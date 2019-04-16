Arrow Electronics : to Participate in Qualcomm's Smart Cities Accelerator Program to Collaborate on Services to OEMs and System Integrators

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced today it will participate
in the Smart Cities Accelerator Program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
for the global acceleration of edge compute, 5G appliances and NB-IoT
distributed sensors.
Qualcomm Technologies is promoting a library of Smart City solutions
that combine existing mobile broadband networks while re-imagining
existing infrastructure in cities around the world. This will help drive
additional value and integrate solutions with secure interoperability,
edge processing and an ecosystem to deploy at scale.
“Arrow brings considerable experience with Qualcomm Technologies’
products, and we recognize Arrow as being a key services player to
design, build, integrate and test the next generation of connected edge
applications for infrastructure, buildings, transportation, and public
safety,” said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and
head of smart cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are proud to see
them join our Smart Cities Accelerator Program to drive innovative
solutions in cities around the world.”
“Qualcomm Technologies brings both edge compute capability with its
cutting-edge processors as well as wide-area and local-area technologies
from BLE to WiFi to 3G, 4GLTE, 5G and small cell solutions,” said Aiden
Mitchell, vice president of IoT global solutions at Arrow. “Our
acquisition of eInfochips, a leading engineering services firm with
expertise in various Qualcomm Technologies products, allows us to
collaborate with leading OEMs to develop smart city edge appliances and,
then in turn, take those offerings to market through our network of
smart city SI’s and VARs.”
According to IDC, technology investment in smart cities surpassed $81
billion in 2018 and will grow by 18 percent in 2019. Technology
investment is essential as cities embrace new technologies to tackle the
intersection of urban population growth with increasing challenges to
provide efficient transportation, public safety and energy.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) guides innovation forward for over 200,000
leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales
of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve
business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.
