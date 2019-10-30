Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Arrow Financial Corporation    AROW

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AROW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arrow Financial : Approves 2020 Stock Repurchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 03:42pm EDT

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) on October 30, 2019, approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase, at the discretion of senior management, of up to $5 million of the Company's common stock for the 2020 calendar year, in open market or negotiated transactions. This new repurchase program will replace the prior $5 million repurchase program authorized on January 30, 2019, which expires December 31, 2019. Through September 30, 2019, the Company had repurchased approximately $1.24 million of Company common stock under the 2019 program.

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc., and Upstate Agency, LLC, specializing in property and casualty insurance and group health and employee benefits.

The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arrow-approves-2020-stock-repurchase-program-300948540.html

SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATIO
03:42pARROW FINANCIAL : Approves 2020 Stock Repurchase Program
PR
03:24pARROW FINANCIAL : Declares December Cash Dividend
PR
10/22ARROW FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
10/22ARROW FINANCIAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22ARROW FINANCIAL : Reports $10.1 million in Q3 Net Income and Year-Over-Year Loan..
PR
09/16ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION : 3% Stock Dividend
FA
09/03ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/28ARROW FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08/28ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Stock Dividend
PR
08/05ARROW FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group