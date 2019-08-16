Log in
ARQ GROUP LTD

(ARQ)
ARQ : Board Appointment - Karl Siegling

08/16/2019

16 August 2019

ARQ GROUP (ASX: ARQ)

Non-Executive Director Appointment - Mr Karl Siegling

Arq Group Ltd today announces the appointment of Mr Karl Siegling, as a non-executive Director of the Board, effective 23 August 2019.

Mr Siegling has over 25 years investment experience in the financial sector both in Australia and overseas.

Mr Siegling has been Chairman and Managing Director of ASX listed Cadence Capital Limited and unlisted Cadence Asset Management Pty Limited (Collectively Cadence) for over 16 years.

Cadence is one of ARQ's substantial shareholders.

Prior to establishing Cadence, Mr Siegling held positions with Deutsche Morgan Grenfell, eFinancial Capital Limited (a subsidiary of Challenger International Limited), Wilson Asset Management in Australia and Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom.

Mr Siegling holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Melbourne and an MBA from INSEAD in France. In addition, Mr Siegling has completed a Post Graduate Diploma in Finance with the Securities Institute of Australia (FINSIA).

The Board welcomes Mr Siegling and looks forward to his contribution as a Non-Executive Director.

Anne Jordan

Company Secretary

  1. anne.jordan @arq.group

ENDS.

About Arq Group

Arq Group, previously Melbourne IT Group, is Australia's leading digital solutions partner.

Arq Group is the dynamic space for smart thinkers. Creating unforgettable experiences, solving complex challenges, and providing seamless, end-to-end solutions - from design thinking to customer solutions, leading mobile, cloud and analytical insights, digital marketing to web design - Arq Group powers the growth of businesses, big and small.

Founded in 1996, Arq Group has evolved from the leading Australian domains and hosting business to a leading digital services partner. Today, the company builds and manages innovative channels to market for many of the country's largest enterprises, whilst simultaneously supporting half a million small businesses throughout their online journey.

Arq Group currently has approximately 850 employees, and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.

Level 23, 680 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2007

Arq Group Limited ABN 21 073 716 793 ASX: ARQarq.group

Disclaimer

ARQ Group Limited published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 07:51:06 UTC
