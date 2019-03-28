Arrow Global : Notice of AGM

Arrow Global Group PLC Notice of AGM
TIDMARW
RNS Number : 2400U
Arrow Global Group PLC
28 March 2019
28 March 2019
Arrow Global Group PLC ('Arrow Global' or the 'Company')
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019.
As previously announced, Arrow Global's sixth Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 4 June 2019 at 9:30am at The Cavendish, 81 Jermyn Street, St. James', London, SW1Y 6JF.
In connection with this, the following documents will be posted or made available to shareholders today:
-- The 2018 Annual Report and Accounts (the 'Annual Report');
-- Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 (the 'AGM Notice'); and
-- Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting 2019 (the 'Proxy Form').
Copies of the AGM Notice and the Proxy Form have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The Annual Report was previously submitted to the National Storage Mechanism on 8 March 2019.
The Annual Report and AGM Notice can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.arrowglobalir.net
ENQUIRIES:
Arrow Global Group PLC
Stewart Hamilton (Company Secretary) +44 (0)161 242 5861
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NOASEEFWWFUSEDD
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 28, 2019 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)
Disclaimer
Arrow Global Group plc published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 09:00:00 UTC