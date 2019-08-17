Log in
Arrow Electronics : to Offer Teltonika IoT Solutions in EMEA

08/17/2019 | 02:22am EDT

PARIS, France--Global technology provider Arrow Electronics today announced a distribution agreement with Teltonika, a Lithuania-based IoT solutions provider with a 20-year track record, covering Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Teltonika`s products address industrial communication, asset and personnel tracking, and mobile machine-to-machine (M2M) communication.

Teltonika offers a broad range of IoT-related solutions and has more than 100 different products in place. To date, it has sold more than 8.6 million devices worldwide. The company`s portfolio covers vehicle-tracking hardware and software on 2G, 3G, LTE, Bluetooth, GNSS, GPRS, NB-IoT and other connectivity options. The products feature a wide range of functionalities, including geofencing, over-the-air firmware updates, ignition detection, immobilizer, voice calls and many others. Teltonika also offers networking solutions including routers, gateways, modems and antennas for the enterprise network, as well as industrial M2M/IoT use. In addition, portable trackers are available for tracking cargo and other portable objects.

'Teltonika provides its customers with easy access to the world of IoT,' says Paul Karrer, director of IoT for Arrow`s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA. 'A well-established provider, Teltonika has been equipping renowned enterprises and organizations across the globe with a multitude of products to enable smart communications and connectivity in many industry areas. Teltonika`s great variety of solutions, along with their IoT-focused networking products enable our channel customers to choose from an extensive selection to meet their end customers' individual IoT device and application requirements.'

'Teltonika is thrilled to be onboard with Arrow, a leader in bringing technology to the market,' says Antanas Šegžda, CEO of Teltonika. 'I am sure this collaboration will inspire many IoT solutions in the near future. This will help both companies to not only strengthen their market position but, more importantly, will allow a shift in the market approach to technology and accelerate global adoption of IoT.'

Disclaimer

Arrow Electronics Inc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2019 06:21:06 UTC
