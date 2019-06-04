Arrow Global : Result of AGM

Arrow Global Group PLC Result of AGM

Arrow Global Group PLC

04 June 2019

4 June 2019

Arrow Global Group Plc

Result of Voting at 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities on a poll at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 4 June 2019. The results of the poll, incorporating proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting, are set below and will be published on the Company's website www.arrowglobalir.net. The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 22 March 2019, which is also available at www.arrowglobalir.net.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business (resolutions 12 to 17 inclusive) have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Resolution Votes For % Votes Votes % Votes Total Votes % of Votes For Against Against Validly Issued Withheld 1 1 Cast Share 3 Capital Voted 1,2 1 To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 150,969,409 99.98 23,778 0.02 150,993,187 85.38% 84,972 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- ----------- 2 To approve the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2018 (other than the part containing the directors' remuneration policy) 101,448,634 73.86 35,897,086 26.14 137,345,720 77.66% 13,732,439 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- ----------- 3 To declare a final dividend of 8.7p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2018 151,061,160 99.99 17,000 0.01 151,078,160 85.42% 0 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- ----------- 4 To re-elect Jonathan Bloomer as a director 148,157,267 98.07 2,915,892 1.93 151,073,159 85.42% 5,000 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- ----------- 5 To re-elect Lee Rochford as a director 151,041,168 99.98 33,492 0.02 151,074,660 85.42% 3,500 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- ----------- 6 To re-elect Paul Cooper as a director 151,017,180 99.96 55,980 0.04 151,073,160 85.42% 5,000 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- ----------- 7 To re-elect Lan Tu as a director 139,154,525 92.11 11,918,634 7.89 151,073,159 85.42% 5,000 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- ----------- 8 To re-elect Maria Luíe;s Albuquerque as a director 151,005,389 99.95 72,771 0.05 151,078,160 85.42% 0 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- ----------- 9 To re-elect Andrew Fisher as a director 148,173,524 98.08 2,899,636 1.92 151,073,160 85.42% 5,000 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- ----------- 10 To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company 151,034,100 99.97 40,043 0.03 151,074,143 85.42% 4,016 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- ----------- 11 To authorise the directors to agree the auditor's remuneration 151,052,936 99.98 23,723 0.02 151,076,659 85.42% 1,500 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- ----------- 12 To authorise the Company to make political donations 149,907,929 99.23 1,166,731 0.77 151,074,660 85.42% 3,500 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- ----------- 13 To authorise the directors to allot shares up to specific limits 150,330,350 99.51 744,310 0.49 151,074,660 85.42% 3,500 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- ----------- 14 To disapply statutory pre-emption rights (up to the customary 5% limit) 4 149,938,724 99.25 1,135,936 0.75 151,074,660 85.42% 3,500 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- ----------- 15 To disapply statutory pre-emption rights (up to the enhanced 5% limit) 4 149,916,310 99.23 1,158,349 0.77 151,074,659 85.42% 3,500 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- ----------- 16 To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 4 151,050,416 99.99 20,440 0.01 151,070,856 85.42% 7,303 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- ----------- 17 To authorise a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be held on 14 clear days' notice 4 150,547,053 99.65 531,107 0.35 151,078,160 85.42% 0 ------------ -------- ----------- --------- ------------ --------- -----------

Notes:

1. Percentages are rounded to two decimal places. 2. The number of ordinary shares in issue at 6.00pm on 3 June 2019 was 176,858,244.

3. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage votes for or against a resolution.

4. Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

Statement from the Company:

In relation to the advisory vote on Resolution 2, the Board recognises that, while the majority of our shareholders were supportive, a number of our shareholders opposed the resolution.

We are naturally disappointed that we didn't receive a higher level of support. The views of all shareholders are very important to us and we have a regular dialogue with our shareholders throughout the year. We did consult with our largest institutional shareholders and investor bodies (ISS and IA) on the proposed changes to the long term performance measures and our proposed approach to executive pay for 2019; however, it is clear that for a number of shareholders some concerns remained. The Remuneration Committee will continue to engage constructively with shareholders over the coming months to fully understand the rationale for the voting outcome on this resolution. In conjunction with this, the Committee will also review the disclosures in our Remuneration Report and some detail elements of our compensation structure during the year.

In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, we will publish an update on that engagement within six months of the AGM. We expect to seek shareholder approval for a new Directors' Remuneration Policy at our AGM in 2021 in line with the normal cycle for renewal.

