Arrow Electronics, Inc.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
Arrow Electronics : and Perzeptron Roll Out Material-planning Optimization Software

02/17/2020 | 07:02pm EST

NEU-ISENBURG, Germany--Arrow Electronics and supply chain consultancy and software provider Perzeptron will supply Perzeptron's MiG material-planning software (*) throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The move further extends Arrow's capabilities as an end-to-end technology solutions provider.

MiG is designed to be connected to existing ERP systems easily, within five to seven working days. It uses a common database for customer and production orders as well as materials, and provides them in separate views for purchasing, production and logistics, sales and management. This simplifies communication and coordination between departments, reducing lead times. Material bottlenecks can be identified quickly and rectified.

The MiG software has been developed to enhance the production process flows of contract manufacturers, OEMs and electronic manufacturing services providers. It helps to ensure that materials are supplied optimally, reducing processing times and minimizing the amount of capital that a company has tied up in its production process. This improves the productivity and delivery reliability of manufacturing companies. As part of the cooperation, MiG Advanced Edition will be enhanced to include direct links to Arrow and various other component distributors, providing users with easy access to component stock availability and pricing information.

Andreas Koch, managing director of Perzeptron, said, 'The MiG functions for production process flows, material management and inventory optimization will provide significant benefits to manufacturing companies, preventing capital from being tied up unnecessarily and improving liquidity as a result. We are very pleased to be working with Arrow to bring the benefits of MiG to an even wider customer base.'

Matthias Hutter, vice president supplier and product marketing EMEA at Arrow, said, 'Many people know Arrow for the support it provides during the ideation, design and specification process, but as a technology solutions provider, our service goes much further. This cooperation with Perzeptron is an example of how Arrow and its suppliers can add value throughout the supply chain, delivering improved efficiency and better utilization of resources.'

Interested parties who would like to make an appointment, or have questions, are asked to contact the Arrow team at mig@arrow.com.

* MiG = Materialwirtschaft im Gleichgewicht (Material Planning in Balance)

More information
www.arrow.com/mig
www.mig-perzeptron.com

Disclaimer

Arrow Electronics Inc. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 00:01:01 UTC
