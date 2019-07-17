Arrow Global : Notice of Interim Results

Arrow Global Group PLC Notice of Interim Results

Arrow Global Group PLC

17 July 2019

Notice of Interim Results

Arrow Global, a leading European investor and asset manager in secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate, will announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on Thursday, 8 August 2019.

An analyst presentation will be hosted at FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, EC1A 4HD at 9.30am. Those wishing to attend, please email ArrowGlobal@fticonsulting.com

To view a live webcast of the analyst briefing, please click on the link to register:

https://bit.ly/2NVRYKJ

A recording of the webcast will also be made available on Arrow Global's investor website via www.arrowglobalir.net

Enquiries:

Arrow Global

Duncan Browne, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7925 643385 / ir@arrowglobal.net

FTI Consulting

Neil Doyle

Laura Ewart

Tom Blackwell

+44 (0)20 3727 1051 / arrowglobal@fticonsulting.com

About Arrow Global

Established in 2005, Arrow Global specialises in the purchase, collection and servicing of non-performing and non-core assets. We identify, acquire and manage secured and unsecured loan and real estate portfolios from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional fund investors and specialist lenders.

We play an active role in helping financial institutions reduce their balance sheets and recapitalise in order to increase mainstream lending. By purchasing and managing non-performing loans and other non-core assets, we provide valuable capital and expertise to a growing European market.

We are a regulated business in all of our European markets, managing over GBP50.0 billion of assets across five geographies with over 1,700 employees.

