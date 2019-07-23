Arrow Electronics : Enables the Channel to Access Greenwave Systems' AXON Predict Solution

PARIS, France--Global technology provider Arrow Electronics and Greenwave Systems, a global software leader for managed services and Industrial IoT edge analytics, today announced an EMEA distribution agreement with an emphasis placed on Greenwave's AXON Predict that delivers the power of edge intelligence and provides businesses with the information they need to understand and optimize their assets. The solution will be available through Arrow`s cloud marketplace ArrowSphere.

AXON Predict, part of the AXON Platform family, brings real-time visual industrial IoT analytics to the edge. It analyzes data directly at the edge on the device and in real-time, adding a new level of intelligence to machines and sensors at every step of the network, enabling real-time action where data is captured.

In addition, AXON Predict is available as a ported solution through Geniatech`s IoT gateway solution based on Qualcomm Snapdragon. Greenwave System`s portfolio addresses a wide array of vertical solutions, such as smart home automation, energy management, media and asset tracking.

'Greenwave Systems is delighted that Arrow will be distributing our AXON Predict solution and making it available as part of their ArrowSphere licensed portfolio,' said Peter Wilmar Christensen, Greenwave's Co-founder and EMEA general manager. 'Analytics at the edge significantly reduces the volume of data to be communicated to just a fraction of the amount of common gateway communications.'

'Greenwave System's innovations enable a single-source management, control and automation of different networks and devices such as gateways, routers, mobile control apps and any sensor-equipped appliance,' said Alexis Brabant, vice president of sales of Arrow`s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA. 'Greenwave is another great example of leading-edge innovations that Arrow is adding to its 'sensor-to-sunset' IoT portfolio.'