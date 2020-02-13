Arrow Electronics : SEC Filing - IRANNOTICE

Document









February 13, 2020





U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549





Re: Notice of disclosure filed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K under Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934









Ladies and Gentlemen:





Pursuant to Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, notice is hereby provided that Arrow Electronics, Inc. has made disclosure pursuant to such provisions in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2020.









Sincerely,





ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

By: /s/ Lily Y. Hughes Name: Lily Y. Hughes Title: Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary











