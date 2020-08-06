Arq : Ceasing to be Substantial Holder from KBC

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Webcentral Group Limited (WCG) ACN/ARSN ACN 073 716 793

1. Details of substantial holder

Name Keybridge Capital Limited ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 088 267 190 The holder ceased to be a Substantial holder on 5 August 2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 30 July 2020 The previous notice was dated 30 July 2020

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose relevant Nature of Consideration given in Class (6) and Person's change interest changed change (4) relation to change(5) number of votes securities affected affected 31/07/2020 Keybridge Capital Limited* Buy on market $12,950.57 130,539* 130,539* 03/08/2020 Keybridge Capital Limited* Buy on market $80,645.68 808,732* 808,732* 04/08/2020 Keybridge Capital Limited* Buy on market $5,000.00 50,000* 50,000* 05/08/2020 Keybridge Capital Limited* Sold on market ($628,272.02) (5,983,543)* (5,983,543)*

Interest arises under s608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act via cash settled swaps under a facility provided to Keybridge Capital Limited by Invast Financial Services Pty Ltd under its terms and conditions as set out in its PDS dated 26 October 2018

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A 4. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Keybridge Capital Limited Suite 614, Level 6, 370 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004

Signature