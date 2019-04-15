Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  ARQ Group Ltd    ARQ   AU0000014094

ARQ GROUP LTD

(ARQ)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- AUD   0.00%
09:43aARQ : Update - Dividend/Distribution - ARQ
PU
09:38aARQ : DRP Issue Price Announcement
PU
04/05ARQ GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARQ : Update - Dividend/Distribution - ARQ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 09:43am EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

ARQ GROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

ARQ - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday April 15, 2019

Reason for the Update

DRP Issue Price Announcement

Additional Information

N/A

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

ARQ GROUP LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

073716793

ACN

1.3

ASX issuer code

ARQ

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

DRP Issue Price Announcement

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Tuesday February 26, 2019

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday April 15, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

ARQ

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday April 8, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday April 5, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday April 30, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.04500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component

information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.04500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.04500000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of

4A.3 DRP discount rate

election notices to share registry under DRP

Tuesday April 9, 2019 17:00:00

2.0000 %

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.4

Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

Friday April 5, 2019

Thursday April 11, 2019

4A.5

DRP price calculation methodology

The DRP price is calculated, at a discount to be determined by the Directors from time to time, from the weighted average market price of ordinary shares of ARQ from the Ex Date in relation to the dividend payment and the following 4 business days. For this dividend payment, the Board has determined to declare a 2 per cent discount.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD 1.80540

Tuesday April 30, 2019

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

Yes

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://arq.group/investor-centre/dividend-reinvestment-plan

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

For further information please contact the ARQ Registry

Link Market Services Limited

TEL: +61 1300 554 474

FAX: +61 2 9287 0303

Email:registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

N/A

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

N/A

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

ARQ Group Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 13:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARQ GROUP LTD
09:43aARQ : Update - Dividend/Distribution - ARQ
PU
09:38aARQ : DRP Issue Price Announcement
PU
04/05ARQ GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29ARQ : Annual Report including Annual Financial Report FY2018
PU
02/26ARQ : 2018 Full Year Preliminary Financial Report (Appendix 4E)
PU
02/26ARQ : 2018 Full Year Results - Investor Presentation
PU
02/26ARQ : 2018 Full Year Results - Media Release
PU
02/26ARQ : Dividend/Distribution - ARQ
PU
02/26ARQ : 2018 Full Year Results Investor Presentation (Summary)
PU
2018MALTA HOUSE RENTAL INDEX : The situation of property prices in Malta
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 217 M
EBIT 2019 21,9 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 48,7 M
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 213 M
Chart ARQ GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
ARQ Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,24  AUD
Spread / Average Target 25%
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Mercer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Andrew Reitzer Chairman
Fraser Bearsley Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Brett Fenton Chief Technology Officer
Naseema Sparks Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARQ GROUP LTD-6.91%152
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD25.10%476 320
NETFLIX31.19%160 515
NASPERS LIMITED28.21%112 738
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA27.71%25 730
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP16.92%18 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About