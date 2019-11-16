Log in
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
Arrow Electronics : Supports Military Members and Their Families with Help A Hero Event

11/16/2019

Arrow Electronics’ (NYSE:ARW) operations in Orange County, Calif. recently hosted a fundraiser to support American military members and their families. The 4th Annual Operation Help A Hero event benefitted Operation Help a Hero, a nonprofit that provides resources to the military community.

Arrow customers and suppliers joined the company’s employees at the event, along with members of the United States Marine Corps stationed at Camp Pendleton. Operation Help A Hero services include providing essential items for Marines transitioning home after deployments, hosting baby showers for expectant mothers and coordinating holiday gift drives for Marine families in need.

Arrow also provided matching funds for the Orange County team’s volunteer hours through the Arrow Charitable Dollars for Doers program. Arrow employees from around the world regularly partner with local nonprofits, extending the company’s collaborative and innovative culture into the broader communities where they live and work.

In 2018, Arrow employees donated nearly 6,000 volunteer hours in their local communities, supporting 165 charities at 747 events across the Americas.

More information about Arrow’s Corporate Social Responsibility program can be found at www.arrow.com/en/about-arrow/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) guides innovation forward for over 200,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at FiveYearsOut.com.


© Business Wire 2019
