ARQ GROUP LIMITED

(MLB)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/14
0.105 AUD   -4.55%
Arq : Director resignation and Appendix 3Z - L Bloch

08/17/2020 | 03:33am EDT

17 August 2020

WEBCENTRAL GROUP LIMITED (ASX: WCG)

Director resignation

The Board of Directors of Webcentral Group Limited (ASX:WCG) (Webcentral) advises that Larry Bloch has resigned as a non-executive director effective 16 August 2020 due to personal family reasons.

The Chair of Webcentral, Andrew Reitzer, stated: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Larry for his 6 years of service on the Board and wish him well for the future."

Larry's Appendix 3Z is attached to this announcement.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Please contact Ms Emma Jewell of Red Agency for any media enquiries or Mr Andrew Reitzer for any investor queries.

Ms Emma Jewell

Mr Andrew Reitzer

Red Agency

Chairman

P: 0408 199 396

0417 275 806

E: emma.jewell@redhavas.com

ENDS.

The release of this announcement to the ASX was authorised by the Webcentral Board of Directors

About Webcentral Group Ltd

Webcentral Group Ltd is Australia's largest full-service digital services partner for small and medium businesses - fuelling the growth of local businesses from inception to acceleration.

Since its founding in 1996, Webcentral Group Ltd (previously Melbourne IT Group and Arq Group) has helped fuel the digital success of more than one million Australian small to medium businesses. With roots in domain name and hosting, Webcentral Group Ltd are the small and medium business digital growth solution experts helping businesses get online, improve their online performance, and protect their online presence.

Webcentral Group Ltd consists of the brands Netregistry, WME, Melbourne IT, and Domainz. The Webcentral Group Ltd Enterprise division was divested March 2020.

Level 23, 680 George St,

Level 9, 505 Little Collins St,

Level 3, 192 Ann Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Melbourne VIC 3000

Brisbane QLD 4000

Webcentral group ABN 21 073 716 793

ACN 073 716 793

webcentralgroup.com.au

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Webcentral Group Limited

ABN

21 073 716 793

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Larry Bloch

Date of last notice

4 August 2020

Date that director ceased to be director

16 August 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Corpsand Pty Ltd , in which Mr Bloch holds a beneficial interest

Number & class of securities

6,058,363 ordinary shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

WebCentral Group Limited published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:32:26 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 56,9 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net income 2020 -2,90 M -2,08 M -2,08 M
Net Debt 2020 27,3 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,38x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,8 M 9,19 M 9,21 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 623
Free-Float -
Chart ARQ GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arq Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,10 AUD
Last Close Price 0,11 AUD
Spread / Highest target -4,76%
Spread / Average Target -4,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Fenton CEO, Executive Director-Mass & Middle Market
Andrew Reitzer Chairman
Brendan White Chief Financial Officer
Larry Bloch Non-Executive Director
Karl Siegling Non-Executive Director
