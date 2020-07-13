Arq : Recommended scheme of arrangement to acquire Webcentral

13 July 2020

WEBCENTRAL GROUP LIMITED (ASX: WCG)

Recommended scheme of arrangement to acquire Webcentral

Webcentral has entered a Scheme Implementation Deed providing for Web.com to acquire 100% of Webcentral shares for A$0.10 per share in cash via a scheme of arrangement

Scheme provides cash certainty for Webcentral shareholders

Scheme consideration represents: o56% premium to the closing price on 10 July 2020 of A$0.064 per share; and o21% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) to 10 July 2020 of A$0.083 per share

Webcentral directors unanimously recommend the Scheme, and intend to vote in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a Superior Proposal1and subject to the independent expertconcluding in its independent expert's report (and continuing to conclude) that the Schemeis in the best interests of Webcentral shareholders

Schememarks the completion of Webcentral's strategic review

Web.com will ensure the full and final repayment by Webcentral of its Existing Debt Facilities

Webcentral Group Limited (Webcentral) today announces that it has entered into a scheme implementation deed (Scheme Implementation Deed) with Web.com Group, Inc. (Web.com) under which Web.com proposes to acquire 100% of the share capital of Webcentral, by way of a scheme of arrangement (Scheme). Web.com is wholly owned by an affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC, a private equity firm based in New York.

Under the Scheme, Webcentral shareholders will receive cash consideration of A$0.10 per Webcentral share (Scheme Consideration) upon the Scheme being implemented. Thereafter, Webcentral will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Web.com.

The Scheme Consideration values Webcentral's issued equity at approximatelyA$12.2 million.2

Webcentral Board of Directors (Board) unanimously recommends the Scheme

The Board of Webcentral unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a Superior Proposal and subject to the independent expert concluding in its independent expert report (and continuing to conclude) that the Scheme is in the best interests of Webcentral shareholders.

Subject to those same qualifications, the Directors of Webcentral, who collectively have a relevant interest in approximately 24% of the total number of Webcentral shares on issue, intend to vote or procure the vote of all of those Webcentral shares in favour of the Scheme.

1In this announcement, "Superior Proposal" has the same meaning as given in the Scheme Implementation Deed.

2Based on there being 122,131,124 shares on issue.

The Webcentral Board highlights the following reasons to vote in favour of the Scheme:

Certainty of value: the 100% cash consideration provides Webcentral shareholders with certainty of value and the opportunity to realise their investment in full for cash;

Attractive premium to recent trading: the Scheme Consideration represents an attractive premium toWebcentral's historical share price, including: 56% premium to the closing price on 10 July 2020 of A$0.064 per share; and 21% premium to the 30-day VWAP to 10 July 2020 of A$0.083 per share;

Limited conditionality: the Scheme is subject to limited conditions. The Scheme is not subject to financing or completion of due diligence;

Superior outcome following broad reaching strategic review: in September 2019, Webcentral announced that it had appointed Macquarie Capital to undertake a strategic review, exploring all avenues for maximising shareholder value (Strategic Review). Webcentral received interest from a wide variety of strategic and financial buyers and due diligence was undertaken by multiple bidders. The completion of the first phase of the Strategic Review resulted in the divestment of Webcentral's Enterprise division in March 2020. Today's announcement of the Scheme represents the completion ofthe Strategic Review; and

Refinancing of facilities:upon implementation of the Scheme, Web.com will refinanceWebcentral'sExisting Debt Facilities and ensure the full and final payment or repayment by Webcentral to the Existing Financiers of all amounts payable to the Existing Financiers under the Existing Debt Facilities.3

Webcentral's Chairman, Mr Andrew Reitzer said: "Following the announcement of the Strategic Review in September 2019, the Board has carefully assessed all available options to maximise shareholder value. The Scheme provides shareholders an opportunity to realise an immediate cash value for their investment and represents an attractive premium to the prevailing trading price of Webcentral shares. Webcentral's customerswill benefit from the increase in global scale to deploy unique, simple and innovative online solutions, as well asa broader product suite and service capability."

Mr Reitzer continued"I would like to thank theWebcentral management team and staff for their considerable effort and contribution over the duration of the Strategic Review, particularly during recent times while managing COVID-19 related disruption."

Web.com Group's CEO andPresident, Sharon Rowlands, said:"Webcentral has been a market leader in theAustralian domain names, hosting and digital marketing solutions industries for more than 20 years. Web.com Group looks forward to welcoming Webcentral to our family of leading brands that focus on helping businesses build an online presence that delivers results. We believe the Webcentral offering is a highly complementaryoffering and builds upon Web.com Group's expanding presence in Australia following the successful acquisitionof Dreamscape in 2019."

Details of the Scheme Implementation Deed

Full details of the terms and conditions of the Scheme are set out in the Scheme Implementation Deed, a copy of which is attached to this announcement.

The implementation of the Scheme is subject to a number of conditions, details of which are set out in clause 3.1 of the Scheme Implementation Deed. The conditions include:

3The terms "Existing Debt Facilities" and "Existing Financiers" are defined in the Scheme Implementation Deed

the approval of the Scheme by Webcentral shareholders and the Court;

no material adverse change or prescribed occurrences occurring in respect of Webcentral; settlement (or the final determination by a court of competent jurisdiction, with all avenues of appeal having been exhausted) of the customer dispute referred to inWebcentral's annual report for the yearended 31 December 2019 (including all relevant claims and cross-claims), on terms and conditions that are acceptable to Web.com acting reasonably;4and

Web.com obtaining theapproval of Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.

Web.com has received confirmation from the ACCC that it will not oppose the Scheme.

The Scheme Implementation Deed contains customary exclusivity provisions including"no shop"and"no talk"restrictions, a"notificationof approaches"obligation, and a matching right. The "no talk" and "notification of approaches" restrictions aresubject to a customary fiduciary carve-out. The Scheme Implementation Deed also details circumstances under which a reimbursement fee, and a reverse reimbursement fee, are to be paid.

Indicative timetable and next steps

Webcentral shareholders do not need to take any action at the present time.

The Scheme Booklet containing information relating to the Scheme, the independent expert'sreport on whether the Scheme is in the best interests of Webcentral shareholders, the reasons for the Webcentral Directors'unanimous recommendation and details of the Scheme Meeting is currently expected to be sent to Webcentral shareholders in late August 2020 / early September. The Scheme Meeting, where Webcentral shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on the Scheme, is currently expected to be held in late September 2020.

Subject to the various approvals being obtained and other conditions of the Scheme being satisfied or waived (if applicable), the Scheme is currently expected to be implemented in October 2020.

These dates are indicative and subject to change.

Advisers

Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited, Herbert Smith Freehills and Deloitte Financial Advisory Pty Ltd are advising Webcentral in relation to the Scheme. Gilbert + Tobin are acting as legal adviser to Web.com Group, Inc.

Further information

Please contact Ms Emma Jewell of Red Agency for any media enquiries or Mr Andrew Reitzer for any investor queries.

Ms Emma Jewell Mr Andrew Reitzer Red Agency Chairman P: 0408 199 396 0417 275 806 E:emma.jewell@redhavas.com ENDS.

4Clause 4.5 of the Scheme Implementation Deed contains a potential value sharing arrangement in relation to any proceeds received upon the settlement or final determination of this dispute (including all relevant claims and cross claims). However, in assessing the Scheme, shareholders should assume that this will not result in them receiving any additional consideration for their shares. Shareholders should also note that, as with the other conditions, there is no assurance that this condition will besatisfied or waived. Further information on this matter will be included in the Scheme Booklet.

The release of this announcement to the ASX was authorised by the Webcentral Board of Directors

About Webcentral Group Ltd

Webcentral Group Ltd is Australia's largest full-service digital services partner for small and medium businesses - fuelling the growth of local businesses from inception to acceleration.

Since its founding in 1996, Webcentral Group Ltd (previously Melbourne IT Group and Arq Group) has helped fuel the digital success of more than one million Australian small to medium businesses. With roots in domain name and hosting, Webcentral Group Ltd are the small and medium business digital growth solution experts helping businesses get online, improve their online performance, and protect their online presence.

Webcentral Group Ltd consists of the brands Netregistry, WME, Melbourne IT, and Domainz. The Webcentral Group Ltd Enterprise division was divested March 2020.

About Web.com

Web.com is a leading technology company servicing millions of customers around the world. Through its portfolio of brands-

Web.com, Network Solutions, and Dreamscape - Web.com helps customers of all sizes build an online presence. For further information, seewww.web.com.

About Siris Capital Group, LLC | Siris Capital

Siris Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on making control investments in data, telecommunications, technology and technology-enabled business service companies in North America. Integral to Siris' investment approach is its partnership with senioroperating executives, or executive partners, who work with Siris on a consulting basis to identify, validate and operate investment opportunities. Their significant involvement allows Siris to partner with management to add value both operationally and strategically.

For further information, seewww.siriscapital.com.

Scheme Implementation Deed

