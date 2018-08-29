Log in
ARQULE, INC. (ARQL)
ArQule : to Present at the 20th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 5, 2018

08/29/2018

ArQule, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQL) today announced that Paolo Pucci, Chief Executive Officer, and Marc Schegerin, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Communication and Finance, will present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, on September 5, 2018, at 12:05pm ET at the St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available via the “Investors & Media” section of ArQule’s website, www.arqule.com, under “Events & Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About ArQule

ArQule is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of targeted therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. ArQule’s mission is to discover, develop and commercialize novel small molecule drugs in areas of high unmet need that will dramatically extend and improve the lives of our patients. Our clinical-stage pipeline consists of five drug candidates, all of which are in targeted, biomarker-defined patient populations, making ArQule a leader among companies our size in precision medicine. ArQule’s pipeline includes: ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant BTK, in Phase 1 for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; Miransertib (ARQ 092), a selective inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase, in a Phase 1/2 company-sponsored study for Overgrowth Diseases, in a Phase 1 study for ultra-rare Proteus syndrome conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and in Phase 1b in combination with the hormonal therapy, anastrozole, in patients with advanced endometrial cancer; ARQ 751, a next generation AKT inhibitor, in Phase 1 for patients with AKT1 and PI3K mutations; Derazantinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family, in a registrational trial for iCCA; and ARQ 761, a β-lapachone analog being evaluated as a promoter of NQO1-mediated programmed cancer cell necrosis, in Phase 1/2 in multiple oncology indications in partnership with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. ArQule’s current discovery efforts are focused on the identification and development of novel kinase inhibitors, leveraging the Company’s proprietary library of compounds.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22,7 M
EBIT 2018 -9,65 M
Net income 2018 -11,9 M
Finance 2018 60,4 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 27,1x
Capi. / Sales 2019 139x
Capitalization 676 M
Technical analysis trends ARQULE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Pucci Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter S. Lawrence President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick J. Zenner Chairman
Robert J. Weiskopf Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian D. Schwartz Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARQULE, INC.276.36%676
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 493
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC29.27%25 200
LONZA GROUP19.48%23 962
INCYTE CORPORATION-23.60%15 382
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.40.34%11 878
