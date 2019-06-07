ArQule : to Present Clinical Data for its BTK Inhibitor, ARQ 531, at the 24th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA)

Presentation highlights phase 1 dose escalation study in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoid malignancies

Conference call and webcast with ArQule management and Dr. Jennifer Woyach, Principal Investigator, to be held Friday, June 14, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. EDT

ArQule Management to hold an Investor Event from 5:30-8:00 p.m. CEST on June 14 in Amsterdam

ArQule, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQL), today announced that it will present clinical data from the company-sponsored phase 1 dose escalation study on its BTK inhibitor, ARQ 531, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoid malignancies in a poster presentation at the 24th Congress of European Hematology Association (EHA), held from June 13-16, 2019 in Amsterdam.

Presentation Details

Title: A Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study Of ARQ 531 In Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Lymphoid Malignancies

Abstract #: PS1150

Session: 6. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia and related disorders - Clinical

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2019

Time: 5:30-7:00 p.m. CEST

Location: RAI Amsterdam; Poster area

ArQule will host a conference call and webcast for investors on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the ARQ 531 clinical data.

ArQule Management will also be hosting an Investor event to answer questions and discuss these data on Friday, June 14th from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. CEST.

About BTK and ARQ 531

Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, BTK, is a therapeutic target that has been clinically proven to inhibit B-cell receptor signaling in blood cancers. ARQ 531 is an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant BTK. The C481S-mutation is a known resistance mechanism for first generation irreversible BTK inhibitors. ARQ 531 has demonstrated a good safety profile, predictable PK, profound pharmacodynamic effects and emerging signs of dose-proportional clinical activity in phase 1 clinical testing.

About ArQule

ArQule is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of targeted therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. ArQule’s mission is to discover, develop and commercialize novel small molecule drugs in areas of high unmet need that will dramatically extend and improve the lives of our patients. Our clinical-stage pipeline consists of four drug candidates, all of which are in targeted, biomarker-defined patient populations, making ArQule a leader among companies our size in precision medicine. ArQule’s pipeline includes: ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant BTK, in phase 1 for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase, planned to initiate registrational trial cohorts in Proteus syndrome and PROS in 2019, and in phase 1b in combination with the hormonal therapy, anastrozole, in patients with advanced endometrial cancer; ARQ 751, a next generation highly potent and selective AKT inhibitor, in phase 1 for patients with AKT1 and PI3K mutations; and derazantinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family, in a registrational trial for iCCA in collaboration with Basilea and Sinovant. ArQule’s current discovery efforts are focused on the identification and development of novel kinase inhibitors, leveraging the Company’s proprietary library of compounds.

