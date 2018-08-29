Arrow Global : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arrow Global Group PLC Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arrow Global Group PLC

29 August 2018

Arrow Global Group PLC (the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility under the Arrow Global Share Incentive Plan ('SIP')

The Company announces that on 28 August 2018 it was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the 'SIP Trustee') that the following directors and persons discharging managerial responsibility were allocated, on 28 August 2018, under the SIP, Partnership Shares (purchased out of participating employees' gross salaries at GBP2.58 per share) and Matching Shares, held through the SIP Trustee, as set out below:

Person Discharging Position Partnership Shares Matching Shares Aggregate Shares Managerial acquired under the acquired under the held beneficially Responsibility SIP (a) SIP (b) (across all accounts following notification) ----------------------- ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- --------------------- Group Chief Executive Lee Rochford Officer 58 58 278,888 (c) (d) ----------------------- ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- --------------------- Group Chief Financial Paul Cooper Officer 58 58 118,050 (c) ----------------------- ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- --------------------- Founder and Group Chief Investment Zachary Lewy Officer 58 58 2,751,108 (d) (e) ----------------------- ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- --------------------- General Counsel and Stewart Hamilton Company Secretary 58 58 139,872 (c) (e) ----------------------- ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- --------------------- Tracy French Group HR Director 58 58 7,642 (c) (e) ----------------------- ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- --------------------- Group Chief Operating David Sutherland Officer 58 58 832 (c) (e) ----------------------- ----------------------- --------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------

Notes

(a) Pursuant to a regular monthly instruction, the SIP Trustee acquires Partnership Shares using the participating employees' gross salaries. The Company gives the participating employees 1 Matching Share for each Partnership Share bought on their behalf. The Matching Shares are subject to a 3 year forfeiture period.

(b) Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each are transferred by the Trustee of the Arrow Global 2016 Employee Benefit Trust to the SIP Trustee on a regular basis to satisfy Matching Share awards under the SIP to Participants.

(c) Excludes unvested and unexercised LTIP awards of nil cost options. (d) Includes awards under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan and/or Restricted Share Awards. (e) Includes shares held by Persons Closely Associated.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES

Stewart Hamilton (Company Secretary) +44 (0) 161 242 1724 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Lee Rochford ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Group Chief Executive Officer ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 3 Details of the issuer ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Arrow Global Group Plc ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Partnership Shares under the SIP, held through the SIP Trustee. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - GBP2.58 Volume - 58 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Lee Rochford ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Group Chief Executive Officer ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------- 3 Details of the issuer ---------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Arrow Global Group Plc ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------- b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of instrument, type of instrument 1p each Identification code ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Matching Shares under the SIP, held through the SIP Trustee.

---------------------------------------- ---------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - zero Volume - 58 ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018 ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------- 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Zachary Lewy ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Founder and Group Chief Investment Officer ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 3 Details of the issuer ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Arrow Global Group Plc ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Partnership Shares under the SIP, held through the SIP Trustee. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - GBP2.58 Volume - 58 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Zachary Lewy ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 2 Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Founder and Group Chief Investment Officer ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 3 Details of the issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Arrow Global Group Plc ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Matching Shares under the SIP, held through the SIP Trustee. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - zero Volume - 58 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated --------- ---------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Stewart Hamilton --------- ------------------------------- ------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification --------- ---------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status General Counsel and Company Secretary --------- ------------------------------- ------------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification --------- ------------------------------- ------------------------- 3 Details of the issuer --------- ---------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Arrow Global Group Plc --------- ------------------------------- ------------------------- b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 --------- ------------------------------- ------------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted --------- ---------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of instrument, type of instrument 1p each Identification code ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 --------- ------------------------------- ------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Partnership Shares under the SIP, held through the SIP Trustee. --------- ------------------------------- ------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - GBP2.58 Volume - 58 --------- ------------------------------- ------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price --------- ------------------------------- ------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018 --------- ------------------------------- ------------------------- f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange --------- ------------------------------- ------------------------- 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated --------- -------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Stewart Hamilton --------- ------------------------------- ----------------------- 2 Reason for the notification --------- -------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status General Counsel and Company Secretary --------- ------------------------------- ----------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification --------- ------------------------------- ----------------------- 3 Details of the issuer --------- -------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Arrow Global Group Plc --------- ------------------------------- ----------------------- b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 --------- ------------------------------- ----------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted --------- -------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of instrument, type of instrument 1p each Identification code ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 --------- ------------------------------- ----------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Matching Shares under the SIP, held through the SIP Trustee. --------- ------------------------------- ----------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - zero Volume - 58 --------- ------------------------------- ----------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price --------- ------------------------------- ----------------------- e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018 --------- ------------------------------- ----------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue --------- ------------------------------- ----------------------- 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated --------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Tracy French --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification --------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Group HR Director --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 3 Details of the issuer --------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Arrow Global Group Plc --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted --------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Partnership Shares under the SIP, held through the SIP Trustee. --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - GBP2.58 Volume - 58 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated --------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Tracy French --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 2 Reason for the notification --------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Group HR Director --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 3 Details of the issuer --------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Arrow Global Group Plc --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted --------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Matching Shares under the SIP, held through the SIP Trustee. --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - zero Volume - 58 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated --------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Paul Cooper --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification --------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 3 Details of the issuer --------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Arrow Global Group Plc --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted --------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Partnership Shares under the SIP, held through the SIP Trustee. --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - GBP2.58 Volume - 58 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated --------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Paul Cooper --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 2 Reason for the notification --------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 3 Details of the issuer --------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Arrow Global Group Plc --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted --------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Matching Shares under the SIP, held through the SIP Trustee. --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - zero Volume - 58

--------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated --------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name David Sutherland --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification --------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 3 Details of the issuer --------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Arrow Global Group Plc --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted --------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Partnership Shares under the SIP, held through the SIP Trustee. --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - GBP2.58 Volume - 58 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated --------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name David Sutherland --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 2 Reason for the notification --------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 3 Details of the issuer --------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Arrow Global Group Plc --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted --------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Matching Shares under the SIP, held through the SIP Trustee. --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - zero Volume - 58 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018 --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue --------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------

