Arrow Global : Completion of Acquisition

Arrow Global Group PLC Completion of Acquisition

TIDMARW

RNS Number : 7528A

Arrow Global Group PLC

14 September 2018

14 September 2018

Arrow Global Group PLC

Completion of acquisition

On 1 March 2018, Arrow Global Group PLC ('Arrow' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), a leading European investor and asset manager in non-performing and non-core assets, announced the proposed acquisition of Europa Investimenti S.p.A., a leading originator and manager of Italian distressed debt investments. Arrow is pleased to confirm that the acquisition has now completed.

Lee Rochford, CEO, said:

'The acquisition of Europa Investimenti represents another logical step of our considered entry into the Italian market. The combination of a highly-skilled management team with an excellent track record of value creation and access to our strong funding structure, creates a powerful investment platform to drive strong returns from attractive corporate and SME assets.

'When combined with our diverse institutional fund client base and our strategy to continue to raise third-party funds to invest in high-return assets, we remain excited by Europa Investimenti's potential to grow income from the Group's capital-light Asset Management and Servicing business.'

Enquiries:

Arrow Global +44 (0)7925 643385

Duncan Browne, Head of IR

Instinctif Partners +44 (0)20 7457 2020

Giles Stewart

About Arrow Global Group PLC

Established in 2005, Arrow Global specialises in the purchase, collection and servicing of non-performing and non-core assets. We identify, acquire and manage secured and unsecured loan and real estate portfolios from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies.

We play an active role in helping financial institutions reduce their balance sheets and recapitalise in order to increase mainstream lending. By purchasing and managing non-performing loans and other non-core assets, we provide valuable capital and expertise to a growing European market.

We are a regulated business in all of our European markets, managing over GBP49.3 billion assets under management across six geographies with over 1,800 employees.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ACQBIGDCLUBBGIX

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2018 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)