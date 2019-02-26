ARQ : 2018 Full Year Results Investor Presentation (Summary)

FY18 RESULTS
SUMMARY INVESTOR PRESENTATION
26 February 2019
Overview
FY18 Result:underlying EBITDA of $37.6m
The Group delivered Underlying EBITDA of $37.6m, which is comfortably within the guidance range provided to the market in August 2018.
Dividend
Final dividend of 4.5 cents per share (fully franked) for a total dividend of 8.0 cents per share (fully franked)
Enterprise
Another strong performance driven by growth in mobile applications and data & analytics;
Small & Medium Business
SMB performance was negatively impacted by lower than expected solutions sales;
-
1. FY17 prior year financial information has been restated for the impact of new accounting standards adopted as of 1 January 2018, specifically AASB 15: Revenue from Contracts with Customers and AASB 9: Financial Instruments.
-
2. Underlying EBITDA and Underlying EPS exclude one-off and non-recurring expenses and take into account the pro forma contribution of WME Group prior to May 2017.
Overview
FY18:a transformational year
Transformational year sets up a return to growth in 2019
-
•Development and launch ofnew brandand company identity
-
•Moved intonew officesin Melbourne and Sydney
-
•Secured anew debt facilityfor the Group
-
•New Chairappointed, Mr Andrew Reitzer commenced on 1 August 2018
-
•Anotherstrong year for the Enterprise business unitwith goodgrowth to continuein 2019
-
•Improvement in operating cash conversionfollowing working capital optimisation project
-
•Challenging year for SMB butgood progress made on restoring growthin Solutions
-
•Decliningnon-core operationsof SMBsplit out for sale
-
•The continuing operations ofSMB will return to growthin 2019
Overview
FY18 Results:reported
$213.0m
$197.4m
8%
Strong organic growth from Enterprise combined with full year contribution from WME Group2
EBITDA
$19.5m
$32.0m
(39%)
Underlying decline of 3% and impact of one-off items including investment in new brand and loss on reassessment of contingent consideration liability in relation to InfoReady
EBITDA margin
9%
16%
(44%)Impacted by one-off items mentioned aboveNPAT
($2.5m)
$14.0m
(118%)Organic growth and contributions more than offset by one-off items, higher D&A and interest
EPS (cents)
(2.08c)
12.58c
(117%)
Note: Figures throughout this document may not be exact due to rounding and includes non-IFRS financial information that is relevant for users understanding the performance of the business
-
1. FY17 financial information has been restated for the adoption of new standards effective as of 1 January 2018, specifically AASB 15: Revenue from Contracts with Customers and AASB 9:Financial Instruments.
-
2. Organic growth of 3% after normalising for the acquisition of WME in May 2017
Overview
FY18:segment results
Strong growth in Enterprise has been offset by challenging sales conditions in the SMB Solutions business unit
|
Core
|
Non- Core
|
Year ended 31
December 2018
|
Enterprise
∆%SMB Direct4
∆%Corporate Arq Group
|
∆%
|
SMB Indirect4
|
Arq Group
(Total)
$112.9m $54.5m
Arq Group
Revenue
Gross Margin
18% 20%
$74.5m $49.8m
(2%)
3%
- -$187.4m $104.3m
10% 11%
$25.6m $15.3m
$213.0m $119.6m
Operating Expenses1,2
($32.3m)
(16%)
($40.5m)
(8%)
($6.9m)
($79.7m)
(11%)
($2.3m)
($82.0m)
Underlying EBITDA3
$22.2m
26%
$9.3m
(33%)
($6.9m)
$24.6m
(2%)
$13.0m
$37.6m
Non-recurring adjustments
($1.1m)
($2.0m)
($15.0m)
($18.1m)
$0.0m
($18.1m)
Reported EBITDA
$21.1m
22%
$7.3m
(9%)
($21.9m)
$6.5m
$13.0m
$19.5m
-
1. Included in overhead expenses for the core business are approximately $2.0m in stranded costs that will be removed from the business over the course of the next three years.
-
2. Operating expenses excludes non-recurring expenses such as integration costs, transaction costs, movements in contingent consideration etc.
-
3. Underlying EBITDA excludes non-recurring expenses and takes into account pro forma contribution of WME Group prior to May 2017.
-
4. Segment results for the SMB business unit (i.e. the aggregation of SMB Direct and SMB Indirect business units) is presented in Appendix B to this presentation.