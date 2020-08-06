Log in
Arq : Ceasing to be Substantial Holder from KBC

08/06/2020

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Webcentral Group Limited (WCG)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 073 716 793

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Keybridge Capital Limited

ACN/ARSN (if

applicable)

ACN 088 267 190

The holder ceased to be a

Substantial holder on

5 August 2020

The previous notice was given to the

company on

30 July 2020

The previous notice was dated

30 July 2020

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant

Nature of

Consideration given in

Class (6) and

Person's

change

interest changed

change (4)

relation to change(5)

number of

votes

securities

affected

affected

31/07/2020

Keybridge Capital Limited*

Buy on market

$12,950.57

130,539*

130,539*

03/08/2020

Keybridge Capital Limited*

Buy on market

$80,645.68

808,732*

808,732*

04/08/2020

Keybridge Capital Limited*

Buy on market

$5,000.00

50,000*

50,000*

05/08/2020

Keybridge Capital Limited*

Sold on market

($628,272.02)

(5,983,543)*

(5,983,543)*

  • Interest arises under s608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act via cash settled swaps under a facility provided to Keybridge Capital Limited by Invast Financial Services Pty Ltd under its terms and conditions as set out in its PDS dated 26 October 2018

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Keybridge Capital Limited

Suite 614, Level 6, 370 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004

Signature

print name

John Patton

Capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

6 August 2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

WebCentral Group Limited published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 08:08:03 UTC
