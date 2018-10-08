Arrow Global : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arrow Global Group PLC Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arrow Global Group PLC

08 October 2018

5 October 2018

Arrow Global Group PLC (the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding - Notification of Transaction

The Company announces that it was notified on 5 October 2018 that the following Director and Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility acquired a number of ordinary shares in the Company on 5 October 2018. The detail of the transaction is set out below:

Name Position Number Price Total number Percentage of shares per share of shares of issued purchased held following share capital purchase of the Company held following purchase Non-Executive Andrew Fisher Director 10,000 GBP2.0232 30,000 0.017% --------------- ----------- ----------- ---------------- ----------------

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES

Stewart Hamilton (Company Secretary) +44 (0) 161 242 1724 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name Andrew Fisher ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 2 Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Non-Executive Director ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 3 Details of the issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Arrow Global Group Plc ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- b) LEI code 213800CUJ6YMLEO33C88 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each ISIN: GB00BDGTXM47 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - GBP2.0232 Volume - 10,000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- e) Date of the transaction 5 October 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------

