Arrow Electronics : Expands Sensor Portfolio with InvenSense, a TDK Group Company

NEU-ISENBURG, Germany--Arrow Electronics has expanded its sensor portfolio through an agreement with InvenSense, which provides access to a leading range of sensing technology platforms. The new contract covers Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). InvenSense/TDK's comprehensive portfolio features sensor systems such as MEMS motion sensors, MEMS microphones, and ultrasonic Time-of-Flight (ToF) range sensor solutions.

InvenSense offers sophisticated MEMS analogue and digital microphones with their SmartSound platform meeting the growing demands of high-performance audio in markets such as home automation and the Internet of Things. The recently introduced SmartSonic platform comprises ultrasonic (Time of Flight) sensors utilizing a tiny ultrasonic transducer chip to send out an ultrasonic pulse, and then listen for echoes returning from targets in the sensor's field-of-view. By calculating the distance based on the ToF and speed of sound, the sensor can determine the distance of an object relative to a device and trigger a programmed behaviour. These ToF sensors are intended for consumer electronics, AR/VR, robotics, drones, IoT, automotive, and industrial market segments.

InvenSense, a TDK company, delivers motion interface solutions with fully integrated sensors and robust sensor fusion firmware algorithms. InvenSense's SmartMotion platform of MEMS motion devices enables users to integrate a motion interface capability directly into products in a straightforward manner and with minimal development cost and effort.

Matthias Hutter, vice president, product management and supplier marketing EMEA, Arrow Electronics, said: 'Complex motion, sound, and ultrasonic sensing are becoming a common requirement in a host of consumer and industrial IoT applications, for monitoring, control and as a source of input commands. By working with InvenSense, Arrow is able to help its customers achieve effective sensor platforms within their products in a fast and efficient manner, reducing development effort and minimizing time-to-market.'

'We are very excited to work with Arrow to help maximize our success and provide our EMEA customers with support, crucial to remaining competitive in today's global market,' said Scott Deutsch, general manager and vice president for the sensors sales group, InvenSense/TDK. 'Our motion, sound, and ultrasonic devices are being designed into innovative applications, enabling rapid time-to-market, and unparalleled customer differentiation.'

Arrow is now offering TDK's DK-42605 development kit and the new T-series microphones from InvenSense to address this fast-growing and emerging opportunity. The TDK DK_CH101 development kit will also be available from Arrow in Q1 2020.