ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
Arrow Electronics : Sponsors New Nonprofit Advancing Women in Electronics Industry

06/01/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is a founding sponsor of Women in Electronics, a new nonprofit created to support women in the electronics industry. The organization expands leadership skills, accelerates personal and professional development and builds strategic networks to advance inclusion among electronics employers.

Women in Electronics hosts national conferences, regional events and online networking opportunities for more than 200 members and fosters leadership development through virtual resource sharing and discussion groups. The nonprofit also plans to launch a formal mentorship program this year.

“At Arrow, we see the incredible benefits of being inclusive. We are proud to be helping Women in Electronics fulfill its mission to expand inclusion throughout the industry through awareness, networking and training,” said Alan Bird, president of Arrow’s global supply chain business.

Arrow recruits and develops innovative employees from diverse backgrounds and cultures, and addresses workplace issues and opportunities that commonly affect industry and communities. The company is committed to improving the representation of women, racial minorities and the multi-generational workforce.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) guides innovation forward for over 200,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at FiveYearsOut.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 30 772 M
EBIT 2019 1 191 M
Net income 2019 708 M
Debt 2019 2 924 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,15
P/E ratio 2020 7,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Capitalization 5 309 M
Chart ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 83,1 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Long Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher David Stansbury Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Martha Frances Keeth Independent Director
Barry W. Perry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.-6.37%5 309
INTEL CORPORATION-4.69%197 167
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 738
BROADCOM INC-1.04%99 611
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.58%97 864
NVIDIA CORPORATION1.47%82 495
