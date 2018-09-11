Log in
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. (ARW)
Arrow Electronics : Awarded the Palo Alto Networks Global Distribution Partner of the Year Award for 2018

09/11/2018 | 06:13pm CEST

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) today announced it received the Palo Alto Networks® Global Distribution Partner of the Year award for 2018. In addition to winning the global award, Arrow also received two regional awards in the same category for Asia Pacific and the Americas.

Announced during Palo Alto Networks’ 2019 Sales Kickoff in Toronto, Canada, the Global Partner of the Year awards are presented to a select group of partners who demonstrated their commitment to helping address today’s most challenging security needs with the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform.

“The resellers we serve benefit greatly from Palo Alto Networks’ comprehensive security offerings,” said Matt Rochford, vice president of technology and alliances at Arrow. “Arrow’s proprietary resources and customized programs help our partners grow faster, operate more efficiently and transform business in a rapidly changing market.”

“As the technology landscape changes, our NextWave Distributors play a large role in guiding our mutual partners and providing the training, enablement and programs they need to be successful. We congratulate Arrow on their three awards this year,” said Karl Soderlund, senior vice president of WW Channels, Palo Alto Networks.

Learn more:

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 150,000 of the world’s leading manufacturers of technology used in homes, business and daily life. With 2017 sales of $26.6 billion, Arrow aggregates electronics and enterprise computing solutions for customers and suppliers in industrial and commercial markets. The company maintains a network of more than 345 locations serving over 80 countries. Learn more at FiveYearsOut.com.

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 29 554 M
EBIT 2018 1 253 M
Net income 2018 721 M
Debt 2018 3 322 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,49
P/E ratio 2019 8,58
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 6 596 M
Income Statement Evolution
