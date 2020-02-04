Arrow Exploration : Announces Changes to the Board of Directors and Management

ARROW Exploration Corp. Announces Changes to the Board of Directors and Management

Calgary, Alberta - February 4, 2020 - ARROW Exploration Corp. ("Arrow" or the "Company") (TSXV: AXL) announced today that Messrs. Tim de Freitas, Gustavo Antonio Dajer Barguil and Brian Hearst, have been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. de Freitas has over 25 years of experience, including 18 years in Canadian and international Foothills. Mr. de Freitas was a co-founder, and CEO of Ikkuma Energy in 2014 and grew that company from 0 to 20,000 BOE/d prior to the merger with Pieridae Energy in late 2018. He is currently a director of Pieridae Energy and also Briko Energy. Before that he was cofounder, Vice President, Exploration, and COO at Manitok Energy until October 2013. He also was COO of Drako Energy and Amarok Energy for several years, and he managed producing and nonproducing assets in Colombia and the western US. Prior to that, he held various technical and managerial roles at Talisman, Nexen, Canadian Occidental, British Gas and Exxon/Imperial Oil. Mr. de Freitas completed his BSc, MSc and PhD degrees and a Postdoctoral Fellowship at various Canadian Universities or research institutions.

Mr. Gustavo Antonio Dajer Barguil is the former Ambassador, Alternate Permanent Representative for the Colombia Mission to The United Nations In New York and the former Consul General of Colombia in London, England. He holds his Master of Administrative Science from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He is also a Colombian qualified litigation lawyer.

Mr. Hearst is a Chartered Accountant with 25 years' experience as CFO with small public energy companies plus 15 years with a major energy company. He has been a team member in many equity and debt financings, dealing with regulators, investment bankers, lawyers, auditors, commercial bankers, reservoir engineers, and company professionals. He has well-rounded experience in company management and good knowledge of all aspects of the energy industry, both domestic and international. He has also been a team member in several public listing projects: for TSX and TSXV, London AIM Exchange, and BVC in Colombia.

The Board of Directors now consists of Ravi Sharma, Juan Carlos Salazar, Dr. Luis Baena, Anthony Zaidi, Tim de Freitas, Gustavo Antonio Dajer Barguil and Brian Hearst.

In addition to these new additions to the Board, Mauricio Nuñez Restrepo has been appointed as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

The Company also announces that Juan Pablo Collazos, former VP Exploration and Eric Van Enk, the former VP Finance & Investor Relations are no longer with the Company. We wish Mr. Collazos and Van Enk the best of luck in their future endeavours.

The foregoing appointments made by the Board of Directors remain subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ARROW Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited,under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated