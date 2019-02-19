Array : Appoints VP of International Sales

Array
Networks, Inc., today announced the appointment of Shibu Paul as
vice president of international sales. In his new role, he will be
responsible for driving direct and channel sales efforts in key global
regions. These include the India, Southeast Asia, Persian Gulf (GCC),
and Australia and New Zealand regions for Array’s entire product
portfolio, such as its AVX network functions platforms, application
delivery controllers (ADCs), and SSL VPNs. He will also be responsible
for opening new markets for Array in Africa. In addition, he is
responsible for setting up end-to-end operations including a strong
channel, robust technical team and solid support infrastructure for
Array customers worldwide.
Mr. Paul has more than 25 years of experience in the field of digital
transformation, including information technology, information security
and telecom, working in a variety of roles for Sify, Ltd., British
Telecom Global Services (India) and BT Americas. He was part of the team
that launched India’s first IP network, first private ISP and first
Certifying Authority. He joined Array in 2009 as country sales head and
progressed to leadership as country manager and regional director for
the APAC region.
“Shibu has been instrumental in our growth and success in the region,
building a solid team for our sales, marketing and support operations
and delivering phenomenal growth for our business,” said Michael Zhao,
president and CEO of Array Networks. “We are very excited to see his
efforts to develop strategy and execute on the sales plan for the
region, and to expand our business into new markets in Africa.”
“Over the past 10 years, we’ve built a formidable sales team that most
recently delivered a 40 percent year-over-year growth rate for the
India, GCC and Southeast Asia region, primarily in the government, BFSI,
education, media and transportation verticals and in smart cities,” said
Shibu Paul, vice president of international sales for Array Networks. “I
am excited to take on this new role, to continue our rapid sales growth
in both existing and new regions, and to continue to build out a
world-class team and infrastructure to support our customers.”
About Array Networks
Array Networks solves performance and complexity challenges for
businesses moving toward virtualized networking, security and
application delivery. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Array addresses
the growing market demand for Network Functions Virtualization (NFV),
cloud computing, and software-centric networking. Proven at more than
5,000 worldwide customer deployments, Array is recognized by leading
analysts, enterprises, service providers and partners for pioneering
next-generation technology that delivers agility at scale. To learn
more, visit: www.arraynetworks.com.
