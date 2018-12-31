Log in
ARRAYIT CORP (ARYC)
12/28 09:59:32 pm
0.0475 USD   -1.86%
Arrayit Corporation Announces Chief Executive Officer Letter to Shareholders

12/31/2018

Sunnyvale, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrayit Corporation (OTC: ARYC), a life sciences and personalized medicine company, announces a letter to shareholders from Arrayit Chief Executive Officer Rene Schena.  The letter is downloadable at this link: 

http://www.arrayit.com/confidential/Letter-to-Arrayit-Shareholders.pdf

The CEO Letter to Shareholders summarizes company accomplishments during a dynamic 2018 fiscal year and outlines ambitious goals for 2019. We appreciate the support of our shareholders and wish everyone a Happy New Year.

About Arrayit
Arrayit Corporation, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, leads and empowers the research, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical and healthcare sectors through the discovery, development and manufacture of proprietary life science and personalized medicine products and services to advance biomedical research and improve wellness and human health.  Please visit www.arrayit.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement
We have identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect", "believe", and "should". Although we believe our expectations are reasonable, our operations involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control, and these statements may turn out not to be true. Risk factors associated with our business, including some of the facts set forth herein, are detailed in the Company's public filings.

CONTACT
Public Relations
Arrayit Corporation
Tel: 408-744-1331
Email: arrayit@arrayit.com
Web: www.arrayit.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
