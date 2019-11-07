Arrow Electronics : Notice of Iran-related disclosure filed pursuant to Section 13(r)(3) of the Exchange Act

November 7, 2019

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

Re: Notice of disclosure filed in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Pursuant to Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, notice is hereby provided that Arrow Electronics, Inc. has made disclosure pursuant to such provisions in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2019.

Sincerely,

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.