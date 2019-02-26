ARQ : 2018 Full Year Results Investor Presentation (Summary)

FY18 RESULTS SUMMARY INVESTOR PRESENTATION 26 February 2019

Overview

FY18 Result:underlying EBITDA of $37.6m

The Group delivered Underlying EBITDA of $37.6m, which is comfortably within the guidance range provided to the market in August 2018.

Arq Group FY18 Results Presentation

Dividend Final dividend of 4.5 cents per share (fully franked) for a total dividend of 8.0 cents per share (fully franked)

Enterprise Another strong performance driven by growth in mobile applications and data & analytics; •revenue up 18% and underlying EBITDA up 26%

•new customer wins continue with strong customer renewals

Small & Medium Business SMB performance was negatively impacted by lower than expected solutions sales; •revenue down 2% and underlying EBITDA down 18%

•steady progress on solutions sales recovery

2

1. FY17 prior year financial information has been restated for the impact of new accounting standards adopted as of 1 January 2018, specifically AASB 15: Revenue from Contracts with Customers and AASB 9: Financial Instruments.

2. Underlying EBITDA and Underlying EPS exclude one-off and non-recurring expenses and take into account the pro forma contribution of WME Group prior to May 2017.

Overview

FY18:a transformational year

Transformational year sets up a return to growth in 2019

•Development and launch ofnew brandand company identity

•Moved intonew officesin Melbourne and Sydney

•Secured anew debt facilityfor the Group

•New Chairappointed, Mr Andrew Reitzer commenced on 1 August 2018

•Anotherstrong year for the Enterprise business unitwith goodgrowth to continuein 2019

•Improvement in operating cash conversionfollowing working capital optimisation project Arq Group FY18 Results Presentation

•Challenging year for SMB butgood progress made on restoring growthin Solutions

•Decliningnon-core operationsof SMBsplit out for sale

•The continuing operations ofSMB will return to growthin 2019

3

Overview

FY18 Results:reported

Revenue

$213.0m

$197.4m

8%

Strong organic growth from Enterprise combined with full year contribution from WME Group2

EBITDA

$19.5m

$32.0m

(39%)

Underlying decline of 3% and impact of one-off items including investment in new brand and loss on reassessment of contingent consideration liability in relation to InfoReady

EBITDA margin

9%

16%

(44%)Impacted by one-off items mentioned aboveNPAT

($2.5m)

$14.0m

(118%)Organic growth and contributions more than offset by one-off items, higher D&A and interest

Arq Group FY18 Results Presentation

4

EPS (cents)

(2.08c)

12.58c

(117%)

Note: Figures throughout this document may not be exact due to rounding and includes non-IFRS financial information that is relevant for users understanding the performance of the business

1. FY17 financial information has been restated for the adoption of new standards effective as of 1 January 2018, specifically AASB 15: Revenue from Contracts with Customers and AASB 9:Financial Instruments.

2. Organic growth of 3% after normalising for the acquisition of WME in May 2017

Overview

FY18:segment results

Strong growth in Enterprise has been offset by challenging sales conditions in the SMB Solutions business unit

Core Non- Core Year ended 31 December 2018 Enterprise ∆%SMB Direct4 ∆%Corporate Arq Group ∆% SMB Indirect4 Arq Group (Total) $112.9m $54.5m

Arq Group

Revenue

Gross Margin

18% 20%

$74.5m $49.8m

(2%)

3%

- -$187.4m $104.3m

10% 11%

$25.6m $15.3m

$213.0m $119.6m

Operating Expenses1,2

($32.3m)

(16%)

($40.5m)

(8%)

($6.9m)

($79.7m)

(11%)

($2.3m)

($82.0m)

Underlying EBITDA3

$22.2m

26%

$9.3m

(33%)

($6.9m)

$24.6m

(2%)

$13.0m

$37.6m

Arq Group FY18 Results Presentation

Non-recurring adjustments

($1.1m)

($2.0m)

($15.0m)

($18.1m)

$0.0m

($18.1m)

Reported EBITDA

$21.1m

22%

$7.3m

(9%)

($21.9m)

$6.5m

$13.0m

$19.5m