Arricano Real Estate : Loan Facility

21 February 2020

Arricano Real Estate Plc

(together with its subsidiaries 'Arricano')

Further disbursement

Arricanofirst announced a new loan facility ('Facility') for its wholly owned subsidiary Comfort Market Luks LLC, which operates the Kyiv ProspektShopping and Entertainment Complex, with Public Joint Stock Company 'State Savings Bank of Ukraine' on 26 July 2019.

Arricanois pleased to announce today that, having satisfied theconditions precedent, it yesterday drew downa further USD2.500 millionof the remainingUSD12.192 millionavailableunder the Facility. Further drawdowns under the facility, unless price sensitive, will be aggregated and reported on in the Company's annual and interim reports.

Thisdrawdown will be utilised to finance ongoing construction of the LukianivkaShopping and Entertainment Center in Kyiv.

