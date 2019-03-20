Arrow Global : Directorate Change

Arrow Global Group PLC Directorate Change

Arrow Global Group PLC

20 March 2019

ARROW GLOBAL GROUP PLC

('Arrow Global' or the 'Company')

Directorate Change

Arrow Global announces that Iain Cornish will be stepping down from the Board as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 30 April 2019 and will therefore not be seeking re-election at the Company's forthcoming AGM. The Board expects to appoint a new Non-Executive Director to replace Iain Cornish and will provide a further update regarding this appointment in due course.

Jonathan Bloomer, Chair, said: 'Iain Cornish joined the Arrow Global Board at the time of the Company's IPO in October 2013 and, after almost six years in the role, leaves with the Board's gratitude for his commitment and significant contribution to the success of the Company during this period. We wish Iain the very best for the future.'

Iain Cornish added 'I have thoroughly enjoyed my period on the Arrow Global Board and supporting the growth and development of the business following its IPO. Following my recent appointments as Chair of St James's Place and Non-Executive Director at Leeds Building Society, it is now appropriate for me to commit my time to these appointments and I wish Arrow Global every success in the future.'

This notification is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11

ENQUIRIES:

Arrow Global Group PLC

Stewart Hamilton (Company Secretary) +44 (0)161 242 5861

