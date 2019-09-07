Log in
Arrow Electronics, Inc.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arrow Electronics : Extends Distribution Agreement with DH electronics to North America and Asia-Pacific

0
09/07/2019

CENTENNIAL, Colo.-- Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)has signed an extended agreement with DH electronics to supply DH's range of embedded modular solutions, to not only EMEA but now also to North America and the Asia-Pacific region. DH has been developing and manufacturing scalable and customizable embedded solutions for 25 years.

The DH electronics range comprises three main product families: DHSOM system-on-modules (SOM), which are compact embedded computers that can be plugged in or soldered to carrier boards; DHMI touch panel computers that enable human-machine interfaces to be easily added to systems; and DHCON control and connectivity products that are optimized for smart home and building applications, as well as to support IoT and Industry 4.0 use cases.

Integrating essential processing and communications interfaces in a highly compact SOM provides companies with an ideal base for product development. Time-to-market, costs and risk are reduced, and developers can focus their full attention on the elements of their design that benefit most from their specific expertise. Board support packages are available for Linux, Android and Windows and other supported software includes Debian, Yocto and the Qt framework.

On top of the standard product range, Arrow will offer customers access to DH's customization services, which help to ensure that hardware and software is optimized precisely for their requirements.

Stefan Daxenberger, CEO, DH electronics said: 'Our solutions deliver fundamental building blocks to help companies realize the digital future, and so we are pleased to be part of Arrow's IoT approach.'

Disclaimer

Arrow Electronics Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2019 08:01:01 UTC
