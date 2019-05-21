Log in
Arrow Electronics :, Infineon and Arkessa Work Together to Simplify Secure and Scalable Cellular Connectivity for IoT Devices Globally

05/21/2019 | 10:47am EDT

Advanced technologies including eSIM and eUICC to be offered globally

Technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) has announced a global agreement with Infineon and Arkessa that will further extend Arrow’s ability to support customers with cellular communications for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Security remains one of the top concerns for organizations for connected devices. Infineon provides the secured hardware controllers based on GSMA’s Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (eSIM) specification that underpin the new service. Arkessa provides secured mobile data services with the ability to provision and manage IoT devices from the factory into the field easily and effectively.

By working with Arrow, OEMs, system integrators and enterprises can obtain all the technology and service elements required to provide consistent connectivity for their IoT devices anywhere in the world, underpinned by security features from Infineon and flexible network access and provisioning by Arkessa. eSIMs provide for greater security and reliability in multiple IoT applications and can be flexibly coupled with cellular, NB-IoT, and LTE-M services today from Arkessa.

Andrew Orrock, CEO Arkessa, said, “The strength of this collaboration lies in bringing together market-leading technology partners to offer Arrow customers a world-class and future-proof connectivity solution. We are delighted to be working with Arrow and Infineon to deliver the secure global connectivity that allows customers to deploy their IoT applications easily, efficiently, and at scale, wherever their devices are in the world. “

In Industry 4.0, progress is highly dependent upon the security of machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. Machines in smart factories are increasingly using cellular networks to exchange information that ensures smooth operation and improves efficiency. Infineon’s SLM family of security controllers are optimized for industrial applications, providing higher levels of endurance over an extended temperature range of -40 to +105˚C.

In addition to industrial, use cases across smart cities, retail, and asset tracking can all benefit from the secure connectivity to bring forward new business models and growth at a global scale.

Lars Wemme, senior director of mobile security, Infineon Technologies, said, “Deploying high-quality eSIMs from Infineon brings a number of advantages for a smooth adoption of cellular connectivity in IoT applications. Manufacturers of connected devices and industrial machines can optimize their product designs and simplify manufacturing processes, as well as global distribution, without compromising on quality and security.”

Arrow’s expertise in IoT runs from the components, modules and software that comprise the edge of the IoT right through to the cloud services and analytics that exploit the data generated. It encompasses all the connectivity in between and the security necessary to protect the integrity of the network and its data.

Aiden Mitchell, vice president IoT, Arrow Electronics, said, “Cellular communication is an increasingly important strand of IoT. This new agreement will enable organizations to take advantage of the latest technologies to execute connected device strategies, using secure cellular services at scale, while staying focused on their own strengths and differentiators to create better outcomes for their customers and without being dependent on their clients’ networks.”

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) guides innovation forward for over 200,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.


© Business Wire 2019
