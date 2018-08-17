Arrow Global : s) in Company

Arrow Global Group PLC Holding(s) in Company
TIDMARW
RNS Number : 2025Y
Arrow Global Group PLC
17 August 2018
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and
to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the Arrow Global Group PLC
underlying issuer of existing shares
to which voting rights are attached(ii)
:
----------------------------------------------------------
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with
an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
--------
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes
with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
--------
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X
--------
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
--------
Other (please specify)(iii) :
--------
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv)
Name Morgan Stanley
City and country of registered office Wilmington, Delaware, USA
(if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v)
Name
----------------------------------------------------------
City and country of registered office
(if applicable)
----------------------------------------------------------
5. Date on which the threshold was 14/08/2018
crossed or reached(vi) :
----------------------------------------------------------
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 16/08/2018
----------------------------------------------------------
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting % of voting rights Total of both Total number
rights attached through financial in % (8.A + of voting rights
to shares (total instruments 8.B) of issuer(vii)
of 8. A) (total of 8.B
1 + 8.B 2)
---------------------- ---------------------------------- ---------------------- -----------------------
Resulting
situation
on the date
on which
threshold
was crossed
or reached 0.003% 3.05% 3.06% 176,263,343
---------------------- ---------------------------------- ---------------------- -----------------------
Position of N/A N/A N/A
previous
notification
(if
applicable)
---------------------- ---------------------------------- ---------------------- -----------------------
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the
threshold was crossed or reached(viii)
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of Number of voting rights(ix) % of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if
possible)
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
----------------------------------
GB00BDGTXM47 5,350 0.003%
---------------------- ---------------------------------- ---------------------- -----------------------
SUBTOTAL 8. A 5,350 0.003%
---------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
(DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of voting
financial date(x) Conversion Period(xi) rights that may rights
instrument be acquired if
the instrument
is
exercised/converted.
----------- -------------------------------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Right of recall
over securities
lending at any
agreements time at any time 5,170,305 2.93%
----------- -------------------------------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 5,170,305 2.93%
-------------------------------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to
Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of voting
financial date(x) Conversion cash voting rights rights
instrument Period (xi) settlement(xii)
---------------- ---------------------- ---------------------------- ---------------
Equity Swap 01/07/2019 at any time Cash 210,955 0.12%
---------------- ---------------------- ---------------------------- ---------------
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 210,955 0.12%
---------------------------- ---------------
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled
by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other
undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the
(underlying) issuer(xiii)
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights X
and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv) (please add additional
rows as necessary)
Name(xv) % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both if
if it equals or through financial it equals or is
is higher than the instruments if it higher than the
notifiable threshold equals or is higher notifiable threshold
than the notifiable
threshold
---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------
Morgan Stanley
---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------
Morgan Stanley Capital
Management, LLC
---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------
Morgan Stanley Domestic
Holdings, Inc.
---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------
Morgan Stanley Capital
Services LLC
---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------
Morgan Stanley
---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------
Morgan Stanley Capital
Management, LLC
---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------
Morgan Stanley Domestic
Holdings, Inc.
---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------
Morgan Stanley &
Co. LLC
---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------
Morgan Stanley
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
August 17, 2018 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)
---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------
Morgan Stanley Capital
Management, LLC
---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------
Morgan Stanley Domestic
Holdings, Inc.
---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------
Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney LLC
---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
-----------------------------------------------
The number and % of voting rights
held
-----------------------------------------------
The date until which the voting rights
will be held
-----------------------------------------------
11. Additional information(xvi)
Place of completion Glasgow
Date of completion 16/08/2018
-----------
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
HOLUBASRWOAWAAR
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 17, 2018 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)