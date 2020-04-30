Arrow Electronics : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Results 0 04/30/2020 | 08:10am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields -- Enabling Secure Work-from-Home Environments -- -- Dedicating Resources to Medical Equipment Production -- Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today reported first-quarter 2020 sales of $6.38 billion, a decrease of 11 percent from sales of $7.16 billion in the first quarter of 2019. First-quarter sales, as adjusted, decreased 9 percent year over year. First-quarter net income of $50 million, or $.61 per share on a diluted basis, compared with net income of $141 million, or $1.63 per share on a diluted basis, in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding certain items1, net income would have been $79 million, or $0.97 per share on a diluted basis, in the first quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $164 million, or $1.90 per share on a diluted basis, in the first quarter of 2019. Net income and diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2020 included charges related to foreign tax and other loss contingencies totaling approximately $33 million and $.41, respectively. In the first quarter of 2020, changes in foreign currencies negatively impacted growth by approximately $42 million or 1 percent on sales and $.02 or 1 percent on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the first quarter of 2019. “Arrow maintains a firm commitment to our design, engineering, marketing and supply chain services, which play an essential role for our stakeholders as they navigate the unprecedented challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “I am grateful to our dedicated teams in all regions who have been working with urgency to ensure our customers and suppliers are well equipped to continue their business operations in the current environment. In addition to enabling secure work-from-home environments, Arrow is supporting the medical community’s life-saving efforts by providing critical electronic components and data management hardware and software.” Global components first-quarter sales of $4.55 billion decreased 12 percent year over year. Sales, as adjusted, decreased 10 percent year over year. Asia-Pacific components sales decreased 5 percent year over year. Europe components sales decreased 13 percent year over year. Sales in the region, as adjusted, decreased 10 percent year over year. Americas components sales decreased 19 percent year over year. Sales in the region, as adjusted, decreased 16 percent year over year. Global components first-quarter operating income was $165 million. First-quarter operating income, excluding amortization of intangibles expense, as adjusted, was $171 million. “Despite production stoppages, border closures and stay-at-home orders, our global components team demonstrated unwavering focus on our customers’ needs in the production of vital electronic equipment, delivering first-quarter financial performance consistent with pre-pandemic expectations,” continued Mr. Long. “We view global components financial results as a testament to the efforts of our team and our long-held belief that doing good is also good for business.” Global enterprise computing solutions first-quarter sales of $1.83 billion decreased 7 percent year over year. Sales, as adjusted, decreased 6 percent year over year. Europe enterprise computing solutions sales decreased 8 percent year over year. Sales in the region, as adjusted, decreased 5 percent year over year. Americas enterprise computing solutions sales decreased 6 percent year over year. Global enterprise computing solutions first-quarter operating income was $42 million. First-quarter operating income, excluding amortization of intangibles expense, as adjusted, was $45 million. Operating income in the first quarter of 2020 included charges related to foreign tax and other loss contingencies of approximately $30 million. “In connection with our shift from provisioning complex hybrid cloud solutions to rapidly enabling the massive migration to an at-home workforce, Arrow reported global enterprise computing solutions sales near the high-end of our prior expectations,” said Mr. Long. “Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we anticipate a cautious, measured return to normal business activity, and Arrow is well positioned to continue benefiting from the robust cash flow our business generates. First-quarter cash provided by operating activities was $467 million thanks to our disciplined working capital management, including our new EMEA asset securitization program, and efficiencies from our previously announced cost optimization program,” said Chris Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “Our liquidity position is the best in our company’s history, with more than $3.1 billion of undrawn committed borrowing capacity in addition to cash on hand.” 1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted financial measures, including sales, gross profit, operating income, net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per share, as adjusted, to GAAP financial measures is presented in the reconciliation tables included herein. SECOND-QUARTER 2020 OUTLOOK Consolidated sales of $6.075 billion to $6.675 billion, with global components sales of $4.4 billion to $4.7 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales of $1.675 billion to $1.975 billion

Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $.98 to $1.14, and earnings per share on a diluted basis, excluding certain items 1 of $1.38 to $1.54 per share

of $1.38 to $1.54 per share Average tax rate of approximately 24 percent compared to the long-term range of 23 to 25 percent

Average diluted shares outstanding of 81 million

Interest expense of approximately $40 million

Expect average USD-to-Euro exchange rate of $1.10 to €1 Please refer to the CFO commentary, which can be found at investor.arrow.com, as a supplement to the company’s earnings release. Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com. Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or facts to differ materially from such statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, including actions taken to contain or treat the coronavirus, industry conditions, changes in product supply, pricing and customer demand, competition, other vagaries in the global components and global ECS markets, changes in relationships with key suppliers, increased profit margin pressure, changes in legal and regulatory matters, non-compliance with certain regulations, such as export, anti-trust, and anti-corruption laws, foreign tax and other loss contingencies, and the company's ability to generate cash flow. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Forward-looking statements are those statements which are not statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and similar expressions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any of the forward-looking statements. Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company also provides certain non-GAAP financial information relating to sales, operating income, net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per basic and diluted share. The company provides sales, gross profit, and operating expense on a non-GAAP basis adjusted for the impact of changes in foreign currencies (referred to as changes in foreign currencies) by re-translating prior period results at current period foreign exchange rates, the impact of dispositions by adjusting the company’s operating results for businesses disposed, as if the dispositions had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented (referred to as dispositions), the impact of the company’s personal computer and mobility asset disposition business (referred to as wind down), the impact of inventory write-downs related to the digital business (referred to as "digital inventory write-downs and recoveries"), and the impact of the notes receivable reserves and inventory write-downs related to the AFS business (referred to as “AFS notes receivable reserves and recoveries” and “AFS inventory write-downs and recoveries” respectively). Operating income is adjusted to exclude identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, and loss on disposition of businesses, net, AFS notes receivable reserves and credits and inventory write-downs and recoveries, digital inventory write-downs and recoveries, and the impact of wind down. Net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per basic and diluted share are adjusted to exclude identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, and loss on disposition of businesses, net, AFS notes receivable reserves and credits and inventory write-downs and recoveries, digital inventory write-downs and recoveries, net gains and losses on investments, the impact of wind down, and certain tax adjustments. A reconciliation of the company’s non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the tables below. The company believes that such non-GAAP financial information is useful to investors to assist in assessing and understanding the company’s operating performance and underlying trends in the company’s business because management considers these items referred to above to be outside the company’s core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information is among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating the company’s financial and operating performance. In addition, the company’s Board of Directors may use this non-GAAP financial information in evaluating management performance and setting management compensation. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or alternative to, sales, operating income, net income and net income per basic and diluted share determined in accordance with GAAP. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP. ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Sales $ 6,381,417 $ 7,155,991 Cost of sales 5,653,026 6,294,303 Gross profit 728,391 861,688 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 533,839 556,076 Depreciation and amortization 47,110 47,526 Loss on disposition of businesses, net — 866 Restructuring, integration, and other charges 9,138 11,660 590,087 616,128 Operating income 138,304 245,560 Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliated companies 530 (1,467 ) Gain (loss) on investments, net (16,810 ) 5,348 Employee benefit plan expense (1,109 ) (1,139 ) Interest and other financing expense, net (43,268 ) (51,981 ) Income before income taxes 77,647 196,321 Provision for income taxes 27,892 53,907 Consolidated net income 49,755 142,414 Noncontrolling interests 252 1,679 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 49,503 $ 140,735 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.62 $ 1.65 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 1.63 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 80,407 85,400 Diluted 81,108 86,319 ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except par value) (Unaudited) March 28, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,998 $ 300,103 Accounts receivable, net 7,817,019 8,482,687 Inventories 3,334,298 3,477,120 Other current assets 235,743 266,249 Total current assets 11,588,058 12,526,159 Property, plant, and equipment, at cost: Land 7,728 7,793 Buildings and improvements 185,542 173,370 Machinery and equipment 1,492,802 1,481,525 1,686,072 1,662,688 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization (882,650 ) (859,578 ) Property, plant, and equipment, net 803,422 803,110 Investments in affiliated companies 80,337 86,942 Intangible assets, net 260,955 271,903 Goodwill 2,044,898 2,061,322 Other assets 613,790 651,360 Total assets $ 15,391,460 $ 16,400,796 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,662,333 $ 7,046,221 Accrued expenses 873,668 880,507 Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term debt 377,177 331,431 Total current liabilities 7,913,178 8,258,159 Long-term debt 2,222,789 2,640,129 Other liabilities 605,884 636,115 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $1: Authorized - 160,000 shares in both 2020 and 2019, respectively Issued - 125,424 shares in both 2020 and 2019, respectively 125,424 125,424 Capital in excess of par value 1,145,744 1,150,006 Treasury stock (46,756 and 44,804 shares in 2020 and 2019, respectively), at cost (2,471,375 ) (2,332,548 ) Retained earnings 6,144,816 6,131,248 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (349,484 ) (262,211 ) Total shareholders’ equity 4,595,125 4,811,919 Noncontrolling interests 54,484 54,474 Total equity 4,649,609 4,866,393 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,391,460 $ 16,400,796 ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 49,755 $ 142,414 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by (used for) operations: Depreciation and amortization 47,110 47,526 Amortization of stock-based compensation 13,920 19,090 Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliated companies (530 ) 1,467 Deferred income taxes 32,613 6,968 (Gain) loss on investments, net 16,810 (5,348 ) Other (205 ) 5,575 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and disposed businesses: Accounts receivable 558,605 949,989 Inventories 133,392 134,402 Accounts payable (343,051 ) (1,540,008 ) Accrued expenses (31,326 ) (50,292 ) Other assets and liabilities (10,228 ) (40,782 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 466,865 (328,999 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (27,971 ) (33,815 ) Other (5,466 ) 2,940 Net cash used for investing activities (33,437 ) (30,875 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in short-term and other borrowings (84,354 ) (107,244 ) Proceeds from (repayments of) long-term bank borrowings, net (288,577 ) 335,023 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,980 6,931 Repurchases of common stock (158,989 ) (53,925 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (529,940 ) 180,785 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,593 ) 21,661 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (99,105 ) (157,428 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 300,103 509,327 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 200,998 $ 351,899 ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 % Change Consolidated sales, as reported $ 6,381,417 $ 7,155,991 (10.8 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (41,571 ) Impact of dispositions and wind down — (94,195 ) Consolidated sales, as adjusted $ 6,381,417 $ 7,020,225 (9.1 )% Global components sales, as reported $ 4,550,601 $ 5,191,927 (12.4 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (29,718 ) Impact of wind down — (83,054 ) Global components sales, as adjusted $ 4,550,601 $ 5,079,155 (10.4 )% Americas Components sales, as reported $ 1,552,798 $ 1,907,029 (18.6 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (840 ) Impact of wind down — (62,866 ) Americas Components sales, as adjusted $ 1,552,798 $ 1,843,323 (15.8 )% Europe components sales, as reported $ 1,309,990 $ 1,503,366 (12.9 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (23,951 ) Impact of wind down — (20,188 ) Europe components sales, as adjusted $ 1,309,990 $ 1,459,227 (10.2 )% Asia components sales, as reported $ 1,687,813 $ 1,781,532 (5.3 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (4,927 ) Asia components sales, as adjusted $ 1,687,813 $ 1,776,605 (5.0 )% Global ECS sales, as reported $ 1,830,816 $ 1,964,064 (6.8 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (11,853 ) Impact of dispositions — (11,141 ) Global ECS sales, as adjusted $ 1,830,816 $ 1,941,070 (5.7 )% Europe ECS sales, as reported $ 702,128 $ 763,157 (8.0 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (11,919 ) Impact of dispositions — (11,141 ) Europe ECS sales, as adjusted $ 702,128 $ 740,097 (5.1 )% Americas ECS sales, as reported $ 1,128,688 $ 1,200,907 (6.0 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 66 Americas ECS sales, as adjusted $ 1,128,688 $ 1,200,973 (6.0 )% ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 28, 2020 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges AFS Write

Downs Non-recurring

tax items Impact of

Wind Down Other(1) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 6,381,417 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 6,381,417 Gross Profit 728,391 — — — — — — 728,391 Operating income 138,304 9,955 9,138 (920 ) — — — 156,477 Income before income taxes 77,647 9,955 9,138 (920 ) — — 16,810 112,630 Provision for income taxes 27,892 2,564 2,571 (222 ) (3,615 ) — 4,057 33,247 Consolidated net income 49,755 7,391 6,567 (698 ) 3,615 — 12,753 79,383 Noncontrolling interests 252 137 — — — — — 389 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 49,503 $ 7,254 $ 6,567 $ (698 ) $ 3,615 $ — $ 12,753 $ 78,994 Net income per diluted share $ 0.61 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ — $ 0.16 $ 0.97 Effective tax rate 35.9 % 29.5 % Three months ended March 30, 2019 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense(2) Restructuring

& Integration

charges AFS Write

Downs Non-recurring

tax items Impact of

Wind Down(2) Other(3) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 7,155,991 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (83,054 ) $ — $ 7,072,937 Gross Profit 861,688 — — — — (8,127 ) — 853,561 Operating income 245,560 9,142 11,086 — — 10,196 866 276,850 Income before income taxes 196,321 9,142 11,086 — — 10,343 (4,482 ) 222,410 Provision for income taxes 53,907 2,540 2,711 — (3,502 ) 2,528 (1,319 ) 56,865 Consolidated net income 142,414 6,602 8,375 — 3,502 7,815 (3,163 ) 165,545 Noncontrolling interests 1,679 142 — — — — — 1,821 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 140,735 $ 6,460 $ 8,375 $ — $ 3,502 $ 7,815 $ (3,163 ) $ 163,724 Net income per diluted share(4) $ 1.63 $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ — $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ (0.04 ) $ 1.90 Effective tax rate 27.5 % 25.6 % (1) Other includes loss on investments, net (2) Identifiable intangible asset amortization related to the personal computer and mobility asset disposition business are included in “impact of wind down” above. (3) Other includes loss on disposition of businesses, net and loss on investments, net. (4) The sum of the components for diluted EPS, as adjusted may not agree to totals, as presented, due to rounding. ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Sales: Global components $ 4,550,601 $ 5,191,927 Global ECS 1,830,816 1,964,064 Consolidated $ 6,381,417 $ 7,155,991 Operating income (loss): Global components $ 164,767 $ 234,532 Global ECS 42,433 86,718 Corporate (a) (68,896 ) (75,690 ) Consolidated $ 138,304 $ 245,560 (a) Includes restructuring, integration, and other charges of $9,138 and $11,660 for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Also includes a loss on disposition of business of $866 for the first quarter of 2019. NON-GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION Quarter Ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Global components operating income, as reported $ 164,767 $ 234,532 Intangible assets amortization expense (b) 7,380 6,253 Impact of wind-down (b) — 9,622 AFS notes receivable reserve (920 ) — Global components operating income, as adjusted $ 171,227 $ 250,407 Global ECS operating income, as reported $ 42,433 $ 86,718 Intangible assets amortization expense 2,575 2,889 Global ECS operating income, as adjusted $ 45,008 $ 89,607 (b) Identifiable intangible asset amortization related to the personal computer and mobility asset disposition business is included in “impact of wind down” above. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005263/en/

© Business Wire 2020 0 Latest news on ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. 08:24a ARROW ELECTRONICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 08:10a ARROW ELECTRONICS : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Results BU 08:07a ARROW ELECTRONICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial.. AQ 04/21 ARROW ELECTRONICS : to Host First-quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call BU 03/31 ARROW ELECTRONICS : and Puppet Announce Exclusive EMEA Distribution Agreement PU 03/17 EMBEDDED TO GO : Arrow Electronics Launches Digital Technology Event PU 03/17 ARROW ELECTRONICS : Recognized as Check Point`s Best Strategic Distributor PU 03/03 ARROW ELECTRONICS : adds Xunzel Renewable Energy Portfolio PU 02/22 ARROW ELECTRONICS : Qumulo Scales EMEA Operations with Arrow Electronics Relatio.. PU 02/18 ARROW ELECTRONICS : to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conf.. BU