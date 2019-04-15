Log in
ARQ : DRP Issue Price Announcement

04/15/2019 | 09:38am EDT

15 April 2019

ARQ GROUP (ASX: ARQ)

Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

Issue Price - Final Dividend for FY2018

Further to the announcement made on 26 February 2019, ARQ Group Ltd (the Company) is pleased to advise that the issue price for the new shares to be issued pursuant to the Company's DRP, in respect of the FY18 Final Dividend, is $1.8054 per share (inclusive of the 2% discount).

The issue price has been determined in accordance with the Company's DRP Rules.

The cash dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders and the new shares will be issued to shareholders who have elected to participate in the DRP on 30 April 2019.

Anne Jordan

Company Secretary

E:anne.jordan@arq.group

ENDS.

About Arq Group

Arq Group, previously Melbourne IT Group, is Australia's leading digital solutions partner.

Arq Group is the dynamic space for smart thinkers. Creating unforgettable experiences, solving complex challenges, and providing seamless, end-to-end solutions - from design thinking to customer solutions, leading mobile, cloud and analytical insights, digital marketing to web design - Arq Group powers the growth of businesses, big and small.

Founded in 1996, Arq Group has evolved from the leading Australian domains and hosting business to a leading digital services partner. Today, the company builds and manages innovative channels to market for many of the country's largest enterprises, whilst simultaneously supporting half a million small businesses throughout their online journey.

P 1300 638 734

Level 23, 680 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

Arq Group Limited ABN 21 073 716 793 ASX: ARQarq.group

Disclaimer

ARQ Group Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 13:37:03 UTC
