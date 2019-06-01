Arrow Electronics : Sponsors New Nonprofit Advancing Women in Electronics Industry

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is a founding sponsor of Women in
Electronics, a new nonprofit created to support women in the electronics
industry. The organization expands leadership skills, accelerates
personal and professional development and builds strategic networks to
advance inclusion among electronics employers.
Women in Electronics hosts national conferences, regional events and
online networking opportunities for more than 200 members and fosters
leadership development through virtual resource sharing and discussion
groups. The nonprofit also plans to launch a formal mentorship program
this year.
“At Arrow, we see the incredible benefits of being inclusive. We are
proud to be helping Women in Electronics fulfill its mission to expand
inclusion throughout the industry through awareness, networking and
training,” said Alan Bird, president of Arrow’s global supply chain
business.
Arrow recruits and develops innovative employees from diverse
backgrounds and cultures, and addresses workplace issues and
opportunities that commonly affect industry and communities. The company
is committed to improving the representation of women, racial minorities
and the multi-generational workforce.
