Arrow Electronics : to Host Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced the company will host a conference call to discuss second-quarter 2020 financial results on July 30, 2020, at 1:00 PM ET.

Register online at directeventreg.com/registration/event/8791288 to obtain dial-in information to access the live conference call. The conference call will also be available via webcast. To access the live webcast, visit investor.arrow.com.

Audio replay of the call will be available through August 13, 2020. The replay numbers are 1-800-585-8367 for the United States and Canada and 1-416-621-4642 for callers from other countries. The conference ID is 8791288. The webcast replay will also be available at investor.arrow.com.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005258/en/