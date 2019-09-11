Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arrow Electronics, Inc.    ARW

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arrow Electronics : Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Arrow Electronics released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability Report, an overview of the company’s 2018 social, environmental and economic impacts. The company expanded its reach last year, working with organizations that supported nearly 14.7 million people on six continents, a 77 percent increase from 2017.

Highlights of Arrow’s CSR’s activities in 2018 include:

  • The Arrow SAM Car project continued to break barriers for the disabled community. In 2018, disabled representatives from the U.S. Armed Forces drove the car, taking turns cruising past the monuments of Washington D.C., along the Virginia and New Jersey shorelines and on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.
  • Arrow worked with nonprofit We Care Solar to create a lower cost, more powerful design of the We Care Solar Suitcase, which should improve the health outcomes of mothers and babies in developing nations by providing light and critical monitors to clinics that otherwise operate in darkness.
  • Arrow and nonprofit Close The Gap launched the third DigiTruck, a mobile, solar-powered classroom and enterprise incubator serving Nairobi, Mombasa and surrounding counties.
  • Arrow employees participated in 747 events supporting 165 charities and racked up nearly 6,000 volunteer hours.

Arrow’s CSR program provides support through technical expertise, employee volunteerism and partner resources, in addition to making financial contributions to organizations that share the company’s values and vision.

Download the complete 2018 Arrow Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability Report here.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) guides innovation forward for over 200,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at FiveYearsOut.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
09:31aARROW ELECTRONICS : Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report
BU
09/07ARROW ELECTRONICS : Extends Distribution Agreement with DH electronics to North ..
PU
09/04ARROW ELECTRONICS : Enters into North America and EMEA Distribution Agreement wi..
PU
09/03ARROW ELECTRONICS : New Software Tool Helps Arrow Electronics CFO Cut Costs
DJ
09/03ARROW ELECTRONICS : Expands Red Hat Relationship Within North America
BU
08/22ARROW ELECTRONICS : and ON2IT Announce Managed Security Platform for Advanced Se..
PU
08/21ARROW ELECTRONICS : CORRECTING and REPLACING Arrow Electronics and ON2IT Announc..
BU
08/21ARROW ELECTRONICS : to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference
BU
08/19ARROW ELECTRONICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
08/17ARROW ELECTRONICS : to Offer Teltonika IoT Solutions in EMEA
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 921 M
EBIT 2019 1 056 M
Net income 2019 -150 M
Debt 2019 2 859 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -43,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 6 285 M
Chart ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 74,10  $
Last Close Price 75,60  $
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Long Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher David Stansbury Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Martha Frances Keeth Independent Director
Barry W. Perry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.7.64%6 285
INTEL CORPORATION10.42%231 998
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%216 930
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS34.43%118 607
BROADCOM INC15.79%117 209
NVIDIA CORPORATION37.21%111 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group