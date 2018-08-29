Log in
Arrow Global : Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/29/2018 | 03:57pm CEST
Arrow Global Group PLC Director/PDMR Shareholding

TIDMARW

RNS Number : 1716Z

Arrow Global Group PLC

29 August 2018

29 August 2018

Arrow Global Group PLC (the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility under the Arrow Global Share Incentive Plan ('SIP')

The Company announces that on 28 August 2018 it was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the 'SIP Trustee') that the following directors and persons discharging managerial responsibility were allocated, on 28 August 2018, under the SIP, Partnership Shares (purchased out of participating employees' gross salaries at GBP2.58 per share) and Matching Shares, held through the SIP Trustee, as set out below: 

Person Discharging       Position                 Partnership Shares     Matching Shares         Aggregate Shares 
 Managerial                                        acquired under the     acquired under the      held beneficially 
 Responsibility                                    SIP (a)                SIP (b)                 (across all accounts 
                                                                                                  following 
                                                                                                  notification) 
-----------------------  -----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  --------------------- 
                          Group Chief Executive 
 Lee Rochford              Officer                 58                     58                      278,888 (c) (d) 
-----------------------  -----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  --------------------- 
                          Group Chief Financial 
 Paul Cooper               Officer                 58                     58                      118,050 (c) 
-----------------------  -----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  --------------------- 
                          Founder and Group 
                           Chief Investment 
 Zachary Lewy              Officer                 58                     58                      2,751,108 (d) (e) 
-----------------------  -----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  --------------------- 
                          General Counsel and 
 Stewart Hamilton          Company Secretary       58                     58                      139,872 (c) (e) 
-----------------------  -----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  --------------------- 
 Tracy French             Group HR Director        58                     58                      7,642 (c) (e) 
-----------------------  -----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  --------------------- 
                          Group Chief Operating 
 David Sutherland          Officer                 58                     58                      832 (c) (e) 
-----------------------  -----------------------  ---------------------  ----------------------  ---------------------

Notes

(a) Pursuant to a regular monthly instruction, the SIP Trustee acquires Partnership Shares using the participating employees' gross salaries. The Company gives the participating employees 1 Matching Share for each Partnership Share bought on their behalf. The Matching Shares are subject to a 3 year forfeiture period.

(b) Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each are transferred by the Trustee of the Arrow Global 2016 Employee Benefit Trust to the SIP Trustee on a regular basis to satisfy Matching Share awards under the SIP to Participants. 

(c)       Excludes unvested and unexercised LTIP awards of nil cost options. 
   (d)      Includes awards under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan and/or Restricted Share Awards. 
   (e)      Includes shares held by Persons Closely Associated.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES 

Stewart Hamilton (Company Secretary)         +44 (0) 161 242 1724 
 
1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
     closely associated 
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                                                                             Lee Rochford 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
2   Reason for the notification 
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Position/status                                                                  Group Chief Executive 
                                                                                      Officer 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)  Initial notification/ Amendment                                                   Initial notification 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
3   Details of the issuer 
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                                                                             Arrow Global Group 
                                                                                      Plc 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)  LEI code                                                                         213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
4   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
     for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 
     of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place 
     where transactions have been conducted 
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code  Ordinary shares of 
                                                                                      1p each 
                                                                                      ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)  Nature of the transaction                                                        Allocation of Partnership 
                                                                                      Shares under the SIP, 
                                                                                      held through the SIP 
                                                                                      Trustee. 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)                                                           Price - GBP2.58 
                                                                                      Volume - 58 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
d)  Aggregated information                                                           N/A 
     - Aggregated volume 
     - Price 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
e)  Date of the transaction                                                          28 August 2018 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
f)  Place of the transaction                                                         London Stock Exchange 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
 
 
1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
     closely associated 
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                                      Lee Rochford 
    ----------------------------------------  ---------------------------- 
2   Reason for the notification 
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Position/status                           Group Chief Executive 
                                               Officer 
    ----------------------------------------  ---------------------------- 
b)  Initial notification/ Amendment            Initial notification 
    ----------------------------------------  ---------------------------- 
3   Details of the issuer 
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                                      Arrow Global Group 
                                               Plc 
    ----------------------------------------  ---------------------------- 
b)  LEI code                                  213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 
    ----------------------------------------  ---------------------------- 
4   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
     for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 
     of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place 
     where transactions have been conducted 
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Description of the financial              Ordinary shares of 
     instrument, type of instrument            1p each 
     Identification code                       ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 
    ----------------------------------------  ---------------------------- 
b)  Nature of the transaction                 Allocation of Matching 
                                               Shares under the 
                                               SIP, held through 
                                               the SIP Trustee.

----------------------------------------  ---------------------------- 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)                    Price - zero 
                                               Volume - 58 
    ----------------------------------------  ---------------------------- 
d)  Aggregated information                    N/A 
     - Aggregated volume 
     - Price 
    ----------------------------------------  ---------------------------- 
e)  Date of the transaction                   28 August 2018 
    ----------------------------------------  ---------------------------- 
f)  Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading 
                                               venue 
    ----------------------------------------  ---------------------------- 
 
 
1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
     closely associated 
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                                                                             Zachary Lewy 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
2   Reason for the notification 
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Position/status                                                                  Founder and Group Chief 
                                                                                      Investment Officer 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)  Initial notification/ Amendment                                                   Initial notification 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
3   Details of the issuer 
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                                                                             Arrow Global Group 
                                                                                      Plc 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)  LEI code                                                                         213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
4   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
     for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 
     of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place 
     where transactions have been conducted 
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code  Ordinary shares of 
                                                                                      1p each 
                                                                                      ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)  Nature of the transaction                                                        Allocation of Partnership 
                                                                                      Shares under the SIP, 
                                                                                      held through the SIP 
                                                                                      Trustee. 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)                                                           Price - GBP2.58 
                                                                                      Volume - 58 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
d)  Aggregated information                                                           N/A 
     - Aggregated volume 
     - Price 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
e)  Date of the transaction                                                          28 August 2018 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
f)  Place of the transaction                                                         London Stock Exchange 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
 
 
1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
     closely associated 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                                                                             Zachary Lewy 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
2   Reason for the notification 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Position/status                                                                  Founder and Group Chief 
                                                                                      Investment Officer 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)  Initial notification/ Amendment                                                   Initial notification 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
3   Details of the issuer 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                                                                             Arrow Global Group Plc 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)  LEI code                                                                         213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
4   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
     for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 
     of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place 
     where transactions have been conducted 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code  Ordinary shares of 1p 
                                                                                      each 
                                                                                      ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)  Nature of the transaction                                                        Allocation of Matching 
                                                                                      Shares under the SIP, 
                                                                                      held through the SIP 
                                                                                      Trustee. 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)                                                           Price - zero 
                                                                                      Volume - 58 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
d)  Aggregated information                                                           N/A 
     - Aggregated volume 
     - Price 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
e)  Date of the transaction                                                          28 August 2018 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
f)  Place of the transaction                                                         Outside a trading venue 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
        1  Details of the person discharging managerial 
            responsibilities/person closely associated 
---------  ---------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Name                             Stewart Hamilton 
---------  -------------------------------  ------------------------- 
2          Reason for the notification 
---------  ---------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Position/status                  General Counsel and 
                                             Company Secretary 
---------  -------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)         Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification 
---------  -------------------------------  ------------------------- 
3          Details of the issuer 
---------  ---------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Name                             Arrow Global Group 
                                             Plc 
---------  -------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)         LEI code                         213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 
---------  -------------------------------  ------------------------- 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be 
            repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
            each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and 
            (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted 
---------  ---------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Description of the financial     Ordinary shares of 
            instrument, type of instrument   1p each 
            Identification code              ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 
---------  -------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)         Nature of the transaction        Allocation of Partnership 
                                             Shares under the SIP, 
                                             held through the SIP 
                                             Trustee. 
---------  -------------------------------  ------------------------- 
c)         Price(s) and volume(s)           Price - GBP2.58 
                                             Volume - 58 
---------  -------------------------------  ------------------------- 
d)         Aggregated information           N/A 
            - Aggregated volume 
            - Price 
---------  -------------------------------  ------------------------- 
e)         Date of the transaction          28 August 2018 
---------  -------------------------------  ------------------------- 
f)         Place of the transaction         London Stock Exchange 
---------  -------------------------------  ------------------------- 
 
 
        1  Details of the person discharging managerial 
            responsibilities/person closely associated 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Name                             Stewart Hamilton 
---------  -------------------------------  ----------------------- 
2          Reason for the notification 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Position/status                  General Counsel and 
                                             Company Secretary 
---------  -------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)         Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification 
---------  -------------------------------  ----------------------- 
3          Details of the issuer 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Name                             Arrow Global Group 
                                             Plc 
---------  -------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)         LEI code                         213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 
---------  -------------------------------  ----------------------- 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be 
            repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
            each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and 
            (iv) each place where transactions have been 
            conducted 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Description of the financial     Ordinary shares of 
            instrument, type of instrument   1p each 
            Identification code              ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 
---------  -------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)         Nature of the transaction        Allocation of Matching 
                                             Shares under the SIP, 
                                             held through the SIP 
                                             Trustee. 
---------  -------------------------------  ----------------------- 
c)         Price(s) and volume(s)           Price - zero 
                                             Volume - 58 
---------  -------------------------------  ----------------------- 
d)         Aggregated information           N/A 
            - Aggregated volume 
            - Price 
---------  -------------------------------  ----------------------- 
e)         Date of the transaction          28 August 2018 
---------  -------------------------------  ----------------------- 
f)         Place of the transaction         Outside a trading venue 
---------  -------------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
        1  Details of the person discharging managerial 
            responsibilities/person closely associated 
---------  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Name                                                                             Tracy French 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
2          Reason for the notification 
---------  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Position/status                                                                  Group HR Director 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)         Initial notification/ Amendment                                                   Initial notification 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
3          Details of the issuer 
---------  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Name                                                                             Arrow Global Group 
                                                                                             Plc 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)         LEI code                                                                         213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be 
            repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
            each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and 
            (iv) each place where transactions have been 
            conducted 
---------  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code  Ordinary shares of 
                                                                                             1p each 
                                                                                             ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)         Nature of the transaction                                                        Allocation of Partnership 
                                                                                             Shares under the SIP, 
                                                                                             held through the SIP 
                                                                                             Trustee. 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
c)         Price(s) and volume(s)                                                           Price - GBP2.58 
                                                                                             Volume - 58 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
d)         Aggregated information                                                           N/A 
            - Aggregated volume 
            - Price 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
e)         Date of the transaction                                                          28 August 2018 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
f)         Place of the transaction                                                         London Stock Exchange 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
 
 
        1  Details of the person discharging managerial 
            responsibilities/person closely associated 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Name                                                                             Tracy French 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
2          Reason for the notification 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Position/status                                                                  Group HR Director 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)         Initial notification/ Amendment                                                   Initial notification 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
3          Details of the issuer 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Name                                                                             Arrow Global Group 
                                                                                             Plc 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)         LEI code                                                                         213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be 
            repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and 
            (iv) each place where transactions have been 
            conducted 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code  Ordinary shares of 
                                                                                             1p each 
                                                                                             ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)         Nature of the transaction                                                        Allocation of Matching 
                                                                                             Shares under the SIP, 
                                                                                             held through the SIP 
                                                                                             Trustee. 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
c)         Price(s) and volume(s)                                                           Price - zero 
                                                                                             Volume - 58 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
d)         Aggregated information                                                           N/A 
            - Aggregated volume 
            - Price 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
e)         Date of the transaction                                                          28 August 2018 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
f)         Place of the transaction                                                         Outside a trading venue 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
        1  Details of the person discharging managerial 
            responsibilities/person closely associated 
---------  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Name                                                                             Paul Cooper 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
2          Reason for the notification 
---------  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Position/status                                                                  Group Chief Financial 
                                                                                             Officer 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)         Initial notification/ Amendment                                                   Initial notification 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
3          Details of the issuer 
---------  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Name                                                                             Arrow Global Group 
                                                                                             Plc 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)         LEI code                                                                         213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be 
            repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
            each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and 
            (iv) each place where transactions have been 
            conducted 
---------  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code  Ordinary shares of 
                                                                                             1p each 
                                                                                             ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)         Nature of the transaction                                                        Allocation of Partnership 
                                                                                             Shares under the SIP, 
                                                                                             held through the SIP 
                                                                                             Trustee. 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
c)         Price(s) and volume(s)                                                           Price - GBP2.58 
                                                                                             Volume - 58 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
d)         Aggregated information                                                           N/A 
            - Aggregated volume 
            - Price 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
e)         Date of the transaction                                                          28 August 2018 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
f)         Place of the transaction                                                         London Stock Exchange 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
 
 
        1  Details of the person discharging managerial 
            responsibilities/person closely associated 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Name                                                                             Paul Cooper 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
2          Reason for the notification 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Position/status                                                                  Group Chief Financial 
                                                                                             Officer 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)         Initial notification/ Amendment                                                   Initial notification 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
3          Details of the issuer 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Name                                                                             Arrow Global Group 
                                                                                             Plc 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)         LEI code                                                                         213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be 
            repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
            each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and 
            (iv) each place where transactions have been 
            conducted 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code  Ordinary shares of 
                                                                                             1p each 
                                                                                             ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)         Nature of the transaction                                                        Allocation of Matching 
                                                                                             Shares under the SIP, 
                                                                                             held through the SIP 
                                                                                             Trustee. 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
c)         Price(s) and volume(s)                                                           Price - zero 
                                                                                             Volume - 58

---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
d)         Aggregated information                                                           N/A 
            - Aggregated volume 
            - Price 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
e)         Date of the transaction                                                          28 August 2018 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
f)         Place of the transaction                                                         Outside a trading venue 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
        1  Details of the person discharging managerial 
            responsibilities/person closely associated 
---------  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Name                                                                             David Sutherland 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
2          Reason for the notification 
---------  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Position/status                                                                  Group Chief Operating 
                                                                                             Officer 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)         Initial notification/ Amendment                                                   Initial notification 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
3          Details of the issuer 
---------  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Name                                                                             Arrow Global Group 
                                                                                             Plc 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)         LEI code                                                                         213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be 
            repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
            each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and 
            (iv) each place where transactions have been 
            conducted 
---------  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code  Ordinary shares of 
                                                                                             1p each 
                                                                                             ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
b)         Nature of the transaction                                                        Allocation of Partnership 
                                                                                             Shares under the SIP, 
                                                                                             held through the SIP 
                                                                                             Trustee. 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
c)         Price(s) and volume(s)                                                           Price - GBP2.58 
                                                                                             Volume - 58 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
d)         Aggregated information                                                           N/A 
            - Aggregated volume 
            - Price 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
e)         Date of the transaction                                                          28 August 2018 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
f)         Place of the transaction                                                         London Stock Exchange 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------- 
 
 
        1  Details of the person discharging managerial 
            responsibilities/person closely associated 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Name                                                                             David Sutherland 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
2          Reason for the notification 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Position/status                                                                  Group Chief Operating 
                                                                                             Officer 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)         Initial notification/ Amendment                                                   Initial notification 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
3          Details of the issuer 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Name                                                                             Arrow Global Group 
                                                                                             Plc 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)         LEI code                                                                         213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be 
            repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
            each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and 
            (iv) each place where transactions have been 
            conducted 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)         Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code  Ordinary shares of 
                                                                                             1p each 
                                                                                             ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)         Nature of the transaction                                                        Allocation of Matching 
                                                                                             Shares under the SIP, 
                                                                                             held through the SIP 
                                                                                             Trustee. 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
c)         Price(s) and volume(s)                                                           Price - zero 
                                                                                             Volume - 58 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
d)         Aggregated information                                                           N/A 
            - Aggregated volume 
            - Price 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
e)         Date of the transaction                                                          28 August 2018 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
f)         Place of the transaction                                                         Outside a trading venue 
---------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  -----------------------

Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.