Arrow Global : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arrow Global Group PLC Director/PDMR Shareholding
TIDMARW
RNS Number : 1785D
Arrow Global Group PLC
08 October 2018
5 October 2018
Arrow Global Group PLC (the 'Company')
Director/PDMR Shareholding - Notification of Transaction
The Company announces that it was notified on 5 October 2018 that the following Director and Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility acquired a number of ordinary shares in the Company on 5 October 2018. The detail of the transaction is set out below:
Name Position Number Price Total number Percentage
of shares per share of shares of issued
purchased held following share capital
purchase of the Company
held following
purchase
Non-Executive
Andrew Fisher Director 10,000 GBP2.0232 30,000 0.017%
--------------- ----------- ----------- ---------------- ----------------
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
ENQUIRIES
Stewart Hamilton (Company Secretary) +44 (0) 161 242 1724
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
a) Name Andrew Fisher
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
2 Reason for the notification
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
3 Details of the issuer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Arrow Global Group
Plc
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of
1p each
ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary
shares.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - GBP2.0232
Volume - 10,000
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
e) Date of the transaction 5 October 2018
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DSHBSBDGRBGBGIU
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 08, 2018 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)
Disclaimer
Arrow Global Group plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 07:22:04 UTC