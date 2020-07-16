Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arrow Electronics, Inc.    ARW

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arrow Electronics : to Host Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced the company will host a conference call to discuss second-quarter 2020 financial results on July 30, 2020, at 1:00 PM ET.

Register online at directeventreg.com/registration/event/8791288 to obtain dial-in information to access the live conference call. The conference call will also be available via webcast. To access the live webcast, visit investor.arrow.com.

Audio replay of the call will be available through August 13, 2020. The replay numbers are 1-800-585-8367 for the United States and Canada and 1-416-621-4642 for callers from other countries. The conference ID is 8791288. The webcast replay will also be available at investor.arrow.com.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
08:10aARROW ELECTRONICS : to Host Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
07/07ALTEK : Qualcomm Brings Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Ca..
AQ
06/26ARROW ELECTRONIC : Arrow Electronics
AQ
06/25ARROW ELECTRONICS : Joins Forces with Semiconductor Industry Association to Driv..
BU
06/09ARROW ELECTRONICS : Helps Tech Startups Boost Their Engineering Capability
PU
05/26Mondi taps Ferguson's Mike Powell as new finance chief
RE
05/19ARROW ELECTRONICS : to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
BU
05/15ARROW ELECTRONICS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Reg..
AQ
05/15ARROW ELECTRONICS : Announces William F. Austen as a New Director to Its Board
BU
05/14ARROW ELECTRONICS : launches integrated bi-directional power converter solution ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 418 M - -
Net income 2020 394 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 331 M 5 331 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 19 300
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 73,78 $
Last Close Price 67,77 $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Long Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher David Stansbury Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Martha Frances Keeth Independent Director
Barry W. Perry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.-20.03%5 331
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.67%318 859
NVIDIA CORPORATION73.86%251 646
INTEL CORPORATION-1.37%249 933
BROADCOM INC.-0.71%126 198
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.81%121 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group