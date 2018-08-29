Log in
ARROW GLOBAL LTD (ARW)
Arrow Global : H1 Results Analyst Presentation and Investor Call

08/29/2018 | 12:47pm CEST
Arrow Global Group PLC H1 Results Analyst Presentation and Investor Call

TIDMARW

RNS Number : 1495Z

Arrow Global Group PLC

29 August 2018

29 August 2018

Arrow Global Group PLC

Interim Results Analyst Presentation and Investor Call

09:30 on Thursday 30 August 2018

Arrow Global Group PLC will announce its half-year results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 on Thursday, 30 August 2018.

A presentation for analysts will be held at 09:30 (UK time) on Thursday, 30 August 2018 at the offices of Numis Securities Limited, The London Stock Exchange Building, 10 Paternoster Square, London EC4M 7LT. To register attendance please contact Instinctif Partners (Ambrose.Fullalove@instinctif.com).

A webcast of the presentation will also be available.

Webcast Details:

Webcast link: https://www.investis-live.com/arrow-global/5b5f26ee5821140a0010b045/aghy

Participants (UK) can dial this number: 020 3059 8125

Participants (all other locations): +44 20 3059 8125

Participant password: Arrow Global

There will be a conference call for investors at 13:30 (UK time).

Conference call details:

Registering for the call:

Investors wishing to register for the call should visit:

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/7072988

Conference number: 7072988

Upon registration you will be provided with a dial in number, passcode and unique registration ID via email. Lines will then open 10 minutes before the start of the call to allow you to use the conference access information.

Enquiries:

Arrow Global

Duncan Browne, Head of Investor Relations

+44 7925 643385

Instinctif Partners

Giles Stewart

+44 20 7457 2020

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCEAEPNAAKPEFF

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2018 06:28 ET (10:28 GMT)

Disclaimer

Arrow Global Group plc published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 10:46:12 UTC
