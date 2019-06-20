Arrow Electronics : Launches Data Center Modernization Cloud Initiative

PARIS, France--Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics launched a new modernization initiative that empowers the channel to help their customers extend data center infrastructures and services to the cloud.

Based on Arrow`s new service offering, channel customers are able to build an enhanced technology and services economy around data center solutions to address the requirements of enterprises: High flexibility and scalability, reliable services, secure and compliant infrastructures, and the capability to easily add new innovations as they become available.

Following an in-depth analysis by Arrow to validate cloud readiness both from an organizational and a technical perspective and existing services that can be moved to the cloud, value-added resellers and managed service providers benefit from:

Support with strategy definition and market positioning

Financing and premium support services

Access to market-leading cloud vendors and Arrow data center specialists who help planning the migration in a phased process to minimize potential risks

Extending the range of services and reducing time-to-deployment and maintenance costs

The ability to add new customers to the cloud, refresh software and hardware when it is needed and react quickly to urgent capacity needs

Independence from legacy hardware

A value recovery option to roll-back existing infrastructure equipment and to recover value for legacy or retired assets

Arrow's offering initially builds on Microsoft Azure but is open to extension for other cloud solution providers.

'With our latest initiative, we enable the channel community to transform its business by bringing an unparalleled value-added solutions and service package to the core of the IT world: the data center', says Alexis Brabant, vice president sales EMEA of Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business. 'While multi-cloud emerges, resellers and end customers will benefit from much more flexible and secure, data-driven models and the capability to fully leverage the cloud opportunity.'