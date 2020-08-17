Arq : Director resignation and Appendix 3Z - L Bloch
08/17/2020 | 03:33am EDT
17 August 2020
WEBCENTRAL GROUP LIMITED (ASX: WCG)
Director resignation
The Board of Directors of Webcentral Group Limited (ASX:WCG) (Webcentral) advises that Larry Bloch has resigned as a non-executive director effective 16 August 2020 due to personal family reasons.
The Chair of Webcentral, Andrew Reitzer, stated: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Larry for his 6 years of service on the Board and wish him well for the future."
Larry's Appendix 3Z is attached to this announcement.
FURTHER INFORMATION
Please contact Ms Emma Jewell of Red Agency for any media enquiries or Mr Andrew Reitzer for any investor queries.
Ms Emma Jewell
Mr Andrew Reitzer
Red Agency
Chairman
P: 0408 199 396
0417 275 806
E: emma.jewell@redhavas.com
ENDS.
The release of this announcement to the ASX was authorised by the Webcentral Board of Directors
About Webcentral Group Ltd
Webcentral Group Ltd is Australia's largest full-service digital services partner for small and medium businesses - fuelling the growth of local businesses from inception to acceleration.
Since its founding in 1996, Webcentral Group Ltd (previously Melbourne IT Group and Arq Group) has helped fuel the digital success of more than one million Australian small to medium businesses. With roots in domain name and hosting, Webcentral Group Ltd are the small and medium business digital growth solution experts helping businesses get online, improve their online performance, and protect their online presence.
Webcentral Group Ltd consists of the brands Netregistry, WME, Melbourne IT, and Domainz. The Webcentral Group Ltd Enterprise division was divested March 2020.
Level 23, 680 George St,
Level 9, 505 Little Collins St,
Level 3, 192 Ann Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Melbourne VIC 3000
Brisbane QLD 4000
Webcentral group ABN 21 073 716 793
ACN 073 716 793
webcentralgroup.com.au
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity Webcentral Group Limited
ABN
21 073 716 793
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Larry Bloch
Date of last notice
4 August 2020
Date that director ceased to be director
16 August 2020
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Z Page 1
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Corpsand Pty Ltd , in which Mr Bloch holds a beneficial interest
Number & class of securities
6,058,363 ordinary shares
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nil
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
