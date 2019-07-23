Log in
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
Arrow Electronics : Enables the Channel to Access Greenwave Systems' AXON Predict Solution

07/23/2019

PARIS, France--Global technology provider Arrow Electronics and Greenwave Systems, a global software leader for managed services and Industrial IoT edge analytics, today announced an EMEA distribution agreement with an emphasis placed on Greenwave's AXON Predict that delivers the power of edge intelligence and provides businesses with the information they need to understand and optimize their assets. The solution will be available through Arrow`s cloud marketplace ArrowSphere.

AXON Predict, part of the AXON Platform family, brings real-time visual industrial IoT analytics to the edge. It analyzes data directly at the edge on the device and in real-time, adding a new level of intelligence to machines and sensors at every step of the network, enabling real-time action where data is captured.

In addition, AXON Predict is available as a ported solution through Geniatech`s IoT gateway solution based on Qualcomm Snapdragon. Greenwave System`s portfolio addresses a wide array of vertical solutions, such as smart home automation, energy management, media and asset tracking.

'Greenwave Systems is delighted that Arrow will be distributing our AXON Predict solution and making it available as part of their ArrowSphere licensed portfolio,' said Peter Wilmar Christensen, Greenwave's Co-founder and EMEA general manager. 'Analytics at the edge significantly reduces the volume of data to be communicated to just a fraction of the amount of common gateway communications.'

'Greenwave System's innovations enable a single-source management, control and automation of different networks and devices such as gateways, routers, mobile control apps and any sensor-equipped appliance,' said Alexis Brabant, vice president of sales of Arrow`s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA. 'Greenwave is another great example of leading-edge innovations that Arrow is adding to its 'sensor-to-sunset' IoT portfolio.'

Arrow Electronics Inc. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 06:19:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29 396 M
EBIT 2019 1 078 M
Net income 2019 -69,3 M
Debt 2019 2 778 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -72,8x
P/E ratio 2020 9,32x
EV / Sales2019 0,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
Capitalization 5 831 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Long Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher David Stansbury Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Martha Frances Keeth Independent Director
Barry W. Perry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.-1.86%5 831
INTEL CORPORATION7.12%229 894
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 393
BROADCOM INC16.47%117 889
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.08%110 877
NVIDIA CORPORATION28.31%104 334
