ARQ : Update - Dividend/Distribution - ARQ

Entity name
ARQ GROUP LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
ARQ - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday April 15, 2019
Reason for the Update
DRP Issue Price Announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1
Name of +Entity
ARQ GROUP LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
073716793
ACN
1.3
ASX issuer code
ARQ
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
DRP Issue Price Announcement
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Tuesday February 26, 2019
Notification of dividend / distribution
1.5 Date of this announcement
Monday April 15, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
ARQ
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Monday December 31, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Monday April 8, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Friday April 5, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Tuesday April 30, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.04500000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Yes
Full DRP
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component
information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
estimated at this time?
amount per +security
No
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.04500000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
dividend/distribution that is franked
credit (%)
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
amount per +security
unfranked
AUD 0.04500000
0.0000 %
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of
4A.3 DRP discount rate
election notices to share registry under DRP
Tuesday April 9, 2019 17:00:00
Notification of dividend / distribution
4A.4
Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
Friday April 5, 2019
Thursday April 11, 2019
4A.5
DRP price calculation methodology
The DRP price is calculated, at a discount to be determined by the Directors from time to time, from the weighted average market price of ordinary shares of ARQ from the Ex Date in relation to the dividend payment and the following 4 business days. For this dividend payment, the Board has determined to declare a 2 per cent discount.
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
AUD 1.80540
Tuesday April 30, 2019
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
Yes
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?
No
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules
https://arq.group/investor-centre/dividend-reinvestment-plan
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
For further information please contact the ARQ Registry
Link Market Services Limited
TEL: +61 1300 554 474
FAX: +61 2 9287 0303
Email:registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
N/A
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
N/A
Notification of dividend / distribution
ARQ Group Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 13:42:05 UTC