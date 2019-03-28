Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Arrow Global Ltd    ARW   GB00BDGTXM47

ARROW GLOBAL LTD

(ARW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/28 05:25:39 am
219.25 GBp   +2.21%
05:01aARROW GLOBAL : Notice of AGM
PU
03/27ARROW GLOBAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
03/20ARROW GLOBAL : Directorate Change
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arrow Global : Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 05:01am EDT
Arrow Global Group PLC Notice of AGM

TIDMARW

RNS Number : 2400U

Arrow Global Group PLC

28 March 2019

28 March 2019

Arrow Global Group PLC ('Arrow Global' or the 'Company')

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019.

As previously announced, Arrow Global's sixth Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 4 June 2019 at 9:30am at The Cavendish, 81 Jermyn Street, St. James', London, SW1Y 6JF.

In connection with this, the following documents will be posted or made available to shareholders today: 

--     The 2018 Annual Report and Accounts (the 'Annual Report'); 
   --     Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 (the 'AGM Notice'); and 
   --     Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting 2019 (the 'Proxy Form').

Copies of the AGM Notice and the Proxy Form have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The Annual Report was previously submitted to the National Storage Mechanism on 8 March 2019.

The Annual Report and AGM Notice can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.arrowglobalir.net

ENQUIRIES:

Arrow Global Group PLC

Stewart Hamilton (Company Secretary) +44 (0)161 242 5861

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

NOASEEFWWFUSEDD

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2019 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)

Disclaimer

Arrow Global Group plc published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 09:00:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARROW GLOBAL LTD
05:01aARROW GLOBAL : Notice of AGM
PU
03/27ARROW GLOBAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
03/20ARROW GLOBAL : Directorate Change
PU
03/01ARROW GLOBAL : shares rise on boosted 2018 profits
AQ
2018ARROW GLOBAL : building SMART skills for better financial futures
PU
2018ARROW GLOBAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2018ARROW GLOBAL : Results for the 9 months ended 30 September 2018
PU
2018ARROW GLOBAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2018ARROW GLOBAL : s) in Company
PU
2018ARROW GLOBAL : Poor budgeting leaves people struggling to pay credit card debt
PU
More news
Chart ARROW GLOBAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Arrow Global Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW GLOBAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Lee Michael Rochford Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan William Bloomer Non-Executive Chairman
Dave Sutherland Chief Operating Officer
Paul David Cooper Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Iain Charles Andrew Cornish Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARROW GLOBAL LTD21.19%0
CITIC LTD-5.11%42 620
CHAILEASE HOLDING CO LTD--.--%5 161
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED-1.21%4 684
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD9.90%4 650
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED10.48%4 544
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.