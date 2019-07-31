Arrow Financial : Declares September Cash Dividend

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) on July 31, 2019 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share payable September 13, 2019, to shareholders of record September 4, 2019. This represents an increase of 3% over the cash dividend paid in the third quarter of 2018, as a result of the 3% stock dividend distributed September 27, 2018.

Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc., and Upstate Agency, LLC, specializing in property and casualty insurance and group health and employee benefits.

