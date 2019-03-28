Arrow Global : Notice of AGM

Arrow Global Group PLC Notice of AGM

28 March 2019

As previously announced, Arrow Global's sixth Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 4 June 2019 at 9:30am at The Cavendish, 81 Jermyn Street, St. James', London, SW1Y 6JF.

In connection with this, the following documents will be posted or made available to shareholders today:

-- The 2018 Annual Report and Accounts (the 'Annual Report'); -- Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 (the 'AGM Notice'); and -- Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting 2019 (the 'Proxy Form').

Copies of the AGM Notice and the Proxy Form have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The Annual Report was previously submitted to the National Storage Mechanism on 8 March 2019.

The Annual Report and AGM Notice can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.arrowglobalir.net

ENQUIRIES:

Arrow Global Group PLC

Stewart Hamilton (Company Secretary) +44 (0)161 242 5861

