRRNC sought independent information, observations and advice from Egan Associates in relation to remuneration strategy, structure and market practice. Potential conflicts of interest were considered by the HRRNC, and both the HRRNC and the Board are satisfied that the advice provided by Egan Associates was free from undue influence. Any advice provided by Egan Associates was used as a guide only and was not a substitute for detailed consideration of all the relevant issues by the HRRNC. No remuneration recommendations, as defined by the Corporations Act 2001, were provided during the year. 5(c) Securities trading policy The Company has approved a Share Trading Policy aimed at ensuring that no Director or employee of the Company makes use of his or her position or information acquired by being a Director or employee to gain (directly or indirectly) an advantage for any person or to cause detriment to the Company. The policy provides guidance on what share trading activities by Directors or employees are deemed acceptable and those which are not. Such guidance includes identifying conduct that may constitute insider trading, how an employee or Director can minimise the risk of insider trading, and the closed periods during which Directors, officers and KMP (and parties related to them) are not permitted to trade in Arq Group shares. The policy also details the steps for Directors and employees to take when buying or selling shares in Arq Group which includes requiring any Director or KMP buying or selling Arq Group's shares, or exercising any options, to first obtain approval from the Chair of the Board (for Directors) or from the Chief Executive Officer (for KMP). ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 44 Director's Report and Financial Statements Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 December 2019 Notes 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Cash and cash equivalents E1 8,949 8,279 Trade and other receivables B1 13,910 26,403 Prepayments of domain name registry charges 7,810 7,327 Lease receivable B4 2,064 - Current tax refund 375 - Other assets B2 2,928 6,634 36,036 48,643 Assets held for sale D2 38,674 32,698 Total Current Assets 74,710 81,341 Plant and equipment B3 8,198 13,899 Right-of-use asset B4 16,554 - Intangible assets B5 77,804 225,239 Prepayments of domain name registry charges 678 2,508 Lease receivable B4 1,830 - Deferred tax assets A3 7,323 6,775 Financial assets B6 1,375 1,870 Other assets 560 696 Total Non-Current Assets 114,322 250,987 TOTAL ASSETS 189,032 332,328 Trade and other payables B7 8,692 17,138 Income received in advance 22,792 28,632 Current tax liability - 1,909 Provisions B8 1,585 3,406 Derivative financial instruments C6 510 80 Interest bearing loans and borrowings C4 61,929 - Other financial liabilities C5 5,549 12,971 Current lease liabilities B4 6,160 - 107,217 64,136 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale D2 15,931 11,292 Total Current Liabilities 123,148 75,428 Income received in advance 11,297 9,563 Provisions B8 3,187 3,530 Deferred tax liabilities A3 7,549 5,469 Interest bearing loans and borrowings C4 - 74,992 Non-current lease liabilities B4 12,970 850 Total Non-Current Liabilities 35,003 94,404 TOTAL LIABILITIES 158,151 169,832 NET ASSETS 30,881 162,496 Contributed equity C2 91,179 85,724 Foreign currency translation reserve C3 (533) (552) Share based payments reserve C3 193 1,136 Other reserves C3 (278) 9 Retained earnings (59,806) 76,053 Equity attributable to members of the parent 30,755 162,370 Non-controlling interests 126 126 TOTAL EQUITY 30,881 162,496 The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Comparative figures as at 31 December 2018 have not been restated for the effect of AASB 16 and therefore may not be directly comparable. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 45 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the year ended 31 December 2019 Notes 2019 2018 (Re- presented) $'000 $'000 Continuing operations Revenue from contracts with customers A1 83,615 100,094 Cost of sales (27,672) (34,981) Gross profit 55,943 65,113 Other income A7 1,315 68 Gain/(loss) on reassessment of contingent consideration liability 98 (9,702) Salaries and employee benefits expenses A2 (30,576) (35,685) Depreciation expenses A2 (7,026) (4,376) Amortisation of intangible assets A2 (3,511) (9,004) Other expenses A2 (12,953) (18,878) Finance costs A2 (5,810) (4,287) Transaction costs (2,259) (892) Restructuring costs (365) - Impairment of goodwill B5 (41,123) - Gain on disposal of assets D2 554 - Loss before tax (45,713) (17,643) Income tax (expense) / credit A3 (238) 2,216 Loss after tax from continuing operations (45,951) (15,427) Discontinued operation (Loss) / profit from discontinued operation, net of tax D2 (85,272) 13,101 Loss after tax for the year (131,223) (2,326) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to the profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Currency translation differences 19 (5) Changes in fair value of cash flow hedges, net of tax C6 (297) - Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Net gains on equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income 10 152 Other comprehensive (loss) / income for the period, net of tax (268) 147 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (131,491) (2,179) Loss for the year attributable to: Members of the parent (131,303) (2,457) Non-controlling interests 80 131 (131,223) (2,326) Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Members of the parent (131,571) (2,310) Non-controlling interests 80 131 (131,491) (2,179) Earnings per share Notes 2019 2018 Cents Cents From continuing operations Basic loss per share A5 (38.01) (0.13) Diluted loss per share A5 (38.01) (0.13) Attributable to members of the parent Basic loss per share A5 (108.62) (2.08) Diluted loss per share A5 (108.62) (2.08) The above consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Prior year comparatives have been re-presented due to the classification of the Enterprise business as discontinued operations (refer to Note D2). Comparative figures as at 31 December 2018 have not been restated for the effect of AASB 16 and therefore may not be directly comparable. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 46 Director's Report and Financial Statements Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 31 December 2019 Foreign Share based Other Contributed Treasury Retained Non- Total currency payments Total controlling reserves equity shares earnings equity reserve reserve interest $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 As at 1 January 2019 (552) 1,136 9 85,724 - 76,053 162,370 126 162,496 Impact of change in accounting policy - - - - - 911 911 - 911 As at 1 January 2019 (restated) (552) 1,136 9 85,724 - 76,964 163,281 126 163,407 Profit/(loss) for the period - - - - - (131,303) (131,303) 80 (131,223) Other comprehensive income 19 - (287) - - - (268) - (268) Total comprehensive income for the period 19 - (287) - - (131,303) (131,571) 80 (131,491) Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Share based payment/(writeback) - (471) - - - - (471) - (471) Issue of shares for long term incentive plan - (472) - 472 - - - - - Issue of shares for Infoready earn out liability settlement - - - 4,000 - - 4,000 - 4,000 Dividend reinvestment plan - - - 983 - - 983 - 983 Dividend associated with InfoReady earn out - - - - - (110) (110) - (110) Equity dividends - - - - - (5,357) (5,357) (80) (5,437) As at 31 December 2019 (533) 193 (278) 91,179 - (59,806) 30,755 126 30,881 As at 1 January 2018 (547) 2,331 (211) 83,507 (1,884) 91,503 174,699 100 174,799 Profit/(loss) for the period - - - - - (2,457) (2,457) 131 (2,326) Other comprehensive income (5) - 152 - - - 147 - 147 Total comprehensive income for the period (5) - 152 - - (2,457) (2,310) 131 (2,179) Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Share based payment - 490 - - - - 490 - 490 Issue of shares for long term incentive plan - (685) - 685 - - - - - Issue of shares for Outware accelerated purchase settlement - (1,000) - 1,000 - - - - - Dividend reinvestment plan - - - 2,633 - - 2,633 - 2,633 Capital raising (net transaction costs) - - - (217) - - (217) - (217) Equity dividends - - - - - (12,993) (12,993) (105) (13,098) Transfer from/(to) contributed equity - - - (1,884) 1,884 - - - Transfer from/(to) financial liabilities - - 68 - - - 68 - 68 As at 31 December 2018 (552) 1,136 9 85,724 - 76,053 162,370 126 162,496 The above consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Comparative figures as at 31 December 2018 have not been restated for the effect of AASB 16 and therefore may not be directly comparable. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 47 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the year ended 31 December 2019 Notes 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Receipt of service revenue and recoveries 187,353 228,893 Payments to suppliers and employees (168,489) (200,828) Interest received 202 68 Interest paid (3,390) (2,687) Bank charges and credit card merchant fees paid (1,135) (1,530) Income tax refunds - 1,121 Income tax paid (3,269) (6,770) NET CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES E1 11,272 18,267 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of plant and equipment and intangible assets (3,423) (13,894) Proceeds from subleases 1,869 - Payment of financial liability for InfoReady earn out (incl. dividends) (4,110) (5,668) Return of capital from Tiger Pistol 505 - Transaction costs (2,394) (85) Sale of the TPPW Reseller business 21,268 - NET CASH FLOWS FROM / (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 13,715 (19,647) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings C4 7,375 - Repayment of borrowings C4 (21,292) - Payment of dividend on ordinary shares, net of dividend reinvestment (4,378) (10,361) Payment of dividend to non-controlling interests (80) (105) Payment of lease liabilities (5,961) (120) NET CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (24,336) (10,586) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 651 (11,966) Net foreign exchange differences 19 (5) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 8,279 20,250 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD E1 8,949 8,279 The above statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes and includes cash flows from both continuing and discontinued operations. Refer to Note D2(b) for the cash flows relating to discontinued operations. Comparative figures as at 31 December 2018 have not been restated for the effect of AASB 16 and therefore may not be directly comparable. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 48 Director's Report and Financial Statements Notes to the Financial Statements Section A: Financial performance A1 Revenue from contracts with customers A2 Expenses A3 Income tax A4 Dividends A5 Earnings/(loss) per share A6 Segment reporting A7 Other income Section B: Operating assets and liabilities B1 Trade and other receivables B2 Other current assets B3 Plant and equipment B4 Leases B5 Intangible assets B6 Non-current financial assets B7 Trade and other payables B8 Provisions Section C: Capital and financial risk management C1 Financial risk management objectives and policies C2 Contributed equity C3 Reserves C4 Interest bearing loans and borrowings C5 Other financial liabilities C6 Derivative financial liabilities and assets C7 Fair value measurement Section D: Group structure D1 Controlled entities D2 Disposal groups held for sale and discontinued operations Section E: Other information E1 Cash Flow Statement information E2 Related party disclosures E3 Key Management Personnel (KMP) disclosures E4 Performance rights E5 Auditors' remuneration E6 Contingent assets and liabilities E7 Events subsequent to reporting date E8 Information relating to Arq Group Limited (Parent Entity) E9 Closed group class order disclosures E10 New accounting policies ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 49 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) About this report This is the financial report of Arq Group Limited ('the Company' or 'Arq Group') (formerly Melbourne IT Ltd) and of its controlled entities (collectively 'the Group') for the year ended 31 December 2019. The financial report was authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Directors on 30 March 2020. It is a general-purpose financial report, which has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act (2001), Australian Accounting Standards, and other authoritative pronouncements of the Australian Accounting Standards Board. The financial report complies with Australian Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Arq Group Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia, whose shares are publicly traded on the Australian Stock Exchange. The company is a for-profit entity. The nature of the operations and principal activities of the Group are described in the Directors' Report. Basis of preparation The financial report has been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for derivative financial instruments and contingent consideration which have been measured at fair value, and investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income. The financial report is presented in Australian dollars and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand dollars ($'000), unless otherwise stated, under the option available to the company under ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Report) Instrument 2016/191 (Instrument 2016/191). The Company is an entity to which Instrument 2016/191 applies. On 11 February 2020, as part of the outcomes arising from the Strategic Review described in the Directors Report, the Group entered into an agreement to divest the Enterprise business unit to a consortium consisting of Quadrant Private Equity and members of management for $35,000,000 in cash. The transaction was completed on 2 March 2020. As the intention to divest the Enterprise business was highly probable considering the progress of the Group's strategic review at 31 December 2019, the Enterprise disposal group has been separately presented as held for sale in accordance with AASB 5: Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations as at 31 December 2019. Given the significance of the Enterprise business to the Group's operations, the Enterprise business unit has also been determined to be a discontinued operation. The financial information in this report (including the restatement of the prior year comparative) has therefore been presented in accordance with AASB 5. The assets and liabilities of the Enterprise disposal group have been written down to their fair value less costs of disposal, resulting in the Group incurring a $81,258,000 revaluation loss against the value of non- monetary assets allocated to the Enterprise disposal group. Accordingly, the remainder of the Group's business has been defined as "continuing operations" in accordance with Australian accounting standards. This consists of the SMB segment, which includes both the SMB Direct business as well as the remainder of the SMB Indirect business following the sale of the TPP Wholesale Reseller business, and associated corporate costs that continue to be incurred by the Group. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 50 Director's Report and Financial Statements Going concern The Company has sought and received waivers for financial covenant breaches for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 and quarter ended 31 December 2019. As a condition of those waivers, a Review Event in January 2020 was included in the facility terms, allowing the Company's financiers discretion to withdraw the facilities by providing 60 days' advance written notice. The Group is working with its lenders to manage the debt facilities, including an agreed repayment of debt from the net proceeds of sale of the Enterprise business. No action has yet been taken by the Company's financiers in respect of the January 2020 Review Event. Proceeds from the sale of Enterprise of $22,108,000 have been allocated against the outstanding drawn- down debt balance, resulting in $39,092,000 remaining in drawn-down debt. The Company has received an extension on repayments of $2,500,000 due on 31 March 2020 until 31 August 2020 and is in the process of requesting further short-term support. In the absence of any additional refinancing of facilities, the Company expects to breach its financial covenants during 2020, such that the financiers have the discretion to withdraw the facilities by providing 60 days' advance written notice, and may also require additional short-term funding whilst it continues to execute actions from the Strategic Review, including the potential sale of the SMB business and implementation of the planned cost reduction program. Therefore, the Company requires the ongoing support of its lenders to continue to provide the existing facilities and any required additional facilities to be able to continue as a going concern. The identification of the COVID-19 coronavirus as a post-balance date event is described in Note E7. Given the rapid spread of the virus post-balance date, future revenues may be negatively impacted. However, in forecasting future cash flows, the Company is currently unable to reliably estimate the potential future impact of the virus. The Company has identified further cost reduction and cash preservation strategies in the event that revenues are materially negatively impacted. The impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus on financial markets may also impact the Company's ability to execute elements of its Strategic Review, including the potential sale of the SMB business or the price at which a sale may occur. Whilst reliance on the ongoing support of its lenders and the potential impact of COVID-19 on forecast cashflows represent a material uncertainty, the Company is continuing to work with its financiers, and based on current financier interactions as well as current forecast cash flows and potential opportunities arising from the Strategic Review, the Directors are satisfied there are reasonable grounds to conclude the Company can continue as a going concern. Should the Company sell the SMB business within the short term, the Company will need to further consider whether it can continue as a going concern from that time. The financial statements and notes have been prepared on a going concern basis at 31 December 2019 and does not include adjustments, if any, relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts or the amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company not continue as a going concern. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 51 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) Significant accounting policies Accounting policies are selected and applied in a manner that ensures that the resulting financial information satisfies the concept of relevance and reliability, thereby ensuring that the substance of the underlying transactions or other events is reported. The below describes significant accounting policies applicable to the Group's financial statements. Other specific significant accounting policies are described in respective notes to the financial statements. (a) Basis of consolidation The consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of Arq Group Limited and its subsidiaries (the Group) as at 31 December each year. The Group controls a subsidiary if and only if the Group has: power over the subsidiary (i.e. existing rights that give it the current ability to direct the relevant activities of the subsidiary) • • exposure or rights to variable returns from its involvement with the subsidiary the ability to use its power over the subsidiary to affect its returns. The financial statements of subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting period as for the parent company, using consistent accounting policies. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, all intercompany balances and transactions, including unrealised profits arising from intra-group transactions, have been eliminated in full. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to Arq Group Limited, and cease to be consolidated from the date on which control is transferred out of Arq Group Limited. Investments in subsidiaries held by Arq Group Limited are accounted for at cost in the separate financial statements of the parent entity less any impairment charges. Dividends received from subsidiaries are recorded as a component of other revenues in the separate income statement of the parent entity, and do not impact the recorded cost of the investment. Upon receipt of dividend payments from subsidiaries, the parent will assess whether any indicators of impairment of the carrying value of the investment in the subsidiary exist. Where such indicators exist, to the extent that the carrying value of the investment exceeds its recoverable amount, an impairment loss is recognised. The acquisition of subsidiaries is accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting. The acquisition method of accounting involves recognising at acquisition date, separately from goodwill, the identifiable assets acquired, the liabilities assumed, and any non-controlling interest in the acquiree. The identifiable assets acquired, and the liabilities assumed, are measured at their acquisition date fair values. The difference between the above items and the fair value of the consideration (including the fair value of any pre-existing investment in the acquiree) is goodwill or a discount on acquisition. After initial recognition, goodwill is measured at cost less any accumulated impairment losses. For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill acquired in a business combination is, from the acquisition date, allocated to each of the Group's cash-generating units (CGUs) that are expected to benefit from the combination, irrespective of whether other assets or liabilities of the acquirer are assigned to those units. Where goodwill forms part of a CGU, and part of the operation within that unit is disposed of, the goodwill associated with the operation disposed of is included in the carrying amount of the operation when determining the gain or loss on disposal of the operation. Goodwill disposed of in this circumstance is measured based on the relative values of the operation disposed of, and the portion of the cash-generating unit retained. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 52 Director's Report and Financial Statements Significant accounting policies (cont.) Acquisitions of subsidiaries that include put options to acquire non-controlling interests in the future are accounted for in accordance with AASB 10: Consolidated Financial Statements(AASB 10). Where there is loss of control of a subsidiary, the consolidated financial statements include the results for the part of the reporting period during which Arq Group Limited has control. A change in the ownership interest of a subsidiary that does not result in a loss of control is accounted for as an equity transaction. On the loss of control of a subsidiary, the Group derecognises the assets and liabilities of the subsidiary, and the other components of equity related to the subsidiary. Any surplus or deficit arising on the loss of control is recognised in profit or loss. (b) Foreign currency transactions Both the functional and presentation currency of Arq Group Limited and its Australian subsidiaries is Australian dollars (AUD). Transactions in foreign currencies are initially recorded in the functional currency at the exchange rates ruling at the date of the transaction. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are retranslated at the rate of exchange ruling at the reporting date. Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rate as at the date of the initial transaction. The functional currency of each overseas subsidiary is as follows: Investment in New Zealand subsidiaries - NZD (New Zealand Dollar) Investment in USA subsidiaries - USD (US Dollar) The assets and liabilities of these overseas subsidiaries are translated into the presentation currency of Arq Group Limited at the rate of exchange ruling at the reporting date, and the statement of comprehensive income is translated at the weighted average exchange rates for the period. The exchange differences arising on retranslation are taken directly to other comprehensive income. On disposal of a foreign entity, the deferred cumulative amount recognised in other comprehensive income relating to that particular foreign operation is recognised in the determination of profit and loss for the year. On consolidation, exchange differences arising from the translation of any net investment in foreign entities, and of borrowings and other financial instruments designed as hedges of such investments, are taken to the foreign currency translation reserve in equity. When a foreign operation is sold, or any borrowings forming part of the net investment are repaid, a proportionate share of such exchange differences is recognised in the statement of comprehensive income, as part of the gain on sale or loss on sale where applicable. (c) Financial assets Recognition and measurement Financial assets are classified at initial recognition as subsequently measured at amortised cost, fair value through other comprehensive income (OCI), and fair value through profit or loss. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 53 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) Significant accounting policies (cont.) The classification of financial assets at initial recognition depends on the financial asset's contractual cash flow characteristics and the Group's business model for managing them. With the exception of trade receivables that do not contain a significant financing component or for which the Group has applied the practical expedient, the Group initially measures a financial asset at its fair value plus, in the case of a financial asset not at fair value through profit or loss, transaction costs. In order for a financial asset to be classified and measured at amortised cost or fair value through OCI, it needs to give rise to cash flows that are 'solely payments of principal and interest (SPPI)' on the principal amount outstanding on specified dates. This assessment is referred to as the SPPI test and is performed at an instrument level. The Group's business model for managing financial assets refers to how it manages its financial assets in order to generate cash flows. The business model determines whether cash flows will result from collecting contractual cash flows, selling the financial assets, or both. Financial assets at amortised cost (debt instruments) This category is the most relevant to the Group. The Group measures financial assets at amortised cost if both of the following conditions are met: The financial asset is held within a business model with the objective to hold financial assets in order to collect contractual cash flows.

The contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. Financial assets at amortised cost are subsequently measured using the effective interest (EIR) method, and are subject to impairment. Gains and losses are recognised in profit or loss when the asset is derecognised, modified or impaired. The Group's financial assets at amortised cost include trade receivables (note B1). Financial assets designated at fair value through OCI (equity instruments) Upon initial recognition, the Group can elect to classify irrevocably its equity investments as equity instruments designated at fair value through OCI when they meet the definition of equity under AASB 132: Financial Instruments: Presentationand are not held for trading. The classification is determined on an instrument-by-instrument basis. Gains and losses on these financial assets are never recycled to profit or loss. Dividends are recognised as other income in the statement of profit or loss when the right of payment has been established, except when the Group benefits from such proceeds as a recovery of part of the cost of the financial asset, in which case such gains are recorded in OCI. Equity instruments designated at fair value through OCI are not subject to impairment assessment. The Group elected to classify irrevocably its non-listed equity investments (note B5) under this category. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 54 Director's Report and Financial Statements Significant accounting policies (cont.) Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss include financial assets held for trading, financial assets designated upon initial recognition at fair value through profit or loss, or financial assets mandatorily required to be measured at fair value. Financial assets are classified as held for trading if they are acquired for the purpose of selling or repurchasing in the near term. Derivatives, including separated embedded derivatives, are also classified as held for trading unless they are designated as effective hedging instruments. Financial assets with cash flows that are not solely payments of principal and interest are classified and measured at fair value through profit or loss, irrespective of the business model. Notwithstanding the criteria for debt instruments to be classified at amortised cost or at fair value through OCI as described above, debt instruments may be designated at fair value through profit or loss on initial recognition if doing so eliminates, or significantly reduces, an accounting mismatch. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss are carried in the statement of financial position at fair value, with net changes in fair value recognised in the statement of profit or loss. The Group has not designated any financial asset as at fair value through profit or loss. Derecognition A financial asset (or, where applicable, a part of a financial asset or part of a group of similar financial assets) is primarily derecognised (i.e. removed from the Group's consolidated statement of financial position) when: the rights to receive cash flows from the asset have expired, or

the Group has transferred its rights to receive cash flows from the asset or has assumed an obligation to pay the received cash flows in full without material delay to a third party under a ''pass-through" arrangement, and either

''pass-through" arrangement, and either the Group has transferred substantially all the risks and rewards of the asset, or

the Group has neither transferred nor retained substantially all the risks and rewards of the asset but has transferred control of the asset. Impairment of financial assets The Group recognises an allowance for expected credit losses (ECLs) for all debt instruments not held at fair value through profit or loss. ECLs are based on the difference between the contractual cash flows due in accordance with the contract and all the cash flows that the Group expects to receive, discounted at an approximation of the original effective interest rate. The expected cash flows will include cash flows from the sale of collateral held or other credit enhancements that are integral to the contractual terms. ECLs are recognised in two stages. For credit exposures for which there has not been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition, ECLs are provided for credit losses that result from default events that are possible within the next 12 months (a 12-month ECL). For those credit exposures for which there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition, a loss allowance is required for credit losses expected over the remaining life of the exposure, irrespective of the timing of the default (a lifetime ECL). ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 55 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) Significant accounting policies (cont.) For trade receivables and contract assets, the Group applies a simplified approach in calculating ECLs. Therefore, the Group does not track changes in credit risk, but instead recognises a loss allowance based on lifetime ECLs at each reporting date. The Group has established a provision matrix that is based on its historical credit loss experience, adjusted for forward-looking factors specific to the debtors and the economic environment. A financial asset is written off when there is no reasonable expectation of recovering the contractual cash flows. (d) Financial liabilities Recognition and measurement Financial liabilities are classified at initial recognition as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, loans and borrowings, or payables, or as derivatives designated as hedging instruments in an effective hedge, as appropriate. All financial liabilities are recognised initially at fair value, and, in the case of loans and borrowings and payables, net of directly attributable transaction costs. The Group's financial liabilities include trade and other payables, loans and borrowings, derivative financial instruments and contingent consideration. Loans and borrowings This is the category most relevant to the Group. After initial recognition, interest-bearing loans and borrowings are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the EIR method. Gains and losses are recognised in profit or loss when the liabilities are derecognised, as well as through the EIR amortisation process. Amortised cost is calculated by taking into account any discount or premium on acquisition, and fees or costs that are an integral part of the EIR. The EIR amortisation is included as finance costs in the statement of profit or loss. This category generally applies to interest-bearing loans and borrowings (note C4). Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss include financial liabilities held for trading, and financial liabilities designated upon initial recognition as at fair value through profit or loss. Financial liabilities are classified as held for trading if they are incurred for the purpose of repurchasing in the near term. This category also includes derivative financial instruments entered into by the Group that are not designated as hedging instruments in hedge relationships as defined by AASB 9. Gains or losses on liabilities held for trading are recognised in the statement of profit or loss. Financial liabilities designated upon initial recognition at fair value through profit or loss are designated at the initial date of recognition, and only if the criteria in AASB 9 are satisfied. The Group has measured the financial liability in relation to the InfoReady earn-out at fair value through profit or loss. Refer to note C5 for further information. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 56 Director's Report and Financial Statements Significant accounting policies (cont.) Derecognition A financial liability is derecognised when the obligation under the liability is discharged or cancelled or expires. When an existing financial liability is replaced by another from the same lender on substantially different terms, or the terms of an existing liability are substantially modified, such an exchange or modification is treated as the derecognition of the original liability and the recognition of a new liability. The difference in the respective carrying amounts is recognised in the statement of profit or loss. Offsetting of financial instruments Financial assets and financial liabilities are offset and the net amount is reported in the consolidated statement of financial position if there is a currently enforceable legal right to offset the recognised amounts, and there is an intention to settle on a net basis, to realise the assets and settle the liabilities simultaneously. (e) Prepayment of domain name registry charges Domain name registry charges are deferred in the statement of financial position and are recognised in the statement of comprehensive income using the same principles as revenue from the sale of domain names, as explained in accounting policy in note A1. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 57 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) Changes in accounting policies The Group applies, for the first time, AASB 16: Leases(AASB 16). The Group adopted AASB 16 using the modified retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial application being 1 January 2019. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognised in the opening statement of financial position on 1 January 2019. As the Group adopted the modified retrospective method, there was no restatement of previous financial statements. The right-of-use assets were measured on adoption as if AASB 16 had always applied. The nature and effect of these changes are disclosed in the respective notes to the financial statements. Significant accounting estimates and judgements The preparation of the financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect reported amounts in the financial statements. Management continually evaluates its judgements and estimates in relation to assets, liabilities, contingent liabilities, revenues and expenses. Management bases its judgements and estimates on historical experience and on other various factors it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances, the result of which forms the basis of the carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates under different assumptions and conditions. Management has identified the following critical accounting policies for which significant judgements, estimates and assumptions are made. Actual results may differ from these estimates under different assumptions and conditions and may materially affect financial results or the financial position reported in future periods. Information on significant estimates and judgements considered when applying the accounting policies can be found in the following notes: Accounting estimates and judgments Notes Revenue A1 Taxation A3 Trade and other receivables B1 Leases B4 Intangibles and useful lives B5 Impairment of goodwill B5 Other financial liabilities C5 Share-based payment transactions E4 ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 58 Director's Report and Financial Statements Section A: Financial performance A1. Revenue from contracts with customers Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers Set out below is the disaggregation of the Group's revenue from contracts with customers: For the year ended 31 December 2019 Continuing operations $'000 Types of goods or services Registration revenue 30,289 Solutions, hosting & services 53,326 Total revenue from contracts with customers 83,615 Timing of revenue recognition Services/goods transferred at a point in time 291 Services transferred over time 83,324 Total revenue from contracts with customers 83,615 For the year ended 31 December 2018 Continuing operations $'000 Types of goods or services Registration revenue 35,004 Solutions, hosting & services 65,090 Total revenue from contracts with customers 100,094 Timing of revenue recognition Services/goods transferred at a point in time 867 Services transferred over time 99,227 Total revenue from contracts with customers 100,094 (b) Contract balances Set out below is the amount of revenue from contracts with customers recognised from: 2019 2018 Continuing operations $'000 $'000 Amounts included in contract liabilities at the beginning of the year 32,853 37,114 Set out below is the amount of cost of sales recognised from: 2019 2018 Continuing operations $'000 $'000 Amounts included in prepaid costs to fulfil contract at the beginning of the year 7,925 13,098 ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 59 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) A1. Revenue from contracts with customers (cont.) Prepayments of domain name registry charges are considered costs to fulfil a contract and is deferred as an asset, and income received in advance is considered a contract liability. The amounts included in contract liabilities reflect a significant portion of the aggregate amount of performance obligations not yet satisfied at the end of the reporting period. For any remaining contracts, the Group has applied the practical expedient available under AASB 15.121 whereby the performance obligations are not disclosed as they have an original expected duration of one year or less. See further details on contract assets in note B2. (c) Accounting policy (i) Rendering of services - domain name registration Domains revenue primarily consists of domain registrations and renewals, as well as aftermarket sales. Domain registrations are assessed as a distinct service that provides a customer with the exclusive use of the domain name over the contracted period, including the provision of Domain Name System services. Consideration is recorded as income received in advance when it is received, which is typically at the time of sale and revenue, with the exception of aftermarket sales, is recognised evenly over the contract period as performance obligation is satisfied. As the customer simultaneously receives and consumes the benefits of the domain services provided, this revenue is recognised evenly over the contract period. Aftermarket sales are recognised as revenue when ownership of the domain has been transferred. Prepayments of domain name registry charges are direct costs to fulfil a contract. See Key judgement and estimates section for further information. (ii) Rendering of services - hosting (email and web) Hosting revenue primarily derives from website and email hosting services provided over a contracted period of time. Where consideration is received in advance of performance, it is initially recorded as income received in advance. Revenue is recognised as the performance obligations are satisfied, which is considered to be evenly over the contracted term that the hosting services are provided. (iii) Rendering of services - online marketing Online marketing revenue consists of search engine optimisation (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, and social media advertising. Where consideration is received in advance of performance, it is initially recorded as income received in advance. Revenue is recognised as the performance obligations are satisfied, which is considered to be evenly over time in line with the contracted term as the customer simultaneously receives and consumes the benefits of online marketing services. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 60 Director's Report and Financial Statements A1. Revenue from contracts with customers (cont.) (iv) Rendering of services - website build Website build revenues consist of fees charged for the creation of websites for customers. Where the Group has an enforceable right to payment for performance completed to date, and no alternative use for the asset, it recognises revenue over the period of the build based on time incurred, because there is a direct relationship between the Group's effort and the transfer of service to the customer. In the absence of such a right, the Group recognises revenue at a point in time being transfer of the website to the customer. Revenue from the build of websites are recognised over an average build period of three months. Contract fulfilment costs incurred in advance of revenue recognition are capitalised when they are directly attributable to the contract, generate the resources to satisfy the performance obligations, and will be recovered. These costs are expensed over the period when revenue is recognised. (v) Transaction prices The Group's customer contracts may include multiple performance obligations. In these cases, the Group allocates the transaction price to each performance obligation based on the relative stand-alone selling prices of each distinct service. Stand-alone selling prices are determined based on prices charged to customers for individual products and services, taking into consideration the size and length of contracts, service rate cards, and the Group's overall go-to-market strategy. (vi) Principal versus agent considerations The Group sells products and services both directly to customers, and in some instances, through resellers. The Group assesses each arrangement to determine whether the Group acts as principal or agent, based on whether the Group controls the product or service before transferring it to the end customer. Where the Group acts as principal, revenue is recorded on a gross basis versus on a net basis where the Group acts as agent. Key judgement and estimates Prepayments of domain name registry charges are direct costs to fulfil a contract. The Group defers these costs as an asset and amortises the asset over the contract period, consistent with the satisfaction of performance obligations and the recognition of revenue. The Group re-assesses costs to fulfil contracts on a periodic basis to reflect significant changes in the expected timing of satisfying performance obligations to which the asset relates, and when there is a significant change in the carrying amount of the asset. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 61 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) A2. Expenses 2019 2018 Continuing operations $'000 $'000 (a) Salaries and employee benefits Included in cost of sales: Salaries and employee benefits expenses 2,133 2,766 Superannuation expense 181 240 Included in Salaries and employee benefits expenses: Salaries and employee benefits expenses 24,325 27,659 Superannuation expense 2,096 2,261 Expensing of share-based payments(1) (438) 382 (b) Depreciation of non-current assets Right-of-use assets 2,996 - Plant and equipment 1,752 2,137 Leasehold improvements 1,748 1,572 Furniture 526 308 Leasehold make-good 4 359 Total depreciation of non-current assets 7,026 4,376 (c) Amortisation of identifiable intangible assets Capitalised software 2,117 1,910 Customer contracts 1,394 1,748 Marketing related intangibles - 5,346 Total amortisation of identifiable intangible assets 3,511 9,004 (d) Other Expenses Included in other expenses: Marketing 3,357 3,749 Software licences 2,275 2,247 Consulting fees 2,569 4,126 Expected credit losses arising on trade receivables 1,290 1,584 Foreign exchange gains (298) (318) Foreign exchange losses 212 319 (e) Finance costs Interest expense on debt and borrowings 2,488 2,689 Interest expense on lease liabilities 492 - Interest expense on Infoready financial liability 676 - Loss on modification of debt facility 968 - Bank charges and credit card merchant fees 1,131 1,505 Unwinding of discount on other financial liabilities 55 93 Total finance costs 5,810 4,287 Included in this amount for 31 December 2019 are writebacks associated with LTIs and short-term deferred share rewards for both key management personnel (KMP), as well as non-KMP eligible to receive short-term deferred share rewards. The amounts disclosed here only relate to writebacks associated with continuing operations only. Refer to the Remuneration Report and Notes E3 and E4 for amounts related to KMP. On 31 October 2017, Arq Group Limited approved the retirement of the WebCentral brand in line with a group-wide brand review. The Group anticipated the retirement of the WebCentral brand being completed within 12 months, and as a result, the useful life of the related brand intangible asset was revised to 12 months ended 31 October 2018. As a result, $5,346,000 of accelerated amortisation expense has been recognised in the statement of comprehensive income in the prior year. In accordance with the requirements AASB 9: Financial Instruments, a $968,000 loss was recognised in profit loss owing to the changed terms and conditions in the Group's revised debt facility arrangements with its financiers as described in Note C4, which was determined to be a modification to the financial liability. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 62 Director's Report and Financial Statements A3. Income tax The major components of income tax expense are: Statement of comprehensive income

2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Current income tax Current income tax charge 638 4,689 Adjustments in respect of current income tax of previous periods (486) 9 Deferred income tax Relating to origination and reversal of temporary differences (2,350) (1,280) Derecognition of deferred tax asset 2,666 - Income tax expense reported in the statement of comprehensive income 468 3,418 (b) Statement of changes in equity 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Deferred income tax related to items charged or credited directly to equity Net gain on revaluation of cash flow hedges (129) (24) Deferred tax asset recognised on equity raise costs 145 145 Income tax expense reported in equity 16 121 A reconciliation between tax expense and the product of accounting profit before income tax multiplied by the Group's applicable income tax rate is as follows: 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Loss before income tax from continuing operations (45,713) (17,643) (Loss) / profit before income tax from discontinued operations (85,042) 18,735 (Loss) / profit before income tax (130,755) 1,092 At the Group's statutory income tax rate of 30% (2018: 30%) (39,227) 328 Adjustments in respect of current income tax of previous years (486) 9 Non-assessable income (107) - Non-deductible loss on revaluation of disposal group held for sale 24,375 - Non-deductible goodwill impairment charge 12,337 - Other non-deductible expenses 372 273 Reassessment of contingent consideration (30) 2,911 Adjustment for sale of TPPW Reseller business (166) - Unwinding of discount on other financial liabilities 16 28 Adjustments in deferred tax balances (77) - Derecognition of deferred tax asset 2,666 - Estimated R&D tax incentive claims - (67) Unrecognised tax loss for the year 868 - Other (73) (64) Income tax expense at the effective income tax rate 468 3,418 Income tax expense / (credit) reported in the statement of comprehensive income: - From continuing operations 238 (2,216) - From discontinued operations 230 5,634 Income tax expense at the effective income tax rate 468 3,418 ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 63 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) A3. Income tax (cont.) The Group derecognised $2,666,000 in deferred tax assets on the basis the Group cannot conclude that it is probable it can realise its gross deferred tax assets in excess of its deferred tax liabilities at 31 December 2019. This has been allocated to individual line items in table d) below, to the extent they will not be recoverable by offsetting deferred tax liabilities. As at 31 December 2019, the Group has unrecognised income tax losses of $868,000 tax-effected at 30% (2018: none), and capital losses of $499,000 arising from the sale of the TPP Wholesale Reseller business (2018: none). (d) Deferred tax assets and liabilities 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Deferred tax assets at 31 December relate to the following: Unrealised foreign exchange gains 134 2,121 Employee benefits 845 1,781 Lease liabilities 5,740 697 Income received in advance - 585 Blackhole expenditure - 548 Expected credit loss provision - 395 Interest expense - - Accruals - 300 Other non-current liabilities - 255 Derivative financial instruments - 24 Intangible assets 604 11 Other - 58 7,323 6,775 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Deferred tax liabilities at 31 December relate to the following: Intangible assets 1,285 2,807 Lease assets (incl. make-good) 6,134 494 Unrealised foreign exchange losses 65 1,958 Other 65 210 7,549 5,469 Current taxes Current tax assets and liabilities for the current period are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to the taxation authorities based on the current period's taxable income. The tax rates and tax laws used to compute the amount are those that are enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date. Current income tax relating to items recognised directly in equity is recognised in equity and not in profit or loss. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in the tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulations are subject to interpretation, and establishes provisions where appropriate. Deferred taxes Deferred income tax is provided on all temporary differences at the reporting date between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts for financial reporting purposes. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 64 Director's Report and Financial Statements A3. Income tax (cont.) Deferred income tax liabilities are recognised for all taxable temporary differences: except where the deferred income tax liability arises from the initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction that is not a business combination, and at the time of the transaction, affects neither the accounting profit nor taxable profit or loss, and

in respect of taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, associates and interests in joint ventures, except where the timing of the reversal of the temporary differences can be controlled and it is probable that the temporary differences will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Deferred income tax assets are recognised for all deductible temporary differences, carry-forward of unused tax assets and unused tax losses, to the extent that it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the deductible temporary differences, and the carry-forward of unused tax assets and unused tax losses can be utilised: except where the deferred income tax asset relating to the deductible temporary difference arises from the initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction that is not a business combination, and at the time of the transaction, affects neither the accounting profit nor taxable profit or loss, and

in respect of deductible temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, associates and interests in joint ventures, deferred tax assets are only recognised to the extent that it is probable that the temporary differences will reverse in the foreseeable future and taxable profit will be available against which the temporary differences can be utilised. The carrying amount of deferred income tax assets is reviewed at each reporting date and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profit will be available to allow all or part of the deferred income tax asset to be utilised. Unrecognised deferred income tax assets are reassessed at each reporting date and are recognised to the extent that it has become probable that future taxable profit will allow the deferred tax asset to be recovered. Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply to the year when the asset is realised or the liability is settled, based on tax rates (and tax laws) that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date. Income taxes relating to items recognised directly in equity are recognised in equity and not in the statement of comprehensive income. Tax consolidation The Group and its wholly-owned Australian controlled entities have implemented the tax consolidation legislation as of 1 January 2006. Members of the tax consolidated group have entered into a tax-funding agreement. Each entity is responsible for remitting its share of the current tax payable (receivable) assumed by the head entity. In accordance with UIG 1052 and Group accounting policy, the Group has applied the 'separate taxpayer within group approach', in which the head entity, Arq Group Limited, and the controlled entities in the tax consolidated group continue to account for their own current and deferred tax amounts. In addition to its own current and deferred tax amounts, the Group also recognises the current tax liabilities (or assets) and the deferred tax assets arising from unused tax credits assumed from controlled entities in the tax consolidated group. The allocation of taxes to the head entity is recognised as an increase/decrease in the controlled entity's inter-company accounts with the tax consolidated Group head entity. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 65 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) A3. Income tax (cont.) Members of the Group have entered into a tax-sharing agreement that provides for the allocation of income tax liabilities between the entities should the head entity default on its tax payment obligations. No amounts have been recognised in the financial statements in respect of this agreement, on the grounds that the possibility is remote. Other taxes Revenues, expenses and assets are recognised net of the amount of GST except: where the GST incurred on a purchase of goods and services is not recoverable from the taxation authority, in which case the GST is recognised as part of the cost of acquisition of the asset or as part of the expense item as applicable, and

receivables and payables are stated with the amount of GST included. The net amount of GST recoverable from, or payable to, the taxation authority is included as part of receivables or payables in the statement of financial position. Cash flows are included in the statement of cash flows on a gross basis and the GST component of cash flows arising from investing and financing activities, which is recoverable from, or payable to, the taxation authority, is classified as operating cash flows. Key judgement and estimates The Group's accounting policy for taxation requires management's judgement in assessing whether deferred tax assets and certain deferred tax liabilities are recognised in the statement of financial position. Deferred tax assets are recognised only when it is considered more likely than not that they will be recovered, which is dependent on the generation of sufficient future taxable profits. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 66 Director's Report and Financial Statements A4. Dividends Equity dividends on ordinary shares (a) Dividends declared and paid during the year on ordinary shares 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 (i) Final franked dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2018: 5,357 8,846 4.5 cents per share (2017: 7.5 cents per share) (ii) Dividend for the Infoready earn out year ended 31 December 2019: 109 - Total dividends paid during the year 5,466 8,846 (b) Dividends proposed and not recognized as a liability Final franked dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019: 0.0 cents per share (2018: 4.5 cents per share) - 5,349 (c) Franking credit balance The amount of franking credits available for the subsequent financial year are: - franking account balance as at the end of the financial year at 30% (2018: 30%) 3,134 2,320 ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 67 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) A5. Earnings/(loss) per share 2019 2018 Cents Cents From continuing operations Basic loss per share (38.01) (0.13) Diluted loss per share (38.01) (0.13) Attributable to members of the parent Basic loss per share (108.62) (2.08) Diluted loss per share (108.62) (2.08) The following reflects the income and share data used in the calculations of basic and diluted earnings per share: Loss for the year from continuing operations (45,951) (15,427) (Loss) / profit for the year from discontinued operations (85,272) 13,101 Less profit attributed to non-controlling interests (80) (131) Loss for the year attributable to members of the parent (131,303) (2,457) Number of shares Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of basic earnings per share Adjusted weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share 120,887,297 118,876,222 120,887,297 118,876,222 Basic earnings/(loss) per share is calculated as profit/(loss) for the year attributable to members of the parent, divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares. Diluted earnings/(loss) per share is calculated as profit/(loss) for the year attributable to members of the parent, divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and the dilutive potential ordinary shares. Performance rights granted to employees are considered to be potential ordinary shares and have been included in the determination of diluted earnings per share to the extent that they are dilutive. Where an operating loss is incurred, performance rights are not dilutive. These performance rights have not been included in the determination of basic earnings per share. There have been no transactions involving ordinary shares or potential ordinary shares that would significantly change the number of ordinary shares or potential ordinary shares outstanding between the reporting date and the date of completion of these financial statements. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 68 Director's Report and Financial Statements A6. Segment reporting Identification of operating segments An operating segment is a component of an entity that engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses, whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the entity's chief operating decision maker to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and assess its performance, and for which discrete financial information is available. Operating segments have been identified based on the information provided to the chief operating decision makers. being the CEO. As described in the Basis of Presentation, following the presentation of the Enterprise business as a disposal group held for sale and as a discontinued operation during the year ended 31 December 2019, the Group's continuing operations as presented in the Statement of Comprehensive Income represent only one operating segment, being the SMB business. A7. Other income 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Dividend income 125 - Interest income 202 68 Management fees - TPPW Reseller 587 - Sundry income 401 - Total other income 1,315 68 Under the terms of the Transitional Services Agreement for the sale of the TPP Wholesale Reseller business, the Group is entitled to receive ongoing management fees associated with the separation of the business. This agreement will continue over the next two years. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 69 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) Section B: Operating assets and liabilities B1. Trade and other receivables (a) Disaggregation of trade and other receivables 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Trade receivables 14,840 27,179 Allowance for expected credit losses (ECLs) (1,840) (1,370) Other receivables 910 594 Total trade and other receivables 13,910 26,403 Set out below is the movement in the allowance for ECLs of trade receivables: 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Opening balance 1,370 1,030 Additional provision for ECLs taken to the P&L 1,290 1,359 Amount written off (821) (1,019) Closing balance 1,840 1,370 At 31 December, the ageing analysis of trade receivables is as follows: 2019 2018 ECL Gross ECL ECL Gross ECL Rate $'000 $'000 Rate $'000 $'000 Continuing Operations Current 13.25% 1,025 (136) 1.08% 9,936 (107) 0-90 days past due 5.52% 2,017 (111) 4.51% 8,529 (385) 91 days + past due 13.50% 11,797 (1,593) 10.08% 8,714 (878) Closing balance 14,840 (1,840) 27,179 (1,370) Compared to the prior year, the ECL rate is higher as the receivables balances at 31 December 2019 solely reflects receivables associated with the SMB business, which typically has a greater credit risk exposure as the majority of SMB's customers are small/medium businesses and individuals. Information about credit exposures are disclosed in note C1. (b) Accounting policies A description of accounting policies applicable to the Group for Trade and other receivables can be found in the Financial assets section of the 'Significant accounting policies'. Key judgement and estimates In prior periods, a customer disputed the calculation of amounts being charged in relation to a contract for services, which is still ongoing. At balance date an amount recorded in trade receivables of $10,006,000 (31 December 2018: $5,445,000) is subject to this dispute. Based on the Group's interpretation of the contract applied over a number of years and supporting legal advice the Group is confident that the amount will be fully recovered. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 70 Director's Report and Financial Statements B2. Other current assets 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Accrued revenue 75 4,363 Prepayments 2,853 2,168 Lease incentive receivable - 103 Total other assets (current) 2,928 6,634 Accrued revenue is defined as a contract asset under AASB 15. B3. Plant and equipment Leasehold Plant and Furniture Make- Capital and good work in Total improvements equipment fittings assets progress $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 At cost At 1 January 2018 1,969 19,246 379 - 347 21,941 Additions 6,532 2,349 2,026 2,006 79 12,992 Transfers 266 (28) - - (266) (28) Disposals (695) (430) (35) - - (1,160) At 31 December 2018 8,072 21,137 2,370 2,006 160 33,745 Additions 194 697 24 - - 915 Transfers 151 9 - - (160) - Disposals (34) (123) - - - (157) Adjustments on application of new accounting - - - (2,006) - (2,006) standards Transfers to disposal group held for sale - (1,180) - - - (1,180) At 31 December 2019 8,383 20,540 2,394 - - 31,317 Accumulated depreciation and impairment At 1 January 2018 1,158 14,532 234 - - 15,924 Depreciation charge for the year 1,572 2,677 308 359 - 4,916 Transfers - (59) 58 - - (1) Disposals (528) (429) (36) - - (993) At 31 December 2018 2,202 16,721 564 359 - 19,846 Depreciation charge for the year 1,748 1,752 526 4 - 4,031 Transfers - (10) 17 (7) - - Disposals (34) (123) - - - (157) Adjustments on application of new accounting - - - (359) - (359) standards Transfers to disposal group held for sale - (244) - 3 - (242) At 31 December 2019 3,916 18,096 1,107 - - 23,119 Net book value At 31 December 2018 5,870 4,416 1,806 1,647 160 13,899 At 31 December 2019 4,467 2,444 1,287 - - 8,198 Plant and equipment are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and any impairment in value. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 71 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) B3. Plant and equipment (cont.) Depreciation is provided on a straight-line or diminishing value basis on all plant and equipment. Major depreciation periods are: 2019 2018 Leasehold improvements The lease term The lease term Plant and equipment 2 to 4 years 2 to 4 years Furniture and fittings 2 to 5 years 2 to 5 years An item of plant and equipment is derecognised upon disposal, or when no future economic benefits are expected from its use or disposal. Any gain or loss arising from the derecognition of the asset (calculated as the difference between net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset) is included in the statement of comprehensive income upon derecognition. The residual values, useful lives, and methods of depreciation of plant and equipment are reviewed at each financial year end and adjusted prospectively, if appropriate. B4. Leases Right-of-use assets Lease Premises Other Total liabilities equipment $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 As at 31 December 2018 - - - - Additions on transition 16,058 283 16,341 19,564 Additions during the year 5,500 - 5,500 5,527 Depreciation expense (5,068) (219) (5,287) - Interest expense - - - 796 Payments - - - (6,757) As at 31 December 2019 16,490 64 16,554 19,130 Set out below are the amounts recognised in profit and loss during the period: 2019 $'000 Depreciation expense of right-of-use assets(1) 5,287 Interest expense on lease liabilities 796 Rent expense - short-term leases 48 Rent expense - leases of low-value assets(2) 32 Rent expense - variable lease payments(3) 1,958 Total amount recognised in profit or loss 8,121 Included in this amount is depreciation of right-of-use assets associated with discontinued operations of $2,302,000 for the year ended 31 December 2019. Leases of low-value assets excludes short-term leases of low value. Included in this amount is rent expense related to variable lease payments associated with discontinued operations of $956,000 for the year ended 31 December 2019, which has already been included in the discontinued operations result. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 72 Director's Report and Financial Statements B4. Leases (cont.) Set out below is a maturity analysis of lease liabilities: 31-Dec-19 $'000 Leases Leases in committed to Maturity analysis - contractual undiscounted cash flows effect during Total but not yet year ended commenced Less than one year - 6,782 6,782 One to five years - 13,611 13,611 More than five years - 91 91 Total undiscounted lease liabilities at 31 Dec - 20,484 20,484 Lease liabilities included in the Statement of Financial Position 19,130 at 31 Dec Current 6,160 Non-current 12,970 Set out below are amounts related to finance leases where the Group is a lessor: 2019 $'000 Finance income on the net investment in the lease 174 Total amount recognised in profit or loss 174 Set out below is a maturity analysis of lease receivables for finance leases where the Group is a lessor: 2019 $'000 Maturity analysis - contractual undiscounted cash flows Less than one year 2,170 One to two years 1,298 Two to three years 580 More than three years - Total undiscounted lease receivable at 31 Dec 4,048 Unearned finance income (154) Net investment in lease 3,894 Set out below is a reconciliation of lease receivables for finance leases where the Group is a lessor: 2019 $'000 At 31 December 2018 - Additions on transition 5,343 Additions on entering into sublease during the year 421 Interest income 174 Receipts from lessees (2,044) Lease receivables as at 31 December 2019 3,894 ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 73 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) B4. Leases (cont.) (a) Adoption of AASB 16: Leases('AASB 16') AASB 16 supersedes AASB 117: Leases('AASB 117'), AASB Interpretation 4: Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease, Interpretation 115:Operating Leases-Incentivesand Interpretation 127:Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease. AASB 16 sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for most leases under a single on-balance sheet model. Lessor accounting under AASB 16 is substantially unchanged from AASB 117. Lessors will continue to classify leases as either operating or finance leases using similar principles as in AASB 117. However, on adoption of AASB 16 there was a change in the classification of sub-leases as a net investment in the sublease by reference to the head lease. Impact on transition The Group has lease contracts for office premises as both a lessor (in relation to sub-leases) and lessee and for IT equipment as a lessee. Before the adoption of AASB 16, the Group classified each of its leases at the inception date as either a finance lease or an operating lease. A lease was classified as a finance lease if it transferred substantially all of the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of the leased asset to the Group; otherwise it was classified as an operating lease. Finance leases were capitalised at the commencement of the lease at the inception date fair value of the leased property or, if lower, at the present value of the minimum lease payments. Lease payments were apportioned between interest (recognised as finance costs) and reduction of the lease liability. In an operating lease, the leased property was not capitalised, and the lease payments were recognised as rent expense in the statement of profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Any prepaid rent and accrued rent were recognised under other assets and other liabilities, respectively. Upon adoption of AASB 16, the Group applied a single on balance sheet approach for all leases that it is the lessee, except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. The Group recognised lease liabilities to make lease payments and ROU assets representing the right to use the underlying assets. The Group adopted AASB 16 using the modified retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial application being 1 January 2019. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognised in the opening statement of financial position on 1 January 2019. As the Group adopted the modified retrospective method, there was no restatement of previous financial statements. The right-of-use assets were measured on adoption as if AASB 16 had always applied. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 74 Director's Report and Financial Statements B4. Leases (cont.) The effect of adopting AASB 16 is as follows: Impact on the statement of financial position (increase/(decrease)) as at 1 January 2019: Right-of-use assets Lease receivable Plant and equipment Other assets Deferred tax assets Total Assets Lease liabilities Provisions Other liabilities Deferred tax liabilities Total Liabilities Retained earnings Total Equity 1-Jan-19 $'000 16,341 5,343 (1,647) (101) 5,578 25,514 19,566 (124) (850) 6,011 24,603 911 911 There is no impact on the statement of comprehensive income, basic and diluted EPS or the statement of cash flows for the prior period as the Group has elected to adopt the modified retrospective approach. Set out below is a reconciliation to the opening balance for lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019, based on the operating lease commitments as at 31 December 2018: $'000 Operating lease obligations at 31 December 2018 31,792 Change in lease term (959) Lease-type obligations (service components) 92 Items not previously considered as lease 79 Future commitments(1) (10,117) Gross lease liabilities at 1 January 2019 20,887 Weighted average incremental borrowing rate as at 1 January 2019 3.86% Discounting (1,321) Lease liabilities at 1 January 2019 19,566 1. Future commitments represent leases that have been committed to as at 31 December 2018 and have a commencement date during the year ended 31 December 2019. Summary of new accounting policies Set out below are the new accounting policies of the Group upon adoption of AASB 16: (i) Right-of-use assets The Group recognises right-of-use ('ROU') assets at the commencement of a lease. Subsequently, ROU assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 75 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) B4. Leases (cont.) The cost of ROU assets includes: the amount of lease liabilities recognised;

any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received;

any initial direct costs incurred by the lessee; and

an estimate of costs to be incurred by the lessee in dismantling and removing the underlying asset. Unless the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the leased asset at the end of the lease term, the recognised ROU assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of its estimated useful life and the lease term. ROU assets are subject to impairment. (ii) Lease liabilities At the commencement date of a lease, the Group recognises lease liabilities measured at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, and amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees. The lease payments also include the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group and payments of penalties for terminating a lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate. The variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are recognised as expense in the period in which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs. In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses the incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application if the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. After the date of initial application, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification, which is not accounted for as a separate lease, a change in the lease term, a change in the in-substance fixed lease payments, a change in future lease payments resulting from a change in an index or a rate used to determine those payments, or a change in the assessment to purchase the underlying asset. (iii) Lease receivable The Group is an intermediate lessor of some subleases, which were previously classified as operating leases under AASB 117. The Group accounts for a head lease and sublease as two separate contracts, applying both lessee and lessor accounting requirements respectively. On the date of initial application, the Group reassessed its existing operating subleases to determine whether the sublease is classified as an operating or finance lease under AASB 16. The reassessment is based on the remaining contractual terms of the head lease and sublease with reference to the right-of-use assets associated with the head lease and not the underlying asset. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 76 Director's Report and Financial Statements B4. Leases (cont.) On identifying finance subleases that were previously classified as operating subleases, the Group derecognises the ROU asset relating to the head lease that is transferred to the sublessee and recognises the net investment in the sublease equal to the present value of lease receivables. Where the interest rate implicit in the sublease cannot be readily determined, the Group utilises the incremental borrowing rate from the head lease (adjusted for any initial direct costs associated with the sublease) to discount the lease receivable to its present value. The Group is required to calculate an expected credit loss for the lease receivable in accordance with AASB 9 and elected to apply the simplified approach to recognise the lifetime expected credit losses of the lease receivable. The Group considered both historical information and a forward outlook in determining the lifetime expected credit loss on lease receivables. (iv) Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets exemptions The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption made by class of underlying assets to the right-of-use asset related to its short-term leases (i.e. those leases that have a lease term at the commencement date of 12 months or less from the date of initial application and do not contain a purchase option). The Group applies the lease of low-value assets recognition exemption to leases that are considered of low value (i.e., below $7,000 AUD). This amount has been determined with reference to the threshold example set by the International Accounting Standards Board in the Basis for Conclusion on IFRS 16 Leases BC of $5,000 USD. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Key judgement and estimates Significant judgement in determining the lease term of contracts with renewal options The Group determines the lease term as the non-cancellable term of the lease, together with any periods covered by an option to extend the lease if it is reasonably certain to be exercised, or any periods covered by an option to terminate the lease, if it is reasonably certain not to be exercised. The Group has the option, under some of its premises leases to lease the assets for additional terms of five years. The Group applies judgement in evaluating whether it is reasonably certain to exercise the option to renew. That is, it considers all relevant factors that create an economic incentive for it to exercise the renewal. The Group reassesses the lease term if there is a significant event or change in circumstances that is within its control and affects its ability to exercise (or not to exercise) the option to renew (e.g., a change in business strategy). The Group excluded the renewal period as part of the lease term for leases of rental premises as the Group is not reasonably certain to exercise the renewals. Significant judgement in determining the incremental borrowing rate The Group has applied judgement to determine the incremental borrowing rate, which significantly affects the amount of lease liabilities or ROU assets recognised. The Group applies the incremental borrowing rate on a lease by lease basis based on the remaining lease term from the initial date of application. The Group reassesses the incremental borrowing rate for any leases with commencement dates after the initial date of application. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 77 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) B5. Intangible assets 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Goodwill 70,923 211,671 Market-related intangibles 1,494 9,053 Accumulated amortisation - (7,164) 1,494 1,889 Customer contracts 9,224 10,520 Accumulated amortisation (8,702) (7,309) 522 3,211 Capitalised software 16,632 18,503 Accumulated amortisation (11,767) (10,035) 4,865 8,468 Total intangible assets 77,804 225,239 Reconciliation of carrying amounts at the beginning and end of the period Capitalised Customer Market- Goodwill Total related Software Contracts Intangibles $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Net balance at 1 January 2018 8,604 5,756 7,236 237,500 259,096 Transfer to assets held for sale - - - (25,829) (25,829) Additions 2,764 - - - 2,764 Amortisation (2,900) (2,545) (5,347) - (10,792) Net balance at 31 December 2018 8,468 3,211 1,889 211,671 225,239 Transfer to assets held for sale (3,588) (1,296) - (101,727) (106,611) Adjustments to assets previously classified as - - (395) 2,103 1,708 held for sale Additions 2,102 - - - 2,102 Amortisation (continuing operations) (2,117) (1,394) - - (3,511) Impairment of goodwill - - - (41,123) (41,123) Net balance at 31 December 2019 4,865 521 1,494 70,924 77,804 Adjustments to assets previously classified as held for sale relate to the disposal of the goodwill associated with the sale of the TPP Wholesale Reseller business. The carrying amount of goodwill disposed has been calculated based on its estimated recoverable amount relative to the estimated recoverable amount of the SMB CGU. Due to an improvement in the forecast cash flows, and therefore the recoverable amount, of the wider, ongoing operations of the SMB CGU during the year, the proportion of goodwill disposed decreased from $25,829,000 at 31 December 2018 to $23,726,000 upon disposal. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 78 Director's Report and Financial Statements B5. Intangible assets (cont.) (a) Goodwill Goodwill on acquisition is initially measured at cost, being the excess of the cost of the business combination over the acquirer's interest in the net fair value of the identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities. Following initial recognition, goodwill is measured at cost less any accumulated impairment losses. Goodwill is not amortised. Goodwill is reviewed for impairment annually or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value may be impaired. As at the acquisition date, any goodwill acquired is allocated to each of the cash-generating units (CGUs) expected to benefit from the combination's synergies. Goodwill has been allocated for impairment purposes to CGUs that are significant individually or in aggregate, taking into consideration the nature of services, resource allocation, how operations are monitored, and where independent cash flows are identifiable. As at 31 December 2019, $101,727,000 of goodwill associated with the Enterprise business has been reclassified to disposal group held for sale and, as part of the disposal group held for sale, subsequently written down to its fair value less costs of disposal. Further detail is described within note D1. (b) Marketing-related intangibles Marketing-related intangibles represent brand names of past acquisitions. They have been assessed as having indefinite useful lives as they are expected to contribute to future economic benefits indefinitely as Arq Group Limited continues to sell its products under these brand names indefinitely, and therefore invests in these brands through its marketing activities. An annual impairment assessment is required for intangible assets with an indefinite useful life. (c) Customer contracts Customer contracts are amortised over the period of 3-5 years based on the historical attrition rate. (d) Capitalised software Included in capitalised software is $853,254 of capitalised labour and other directly attributable costs. The capitalised labour in progress which has not started amortisation relates to product and service customer platform enhancements. The remaining balance of capitalised software relates to legacy software and cloud platforms from acquired entities, as well as newly developed software platforms eligible to begin amortisation during the year. Intangible assets acquired both separately and from a business combination Intangible assets acquired separately are capitalised at cost, and from a business combination are capitalised at fair value as at the date of acquisition. Following initial recognition, the cost model is applied to the class of intangible assets. Where amortisation is charged on assets with finite lives, this expense is taken to profit and loss through the 'amortisation of identifiable intangible assets' line item. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 79 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) B5. Intangible assets (cont.) Gains or losses arising from derecognition of an intangible asset are measured as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset, and are recognised in the profit and loss when the asset is derecognised. Internally generated intangible assets Costs relating to the research phase of the project are expensed while costs relating to the development phase are capitalised as Capitalised Software when the project meets the definition of an asset; and is identifiable. The costs capitalised are being amortised over a useful life of four to six years. A summary of the policies applied to the Group's intangible assets is as follows: Customer contracts Useful lives Finite Amortisation Amortised over the estimated churn of the customer base Impairment testing When indicators exist Market-related Intangibles Useful lives Indefinite Amortisation No amortisation Impairment testing Annually and more frequently when indicators exist Capitalised software projects Useful lives 4-6 years Impairment testing Amortisation method reviewed annually and when indicators exist The carrying value of any intangible assets denominated in foreign currencies is revalued at the year-end spot rate of each reporting period, leading to changes in the carrying value of the intangible assets in reporting currency. Any revaluation amounts are recognised directly in the foreign currency translation reserve. Impairment of assets At each reporting date, the Group assesses whether there is any indication that an asset may be impaired. Where an indicator of impairment exists, the Group makes a formal estimate of recoverable amount. Where the carrying amount of an asset exceeds its recoverable amount, the asset is considered impaired and is written down to its recoverable amount. The carrying values of assets are reviewed for impairment when events or changes in circumstances indicate the carrying value may not be recoverable. For an asset that does not generate largely independent cash inflows, the recoverable amount is determined for the CGU to which the asset belongs. If any such indication exists, and where the carrying values exceed the estimated recoverable amount, the assets or CGUs are written down to their recoverable amount. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 80 Director's Report and Financial Statements B5. Intangible assets (cont.) Recoverable amount is the greater of fair value less costs to sell and value in use. It is determined for an individual asset, unless the asset's value in use cannot be estimated to be close to its fair value less costs to sell, and it does not generate cash inflows that are largely independent of those from other assets, or groups of assets; in which case, the recoverable amount is determined for the CGU to which the asset belongs. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre- tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset. Goodwill and other intangible assets impairment testing The Group has performed its annual impairment testing over the carrying value of goodwill. The entire balance of goodwill not held for sale (i.e. $112,047,000) has been allocated to the SMB CGU at 31 December 2019. Under the impairment testing, the carrying amount of the SMB CGU is compared to its recoverable amount. The recoverable amount of the SMB CGU was determined based on a fair value less costs of disposal method. Key assumptions used in fair value less costs of disposal ('FVLCD') calculations Fair values were obtained based on preliminary information of indicative transaction prices for the SMB business provided by potential interested parties as part of the ongoing due diligence process as part of the Group's Strategic Review. These indicative transaction prices were based on anticipated future earnings of the SMB business after adjustments to the cost base. The costs of disposal were estimated based on anticipated advisor costs as well as anticipated costs to achieve the planned adjustment to the cost base. As such, these fair value measurements would be categorised within the Level 3 fair value hierarchy. Results of impairment test Based on current indicative transaction prices for the SMB business, the Group recognised an impairment charge of $41,123,000, recognised in profit and loss. As the Strategic Review process is ongoing, the Group has not disclosed these indicative transaction prices due to their commercial sensitivities as at balance date. Disclosure of these prices would likely prejudice the outcome of the Strategic Review for current and potential interested parties. Sensitivity to changes in assumptions Following the impairment loss recognised in the SMB CGU, the recoverable amount was equal to the carrying amount. Therefore, any adverse change in a key assumption will result in further impairment. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 81 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) B5. Intangible assets (cont.) Key judgement and estimates The Group determines whether goodwill and intangibles with indefinite useful lives are impaired at least on an annual basis. This requires an estimation of the recoverable amount of the CGU, using fair value less costs of disposal (FVLCD), to which the goodwill and intangibles with indefinite useful lives are allocated. The Group considers that the indicative transaction prices received from potential interested parties approximates fair value as it represents an indicative agreeable price between willing market participants under current market conditions. The identification of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak as a post-balance date non-adjusting event is described in Note E7 and notes that fair values as used in the determination of the recoverable amount may have materially changed since balance date as a consequence of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The impairment assessment at 31 December 2019 reflects conditions known at that date and do not factor in any potential future impact of COVID-19. B6. Non-current financial assets 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Investment in Tiger Pistol - ordinary shares 1,375 1,870 1,375 1,870 The Group holds 603,205 shares in Tiger Pistol. These shares have been accounted for as a financial asset and valued by reference to the most recent arm's length transaction of Tiger Pistol shares. Reconciliation of fair value measurement of non-current financial assets 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 As at 1 January 1,870 2,085 Foreign exchange gain on revaluation of the Investment in Tiger Pistol 10 175 Bank guarantee receivable - (390) Return of capital (505) - As at 31 December 1,375 1,870 B7. Trade and other payables 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Trade creditors 1,574 2,682 Sundry creditors 4,325 5,408 Deposits received in advance 477 829 Accrued expenses 2,316 8,219 Total trade and other payables 8,692 17,138 ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 82 Director's Report and Financial Statements B7. Trade and other payables (cont.) Terms and conditions relating to trade and sundry creditors: Trade creditors are non-interest bearing and are normally settled within agreed trading terms.

non-interest bearing and are normally settled within agreed trading terms. Sundry creditors are non-interest bearing and are normally settled within agreed trading terms. The carrying amount of trade and other payables is a reasonable approximation of fair value. B8. Provisions 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Current Employee benefits 1,585 3,406 1,585 3,406 Non-current Employee benefits 528 1,207 Other 2,659 2,323 3,187 3,530 Total provisions 4,772 6,936 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 The aggregate employee benefit liability comprises: Provisions (current) 1,585 3,406 Provisions (non-current) 528 1,207 2,113 4,613 Employee benefits Provision is made for employee benefits accumulated as a result of employees rendering services up to the reporting date. These benefits include wages and salaries, annual leave, and long service leave. Liabilities arising in respect of wages and salaries, annual leave and any other employee benefits expected to be settled within twelve months of the reporting date, are measured at their nominal amounts based on remuneration rates, which are expected to be paid when the liability is settled. All other employee benefit liabilities are measured at the present value of the estimated future cash outflow to be made in respect of services provided by employees up to the reporting date. In determining the present value of future cash outflows, the market yield as at the reporting date on corporate bonds is used, which has terms to maturity approximating the terms of the related liability. Employee benefit expenses arise in respect of the following categories: Wages and salaries, non-monetary benefits, annual leave, long service leave and other entitlements;

non-monetary benefits, annual leave, long service leave and other entitlements; Other types of employee entitlements are recognised against profits on a net basis in their respective categories. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 83 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) B8. Provisions (cont.) Other provisions Provisions are recognised when the Group has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event. It is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. Other non-current provisions include leasehold make-good provisions of $2,659,000. Properties occupied by the Group are subject to make-good costs when vacated at the termination of the lease. A make-good provision is recognised at the present value of the provision as at 31 December 2019, with the asset capitalised as part of the right-of-use lease asset. Movements in the liability, as the time to make-good payment advances one period, are recognised as a finance expense. Any difference between the provision and the amount paid in the final settlement is recognised as a make-good expense or gain in the statement of comprehensive income. A reconciliation of other provisions is shown below: 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Opening balance at 1 January 2,323 - Reversal of surplus lease provision on adoption of AASB 16 (124) - Additions to make-good provision 407 2,176 Additions to surplus lease provision - 124 Unwinding of the discount 53 23 Closing balance at 31 December 2,659 2,323 ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 84 Director's Report and Financial Statements Section C: Capital and financial risk management C1. Financial risk management objectives and policies The Group's principal financial instruments comprise of receivables, payables, interest-bearing loans, cash, short-term deposits, derivatives, non-current financial assets and other financial liabilities. The Group manages its exposure to key financial risks in accordance with the Group's financial risk management policy. The objective of the policy is to support the delivery of the Group's financial targets, whilst protecting financial security. The purpose is to manage the financial risks arising from the Group's operations. The main risks arising from the Group's financial instruments are interest rate risk, foreign currency risk, liquidity risk and credit risk. The Group uses different methods to measure and manage different types of risks to which it is exposed. These include monitoring levels of exposure to foreign exchange risk and interest rate risk, assessments of market forecasts for foreign exchange and interest rates. Liquidity risk is monitored through the development of rolling cash flow forecasts. The Board reviews and agrees policies for managing each of these risks as summarised below. Primary responsibility for identification and control of financial risks rests with management under the supervision of the Audit and Risk Management Committee and under the authority of the Board. The Board reviews and agrees policies for managing each of the risks identified below, including the setting of limits for trading in derivatives, hedging cover of foreign currency and interest rate risk, credit allowances and cash flow forecast projections. Capital management For the purpose of the Group's capital management, capital includes issued capital, all other equity reserves attributable to the equity holders of the parent and debt capital, principally raised from the Group's banking partners, but inclusive of other debt-like instruments, such as earn-outs due. As a result of the ongoing Strategic Review of the Group's businesses, the Board's current primary objective is to maximise the value of the Group's operations to its shareholders. This may involve the sale of one or more of its operations, restructuring its cost base, all whilst maintaining sufficient liquidity for ongoing operations for the short to medium term as well as returning surplus cash flows (or, in the event of a sale of assets, proceeds from sales) to shareholders and debt providers. The Group manages its capital structure and financing facilities and makes adjustments in light of changes in economic and market conditions, requirements of the business operations and requirements of its financial covenants. To maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Group may raise or repay debt, adjust the dividend payment to shareholders, return capital to shareholders, issue new shares, or sell assets to fund these activities. During 2019, the Group paid dividends to members of the parent Company of $5,357,000 (2018: $12,993,000) at 4.5 cents per share (2018: 11.0 cents per share). The Group's exposure to market interest rates is related primarily to the Group's short-term deposits held and drawdowns on available financing facilities. Refer to note C4 for details of available financing facilities. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 85 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) C1. Financial risk management objectives and policies (cont.) Risk exposures and responses Interest rate risk At balance date, the Group had the following mix of financial assets and liabilities exposed to variable interest rate risk. 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Financial assets Cash and cash equivalents 8,949 8,279 Financial liabilities Bank loan1 61,929 74,992 1. Of the financial assets and liabilities that are exposed to variable interest rates, $22,500,000 of bank loans drawn are covered by interest rate swap agreements. Refer to note C6 for further detail. The following sensitivity analysis is based on the interest rate risk exposures in existence at the reporting date. At 31 December 2019 and 2018, if interest rates had moved as illustrated in the table below, with all other variables held constant, post-tax profit and equity would have been affected as follows: Net profit Equity Higher / (Lower) Higher / (Lower) 2019 2018 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Assets + 0.25% (25 basis points), liabilities + (132) (64) (132) (64) 0.25% (25 basis points) Assets - 0.25% (25 basis points), liabilities - 132 64 132 64 0.25% (25 basis points) The sensitivities have been calculated based on average holdings of interest-bearing assets and liabilities, offset by the impact of interest rate swaps (refer to Note C6 for details about the Group's interest rate swaps). Interest-bearing assets are predominantly sensitive to movements in Australian interest rates. Credit risk Credit risk arises from the financial assets of the Group, which comprise of cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables and derivative instruments. The Group's exposure to credit risk arises from potential default of the counterparty, with a maximum exposure equal to the carrying amount of these instruments. Exposure at balance date is addressed in each applicable note. The Group provides credit only with recognised, creditworthy third parties and as such collateral is not required, nor is it the Group's policy to securitise its trade and other receivables. It is the Group's policy that all customers who wish to trade on credit terms are subject to credit verification procedures, which may include an assessment of their financial position, past experience and industry reputation, depending on the amount of credit to be granted. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 86 Director's Report and Financial Statements C1. Financial risk management objectives and policies (cont.) Outstanding customer receivables are regularly monitored. Receivables are written off when the Group determines that there is no reasonable expectation of recovering the trade receivable in full. Indicators that there is no reasonable expectation of recovery include, amongst others, the referral of a debtor to an external debt collection agency. The Group considers that there is a correlation between credit risk and the contractual payments past due, which is reflected in the ECL provision matrix. Historical evidence indicates trade receivables remain collectable more than 90 days past due. Foreign currency risk The Group conducts some of its business in US dollars ('USD') and is therefore exposed to movements in the AUD/USD dollar exchange rate. The Group actively manages the gross margin risk by its foreign currency risk management strategy. Please refer to Note C6 for further details. Both the functional and presentation currency of Arq Group Limited is in Australian dollars (AUD). The consolidated Group contains functional currencies in USD and NZD. Transactions in foreign currencies are initially recorded in the functional currency at the exchange rates ruling at the date of the transaction. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are retranslated at the rate of exchange ruling at the reporting date. The exchange differences arising on the retranslation are taken directly to other comprehensive income. On disposal of a foreign entity, the deferred cumulative amount recognised in other comprehensive income relating to that particular foreign operation is recognised in the determination of profit and loss for the year. At 31 December 2019, the Group had the following exposures to USD denominated assets and liabilities, where the functional currency is not USD. The Group's exposure to foreign currency changes for all other currencies is not material. Assets and liabilities that are designated in cash flow hedges are not included: 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Financial assets Cash and cash equivalents 533 68 Trade and other receivables 24 107 557 175 Financial liabilities Trade and other payables (1,814) (1,640) Net exposure (1,257) (1,465) The following sensitivity is based on foreign currency risk exposures in existence at the reporting date. At 31 December 2019, had the AUD moved as illustrated in the table below with all other variables held constant, post-tax profit and equity would have been affected as follows: Net profit Equity Higher / (Lower) Higher / (Lower) 2019 2018 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Consolidated - AUD/USD +10% 113 133 113 133 - AUD/USD -10% (139) (162) (139) (162) ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 87 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) C1. Financial risk management objectives and policies (cont.) The Group also has exposures to foreign exchange when retranslating foreign currency subsidiaries into AUD. The sensitivity range has been determined using an expected range of 0.635 to 0.776 USD/AUD for the retranslation of USD denominated balances for the forthcoming year. The Group has determined that the sensitivity for the Group's exposure to the NZD is not material. Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is managed via the regular review of forecasted cash inflows and outflows, with any surplus funds being placed in short term deposits to maximise interest revenue. The risk implied from the values shown in the table below, reflects a balanced view of cash inflows and outflows. Trade payables and other financial liabilities mainly originate from the financing of assets used in ongoing operations such as plant, equipment and investments in working capital (e.g. trade receivables). These assets are considered in the Group's overall liquidity risk. To monitor existing financial assets and liabilities, as well as to enable an effective controlling of future risks, the Group has established comprehensive risk reporting covering its business units that reflects expectations of settlement of financial assets and liabilities. The amounts disclosed in the table are the contractual undiscounted cash flows including interest. < 6 months 6 to 12 1 to 5 years > 5 years Total months $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 31 December 2019 Financial assets Cash and cash equivalents 8,949 - - - 8,949 Trade and other receivables 13,910 - - - 13,910 Other financial assets - - 1,375 - 1,375 22,859 - 1,375 - 24,234 Financial liabilities Trade and other payables (8,692) - - - (8,692) Borrowings (62,870 - - - (62,870) Other financial liabilities (5,549) - - - (5,549) Derivative liability (interest rate swap) - - (510) - (510) (77,111) - (510) - (77,621) Net inflow/(outflow) (54,252) - 865 - (53,387) < 6 months 6 to 12 1 to 5 years > 5 years Total months $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 31 December 2018 Financial assets Cash and cash equivalents 8,279 - - - 8,279 Trade and other receivables 26,403 - - - 26,403 Other financial assets - - 1,870 - 1,870 34,682 - 1,870 - 36,552 Financial liabilities Trade and other payables (17,138) - - - (17,138) Borrowings (1,339) (1,339) (79,008) - (81,686) Current tax liabilities (1,909) - - - (1,909) Other financial liabilities (12,971) - - - (12,971) Derivative liability (foreign exchange contract) (80) - - - (80) (33,437) (1,339) (79,008) - (113,784) Net inflow/(outflow) 1,245 (1,339) (77,138) - (77,232) ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 88 Director's Report and Financial Statements C2. Contributed equity Ordinary shares 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Issued and paid-up capital Ordinary shares each fully paid 91,179 85,724 Movements in ordinary shares on issue 2019 2018 Number of Number of shares $'000 shares $'000 Beginning of the financial year 118,876,222 85,724 117,368,988 83,507 Issued during the year: - Capital raising 271,100 472 - - - Performance rights vested 544,778 983 584,054 685 - Dividend reinvestment plan 2,439,024 4,000 923,180 2,633 - Outware accelerated purchase - - - 1,000 settlement - Transfer from treasury shares - - - (1,884) - Transaction costs for capital raising and - - - (217) share repurchase, net of tax End of the financial year 122,131,124 91,179 118,876,222 85,724 C3. Reserves 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Share-based payments reserve 193 1,136 Foreign currency translation reserve (533) (552) Fair value reserve - financial assets at FVOCI 79 70 Hedging reserve (357) (60) (618) 593 Share-based payments reserve The share-based payments reserve is used to recognise the value of equity-settledshare-based payment transactions provided to employees, including KMP, as part of their remuneration. Refer to note E4 for further details of these plans. Foreign currency translation reserve The foreign currency translation reserve is used to record exchange differences arising from the translation of the financial statements of foreign subsidiaries. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 89 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) C3. Reserves (cont.) Other reserves Other reserves represent the hedging reserve and fair value reserve (for equity investments at fair value through equity). The hedging reserve contains the effective portion of the hedge relationships incurred as at the reporting date. The fair value reserve of financial assets at FVOCI is used to record changes to the fair value of non-current financial asset as disclosed in note B5 to the financial statements. C4. Interest bearing loans and borrowings 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Current Interest-bearing loan 61,929 - 61,929 - Non-current Interest-bearing loan - 74,992 - 74,992 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings A description of accounting policies applicable to the Group for interest-bearing loans and borrowings can be found in the financial liabilities section under 'Significant accounting policies'. Fees paid on the establishment of loan facilities are included as part of the carrying amount of the loans and borrowings. Borrowings are classified as current liabilities, unless the Group has an unconditional right to defer settlement of the liability for at least 12 months after the reporting date. Borrowing costs are recognised as an expense when incurred in the Statement of Comprehensive Income. Borrowing costs consist of interest and other costs that an entity incurs in connection with the borrowing of funds. Interest rate is based on the relevant period BBSY rate. On 12 November 2019, the Group and its financiers revised the terms of the existing finance facility with ANZ Bank and National Australia Bank. The facility provides committed funding of $61,200,000 and an additional $7,500,000 of uncommitted working capital funding tranches. The facility is secured against the Group's assets and replaced the Company's existing debt facilities of $142,000,000. This agreement was executed on 23 December 2019. The facility is contractually due for repayment on 2 July 2021. The Group was subject to a review event on 31 January 2020 allowing the financiers the discretion to withdraw the facilities. No action has yet been taken by the financiers in respect of the January 2020 review event. Therefore, the Group has classified the entire amount of the bank loan as current at 31 December 2019. As described in the Basis of Preparation and Going Concern section of the Financial Statements, the Company has subsequently paid down $22,108,000 of the drawn-down debt from proceeds received from the sale of the Enterprise business, and it has also received an extension on repayments of $2,500,000 due on the 31 March 2020 until 31 August 2020, and is in the process of requesting further short-term support. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 90 Director's Report and Financial Statements C4. Interest bearing loans and borrowings (cont.) In the absence of any additional refinancing of facilities, the Company expects to breach financial covenants during 2020, such that the financiers have the discretion to withdraw the facilities upon providing the Company 60 days' advance written notice. Therefore, the Company requires the ongoing support of its lenders to continue to provide the existing facilities and any required additional facilities to be able to continue as a going concern. Included in the balance of the bank loan at 31 December 2019 is a $969,000 loss on modification of the loan agreement as described in Note A2 to the financial statements. During the year ended 31 December 2019, the Group repaid $21,292,000 of drawn-down debt. Financing facilities available At reporting date, the following financing facilities had been negotiated and were available: Total facilities Facilities used at reporting date 2019 2018 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Business lending - cash advance facility (committed) 61,200 90,000 61,075 74,992 Business lending - cash advance facility (uncommitted) 7,500 - - - Business lending - bank guarantees 4,485 7,480 4,369 5,610 Standby letters of credit 1,130 2,135 1,130 1,124 Asset finance - leasing - 10,000 - - Commercial cards 2,000 2,000 64 51 Uncommitted acquisition facility - 30,000 - - Performance guarantees 385 385 - - 76,700 142,000 66,636 81,777 The face value of financial guarantees issued by the Group are presented below: Bank guarantees of AUD $4,369,000 have been issued in favour of various parties in accordance with the Group's property commitments.

The company has standby letters of credit totalling USD $770,000 (equivalent to AUD $1,130,000) in accordance with various registry licence agreements. Changes in liabilities arising from financing activities 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Opening balance - 1 January 74,992 74,992 Cash flows from financing activities Net repayment of borrowings (13,917) - Net repayment of lease liabilities (5,961) Non-cash changes Adoption of new lease accounting standard 19,564 - Additions to lease liabilities 5,527 - Loss on modification to financial liability 968 - Adjustment to interest on modification of financial liability (114) - 81,059 74,992 ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 91 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) C5. Other financial liabilities 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Current Contingent consideration liability - 12,971 Financial liability 5,549 - 5,549 12,971 Reconciliation of fair value measurement of other financial liabilities 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 As at 1 January 12,971 11,627 Payment of consideration liability for InfoReady - cash (4,000) (5,668) Payment of consideration liability for InfoReady - equity issue (4,000) - Settlement of Outware remuneration liability - (2,683) (Gain) / Loss on reassessment of consideration liability recognised in profit and loss (98) 9,702 Interest on consideration liability for Infoready 676 - Other - (7) As at 31 December 5,549 12,971 Other financial liabilities comprise the financial liabilities in relation to acquisition of InfoReady Pty Ltd. As part of the Share Purchase Agreement ('SPA') with the previous owners of InfoReady, three earn out payments have been agreed. The earn out payments are calculated based on the excess of the EBITDA performance during the earn out periods over the EBITDA threshold amount specified in the SPA for each of the earn out periods multiplied by three. The earn out periods start from 1 April to 31 March the following year with the final earn out period ending 31 March 2019. If the EBITDA threshold amount is not achieved during any of the earn out periods, then no contingent consideration will be payable. The maximum amount payable is dependent upon the excess of the of the EBITDA performance during the earn out period over the EBITDA threshold amount specified in the SPA for each of the earn out period multiplied by three. As at the acquisition date, the fair value of the contingent consideration was estimated to be $9,337,000 representing the total of the three earn out amounts. Key input assumptions used in the determination of the contingent consideration include forecast EBITDA performance for the first earn out period (1 April 2016 to 31 March 2017), and revenue and EBITDA growth rates for the second and third earn out periods from the end of the first earn out period. The fair value is determined using the discounted cash flow method. The final earn-out amount of $12,872,000 was agreed between Arq Group and InfoReady vendors. On revaluation of the financial liability based on the final earn-out amount, a gain of $98,000 was recognised in profit and loss. In March 2019, Arq Group has entered into a Deed of Variation in relation to the payment arrangement of the earn- out amount. The default payment option was enacted which resulted in an initial instalment of $1,500,000 plus a share placement representing a value of $4,000,000, followed by six monthly instalments with a final balloon payment in December with interest calculated at 14% on the third earn-out amount less $5,000,000. The issue of ordinary shares also resulted in a $109,000 dividend paid based on 4.5 cents for each ordinary share issued. At 31 December 2019, the remaining balance of $5,549,000 remains unpaid. Arq Group and Infoready have agreed to defer the final balloon payment on completion of the sale of the Enterprise business (refer to Notes D2 and E7). ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 92 Director's Report and Financial Statements C5. Other financial liabilities (cont.) Key judgement and estimates The contingent consideration liability was calculated based on the excess of the EBITDA performance during the earn-out periods over the EBITDA threshold amount specified in the Sales and Purchase Agreement, relating to the acquisition of InfoReady, for each of the earn-out period multiplied by three. C6. Derivative financial liabilities and assets (a) Disaggregation of derivative financial liabilities 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Foreign exchange contracts (i) - (80) Interest rate swap (ii) (510) - (510) (80) (i) Foreign exchange contracts At 31 December 2019, the Group held no (2018: six) foreign exchange contracts designated as cash flow hedges of expected net USD cash payments for which the company has firm commitments. The terms of these foreign exchange contracts were negotiated to match the terms of the commitments. The exchange contracts were used to reduce the exposure of foreign exchange risk. (ii) Interest rate swap At 31 December 2019, the Group held one (2018: nil) interest rate swap contracts designated as cash flow hedges designed to hedge the variable interest rate exposure relating to the interest-bearing bank loan. The terms of the interest rate swap were negotiated to match the principal amount of the bank loan. As at 31 December 2019, an unrealised loss of $297,000 (2018: $68,000 gain) was included in other comprehensive income in respect of these contracts. In line with the maturity date of the interest-bearing bank loan, the interest rate swap expires on 30 June 2021. (b) Accounting policy The Group uses derivative financial instruments, such as forward currency contracts and interest rate swaps, to hedge its foreign currency risks and interest rate risks respectively. Such derivative financial instruments are initially recognised at fair value on the date on which a derivative contract is entered into and are subsequently remeasured at fair value. Derivatives are carried as financial assets when the fair value is positive and as financial liabilities when the fair value is negative. For the purpose of hedge accounting, hedges are classified as: fair-value hedges, when hedging the exposure to changes in the fair value of a recognised asset or liability or an unrecognised firm commitment

hedges, when hedging the exposure to changes in the fair value of a recognised asset or liability or an unrecognised firm commitment cash-flow hedges, when hedging the exposure to variability in cash flows that is either attributable to a particular risk associated with a recognised asset or liability or a highly probable forecast transaction or the foreign currency risk in an unrecognised firm commitment

hedges, when hedging the exposure to variability in cash flows that is either attributable to a particular risk associated with a recognised asset or liability or a highly probable forecast transaction or the foreign currency risk in an unrecognised firm commitment hedges of a net investment in a foreign operation. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 93 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) C6. Derivative assets/(liabilities) (cont.) At the inception of a hedge relationship, the Group formally designates and documents the hedge relationship to which it wishes to apply hedge accounting and the risk management objective and strategy for undertaking the hedge. The documentation includes identification of the hedging instrument, the hedged item, the nature of the risk being hedged and how the Group will assess whether the hedging relationship meets the hedge effectiveness requirements (including the analysis of sources of hedge ineffectiveness and how the hedge ratio is determined). A hedging relationship qualifies for hedge accounting if it meets all of the following effectiveness requirements: There is 'an economic relationship' between the hedged item and the hedging instrument

The effect of credit risk does not 'dominate the value changes' that result from that economic relationship

The hedge ratio of the hedging relationship is the same as that resulting from the quantity of the hedged item that the Group actually hedges and the quantity of the hedging instrument that the Group actually uses to hedge that quantity of hedged item. For the purposes of hedge accounting, the Group has classified the hedges applicable to the year ending 31 December 2019 as cash-flow hedges. Hedges that meet all the qualifying criteria for hedge accounting are accounted for as described in the following. Cash-flow hedges The effective portion of the gain or loss on the hedging instrument is recognised in OCI in the cash-flow hedge reserve, while any ineffective portion is recognised immediately in the statement of profit or loss. The cash-flow hedge reserve is adjusted to the lower of the cumulative gain or loss on the hedging instrument and the cumulative change in fair value of the hedged item. The Group uses forward currency contracts as hedges of its exposure to foreign currency risk in forecast transactions and firm commitments. The ineffective portion relating to foreign currency contracts is recognised as other expense. The Group designates the entire forward contract as a hedging instrument. The amounts accumulated in OCI are accounted for, depending on the nature of the underlying hedged transaction. If the hedged transaction subsequently results in the recognition of a non-financial item, the amount accumulated in equity is removed from the separate component of equity and included in the initial cost or other carrying amount of the hedged asset or liability. This is not a reclassification adjustment and will not be recognised in OCI for the period. This also applies where the hedged forecast transaction of a non-financial asset or non-financial liability subsequently becomes a firm commitment for which cash flow hedge accounting is applied. For any other cash flow hedges, the amount accumulated in OCI is reclassified to profit or loss as a reclassification adjustment in the same period or periods during which the hedged cash flows affect profit or loss. If cash flow hedge accounting is discontinued, the amount that has been accumulated in OCI must remain in accumulated OCI if the hedged future cash flows are still expected to occur. Otherwise, the amount will be immediately reclassified to profit or loss as a reclassification adjustment. After discontinuation, once the hedged cash flow occurs, any amount remaining in accumulated OCI must be accounted for depending on the nature of the underlying transaction as described above. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 94 Director's Report and Financial Statements C6. Derivative assets/(liabilities) (cont.) There is an economic relationship between the hedged items and the hedging instruments as the terms of the foreign exchange and interest rates match the terms of the hedged item (i.e., notional amount and expected payment date). The Group has established a hedge ratio of 1:1 for the hedging relationships as the underlying risk of the foreign exchange and interest rates are identical to the hedged risk components. To test the hedge effectiveness, the Group uses the hypothetical derivative method and compares the changes in the fair value of the hedging instruments against the changes in fair value of the hedged items attributable to the hedged risks. The hedge ineffectiveness can arise from: differences in the timing of the cash flows of the hedged items and the hedging instruments

different indexes (and accordingly different curves) linked to the hedged risk of the hedged items and hedging instruments

the counterparties' credit risk differently impacting the fair value movements of the hedging instruments and hedged items.

Changes to the forecasted amount of cash flows of hedged items and hedging instruments Impact of hedging on financial statement items The impact of the hedging instrument on the statement of financial position is as follows: Change in the value of Derivative Notional Carrying Line item in the statement of the hedging instrument used for measuring amount amount financial position hedge ineffectiveness for the period: $'000 $'000 $'000 Interest rate swap 22,500 510 Derivative financial instruments 297 The impact of the hedged item on the statement of financial position is as follows: Change in the value Carrying Accumulated Line item in the statement of financial of the hedged item Hedged item fair value used for measuring amount position adjustments hedge ineffectiveness for the period: $'000 $'000 $'000 Fixed-rate 22,500 510 297 borrowing Interest-bearing loans and borrowings The entire change in the value of the hedging instrument was taken to OCI. Because the terms of the hedged item and the hedging relationship continue to perfectly match, and the effect of credit risk is neither material nor dominant in the economic relationship, the hedge was highly effective during the year. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 95 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) C7. Fair value measurement The Group measures financial instruments such as derivatives at fair value at each reporting date. Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset, or paid to transfer a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The fair-value measurement is based on the presumption that the transaction to sell the asset or transfer the liability takes place either: • • in the principal market for the asset or liability, or in the absence of a principal market, in the most advantageous market for the asset or liability. The fair value of an asset or liability is measured using the assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the asset or liability, assuming that the market participants act in their economic best interest. The Group uses valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data are available to measure fair value, maximising the use of relevant observable inputs and minimising the use of unobservable inputs. All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the financial statements are categorised within their fair-value hierarchy, described as follows, based on the lowest level of input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole: Level 1 - Quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable.

Level 3 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable. For assets and liabilities that are recognised in the financial statements at fair value on a recurring basis, the Group determines whether transfers have occurred between levels in the hierarchy by re-assessing categorisation (based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole) at the end of each reporting period. The following table provides the fair value measurement hierarchy of the Group's assets and liabilities. Fair value measurement hierarchy for assets as at 31 December 2019: Fair value measurement using Quoted prices Significant Significant in active observable unobservable markets inputs inputs Date of Total (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) valuation $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Assets/ (liabilities) measured at fair value: Derivative financial instruments Interest rate swap1 31 December 2019 (510) - (510) - Financial assets Investment in Tiger Pistol shares2 31 December 2019 1,375 - - 1,375 Other financial liabilities Financial liablity3 31 December 2019 (5,548) - - (5,548) Interest-bearing loan4 31 December 2019 (61,929) - (61,929) - ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 96 Director's Report and Financial Statements C7. Fair value measurement (cont.) Fair value measurement hierarchy for assets as at 31 December 2018: Fair value measurement using Quoted Significant Significant prices in observable unobservable active inputs inputs markets Date of Total (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) valuation $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Assets/ (liabilities) measured at fair value: Derivative financial instruments Foreign exchange contracts1 31 December 2018 (80) - (80) - Interest rate swap1 31 December 2018 (80) - (80) - Financial assets Investment in Tiger Pistol shares2 31 December 2018 1,870 - - 1,870 Other financial liabilities Financial liablity3 31 December 2018 (12,971) - - (12,971) Interest-bearing loan4 31 December 2018 (74,992) - (74,992) - Reflects the fair value of interest rate swaps contracts (31 December 2018: foreign exchange rate contracts), which have been designated as cash-flow hedges. Reflects the fair value by reference to the most recent arms-length transaction basis of Tiger Pistol shares and subsequent Tiger Pistol's financial performance of the investee compared with budget. The fair value of the financial liability (representing the Infoready earn-out) was estimated based on the excess of the EBITDA performance during the earn out periods over the EBITDA threshold amount specified in the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for each of the earn out period multiplied by three. The earn out periods start from 1 April to 31 March the following year until 31 March 2019. Significant unobservable inputs used in the determination of the financial liability include forecast EBITDA performance for the first earn out period (1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018) and revenue and EBITDA growth rates for the second and third earn out periods from the first earn out period. The fair value is determined using the discounted cash flow method. Refer to other details as disclosed in notes C5 to the financial statements. The carrying value of the interest-bearing loan approximates its fair value. There have been no transfers between Level 1, 2 and 3 during the period. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 97 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) Section D: Group structure D1. Controlled entities Investments in controlled entities are initially recognised at cost, being the fair value of the consideration given. Following initial recognition, investments are measured at cost less any accumulated impairment losses. The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of Arq Group Limited and the subsidiaries in the following table: Name Country of Equity interest % incorporation 2019 2018 WebCentral Group Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 WebCentral Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Netregistry Group Limited (a),(c) Australia 100 100 Netregistry Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 TPP Wholesale Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Planet Domain Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 TPP Domains Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 NetAlliance Pty Ltd (a) Australia 50 50 Ziphosting Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Uber Global Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Uber Australia E1 Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Uber Business Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Uber Enterprise Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 ubergeek.com.au Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Uber Reseller Network Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Uber Wholesale Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Outware Systems Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 InfoReady Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Web Marketing Experts Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Nothing But Web Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Arq Group Enterprise Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Arq Group Operations Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Arq Group Services Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Results First Limited (b) New Zealand 100 100 Domainz Ltd (b) New Zealand 100 100 Internet Names Worldwide (US), Inc (b) USA 100 100 Melbourne IT GP Holdings Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Names By Request Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Advantate Pty Ltd (a) Australia 100 100 Investments in controlled entities are initial capital investments and are eliminated in the consolidated financial statements. Investments in foreign entities are revalued to the year-end foreign exchange spot rates. Netregistry Group Limited has a 50% ownership in NetAlliance Pty Ltd. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 98 Director's Report and Financial Statements D2. Disposal groups held for sale and discontinued operations The Group classifies non-current assets and disposal groups as held for sale if their carrying amounts will be recovered principally through a sale transaction rather than through continuing use. Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale are measured at the lower of their carrying amount and fair value, less costs to sell. Costs to sell are the incremental costs directly attributable to the disposal of an asset (disposal group), excluding finance costs and income tax expense. The criteria for held for sale classification is regarded as met only when the sale is highly probable, and the asset or disposal group is available for immediate sale in its present condition. Actions required to complete the sale should indicate that it is unlikely that significant changes to the sale will be made or that the decision to sell will be withdrawn. Management must be committed to the plan to sell the asset and the sale expected to be completed within one year from the date of the classification. Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets are not depreciated or amortised once classified as held for sale. Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale are presented separately as current items in the statement of financial position. (a) Sale of the TPP Wholesale Reseller business On 5 December 2018, the Board of Directors approved the sale of the TPP Wholesale reseller (TPPW) business. The TPP Wholesale reseller business together with the Telecommunications reseller business form the SMB Indirect division. SMB Indirect together with SMB Direct form the SMB segment, which is one of the two operating segments of the Group. The other operating segment is Enterprise. The sale of the TPP Wholesale reseller business was completed on 31 July 2019. It is not classified as a discontinued operation on the basis that the TPP Wholesale reseller business represents less than 10% of the Group's revenue and is not considered a separate major line of business. The net gain on disposal of the TPPW business was $554,000, presented in the Statement of Comprehensive Income. The major classes of assets and liabilities of the TPP Wholesale Reseller business disposed as at 31 July 2019 are as follows: $'000 Prepayments of domain name registry charges 6,616 Intangible assets 24,121 Total assets disposed 30,737 Trade and other payables (387) Income received in advance (10,378) Liabilities directly associated with assets disposed (10,765) Net assets disposed 19,972 The remaining balance of intangible assets disposed relates to a brand-related intangible of $395,000 representing the value of the TPP Wholesale Reseller brand. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 99 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) D2. Disposal groups held for sale and discontinued operations (cont.) (b) Disposal group held for sale - Enterprise On 24 September 2019, the Board of Directors initiated a Strategic Review of the Group's business. Due diligence advisers were appointed by the Group to investigate the potential sale of each of the SMB and Enterprise divisions. The sale of the Enterprise business is considered highly probable at 31 December 2019 given the sufficiently advanced progress of the Strategic Review as at that date. Therefore, at 31 December 2019, the Enterprise segment was classified as a disposal group held for sale. Due to the significance of the operations, and financial contribution, of the Enterprise business to the Group, the Enterprise segment has also been presented as a discontinued operation. Whilst the potential sale of the SMB business is being investigated as part of the continuing Strategic Review, the sale of the SMB business is not considered highly probable at 31 December 2019. The associated net assets for the Enterprise disposal group has been revalued to its fair value less costs of disposal in accordance with accounting standards, resulting in the recognition of a revaluation loss of $81,258,000, which has been applied against the carrying value of goodwill allocated to the Enterprise business. The fair value has been calculated based on information available to the Group as at 31 December 2019, comprising: the indicative transaction price for the sale of the Enterprise disposal group, being $35,000,000, less transaction costs and adjustment for the Group's working capital estimate on completion date as agreed with the buyer. The total fair value less costs of disposal is $22,743,000. This is classified as Level 3 under the fair value hierarchy due to the availability of an agreed transaction price between the purchaser and the Group, adjusted for working capital adjustments and transaction costs that are not observable. Financial information relating to the discontinued operation is set out below at 31 December 2019: 2019 $'000 Trade and other receivables 9,175 Prepayments 440 Other assets (accrued revenue) 4,190 Total Current Assets 13,805 Property, plant and equipment 492 Intangible assets 23,359 Deferred tax asset 1,018 Total Non-Current Assets 24,869 Total Assets Held for Sale 38,674 Trade and Other Payables (10,904) Income received in advance (2,239) Provisions (2,180) Total Current Liabilities (15,323) Provisions (608) Total Non-Current Liabilities (608) Total Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale (15,931) Net assets directly associated with the disposal group 22,743 ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 100 Director's Report and Financial Statements D2. Disposal groups held for sale and discontinued operations (cont.) As at 31 December 2019, the net assets related to the disposal group identified in the previous page represents the Group's best estimate of the fair value of the disposal group at 31 December 2019. The results of the discontinued operations during the year is presented below: 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Revenue from contracts with customers 86,167 112,918 Cost of sales (51,822) (58,414) Gross profit 34,345 54,504 Other operating expenses (33,083) (33,441) Loss on revaluation of disposal group net assets to fair value (81,258) - (Loss) / earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (79,996) 21,063 Depreciation and amortisation expense (4,742) (2,328) Interest expense (304) - (Loss) / profit before tax from discontinued operations (85,042) 18,735 Tax expense (230) (5,634) (Loss) / profit for the year from discontinued operations (85,272) 13,101 Included in the above amounts disclosed in Other Operating Expenses are allocations of shared services costs between continuing and discontinued operations during the current and prior financial years. These costs will continue to be incurred by the continuing operations until such time the cost base can be restructured. The net cash flows from the discontinued operations are as follows: 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Net cash inflows from operating activities 9,166 27,228 Net cash outflows from investing activities (450) (1,465) Net cash inflows 8,716 25,763 No amounts of interest and income tax were allocated to the discontinued cash flows as these are attributed to the continuing operations. The transaction to sell the Enterprise business was announced to the market on 11 February 2020 and was completed on 2 March 2020. Refer to Note E7 for further details. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 101 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) Section E: Other information E1. Cash Flow Statement information 2019 2018 Continuing and discontinued operations(1) $'000 $'000 Reconciliation of the operating profit after tax to the net cash flow from operations: Loss for the year (131,223) (2,326) Depreciation of non-current assets 9,774 4,916 Amortisation of non-current assets 5,505 10,791 Loss on revaluation of disposal group held for sale to fair value 81,258 - Impairment of goodwill 41,123 - (Credit writeback) / expense of share-based payments (471) 490 Transaction costs 2,016 - Derecognition of deferred tax asset 2,666 - Infoready contingent consideration 577 9,702 Gain on disposal of TPP Wholesale Reseller business (554) - Unwinding of discount on other financial liabilities 55 93 Deferred rent and incentives - 196 Other income (125) - Other expenses 24 - Changes in assets and liabilities Decrease/(Increase) in trade debtors 3,318 (1,158) Decrease in prepayments 1,538 1,142 Increase in current tax receivables / liabilities (2,267) (936) Increase in provisions 639 (334) Increase in deferred tax asset 1,577 1,035 Decrease in deferred tax liability (3,931) (2,122) Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable 2,458 (2,561) Decrease in income received in advance (2,359) (2,423) (Increase)/decrease in other assets (326) 1,762 Net cash flow from operating activities 11,272 18,267 Included in net cash flow from operating activities are $9,166,000 (31 December 2018: $27,228,000) of net operating cash inflows related to discontinued operations. Refer to Note D2 for further information. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents Cash and short-term deposits in the statement of financial position comprise cash-at-bank and on-hand, and short-term deposits with an original maturity of three months or less. For the purposes of the Statement of Cash Flows, cash and cash equivalents comprise the following: 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Cash and cash equivalents on hand 8,949 8,279 Closing cash and cash equivalents balances 8,949 8,279 ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 102 Director's Report and Financial Statements E2. Related party disclosures Ultimate parent The ultimate Australian parent entity in the wholly owned Group is Arq Group Limited. During the year various intercompany transactions were undertaken between companies in the wholly owned Group. These transactions were undertaken on a net-margin basis. The effects of these transactions are fully eliminated on consolidation. All intercompany balances, payable and receivable, are on an arm's length basis with standard terms and conditions. Other related party transactions Mr Tristan Sternson, the Group's Interim CEO (until 11 February 2020), was one of the previous owners of Infoready Pty Ltd (Infoready) before its acquisition by the Group. As part of the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the previous owners of Infoready, three earn-out payments have been agreed. For further details, please refer to section 3(d) in the Remuneration Report and note C5 in the financial statements. The Enterprise business was sold on 2 March 2020 to a consortium of buyers, of which Mr Tristan Sternson has a direct interest in. There were no other transactions with related parties during the year ended 31 December 2019, or 2018, other than detailed within the annual report. E3. Key management personnel (KMP) disclosures For the purposes of this report, the KMP as at 31 December 2019 are: Tristan Sternson - Interim Chief Executive Officer (from 24 September 2019 until 11 February 2020);

- Interim Chief Executive Officer (from 24 September 2019 until 11 February 2020); Fraser Bearsley - Chief Financial Officer (until 23 March 2020); and

- Chief Financial Officer (until 23 March 2020); and Brett Fenton - Managing Director, Mass and Middle Market (Chief Technology Officer until 8 July 2019, Interim Chief Executive Officer from 11 February 2020). During the year ended 31 December 2019, the following personnel were also considered to be KMP: Martin Mercer - Chief Executive Officer (until 24 September 2019);

- Chief Executive Officer (until 24 September 2019); Peter Wright - Managing Director, Enterprise (until 8 July 2019)

- Managing Director, Enterprise (until 8 July 2019) Emma Hunt - Managing Director, SMB (until 8 July 2019)

- Managing Director, SMB (until 8 July 2019) Amy Rixon - Chief Brand, People & Culture Officer (until 24 January 2019) Remuneration of KMP 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Compensation of key management personnel Short-term benefits 2,353 2,589 Post-employment benefits 177 200 Termination payments 1,099 - Long-term benefits 86 32 Share-based payments (495) 483 3,220 3,304 ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 103 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) E3. Key management personnel (KMP) disclosures (cont.) Other transactions and balances with key management personnel Sales to KMP are made at arm's length at normal market prices, on normal commercial terms and are negligible. E4. Performance rights Executive LTI Plan The Arq Group Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTI Plan) has been established where the Managing Director and selected employees of the company are issued with performance rights (zero-priced), over the ordinary shares in Arq Group Limited. The performance rights, issued for nil consideration, are subject to the terms of the LTI plan. The performance rights cannot be transferred and will not be quoted on the ASX. The Managing Director and some selected employees of the group, or any of its related body corporate, are eligible to participate in the LTI Plan. Each performance right is to subscribe for one fully paid ordinary share. When issued, the ordinary share will rank equally with other ordinary shares. The performance rights are not transferrable except to the legal personal representative of a deceased or legally incapacitated option holder. Performance rights issued under the LTI Plan for 2015-2017 have two performance conditions: 50% of the performance rights will vest based on the increase in Underlying Earnings Per Share (EPS) as reported in the annual financial report and 50% will vest based on relative Total Shareholder Return (TSR) in comparison to a peer group from the S&P/ ASX Small Ordinaries Index. The performance rights relating to the 31 December 2015 financial year vested in the financial year ended 31 December 2017 and ordinary shares were issued on 28 March 2018. Performance rights issued under the LTI Plan for 2018 has one performance condition being 100% will vest based on TSR in comparison to a peer group from the S&P/ ASX Small Ordinaries Index. There were no performance rights issued for 2019. Performance rights vest on a sliding scale so that the amount of performance rights vesting to the individual depends on the performance level achieved. The performance period is measured over the 36- month period from 1 January of the respective grant year. The vesting date is the date on which the Board determines the extent to which the performance conditions are satisfied and the performance rights vest, which occurs in March following the performance period. The performance rights will be settled in the equivalent number of ordinary shares of Arq Group Limited. The fair value was determined by an external valuer using a Monte Carlo Simulation Model. In valuing equity-settled transactions, no account was taken of any performance conditions other than conditions linked to the price of the shares of Arq Group Limited (market conditions). The cost of equity-settled transactions will be recognised together with a corresponding increase in equity over the period in which the performance conditions are fulfilled, ending on the date on which the relevant employees became fully entitled to the award (vesting date). ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 104 Director's Report and Financial Statements E4. Performance rights (cont.) The cumulative expense recognised for equity-settled transactions at each reporting date until the vesting date reflected: (i) the extent to which the vesting period had expired and (ii) the number of awards that, in the opinion of the directors of Arq Group Limited, would ultimately vest. This opinion was formed based on the best available information at the reporting date. No expense was recognised for awards that do not ultimately vest, except for awards where vesting was conditional upon a market condition. Where the terms of an equity-settled award were modified, as a minimum an expense, was recognised as if the terms had not been modified. In addition, an expense was recognised for any increase in the value of the transaction as a result of the modification, as measured at the date of modification. The dilutive effect, if any, of outstanding performance rights was reflected as additional share dilution in the computation of earnings per share. The Board has adopted certain policies concerning the terms of the performance rights to be granted under the LTI Plan. The Board has the absolute discretion to change these policies at any time, although any change in its policies will have an effect only on performance rights that are issued at or after the time of the change. There were no performance rights granted during the year ended 31 December 2019. Performance rights relating to the year ended 31 December 2018 financial year (hereafter referred to as 2018 Grant) were issued on 28 May 2018 in respect to the performance rights granted to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and other eligible employees. The 2018 Grant and the performance rights granted to the CEO were approved by shareholders in the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2018. The expected volatility reflects the assumptions that the historical volatility is indicative of future trends, which may also not necessarily be the actual outcome. Executive STI plan Under the Executive Short-Term Incentive Plan (STI Plan) introduced in 2018 and continuing for 2019, a portion of the STI is deferred to performance rights. The number of performance rights granted is calculated by dividing the value of deferred STI by an allocation price. The allocation price in respect of the performance rights is calculated as the volume weighted average price of the Group's shares over the 20 trading days immediately preceding the commencement of the performance period. The performance rights vest in two equal tranches and are subject to a two- and three-year service period. For the years ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018, except for the Interim CEO (until 11 February 2020), there was no expense recognised for the deferred STI as the gateway annual KPI was not achieved. For the Interim CEO's STI, his STI is payable upon either the completion of the sale of the Enterprise business, or satisfaction of annual KPIs. Since the sale of Enterprise was highly probable at 31 December 2019, the full amount of his STI payable was expensed during the year ended 31 December 2019. During the year ended 31 December 2019, the Board approved retention bonus arrangements for certain KMPs to ensure continuity of business as a result of the ongoing Strategic Review and any other changes to the business. Details of these retention bonuses are outlined in the Remuneration Report. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 105 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) E4. Performance rights (cont.) (a) Rights held at the beginning of the reporting period There were 1,185,503 rights held as at 1 January 2019 in relation to 2017, 2016 and 2015 LTI Plan. As at 1 January 2019, no performance rights were exercisable as the vesting date for performance rights under the 2016 LTI Plan vested on 28 March 2019. (b) Movement of rights during the reporting period The following table summarises the movement in performance rights issued during the year: 2019 Number 2018 Number Outstanding at the beginning of the year 1,185,303 1,473,982 Granted during the year - 295,375 Vested during the year (271,100) (584,054) Lapsed/forfeited during the year (745,047) - Outstanding at year end 169,156 1,185,303 Rights vested during the reporting period During the year ended 31 December 2019, 271,100 rights were vested (2018: 584,054 rights). (d) Rights forfeited during the reporting period 745,047 rights lapsed or were forfeited (2018: Nil) with a weighted average exercise price of Nil (2018: Nil) by employees during the year. (e) Rights held at the end of the reporting period The following table summarises information about performance rights held by Directors and employees as at 31 December 2019: Number of Vesting Expiry Weighted average LTI Plan rights Grant date date date exercise price 2017 LTI Plan1 106,806 29/05/17 31/03/20 31/03/20 - 2018 LTI Plan2 62,350 30/05/18 31/03/21 31/03/21 - 169,156 The 2017 LTI Plan includes rights granted of 539,398, less rights forfeited of 432,592 The 2018 LTI Plan includes rights granted of 295,375, less rights forfeited of 233,025 Pricing model: LTI grants The fair values of the equity-settledshare-based payments granted under the 2016, 2017 and 2018 LTI grants are estimated as at the date of grant using an adjusted forma combination of the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model (BSM) that includes, a Monte Carlo Simulation Model to value the TSR Rights. For market- based conditions, the Monte Carlo Model simulation methodology has been modified to incorporate an estimate of the probability of achieving the TSR hurdle and the number of associated rights. For non- market-based vesting conditions, the BSM has been utilised to value the EPS growth rights approach. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 106 Director's Report and Financial Statements E4. Performance rights (cont.) The following table lists the inputs to the models used for the LTI Grants: 2018 LTI grant 2017 LTI grant 2016 LTI grant Share price $3.35 $2.58 $1.77 Dividend yield 3.5% 4.5% 2.7% Expected volatility 30.0% 30.0% 31.0% Risk-free interest rate 2.00% 1.66% 1.6% The dividend yield is based on historical and future yield estimates. The expected volatility was determined using the group's average three-year share price. The risk-free rate is derived from the yield on Australian Government Bonds of an appropriate term. The weighted average fair value of the performance rights granted during the year was nil as no rights were granted during the year (2018: $1.12). Key judgement and estimates The fair value is determined by an external valuer using a binomial model and/or Monte Carlo simulation model. In valuing equity-settled transactions, no account is taken of any performance conditions, other than conditions linked to the price of the shares of Arq Group Limited. E5. Auditors' remuneration 2019 $ Amounts received or due and receivable by the auditors of Arq Group Limited (Ernst & Young) for: Audit or review of the statutory financial report of Arq Group Limited and its 522,000 controlled subsidiaries Assurance services required by legislation to be provided by the auditors of Arq - Group Limited Other assurance and agreed-upon procedures services under other legislation or - contractual arrangements Other services in relation to Arq Group Limited and its controlled subsidiaries: - Taxation compliance and due diligence services 28,709 - Debt refinancing advisory - - Digital advisory and implementation 129,986 2018 $ 429,000 - - 121,310 24,767 - 680,695 575,077 E6. Contingent assets and liabilities The Group is not aware of the existence of any contingent assets at balance date. The Group is subject to claims from time to time in the ordinary course of business. There are currently no claims of individual significance against the Group. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 107 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) E7. Events subsequent to reporting date COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak Subsequent to the end of the financial year, the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation on 11 March 2020. The Group has not seen a significant impact on its business to date. The outbreak and the response of governments in dealing with the pandemic is interfering with general activity levels within the community, the economy and the operations of the Group's business. The scale and duration of these developments remain uncertain as at the date of this report however they will likely have an impact on the Group's earnings, cash flows and financial condition. It is not possible to estimate the impact of the outbreak's near-term and longer effects or governments' varying efforts to combat the outbreak and support businesses. This being the case, the Group does not consider it practicable to provide a quantitative or qualitative estimate of the potential impact of this outbreak on the Group at this time. The Group notes that the value of certain assets and liabilities recorded in the Statement of Financial Position determined by reference to fair or market values at 31 December 2019 may have materially changed by the date of this report. These include the recoverable amount of intangible assets and the valuation of financial assets. The financial statements have been prepared based upon conditions existing at 31 December 2019 and, considering those events occurring subsequent to that date, that provide evidence of conditions that existed at the end of the reporting period. As the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus occurred after 31 December 2019, its impact is considered an event that is indicative of conditions that arose after the reporting period and, accordingly, no adjustments have been made to financial statements as at 31 December 2019 for the impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Other subsequent events On 11 February 2020, the Group entered into a binding sale agreement with a consortium consisting of Quadrant Private Equity and members of management for the sale of the Enterprise business for $35,000,000 in cash consideration, less transaction costs and working capital adjustments. The transaction was completed on 2 March 2020. The consideration was used to partially settle the Group's existing debt (and the balance of the Infoready earn-out settlement (refer to Note C5), with the remainder to fund the Group's working capital requirements. Refer to Note D2 for the discontinued operation relating to, and assets and liabilities associated with, the Enterprise business that has been presented as a disposal group held for sale. On 23 March 2020, Mr Fraser Bearsley (Chief Financial Officer's) employment with the Group ceased. Mr Brendan White was appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer from that date. Other than the above, there has not been any other matter or circumstance in the interval between the end of the year and the date of this report that has materially affected or may materially affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the Group in subsequent financial periods. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 108 Director's Report and Financial Statements E8. Information relating to Arq Group Limited (the Parent Entity) 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Current assets 11,879 6,108 Total assets 186,487 263,082 Current liabilities 175,517 84,061 Total liabilities 195,604 171,308 Contributed equity 91,179 85,724 Share-based payments reserve 1,067 2,003 Other reserves (278) 9 Retained earnings (101,085) 4,038 (9,117) 91,774 Loss of the parent entity (99,463) (9,918) Total comprehensive loss of the parent entity (99,731) (9,766) Included in the loss of the parent entity result for 31 December 2019 is an impairment charge of $92,283,000 against the carrying value of the parent entity's investments in its subsidiaries, following the sale of the Enterprise business as well as the impairment charge against the SMB CGU (refer to Note B5 for further details). This impairment charge has no impact on the Group's results as the carrying value of its investments in subsidiaries are eliminated on consolidation. E9. Closed group class order disclosures Entities subject to class order relief Pursuant to Class Order 98/1418, Arq Group Limited, WebCentral Group Pty Ltd, WebCentral Pty Ltd, Netregistry Group Limited and its controlled entities, Uber Global Pty Ltd and its controlled entities, InfoReady Pty Ltd, Outware Systems Pty Ltd, Web Marketing Experts Pty Ltd and Nothing But Web Pty Ltd have entered into a Deed of Cross Guarantee. The effect of the deed is that Arq Group Limited has guaranteed to pay any deficiency in the event of winding up of any controlled entity, or if they do not meet their obligations under the terms of overdrafts, loans, leases or other liabilities subject to the guarantee. The controlled entities have also given a similar guarantee in the event that Arq Group Limited is wound up, or if it does not meet its obligations under the terms of overdrafts, loans, leases or other liabilities subject to the guarantee. These entities form the Closed Group and are relieved from the Corporations Act (2001)requirements for the preparation, audit and lodgement of their financial reports. During the year ended 31 December 2019, entities related to the WME Group (being Web Marketing Experts Pty Ltd and Nothing But Web Pty Ltd) entered into the Closed Group. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 109 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) E9. Closed group class order disclosures (cont.) The consolidated statement of comprehensive income of the entities that are members of the Closed Group are as follows: Closed Group 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Continuing operations Revenue from contracts with customers 80,959 79,436 Cost of sales (27,209) (30,072) Gross profit 53,750 49,364 Other income 1,277 53 Gain/(loss) on reassessment of contingent consideration liability 98 (9,702) Salaries and employee benefits expenses (30,392) (29,810) Depreciation expenses (7,026) (4,286) Amortisation of intangible assets (3,511) (7,737) Other expenses (12,458) (14,597) Finance costs (5,804) (4,425) Transaction costs (2,259) (892) Restructuring costs (365) - Impairment of goodwill (41,123) - Gain on disposal of assets 554 - Loss before tax (47,259) (22,032) Income tax expense (238) 3,690 Net profit for the period (47,497) (18,342) Loss from discontinued operation, net of tax (85,272) 13,101 Net profit for the year (132,769) (5,241) Retained earnings at the beginning of the period 73,252 96,942 Transfers into closed group 1,225 - Adjustments on adoption of new accounting standards 911 (5,455) Dividends provided for or paid (5,466) (12,994) Retained earnings at the end of the period (62,847) 73,252 ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 110 Director's Report and Financial Statements E9. Closed group class order disclosures (cont.) The consolidated statement of financial position of the entities that are members of the Closed Group are as follows: Closed Group 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 8,663 7,731 Trade and other receivables 9,572 24,947 Prepayment of domain name registry charges 7,302 6,778 Lease receivable 2,064 - Current tax receivables 942 - Other assets 2,924 6,485 Assets held for sale 38,674 32,698 Total current assets 70,141 78,639 Non-current assets Investment in subsidiaries - 40,502 Plant and equipment 8,198 13,693 Right-of-use asset 16,554 - Intangible assets 77,804 188,269 Deferred tax assets 7,310 6,334 Lease receivable 1,830 - Prepayment of domain name registry charges 678 2,220 Non-current financial assets 1,375 1,870 Other assets 561 596 Total non-current assets 114,310 253,484 TOTAL ASSETS 184,451 332,123 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 8,688 16,521 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 61,929 - Provisions 1,585 3,233 Current tax liabilities - 765 Derivative financial instruments 510 80 Other financial liabilities 5,549 12,971 Income received in advance 21,091 26,511 Current lease liabilities 6,160 - Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale 15,931 11,292 Total current liabilities 121,443 71,373 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings - 65,992 Intercompany - 831 Deferred tax liability 7,549 6,629 Provisions 3,187 801 Income received in advance 11,237 12,115 Other financial liabilities - 6,593 Other liabilities - 728 Non-current lease liabilities 12,972 - Total non-current liabilities 34,945 93,689 TOTAL LIABILITIES 156,388 165,062 NET ASSETS 28,063 167,061 EQUITY Contributed equity 91,178 81,066 Treasury shares - (1,884) Foreign currency translation reserve (309) - Share-based payments reserve 193 2,331 Other reserves (278) (518) Non-controlling interest 126 100 Retained earnings (62,847) 90,578 TOTAL EQUITY 28,063 171,673 ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 111 Director's Report and Financial Statements (Section) E10. New accounting policies The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year except as follows: (i) New and amended accounting standards adopted The Group has adopted the following new and amended Australian Accounting Standards as of 1 January 2019. AASB 16: Leases

2018-1 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards: Annual Improvements 2015-2017 Cycle

Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards: AASB Interpretation 23: Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments The nature and effect of the adoption of AASB 16 is disclosed in note B5 to the financial statements. The adoption of other standards/improvements had no material impact on the financial position or performance of the Group. The Group has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Accounting standards and interpretations issued but not yet effective Australian Accounting Standards that have recently been issued or amended but which are not yet effective and have not been adopted by the Group for the annual reporting period ended 31 December 2019 are outlined below: AASB 2018-6 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards: Definition of a Business The Standard amends the definition of a business in AASB 3: Business Combinations. The amendments clarify the minimum requirements for a business, remove the assessment of whether market participants are capable of replacing missing elements, add guidance to help entities assess whether an acquired process is substantive, narrow the definitions of a business and of outputs, and introduce an optional fair value concentration test. Group's assessment performed to date The Group notes that it is not required to revisit business combinations that occurred in prior periods to determine whether these satisfy the new definition of a business. Accordingly, the Group does not believe that its impact will be material. The Group will first apply the revised definition of a business in AASB 3 on 1 January 2020. Amendments to the Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting The revised Conceptual Framework includes some new concepts, provides updated definitions and recognition criteria for assets and liabilities and clarifies some important concepts. AASB 2019-1 has also been issued, which sets out the amendments to other pronouncements for references to the revised Conceptual Framework. The changes to the Conceptual Framework may affect the application of accounting standards in situations where no standard applies to a particular transaction or event. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 112 Director's Report and Financial Statements E10. New accounting policies (cont.) Group's assessment performed to date The Group is currently assessing the impact of this amendment. However, the Group will apply the revised Conceptual Framework beginning 1 January 2020. AASB 2018-7 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards - Definition of Material This Standard amends AASB 101 Presentation of Financial Statements and AAS 108 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors to align the definition of 'material' across the standards and to clarify certain aspects of the definition. The amendments clarify that materiality will depend on the nature or magnitude of information. An entity will need to assess whether the information, either individually or in combination with other information, is material in the context of the financial statements. A misstatement of information is material if it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions made by the primary users. Group's assessment performed to date The Group is currently assessing the impact of this amendment. However, the Group will apply this amendment beginning 1 January 2020. AASB 2018-7 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards - Definition of Material This Standard amends AASB 1054 by adding a disclosure requirement for an entity intending to comply with IFRS Standards to disclose the information specified in paragraphs 30 and 31 of AASB 108 on the potential effect of an IFRS Standard that has not yet been issued by the AASB so that such entity complying with Australian Accounting Standards can assert compliance with IFRS Standards. Group's assessment performed to date The Group does not expect the impact on adoption of this amendment will be material. The Group will apply this amendment beginning 1 January 2020. ARQ Group Annual Report 2019 113 Ernst & Young Tel: +61 3 9288 8000 8 Exhibition Street Fax: +61 3 8650 7777 Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia ey.com/au GPO Box 67 Melbourne VIC 3001 Auditor's Independence Declaration to the Directors of Arq Group Limited As lead auditor for the audit of the financial report of Arq Group Limited for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, I declare to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been: no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the audit ; and no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the audit. This declaration is in respect of Arq Group Limited and the entities it controlled during the financial year. Ernst & Young David Petersen Partner 30 March 2020 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation Ernst & Young Tel: +61 3 9288 8000 8 Exhibition Street Fax: +61 3 8650 7777 Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia ey.com/au GPO Box 67 Melbourne VIC 3001 Independent Auditor's Report to the Members of Arq Group Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Report Opinion We have audited the financial report of Arq Group Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (collectively the Group), which comprises the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies, and the directors' declaration. In our opinion, the accompanying financial report of the Group is in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including: giving a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2019 and of its consolidated financial performance for the year ended on that date; and complying with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Regulations 2001 . Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Reportsection of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001and the ethical requirements of the Accounting Professional and Ethical Standards Board's APES 110 Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants(the Code) that are relevant to our audit of the financial report in Australia. We have also fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Emphasis of Matter Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to the Going Concern disclosure on page 51 which outlines the conditions which give rise to a material uncertainty regarding going concern, in particular the Group's reliance on the ongoing support of its financiers as well as the potential for future impacts on cashflows and strategic review actions arising from the COVID-19 coronavirus. These events or conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The financial report does not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts or to the amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the entity not continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial report of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial report as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, but we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in theAuditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Report section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial report. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial report. Assets disposed and discontinued operations Why significant How our audit addressed the key audit matter In September 2019, the Board of Directors initiated a Strategic Review of the Group, which included commencing processes to sell either one or both the SMB and Enterprise Services ("ES") businesses. As at 31 December 2019, the SMB sale process had not reached a state of being highly probable however, the ES sale process had progressed sufficiently to meet the requirements under AASB 5 Non-currentAssets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations.This resulted in the fair value of the ES net assets being classified as held for sale and the results of ES being presented as a discontinued operation. As a result, the Group has recognised a revaluation loss of $81.3m on the net assets of ES. This has been outlined in Note D2 to the financial statements. We considered this a key audit matter as ES being a separate CGU and segment, is a material component of the Group. In addition, management is required to make judgements in applying AASB 5, particularly in determining whether the disposal is highly probable as at 31 December 2019 and further judgements and estimates were required in determining the fair value of net assets. As part of our audit response we performed the following procedures: Assessed the accounting treatment of SMB and ES businesses against the requirements of AASB 5. We considered whether the ongoing sales process at year end met the 'highly probable' threshold;

Agreed the carrying amount of assets and liabilities included in the ES disposal group to underlying accounting records;

Assessed the fair value of the ES disposal group net assets by reference to the expected sale price less costs to sell;

Checked the mathematical accuracy of the revaluation loss on the net assets of ES;

Agreed the costs of disposal to underlying support;

Agreed amounts presented as discontinued operations to accounting records for the ES business;

Checked the mathematical accuracy of the net loss attributable to discontinued operations; and

Assessed the adequacy of the disclosures in the Financial Statements. A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation Recoverable value of goodwill and other intangibles assets Why significant How our audit addressed the key audit matter At 31 December 2019 the Group's goodwill and other intangible assets balance is $77.8 million which represents 41% of total assets. The Group performs an impairment test of its goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets on at least an annual basis. Before estimating the recoverable amount of the assets, the Group first identifies cash generating units ('CGUs') and then allocates the goodwill and intangible assets to the identified CGUs. As outlined in Note B5 to the financial statements, the remaining balance of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets have been allocated to the SMB CGU. The determination of recoverable amount, being the higher of value-in-use and fair value less costs to dispose, was considered a key audit matter as the assessment process requires judgement in valuing the SMB CGU. In performing the impairment assessment, the Group has determined the recoverable amount of the SMB CGU based on the fair value less cost to dispose which has been derived from indicative transaction prices from potential acquirers. As a result of this assessment, the Group has recorded an impairment charge of $41.1m. The Group has disclosed that the impacts of the COVID-19 virus post balance date may materially impact the recoverable amount however as this is considered a post balance date event no adjustment is reflected in the financial statements. We assessed the appropriateness of the identification of the CGU and the allocation of assets. Involving our valuation specialists, we assessed the reasonableness of the fair value less cost of disposal in line with AASB 136 Impairment of Assets. In doing so, we: Tested the mathematical accuracy of the impairment calculation;

Assessed the reasonableness of the fair value against evidence of indicative pricing from potential acquirers;

Agreed the estimated costs of disposal to underlying support.

Considered recent market transactions of comparable businesses as a valuation cross check to the Group's determination of recoverable amount; and We further assessed the adequacy of the Group's disclosures in Note B5 to the financial statements including the disclosure regarding potential impact of COVID-19 virus as a post balance date event. A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation Revenue recognition Why significant The Group offers many services to its customers that require different revenue recognition accounting policies based on the satisfaction of performance obligations as outlined in Note A1 to the financial statements. Revenue recognition was assessed as a key audit matter due to the judgments involved in determining appropriate revenue recognition for these various services. A significant trade receivable of $10.01m recorded at balance date is currently subject to dispute by the relevant customer. The Group is confident that the receivable will be fully recovered based on external legal advice. How our audit addressed the key audit matter Our audit procedures included considering the appropriateness of the Group's revenue recognition accounting policies in accordance with AASB 15 Revenue from Customer Contracts as well as the judgments applied in determining the period of which revenue is recognised for different services. We assessed the design and operating effectiveness of the Group's controls, including automated controls, over the recognition of transactions, the deferred revenue and related cost of sales calculations. We performed sample testing of transactions to determine that revenue was being recognised in accordance with revenue recognition policies. In relation to receivable balance subject to dispute, we considered amounts recognised for consistency with the Group's interpretation of the contractual provisions. We also considered management's rationale for recording revenue as well as the legal advice supporting their position. Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor's Report The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Group's 2019 Annual Report other than the financial report and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the financial report does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon, with the exception of the Remuneration Report and or related assurance opinion. In connection with our audit of the financial report, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial report or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of the Directors for the Financial Report The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the financial report that gives a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation In preparing the financial report, the directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters relating to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Report Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial report as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the Australian Auditing Standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this financial report. As part of an audit in accordance with the Australian Auditing Standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial report, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial report or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial report or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial report, including the disclosures, and whether the financial report represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the financial report. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation We communicate with the directors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide the directors with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated to the directors, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial report of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on the Audit of the Remuneration Report Opinion on the Remuneration Report We have audited the Remuneration Report included in pages 25 to 44 of the Directors' Report for the year ended 31 December 2019. In our opinion, the Remuneration Report of Arq Group Limited for the year ended 31 December 2019, complies with section 300A of the Corporations Act 2001. Responsibilities The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Remuneration Report in accordance with section 300A of the Corporations Act 2001. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Remuneration Report, based on our audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards. Ernst & Young David Petersen Partner Melbourne 30 March 2020 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation Directors' Report and Financial Statements ASX Additional Information Additional information required by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Listing Rules and not shown elsewhere in this report is as follows. The following information was current as at 23 March 2020. Distribution schedule of equity security holders Full details of the directors' experience, expertise and directorships can be found on the Arq Group website at www.arq.group/investor-centre-homeand this Annual Report. The distribution schedule of the number of holders in each class of equity securities are as follows: Range Ordinary Share Performance Rights Holders Holders 100,001 and over 100 1 10,001 to 100,000 1,053 2 5,001 to 10,000 876 - 1,001 to 5,000 2,443 - 1 to 1,000 1,879 - Total number of equity security holders 6,351 3 As at the close of trading on 23 March 2020, the company's share price was 6.8 cents. Based on this closing price, there were 4,795 shareholders holding less than a marketable parcel of 7,353 ordinary shares. Twenty largest shareholders The names of the twenty largest holders of quoted equity securities, and the number of equity securities and percentage of capital each holds, are listed below: Number of Percentage of Issued Rank Name of Registered Security Holder Ordinary Shares Ordinary held Shares 1 HSBC CUSTODY NOMINEES (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED 31,132,004 25.49 2 J P MORGAN NOMINEES AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED 12,202,056 9.99 3 CORPSAND PTY LTD 5,558,363 4.55 4 CITICORP NOMINEES PTY LIMITED 4,203,085 3.44 5 MR NIKOLA SORMAZ 1,401,139 1.15 6 KTAP PTY LTD 1,328,807 1.09 7 SEAN FARMER GROUP PTY LTD 1,105,745 0.91 8 MR JUSTIN PARCELL 996,999 0.82 9 MERSEY CORPORATION PTY LTD 945,780 0.77 10 MR GARETH JOHN RATCLIFFE 830,155 0.68 11 NEWECONOMY COM AU NOMINEES PTY LIMITED 617,878 0.51 <900 ACCOUNT> 12 MOUNT IDA HOLDINGS PTY LTD 604,045 0.49 13 NATIONAL NOMINEES LIMITED 557,290 0.46 Arq Group Annual Report 2019 121 Directors' Report and Financial Statements Number of Percentage of Issued Rank Name of Registered Security Holder Ordinary Ordinary Shares held Shares 14 NATIONAL NOMINEES LIMITED 545,539 0.45 15 CORPSAND PTY LTD 500,000 0.41 16 MR XUAN JU 483,056 0.40 17 PACIFIC CUSTODIANS PTY LIMITED 454,835 0.37 A/C> 18 RATCLIFFE SMSF PTY LTD 452,112 0.37 19 YORK INVESTMENTS LIMITED 407,236 0.33 20 MR PING WANG + MS LONG MEI SONG 400,000 0.33 Sub-Total 64,726,124 53.00 Balance of register 57,405,000 47.00 Total 122,131,124 100.00 Unquoted equity securities As at 23 March 2020, there were 137,730 unlisted performance rights over unissued ordinary shares in the company, granted to two holders. Voting rights The voting rights attaching to each class of equity securities are as follows: Ordinary shares - All ordinary shares carry one vote per share without restriction. Performance rights - Performance rights do not carry any voting rights. Substantial holders The names of substantial holders in the company and the number of securities to which each substantial holder and their associates have a relevant interest are listed below. The following information is extracted from the substantial holder notices received by the company as at 23 March 2020: Name Number of Ordinary Percentage Shares held of Issued Ordinary Shares Cadence Asset Management Entities 21,220,323 17.39% Investors Mutual Limited 10,800,000 8.84% BlackRock Group 10,392,292 8.51% Mr Larry Bloch 6,058,363 4.96% On-market buyback As at the date of this report, there is no on-market share buyback. Arq Group Annual Report 2019 122 Corporate Directory Arq Group Ltd ABN: 21 073 716 793 Arq Group Limited is a publicly listed company, limited by shares. It is incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Non-Executive Directors Mr. A. Reitzer (Chair) Mr. A. Macpherson Ms. G. Pemberton, AO (Chair to 29 May 2018, retired on 29 May 2018) Mr. L. Bloch Ms. N. Sparks, AM (retired on 27 February 2020) Mr. S. Martin (retired on 27 February 2020) Chief Executive Officer Mr. B. Fenton (Interim Chief Executive Officer from 11 February 2020) Mr. T. Sternson (from 24 September 2019 to 11 February 2020) Mr. M. Mercer (until 24 September 2019) Chief Financial Officer Mr. F. Bearsley (ceased employment 23 March 2020) Mr. B. White (Interim Chief Financial Officer from 23 March 2020) Company Secretary Mr. F. Bearsley (ceased employment 23 March 2020) Ms. A. Jordan Stock Exchange Listing Arq Group Limited shares (ARQ) are listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. Registered Office Level 23, 680 George St Sydney, New South Wales 2000 +61 2 9215 6300 www.arq.group Auditors Ernst & Young 8 Exhibition Street Melbourne, Victoria 3000 +61 3 9288 8000 F +61 3 8650 7777 Share Registry Link Market Services Limited Tower 4, 727 Collins Street Melbourne, Victoria 3000 Postal Address Locked Bag A14 Sydney South, New South Wales 1235 +61 1300 554 474 registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au

www.linkmarketservices.com.au Corporate Governance Statement https://arq.group/investor-centre/corporate-governance Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ARQ Group Limited published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 07:52:02 UTC 0 Latest news on ARQ GROUP LIMITED 03:53a ARQ : Annual Report including Annual Financial Report FY2019 PU 03/23 ARQ : Change to Executive Team - Chief Financial Officer PU 03/05 ARQ : App 3Z - Final Interest Notice (Simon Martin Naseema Sparks) PU 02/15 Big oil traders start investing in renewables RE 02/11 ARQ : Sale of the Enterprise Services Division & Interim CEO PU 2019 Merck, Sanofi Push To Add Cancer Drugs -- WSJ DJ 2019 Big Drugmakers Push Deeper Into Cancer Treatment -- 3rd Update DJ 2019 Big Drugmakers Push Deeper Into Cancer Treatment -- 2nd Update DJ 2019 ARQ : Strategic Review Update PU 2019 ARQ : Notice of Interim CEOs shareholding - Tristan Sternson PU Financials (AUD) Sales 2019 173 M EBIT 2019 -2,74 M Net income 2019 -4,26 M Debt 2019 55,7 M Yield 2019 - P/E ratio 2019 -1,10x P/E ratio 2020 -6,50x EV / Sales2019 0,37x EV / Sales2020 0,51x Capitalization 7,94 M Chart ARQ GROUP LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ARQ GROUP LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 0,13 AUD Last Close Price 0,07 AUD Spread / Highest target