Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arrow Electronics, Inc.    ARW

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arrow Electronics : Expands Sensor Portfolio with InvenSense, a TDK Group Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 02:10am EST

NEU-ISENBURG, Germany--Arrow Electronics has expanded its sensor portfolio through an agreement with InvenSense, which provides access to a leading range of sensing technology platforms. The new contract covers Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). InvenSense/TDK's comprehensive portfolio features sensor systems such as MEMS motion sensors, MEMS microphones, and ultrasonic Time-of-Flight (ToF) range sensor solutions.

InvenSense offers sophisticated MEMS analogue and digital microphones with their SmartSound platform meeting the growing demands of high-performance audio in markets such as home automation and the Internet of Things. The recently introduced SmartSonic platform comprises ultrasonic (Time of Flight) sensors utilizing a tiny ultrasonic transducer chip to send out an ultrasonic pulse, and then listen for echoes returning from targets in the sensor's field-of-view. By calculating the distance based on the ToF and speed of sound, the sensor can determine the distance of an object relative to a device and trigger a programmed behaviour. These ToF sensors are intended for consumer electronics, AR/VR, robotics, drones, IoT, automotive, and industrial market segments.

InvenSense, a TDK company, delivers motion interface solutions with fully integrated sensors and robust sensor fusion firmware algorithms. InvenSense's SmartMotion platform of MEMS motion devices enables users to integrate a motion interface capability directly into products in a straightforward manner and with minimal development cost and effort.

Matthias Hutter, vice president, product management and supplier marketing EMEA, Arrow Electronics, said: 'Complex motion, sound, and ultrasonic sensing are becoming a common requirement in a host of consumer and industrial IoT applications, for monitoring, control and as a source of input commands. By working with InvenSense, Arrow is able to help its customers achieve effective sensor platforms within their products in a fast and efficient manner, reducing development effort and minimizing time-to-market.'

'We are very excited to work with Arrow to help maximize our success and provide our EMEA customers with support, crucial to remaining competitive in today's global market,' said Scott Deutsch, general manager and vice president for the sensors sales group, InvenSense/TDK. 'Our motion, sound, and ultrasonic devices are being designed into innovative applications, enabling rapid time-to-market, and unparalleled customer differentiation.'

Arrow is now offering TDK's DK-42605 development kit and the new T-series microphones from InvenSense to address this fast-growing and emerging opportunity. The TDK DK_CH101 development kit will also be available from Arrow in Q1 2020.

Disclaimer

Arrow Electronics Inc. published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 07:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
02:10aARROW ELECTRONICS : Expands Sensor Portfolio with InvenSense, a TDK Group Compan..
PU
11/07ARROW ELECTRONICS : Notice of Iran-related disclosure filed pursuant to Section ..
PU
11/07ARROW ELECTRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
11/06ARROW ELECTRONICS : Launches New Version of Its Multi-tier Cloud Platform ArrowS..
AQ
11/04ARROW ELECTRONICS : Launches New Version of Its Multi-tier Cloud Platform ArrowS..
BU
10/31ARROW ELECTRONICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31ARROW ELECTRONICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
10/31ARROW ELECTRONICS : Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/25ARROW ELECTRONICS : Awards The Succeeds Prize 2019 for “Excellence in Tech..
BU
10/17ARROW ELECTRONICS : to Host Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 845 M
EBIT 2019 1 059 M
Net income 2019 -161 M
Debt 2019 2 959 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -44,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 6 708 M
Chart ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 82,30  $
Last Close Price 82,04  $
Spread / Highest target 8,48%
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Long Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher David Stansbury Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Martha Frances Keeth Independent Director
Barry W. Perry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.17.82%6 708
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%263 551
INTEL CORPORATION24.33%250 560
NVIDIA CORPORATION55.94%126 447
BROADCOM INC.22.99%124 221
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.95%112 510
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group