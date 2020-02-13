Log in
02/13 10:57:15 am
79.15 USD   -1.48%
Arrow Electronics : SEC Filing - IRANNOTICE

02/13/2020 | 10:47am EST

Document



February 13, 2020

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20549

Re:
Notice of disclosure filed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K under Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934


Ladies and Gentlemen:

Pursuant to Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, notice is hereby provided that Arrow Electronics, Inc. has made disclosure pursuant to such provisions in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2020.


Sincerely,

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
By:
/s/ Lily Y. Hughes
Name:
Lily Y. Hughes
Title:
Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary



Disclaimer

Arrow Electronics Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 15:46:15 UTC
