ARQ : Board Appointment - Karl Siegling

16 August 2019

ARQ GROUP (ASX: ARQ)

Non-Executive Director Appointment - Mr Karl Siegling

Arq Group Ltd today announces the appointment of Mr Karl Siegling, as a non-executive Director of the Board, effective 23 August 2019.

Mr Siegling has over 25 years investment experience in the financial sector both in Australia and overseas.

Mr Siegling has been Chairman and Managing Director of ASX listed Cadence Capital Limited and unlisted Cadence Asset Management Pty Limited (Collectively Cadence) for over 16 years.

Cadence is one of ARQ's substantial shareholders.

Prior to establishing Cadence, Mr Siegling held positions with Deutsche Morgan Grenfell, eFinancial Capital Limited (a subsidiary of Challenger International Limited), Wilson Asset Management in Australia and Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom.

Mr Siegling holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Melbourne and an MBA from INSEAD in France. In addition, Mr Siegling has completed a Post Graduate Diploma in Finance with the Securities Institute of Australia (FINSIA).

The Board welcomes Mr Siegling and looks forward to his contribution as a Non-Executive Director.

Anne Jordan

Company Secretary

anne.jordan @arq.group

