Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Array Biopharma Inc    ARRY

ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC

(ARRY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Array Biopharma : Pfizer to buy cancer drug developer Array for $10.64 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 07:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S.

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday it would acquire Array Biopharma Inc for $10.64 billion in cash, giving it access to the target's approved drugs for skin cancer and the targeted cancer medicines in its pipeline.

The offer of $48 per Array share represents a premium of about 62% to the stock's close on Friday. Array's shares surged 56% in light premarket trade.

Pfizer has been investing in cancer drugs and gene therapies in the face of competition for its blockbuster pain drug Lyrica.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year approved Array's oral combination treatment for use in patients with the deadliest form of skin cancer.

The company is also testing its triple combo therapy in colorectal cancer patients.

"(The acquisition) sets the stage to create a potentially industry-leading franchise for colorectal cancer alongside Pfizer's existing expertise in breast and prostate cancers," Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said.

Pfizer said it expects to complete the deal in the second half of 2019.

The transaction is expected to add to earnings beginning 2022, and will be dilutive to adjusted earnings per share by between 4 and 5 cents this year and in 2020, Pfizer said.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC 0.58% 29.59 Delayed Quote.107.65%
PFIZER 0.61% 42.76 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC
07:55aPFIZER : to Buy Array BioPharma in Deal Valued at $10.64 billion
DJ
07:42aARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer to buy cancer drug developer Array for $10.64 billion
RE
07:16aPFIZER : to buy Array BioPharma in deal worth $11.4 billion
AQ
06:58aPFIZER : is buying the cancer treatment company Array BioPharma in a deal worth ..
AQ
06/05ARRAY BIOPHARMA : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 40 Annual Global Healthcare co..
AQ
06/04ARRAY BIOPHARMA : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 40ᵗʰ Annual Global ..
PR
05/30ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Announces Presentation of Updated Overall Survival from the Ph..
AQ
05/29ARRAY BIOPHARMA : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
PR
05/29ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Announces Presentation of Updated Overall Survival from the Ph..
PU
05/24ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Braftovi triple therapy meets both endpoints in advanced color..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 M
EBIT 2019 -103 M
Net income 2019 -109 M
Debt 2019 25,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 23,4x
Capi. / Sales 2020 17,6x
Capitalization 6 422 M
Chart ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC
Duration : Period :
Array Biopharma Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 32,4 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ron Squarer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie Smith Cox Chairman
Andrew R. Robbins Chief Operating Officer
Jason Haddock CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Nicholas A. Saccomano Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC107.65%6 236
GILEAD SCIENCES6.09%80 909
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.72%42 680
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-18.28%32 744
GENMAB10.45%10 857
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC9.57%8 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About