Arq : Guidance Withdrawn,Trading Update Cost Reduction Initiatives

15 April 2020

ARQ GROUP LTD (ASX: ARQ)

Withdrawal of Guidance, Trading Update and Implementation of

amplified cost reduction initiatives

ARQ Group Limited (ARQ Group) is advising the market that it is withdrawing its FY20 guidance as a result of the impact and anticipated significant further impact of COVID-19 upon the original forecast of a core EBITDA range of $11M-$12M, implementation of further cost reduction initiatives and material simplification of the organisational structure.

Withdrawal of FY20 Guidance and Trading Update

On 27 February 2020, ARQ Group announced its FY19 results and advised the market it expected to achieve EBITDA of $11m - $12m for FY20.

The core business through to the end of the first quarter was on track to meet the guidance range set out above. However, in the second half of March the impact of changed market conditions as a result of COVID-19 became apparent, and since then the Company has observed a reduction in small business spend away from digital marketing and online business promotion.

The Company has undertaken a review to understand the impact and it is clear that the Company needs to proactively address the decline by removing additional cost from the business, including the incremental cost reduction initiatives set out below.

Given the escalation of COVID-19 and associated uncertainty, the Company has determined that it is appropriate to withdraw its earlier guidance.

The Company continues to have the support of its lenders, ANZ and NAB.

Organisational Simplification and Cost reduction

On 27 February 2020, the Company announced forthcoming cost reduction of $0.9m in direct costs and a further $2.8m in corporate costs per annum.

The Company today announces it is completing the remaining activities to deliver these previously announced cost reductions and is additionally carrying out incremental cost reduction initiatives across people, marketing expenditure, property and systems. The annualised saving during FY20, in addition to the $3.7m mentioned above, is expected to be an incremental $1.6m.

Streamlining the business consists of two parts: reducing cost in response to the impact COVID-19 has had and will continue to have on revenue and right sizing the business as a result of the sale of Enterprise. Both these activities result in a smaller organisation, with a simplified operational structure including consolidation of some business units, removal of a number of senior and mid-level management roles and reduced overheads.

The proactive changes announced today are to support the business as a going concern.