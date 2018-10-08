Log in
Arrow Global : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/08/2018 | 09:23am CEST
Arrow Global Group PLC Director/PDMR Shareholding

TIDMARW

RNS Number : 1785D

Arrow Global Group PLC

08 October 2018

5 October 2018

Arrow Global Group PLC (the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding - Notification of Transaction

The Company announces that it was notified on 5 October 2018 that the following Director and Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility acquired a number of ordinary shares in the Company on 5 October 2018. The detail of the transaction is set out below: 

Name             Position         Number       Price        Total number      Percentage 
                                    of shares    per share    of shares         of issued 
                                    purchased                 held following    share capital 
                                                              purchase          of the Company 
                                                                                held following 
                                                                                purchase 
                  Non-Executive 
 Andrew Fisher     Director        10,000       GBP2.0232    30,000            0.017% 
                 ---------------  -----------  -----------  ----------------  ----------------

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES 

Stewart Hamilton (Company Secretary)       +44 (0) 161 242 1724 
 
1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities 
a)  Name                                                                             Andrew Fisher 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
2   Reason for the notification 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Position/status                                                                  Non-Executive Director 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)  Initial notification/ Amendment                                                   Initial notification 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
3   Details of the issuer 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name                                                                             Arrow Global Group 
                                                                                      Plc 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)  LEI code                                                                         213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
4   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
     for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
     (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions 
     have been conducted 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code  Ordinary shares of 
                                                                                      1p each 
                                                                                      ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
b)  Nature of the transaction                                                        Acquisition of ordinary 
                                                                                      shares. 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)                                                           Price - GBP2.0232 
                                                                                      Volume - 10,000 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
d)  Aggregated information                                                           N/A 
     - Aggregated volume 
     - Price 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
e)  Date of the transaction                                                          5 October 2018 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------- 
f)  Place of the transaction                                                         London Stock Exchange 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------  -----------------------

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHBSBDGRBGBGIU

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2018 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Disclaimer

Arrow Global Group plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 07:22:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Lee Michael Rochford Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan William Bloomer Non-Executive Chairman
Dave Sutherland Chief Operating Officer
Paul David Cooper Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Iain Charles Andrew Cornish Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
