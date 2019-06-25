Array : Full-Featured and Secure Virtual ADC and SSL VPN Now Available on AWS GovCloud (US) Marketplace

Advanced and robust vAPV virtual ADC and vxAG virtual SSL VPN provide high availability and secure access for organizations that require high security and regulatory compliance

Array Networks Inc. today announced the immediate availability of its enterprise-class vAPV virtual application delivery controller (ADC) and vxAG virtual SSL VPN for use on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud (US), a dedicated and sequestered cloud platform that serves U.S. government and other organizations that require a highly secure environment and applications. Array’s virtual ADC helps assure the availability, performance, security and scalability of applications and servers running in AWS GovCloud (US); the company’s virtual SSL VPN provides secure remote and mobile access for administrators and end users.

“Array has long been committed to serving the application delivery and secure access needs of our customers in government and similar industries in order to meet regulatory and other requirements for securing their sensitive data and applications,” said Roland Hsu, director of product management for Array Networks. “By vetting our vAPV and vxAG virtual products for use on AWS GovCloud (US), these customers can now be assured of the same robust and highly secure feature sets available in our ADC and SSL VPN appliances they are using in their private clouds and data centers.”

Governments and other groups are increasingly moving to secure cloud platforms such as AWS GovCloud (US) in order to take advantage of on-demand resources, enhanced agility and scalability, and cost savings. Applications deployed in the cloud, however, still need application delivery and security services in order to meet performance requirements and maintain a high-quality user experience while ensuring the security of sensitive information.

Array’s products utilize a hardened, proprietary SSL/TLS stack for production traffic that has proved immune to the vast majority of OpenSSL vulnerabilities, including Heartbleed, Bash and others. In addition, the company’s dedicated SSL VPN product line, the AG Series, includes a FIPS-compliant model for government and other organizations that require the highest level of security for application and cloud access.

The Array vAPV and vxAG products run natively on AWS GovCloud (US) and require only the selection and purchase of the appropriate Amazon Machine Image (AMI) with a license, or with a license purchased from Array or its authorized resellers (BYOL model). Perpetual, monthly and yearly subscription licenses are available in order to provide flexibility in deployment. Both products are available on the AWS GovCloud (US) Marketplace.

About Array Networks

Array Networks solves performance and complexity challenges for businesses moving toward virtualized networking, security and application delivery. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Array addresses the growing market demand for Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), cloud computing, and software-centric networking. Proven at more than 5,000 worldwide customer deployments, Array is recognized by leading analysts, enterprises, service providers and partners for pioneering next-generation technology that delivers agility at scale. To learn more, visit: www.arraynetworks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005223/en/