Arrow Electronics : to Participate in Qualcomm's Smart Cities Accelerator Program to Collaborate on Services to OEMs and System Integrators

04/16/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced today it will participate in the Smart Cities Accelerator Program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for the global acceleration of edge compute, 5G appliances and NB-IoT distributed sensors.

Qualcomm Technologies is promoting a library of Smart City solutions that combine existing mobile broadband networks while re-imagining existing infrastructure in cities around the world. This will help drive additional value and integrate solutions with secure interoperability, edge processing and an ecosystem to deploy at scale.

“Arrow brings considerable experience with Qualcomm Technologies’ products, and we recognize Arrow as being a key services player to design, build, integrate and test the next generation of connected edge applications for infrastructure, buildings, transportation, and public safety,” said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and head of smart cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are proud to see them join our Smart Cities Accelerator Program to drive innovative solutions in cities around the world.”

“Qualcomm Technologies brings both edge compute capability with its cutting-edge processors as well as wide-area and local-area technologies from BLE to WiFi to 3G, 4GLTE, 5G and small cell solutions,” said Aiden Mitchell, vice president of IoT global solutions at Arrow. “Our acquisition of eInfochips, a leading engineering services firm with expertise in various Qualcomm Technologies products, allows us to collaborate with leading OEMs to develop smart city edge appliances and, then in turn, take those offerings to market through our network of smart city SI’s and VARs.”

According to IDC, technology investment in smart cities surpassed $81 billion in 2018 and will grow by 18 percent in 2019. Technology investment is essential as cities embrace new technologies to tackle the intersection of urban population growth with increasing challenges to provide efficient transportation, public safety and energy.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) guides innovation forward for over 200,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.


© Business Wire 2019
