Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Arrow Global Ltd    ARW   GB00BDGTXM47

ARROW GLOBAL LTD

(ARW)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/17 04:38:08 am
273.6 GBp   +4.03%
03:45aARROW GLOBAL : Notice of Interim Results
PU
07/11ARROW GLOBAL : s) in Company
PU
07/03ARROW GLOBAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arrow Global : Notice of Interim Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 03:45am EDT
Arrow Global Group PLC Notice of Interim Results

TIDMARW

RNS Number : 7011F

Arrow Global Group PLC

17 July 2019

17 July 2019

Arrow Global Group PLC

('Arrow Global')

Notice of Interim Results

Arrow Global, a leading European investor and asset manager in secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate, will announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on Thursday, 8 August 2019.

An analyst presentation will be hosted at FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, EC1A 4HD at 9.30am. Those wishing to attend, please email ArrowGlobal@fticonsulting.com

To view a live webcast of the analyst briefing, please click on the link to register:

https://bit.ly/2NVRYKJ

A recording of the webcast will also be made available on Arrow Global's investor website via www.arrowglobalir.net

Enquiries:

Arrow Global

Duncan Browne, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7925 643385 / ir@arrowglobal.net

FTI Consulting

Neil Doyle

Laura Ewart

Tom Blackwell

+44 (0)20 3727 1051 / arrowglobal@fticonsulting.com

About Arrow Global

Established in 2005, Arrow Global specialises in the purchase, collection and servicing of non-performing and non-core assets. We identify, acquire and manage secured and unsecured loan and real estate portfolios from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional fund investors and specialist lenders.

We play an active role in helping financial institutions reduce their balance sheets and recapitalise in order to increase mainstream lending. By purchasing and managing non-performing loans and other non-core assets, we provide valuable capital and expertise to a growing European market.

We are a regulated business in all of our European markets, managing over GBP50.0 billion of assets across five geographies with over 1,700 employees.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

NORBQLFFKDFLBBZ

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Disclaimer

Arrow Global Group plc published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 07:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARROW GLOBAL LTD
03:45aARROW GLOBAL : Notice of Interim Results
PU
07/11ARROW GLOBAL : s) in Company
PU
07/03ARROW GLOBAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
06/28ARROW GLOBAL : Directorate Change
PU
06/21ARROW GLOBAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
06/19ARROW GLOBAL : s) in Company
PU
06/07ARROW GLOBAL : s) in Company
PU
06/04ARROW GLOBAL : Result of AGM
PU
05/30ARROW GLOBAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
05/28ARROW GLOBAL : Board Update - Listing Rule 9.6.11(3)
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 385 M
EBIT 2019 135 M
Net income 2019 62,6 M
Debt 2019 1 216 M
Yield 2019 5,29%
P/E ratio 2019 6,88x
P/E ratio 2020 5,92x
EV / Sales2019 4,35x
EV / Sales2020 4,12x
Capitalization 461 M
Chart ARROW GLOBAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Arrow Global Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW GLOBAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 356,13  GBp
Last Close Price 263,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lee Michael Rochford Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan William Bloomer Non-Executive Chairman
Dave Sutherland Chief Operating Officer
Paul David Cooper Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Iain Charles Andrew Cornish Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARROW GLOBAL LTD48.59%557
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 673
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED16.49%4 869
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD15.53%4 844
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED-6.52%4 227
REC LTD22.60%4 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About