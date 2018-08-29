Arrow Global : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arrow Global Group PLC Director/PDMR Shareholding
Arrow Global Group PLC
29 August 2018
Arrow Global Group PLC (the 'Company')
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification of Transactions of Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility under the Arrow Global Share Incentive Plan ('SIP')
The Company announces that on 28 August 2018 it was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the 'SIP Trustee') that the following directors and persons discharging managerial responsibility were allocated, on 28 August 2018, under the SIP, Partnership Shares (purchased out of participating employees' gross salaries at GBP2.58 per share) and Matching Shares, held through the SIP Trustee, as set out below:
Person Discharging Position Partnership Shares Matching Shares Aggregate Shares
Managerial acquired under the acquired under the held beneficially
Responsibility SIP (a) SIP (b) (across all accounts
following
notification)
----------------------- ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------
Group Chief Executive
Lee Rochford Officer 58 58 278,888 (c) (d)
----------------------- ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------
Group Chief Financial
Paul Cooper Officer 58 58 118,050 (c)
----------------------- ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------
Founder and Group
Chief Investment
Zachary Lewy Officer 58 58 2,751,108 (d) (e)
----------------------- ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------
General Counsel and
Stewart Hamilton Company Secretary 58 58 139,872 (c) (e)
----------------------- ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------
Tracy French Group HR Director 58 58 7,642 (c) (e)
----------------------- ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------
Group Chief Operating
David Sutherland Officer 58 58 832 (c) (e)
----------------------- ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------
Notes
(a) Pursuant to a regular monthly instruction, the SIP Trustee acquires Partnership Shares using the participating employees' gross salaries. The Company gives the participating employees 1 Matching Share for each Partnership Share bought on their behalf. The Matching Shares are subject to a 3 year forfeiture period.
(b) Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each are transferred by the Trustee of the Arrow Global 2016 Employee Benefit Trust to the SIP Trustee on a regular basis to satisfy Matching Share awards under the SIP to Participants.
(c) Excludes unvested and unexercised LTIP awards of nil cost options.
(d) Includes awards under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan and/or Restricted Share Awards.
(e) Includes shares held by Persons Closely Associated.
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
ENQUIRIES
Stewart Hamilton (Company Secretary) +44 (0) 161 242 1724
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Lee Rochford
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
2 Reason for the notification
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Position/status Group Chief Executive
Officer
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
3 Details of the issuer
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Arrow Global Group
Plc
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of
1p each
ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Partnership
Shares under the SIP,
held through the SIP
Trustee.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - GBP2.58
Volume - 58
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
----------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Lee Rochford
---------------------------------------- ----------------------------
2 Reason for the notification
----------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Position/status Group Chief Executive
Officer
---------------------------------------- ----------------------------
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
---------------------------------------- ----------------------------
3 Details of the issuer
----------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Arrow Global Group
Plc
---------------------------------------- ----------------------------
b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88
---------------------------------------- ----------------------------
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
----------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of
instrument, type of instrument 1p each
Identification code ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47
---------------------------------------- ----------------------------
b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Matching
Shares under the
SIP, held through
the SIP Trustee.
---------------------------------------- ----------------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - zero
Volume - 58
---------------------------------------- ----------------------------
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
---------------------------------------- ----------------------------
e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018
---------------------------------------- ----------------------------
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading
venue
---------------------------------------- ----------------------------
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Zachary Lewy
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
2 Reason for the notification
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Position/status Founder and Group Chief
Investment Officer
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
3 Details of the issuer
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Arrow Global Group
Plc
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of
1p each
ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Partnership
Shares under the SIP,
held through the SIP
Trustee.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - GBP2.58
Volume - 58
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Zachary Lewy
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
2 Reason for the notification
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Position/status Founder and Group Chief
Investment Officer
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
3 Details of the issuer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Arrow Global Group Plc
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p
each
ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Matching
Shares under the SIP,
held through the SIP
Trustee.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - zero
Volume - 58
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
1 Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
--------- ----------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Stewart Hamilton
--------- ------------------------------- -------------------------
2 Reason for the notification
--------- ----------------------------------------------------------
a) Position/status General Counsel and
Company Secretary
--------- ------------------------------- -------------------------
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
--------- ------------------------------- -------------------------
3 Details of the issuer
--------- ----------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Arrow Global Group
Plc
--------- ------------------------------- -------------------------
b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88
--------- ------------------------------- -------------------------
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
--------- ----------------------------------------------------------
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of
instrument, type of instrument 1p each
Identification code ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47
--------- ------------------------------- -------------------------
b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Partnership
Shares under the SIP,
held through the SIP
Trustee.
--------- ------------------------------- -------------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - GBP2.58
Volume - 58
--------- ------------------------------- -------------------------
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
--------- ------------------------------- -------------------------
e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018
--------- ------------------------------- -------------------------
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
--------- ------------------------------- -------------------------
1 Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
--------- --------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Stewart Hamilton
--------- ------------------------------- -----------------------
2 Reason for the notification
--------- --------------------------------------------------------
a) Position/status General Counsel and
Company Secretary
--------- ------------------------------- -----------------------
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
--------- ------------------------------- -----------------------
3 Details of the issuer
--------- --------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Arrow Global Group
Plc
--------- ------------------------------- -----------------------
b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88
--------- ------------------------------- -----------------------
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
--------- --------------------------------------------------------
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of
instrument, type of instrument 1p each
Identification code ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47
--------- ------------------------------- -----------------------
b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Matching
Shares under the SIP,
held through the SIP
Trustee.
--------- ------------------------------- -----------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - zero
Volume - 58
--------- ------------------------------- -----------------------
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
--------- ------------------------------- -----------------------
e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018
--------- ------------------------------- -----------------------
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
--------- ------------------------------- -----------------------
1 Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
--------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Tracy French
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
2 Reason for the notification
--------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Position/status Group HR Director
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
3 Details of the issuer
--------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Arrow Global Group
Plc
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
--------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of
1p each
ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Partnership
Shares under the SIP,
held through the SIP
Trustee.
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - GBP2.58
Volume - 58
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
1 Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
--------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Tracy French
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
2 Reason for the notification
--------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Position/status Group HR Director
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
3 Details of the issuer
--------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Arrow Global Group
Plc
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
--------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of
1p each
ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Matching
Shares under the SIP,
held through the SIP
Trustee.
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - zero
Volume - 58
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
1 Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
--------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Paul Cooper
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
2 Reason for the notification
--------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Position/status Group Chief Financial
Officer
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
3 Details of the issuer
--------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Arrow Global Group
Plc
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
--------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of
1p each
ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Partnership
Shares under the SIP,
held through the SIP
Trustee.
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - GBP2.58
Volume - 58
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
1 Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
--------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Paul Cooper
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
2 Reason for the notification
--------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Position/status Group Chief Financial
Officer
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
3 Details of the issuer
--------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Arrow Global Group
Plc
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
--------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of
1p each
ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Matching
Shares under the SIP,
held through the SIP
Trustee.
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - zero
Volume - 58
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
1 Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
--------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name David Sutherland
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
2 Reason for the notification
--------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Position/status Group Chief Operating
Officer
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
3 Details of the issuer
--------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Arrow Global Group
Plc
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
--------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of
1p each
ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Partnership
Shares under the SIP,
held through the SIP
Trustee.
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - GBP2.58
Volume - 58
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------
1 Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
--------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name David Sutherland
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
2 Reason for the notification
--------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Position/status Group Chief Operating
Officer
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
3 Details of the issuer
--------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Arrow Global Group
Plc
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
--------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of
1p each
ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Matching
Shares under the SIP,
held through the SIP
Trustee.
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - zero
Volume - 58
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
