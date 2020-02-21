Arricano Real Estate : Loan Facility

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
21 February 2020
Arricano Real Estate Plc
(together with its subsidiaries 'Arricano')
Further disbursement
Arricanofirst announced a new loan facility ('Facility') for its wholly owned subsidiary Comfort Market Luks LLC, which operates the Kyiv ProspektShopping and Entertainment Complex, with Public Joint Stock Company 'State Savings Bank of Ukraine' on 26 July 2019.
Arricanois pleased to announce today that, having satisfied theconditions precedent, it yesterday drew downa further USD2.500 millionof the remainingUSD12.192 millionavailableunder the Facility. Further drawdowns under the facility, unless price sensitive, will be aggregated and reported on in the Company's annual and interim reports.
Thisdrawdown will be utilised to finance ongoing construction of the LukianivkaShopping and Entertainment Center in Kyiv.
Enquiries:
Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471
Ganna Chubotina
Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666
WH Ireland Limited
Chris Fielding
Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008
Novella Communications Limited
Tim Robertson/Fergus Young