ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
Arrow Electronics : Notice of Iran-related disclosure filed pursuant to Section 13(r)(3) of the Exchange Act

11/07/2019 | 03:10pm EST

November 7, 2019

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

Re: Notice of disclosure filed in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Pursuant to Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, notice is hereby provided that Arrow Electronics, Inc. has made disclosure pursuant to such provisions in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2019.

Sincerely,

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

By:

/s/ Lily Hughes

Name:

Lily Hughes

Title:

Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Arrow Electronics Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 20:09:02 UTC
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.19.77%6 708
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%265 257
INTEL CORPORATION22.74%250 560
NVIDIA CORPORATION55.53%126 447
BROADCOM INC.23.16%124 221
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS27.37%112 510
