ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC

(ARO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/20 11:35:03 am
0.45 USD   --.--%
02:08aARRICANO REAL ESTATE : Loan Facility
PU
2019ARRICANO REAL ESTATE : 14.06.2019 Form of Instruction
PU
2019ARRICANO REAL ESTATE : 14.06.2019 Increase of Loan Facility
PU
Arricano Real Estate : Loan Facility

02/21/2020 | 02:08am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Loan Facility
Released 07:00 21-Feb-2020

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
Loan Facility

21-Feb-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

21 February 2020

Arricano Real Estate Plc

(together with its subsidiaries 'Arricano')

Further disbursement

Arricanofirst announced a new loan facility ('Facility') for its wholly owned subsidiary Comfort Market Luks LLC, which operates the Kyiv ProspektShopping and Entertainment Complex, with Public Joint Stock Company 'State Savings Bank of Ukraine' on 26 July 2019.

Arricanois pleased to announce today that, having satisfied theconditions precedent, it yesterday drew downa further USD2.500 millionof the remainingUSD12.192 millionavailableunder the Facility. Further drawdowns under the facility, unless price sensitive, will be aggregated and reported on in the Company's annual and interim reports.

Thisdrawdown will be utilised to finance ongoing construction of the LukianivkaShopping and Entertainment Center in Kyiv.

Enquiries:

Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471

Ganna Chubotina

Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited

Chris Fielding

Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008

Novella Communications Limited

Tim Robertson/Fergus Young


ISIN: CY0102941610
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: ARO
LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22
Sequence No.: 48072
EQS News ID: 980585

End of Announcement EQS News Service



Loan Facility - RNS

Arricano Real Estate plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 07:06:05 UTC
