Arrow Electronics, Inc.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
Arrow Electronics : Launches New Version of Its Multi-tier Cloud Platform ArrowSphere

11/04/2019

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW), a global technology solutions provider, has enhanced its multi-tier cloud platform, ArrowSphere.

Established as a leading cloud platform, ArrowSphere’s new functionalities enable channel customers to create tailored multi-vendor solutions for their clients. The significant enhancements improve the design, functionalities and user experience, with new additions including:

  • Extensive catalog of more than 25,000 offers worldwide
  • AI-enabled search bar for managing subscriptions
  • Visualization displays the most popular offers being purchased by channel customers by region
  • Intelligent catalog filtering by supplier, category, add-on, trial or customer category
  • Recommendation engine that allows channel customers to view complementary offers for building cloud solutions

“We already had the customer base and the reach to make a big impact in the public cloud space, but with ArrowSphere in place, we are properly equipped to scale our cloud business to even greater heights,” said Nick Benham, senior partner manager, SCC. “Our customers are getting the customized, self-service experience that they expect, and we are seeing stronger customer loyalty. The deeper intel and insights we receive allow us to plan for the future and budget accordingly.”

“We developed ArrowSphere more than eight years ago with the vision of creating an innovative platform for cloud, where channel customers can easily access our suppliers’ cloud products all in one place and build solutions for their end customers,” said Sean Kerins, global president of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) guides innovation forward for over 200,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.


© Business Wire 2019
