ArQule : to Present Clinical Data for its BTK Inhibitor, ARQ 531, at the 24th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA)

ArQule, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQL), today announced that it will present
clinical data from the company-sponsored phase 1 dose escalation study
on its BTK inhibitor, ARQ 531, for the treatment of relapsed or
refractory B-cell lymphoid malignancies in a poster presentation at the
24th Congress of European Hematology Association (EHA), held
from June 13-16, 2019 in Amsterdam.
Presentation Details
Title: A
Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study Of ARQ 531 In Patients with Relapsed or
Refractory B-Cell Lymphoid Malignancies
Abstract #:
PS1150
Session: 6. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia and related
disorders - Clinical
Date: Saturday, June 15, 2019
Time:
5:30-7:00 p.m. CEST
Location: RAI Amsterdam; Poster area
ArQule will host a conference call and webcast for investors on Friday,
June 14, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the ARQ 531 clinical data. The
live webcast can be accessed in the “Investors and Media” section of our
website, www.arqule.com,
under “Events & Presentations” or by visiting http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134824.
You may also listen to the call by dialing 1-800-239-9838 within the
U.S. or 1-323-794-2551 outside the U.S. and providing conference ID
3110780. A replay will be available two hours after the completion of
the call and can be accessed in the “Investors & Media” section of our
website, www.arqule.com,
under “Events and Presentations.”
ArQule Management will also be hosting an Investor event to answer
questions and discuss these data on Friday, June 14th from
5:30 – 8:00 p.m. CEST. Investors, sell side analysts and industry
representatives are welcome to attend. To register to attend, please
click on the link here.
About BTK and ARQ 531
Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, BTK, is a
therapeutic target that has been clinically proven to inhibit B-cell
receptor signaling in blood cancers. ARQ 531 is an orally bioavailable,
potent and reversible dual inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant
BTK. The C481S-mutation is a known resistance mechanism for first
generation irreversible BTK inhibitors. ARQ 531 has demonstrated a good
safety profile, predictable PK, profound pharmacodynamic effects and
emerging signs of dose-proportional clinical activity in phase 1
clinical testing.
About ArQule
ArQule is a biopharmaceutical company engaged
in the research and development of targeted therapeutics to treat
cancers and rare diseases. ArQule’s mission is to discover, develop and
commercialize novel small molecule drugs in areas of high unmet need
that will dramatically extend and improve the lives of our patients. Our
clinical-stage pipeline consists of four drug candidates, all of which
are in targeted, biomarker-defined patient populations, making ArQule a
leader among companies our size in precision medicine. ArQule’s pipeline
includes: ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual
inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant BTK, in phase 1 for
patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic
options; miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the
AKT serine/threonine kinase, planned to initiate registrational trial
cohorts in Proteus syndrome and PROS in 2019, and in phase 1b in
combination with the hormonal therapy, anastrozole, in patients with
advanced endometrial cancer; ARQ 751, a next generation highly potent
and selective AKT inhibitor, in phase 1 for patients with AKT1 and PI3K
mutations; and derazantinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor designed to
preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)
family, in a registrational trial for iCCA in collaboration with Basilea
and Sinovant. ArQule’s current discovery efforts are focused on the
identification and development of novel kinase inhibitors, leveraging
the Company’s proprietary library of compounds.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005029/en/