Arrow Electronics : Qumulo Scales EMEA Operations with Arrow Electronics Relationship

02/22/2020

PARIS, France--Qumulo, a leader in enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage, collaborates with global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics. With this agreement, Arrow will now distribute Qumulo's file storage solutions across Europe, including a focus on Qumulo's key vertical markets, including healthcare, media and entertainment, research computing, and the public sector.

The expanded relationship with Arrow also enables Qumulo to broaden access to its industry-leading hybrid cloud file software to more channel customers across EMEA.

'As the adoption of hybrid IT environments accelerates, organizations are seeking hybrid cloud file storage solutions that are easy to manage and that can support applications anywhere they reside, while providing real-time visibility without hardware lock-in,' said Dr. Thore Rabe, vice president and general manager of EMEA at Qumulo. 'Qumulo's software-defined, cloud-native distributed file system meets scale-out NAS requirements and much more - enabling customers to manage workflows and data seamlessly across on-prem and cloud environments.'
Arrow is a Fortune 109 company that guides the development of powerful, practical and complete IT solutions by combining innovative technologies and solutions to address specific business needs.

'Qumulo provides our customers with a pathway to the cloud that combines real-time analytics and visibility of their unstructured data at a granular level,' said Alexis Brabant, vice president sales of Arrow`s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA. 'These advantages, coupled with Qumulo's ability to integrate with a wide range of leading data protection and backup solutions, allow Arrow to deliver packaged solutions from data ingest, to processing and retention that keep our customers in the channel at the forefront of the modern hybrid cloud.'

A 100 percent channel-based organization, Qumulo was purpose-built to contain unstructured data sprawl and enable applications to deliver data-driven business results across on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments. With Qumulo's software, users have the flexibility to choose the best storage platform for their environment, including all-NVMe, flash-accelerated hybrid storage, active archive, hybrid cloud or cloud-native on AWS or GCP.

Disclaimer

Arrow Electronics Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2020 07:28:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 323 M
EBIT 2020 1 018 M
Net income 2020 550 M
Debt 2020 2 743 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 9,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
EV / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 6 289 M
