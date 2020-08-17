Arq : Director resignation and Appendix 3Z - L Bloch

17 August 2020

WEBCENTRAL GROUP LIMITED (ASX: WCG)

Director resignation

The Board of Directors of Webcentral Group Limited (ASX:WCG) (Webcentral) advises that Larry Bloch has resigned as a non-executive director effective 16 August 2020 due to personal family reasons.

The Chair of Webcentral, Andrew Reitzer, stated: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Larry for his 6 years of service on the Board and wish him well for the future."

Larry's Appendix 3Z is attached to this announcement.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Please contact Ms Emma Jewell of Red Agency for any media enquiries or Mr Andrew Reitzer for any investor queries.

Ms Emma Jewell Mr Andrew Reitzer Red Agency Chairman P: 0408 199 396 0417 275 806 E: emma.jewell@redhavas.com

ENDS.

The release of this announcement to the ASX was authorised by the Webcentral Board of Directors

About Webcentral Group Ltd

Webcentral Group Ltd is Australia's largest full-service digital services partner for small and medium businesses - fuelling the growth of local businesses from inception to acceleration.

Since its founding in 1996, Webcentral Group Ltd (previously Melbourne IT Group and Arq Group) has helped fuel the digital success of more than one million Australian small to medium businesses. With roots in domain name and hosting, Webcentral Group Ltd are the small and medium business digital growth solution experts helping businesses get online, improve their online performance, and protect their online presence.

Webcentral Group Ltd consists of the brands Netregistry, WME, Melbourne IT, and Domainz. The Webcentral Group Ltd Enterprise division was divested March 2020.