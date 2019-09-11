Arrow Electronics : Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Arrow Electronics released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability Report, an overview of the company’s 2018 social, environmental and economic impacts. The company expanded its reach last year, working with organizations that supported nearly 14.7 million people on six continents, a 77 percent increase from 2017.

Highlights of Arrow’s CSR’s activities in 2018 include:

The Arrow SAM Car project continued to break barriers for the disabled community. In 2018, disabled representatives from the U.S. Armed Forces drove the car, taking turns cruising past the monuments of Washington D.C., along the Virginia and New Jersey shorelines and on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.

Arrow worked with nonprofit We Care Solar to create a lower cost, more powerful design of the We Care Solar Suitcase, which should improve the health outcomes of mothers and babies in developing nations by providing light and critical monitors to clinics that otherwise operate in darkness.

Arrow and nonprofit Close The Gap launched the third DigiTruck, a mobile, solar-powered classroom and enterprise incubator serving Nairobi, Mombasa and surrounding counties.

Arrow employees participated in 747 events supporting 165 charities and racked up nearly 6,000 volunteer hours.

Arrow’s CSR program provides support through technical expertise, employee volunteerism and partner resources, in addition to making financial contributions to organizations that share the company’s values and vision.

Download the complete 2018 Arrow Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability Report here.

