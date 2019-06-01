Arrow Electronics : Sponsors New Nonprofit Advancing Women in Electronics Industry

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is a founding sponsor of Women in Electronics, a new nonprofit created to support women in the electronics industry. The organization expands leadership skills, accelerates personal and professional development and builds strategic networks to advance inclusion among electronics employers.

Women in Electronics hosts national conferences, regional events and online networking opportunities for more than 200 members and fosters leadership development through virtual resource sharing and discussion groups. The nonprofit also plans to launch a formal mentorship program this year.

“At Arrow, we see the incredible benefits of being inclusive. We are proud to be helping Women in Electronics fulfill its mission to expand inclusion throughout the industry through awareness, networking and training,” said Alan Bird, president of Arrow’s global supply chain business.

Arrow recruits and develops innovative employees from diverse backgrounds and cultures, and addresses workplace issues and opportunities that commonly affect industry and communities. The company is committed to improving the representation of women, racial minorities and the multi-generational workforce.

