Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arrow Electronics, Inc.    ARW

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arrow Electronics : And R3 Offer Ultra-reliable, Low-latency Wireless M2M Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/23/2019 | 02:08am EST

NEU-ISENBURG, Germany--Arrow Electronics will offer the full range of R3 Communications' ECHORING wireless networking products in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). ECHORING supports ultra-reliable, low-latency wireless machine-to-machine (M2M) communications that deliver similar performance to current wired systems.

Arrow will be present at R3`s SPS booth from 26th-28th of November 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Many companies seeking to deploy industrial Internet of things (IIOT) or Industry 4.0 solutions need wireless networks that can match the performance and reliability of existing wired control networks. R3's ECHORING delivers real-time performance levels with latency down to only 1ms, even in challenging industrial environments.

A range of software solutions in combination with hardware modules, devices and reference designs based on Texas Instruments WiLink 8 Chip with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity is now available to simplify integration with existing networks. Industrial communications protocols supported include PROFINET, PROFIsafe, Ethernet, and SafetyNet. For integration, operation and maintenance, additional tools are available.

Industrial automation applications require critical synchronisation of different devices that, historically, could only be achieved by wired networks. However, Industry 4.0 can place a strain on cabling: machines need to be reached even when moving, scalability requires a more flexible approach than fixed physical links can deliver, and moving parts are more susceptible to maintenance issues.

ECHORING uses a radio technology, delivering deterministic access, combined with massive cooperation to support reliability levels up to SIL 3. It can be integrated with existing industrial hardware and software, helping to preserve previous investments in equipment. The security is powered by Olympus Sky, a company that offers low cost, low complexity military grade security.

As part of the agreement, Arrow will be offering a starter kit that allows users to test ECHORING's performance in their own production environment by substituting the kit's wireless stations for existing Ethernet connections.

Disclaimer

Arrow Electronics Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2019 07:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
02:08aARROW ELECTRONICS : And R3 Offer Ultra-reliable, Low-latency Wireless M2M Commun..
PU
11/19ARROW ELECTRONICS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/18ARROW ELECTRONICS : Supports Military Members and Their Families with Help A Her..
AQ
11/16ARROW ELECTRONICS : Supports Military Members and Their Families with Help A Her..
BU
11/13ARROW ELECTRONICS : Expands Sensor Portfolio with InvenSense, a TDK Group Compan..
PU
11/07ARROW ELECTRONICS : Notice of Iran-related disclosure filed pursuant to Section ..
PU
11/07ARROW ELECTRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
11/06ARROW ELECTRONICS : Launches New Version of Its Multi-tier Cloud Platform ArrowS..
AQ
11/04ARROW ELECTRONICS : Launches New Version of Its Multi-tier Cloud Platform ArrowS..
BU
10/31ARROW ELECTRONICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 845 M
EBIT 2019 1 059 M
Net income 2019 -161 M
Debt 2019 2 959 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -43,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 6 459 M
Chart ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 82,30  $
Last Close Price 79,30  $
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Long Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher David Stansbury Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Martha Frances Keeth Independent Director
Barry W. Perry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.14.98%6 459
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%263 955
INTEL CORPORATION22.76%253 257
NVIDIA CORPORATION57.97%128 630
BROADCOM INC.23.85%125 050
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS23.82%108 527
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group