Arrow Electronics :, Infineon and Arkessa Work Together to Simplify Secure and Scalable Cellular Connectivity for IoT Devices Globally

Technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) has announced
a global agreement with Infineon and Arkessa that will further extend
Arrow’s ability to support customers with cellular communications for
the Internet of Things (IoT).
Security remains one of the top concerns for organizations for connected
devices. Infineon provides the secured hardware controllers based on
GSMA’s Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (eSIM) specification that
underpin the new service. Arkessa provides secured mobile data services
with the ability to provision and manage IoT devices from the factory
into the field easily and effectively.
By working with Arrow, OEMs, system integrators and enterprises can
obtain all the technology and service elements required to provide
consistent connectivity for their IoT devices anywhere in the world,
underpinned by security features from Infineon and flexible network
access and provisioning by Arkessa. eSIMs provide for greater security
and reliability in multiple IoT applications and can be flexibly coupled
with cellular, NB-IoT, and LTE-M services today from Arkessa.
Andrew Orrock, CEO Arkessa, said, “The strength of this collaboration
lies in bringing together market-leading technology partners to offer
Arrow customers a world-class and future-proof connectivity solution. We
are delighted to be working with Arrow and Infineon to deliver the
secure global connectivity that allows customers to deploy their IoT
applications easily, efficiently, and at scale, wherever their devices
are in the world. “
In Industry 4.0, progress is highly dependent upon the security of
machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. Machines in smart factories are
increasingly using cellular networks to exchange information that
ensures smooth operation and improves efficiency. Infineon’s SLM family
of security controllers are optimized for industrial applications,
providing higher levels of endurance over an extended temperature range
of -40 to +105˚C.
In addition to industrial, use cases across smart cities, retail, and
asset tracking can all benefit from the secure connectivity to bring
forward new business models and growth at a global scale.
Lars Wemme, senior director of mobile security, Infineon Technologies,
said, “Deploying high-quality eSIMs from Infineon brings a number of
advantages for a smooth adoption of cellular connectivity in IoT
applications. Manufacturers of connected devices and industrial machines
can optimize their product designs and simplify manufacturing processes,
as well as global distribution, without compromising on quality and
security.”
Arrow’s expertise in IoT runs from the components, modules and software
that comprise the edge of the IoT right through to the cloud services
and analytics that exploit the data generated. It encompasses all the
connectivity in between and the security necessary to protect the
integrity of the network and its data.
Aiden Mitchell, vice president IoT, Arrow Electronics, said, “Cellular
communication is an increasingly important strand of IoT. This new
agreement will enable organizations to take advantage of the latest
technologies to execute connected device strategies, using secure
cellular services at scale, while staying focused on their own strengths
and differentiators to create better outcomes for their customers and
without being dependent on their clients’ networks.”
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) guides innovation forward for over 200,000
leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales
of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve
business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.
