ARROW GLOBAL LTD (ARW)
Arrow Global : s) in Company

08/17/2018 | 04:26pm CEST
Arrow Global Group PLC Holding(s) in Company

TIDMARW

RNS Number : 2025Y

Arrow Global Group PLC

17 August 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and 
  to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) 
 
 1a. Identity of the issuer or the                                                    Arrow Global Group PLC 
  underlying issuer of existing shares 
  to which voting rights are attached(ii) 
  : 
                                                                    ---------------------------------------------------------- 
 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with 
  an 'X' if appropriate) 
 Non-UK issuer 
                                                                                                                      -------- 
 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes 
  with an 'X') 
 An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
                                                                                                                      -------- 
 An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                                                                      X 
                                                                                                                      -------- 
 An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
                                                                                                                      -------- 
 Other (please specify)(iii) : 
                                                                                                                      -------- 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) 
 Name                                                                Morgan Stanley 
 City and country of registered office                               Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
  (if applicable) 
 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) 
 Name 
                                                                    ---------------------------------------------------------- 
 City and country of registered office 
  (if applicable) 
                                                                    ---------------------------------------------------------- 
 5. Date on which the threshold was                                  14/08/2018 
  crossed or reached(vi) : 
                                                                    ---------------------------------------------------------- 
 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                      16/08/2018 
                                                                    ---------------------------------------------------------- 
 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                         % of voting               % of voting rights               Total of both       Total number 
                       rights attached              through financial                in % (8.A +         of voting rights 
                       to shares (total                instruments                       8.B)            of issuer(vii) 
                           of 8. A)                   (total of 8.B 
                                                        1 + 8.B 2) 
                   ----------------------  ----------------------------------  ----------------------  ----------------------- 
 Resulting 
  situation 
  on the date 
  on which 
  threshold 
  was crossed 
  or reached        0.003%                  3.05%                               3.06%                   176,263,343 
                   ----------------------  ----------------------------------  ----------------------  ----------------------- 
 Position of        N/A                     N/A                                 N/A 
 previous 
 notification 
 (if 
 applicable) 
                   ----------------------  ----------------------------------  ----------------------  ----------------------- 
 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the 
  threshold was crossed or reached(viii) 
 A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 Class/type of      Number of voting rights(ix)                                 % of voting rights 
  shares 
  ISIN code (if 
  possible) 
                           Direct                       Indirect                       Direct                  Indirect 
                     (Art 9 of Directive           (Art 10 of Directive          (Art 9 of Directive     (Art 10 of Directive 
                         2004/109/EC)                  2004/109/EC)             2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)        2004/109/EC) 
                           (DTR5.1)                     (DTR5.2.1)                                            (DTR5.2.1) 
                                           ---------------------------------- 
 GB00BDGTXM47                               5,350                                                       0.003% 
                   ----------------------  ----------------------------------  ----------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
 SUBTOTAL 8. A      5,350                                                       0.003% 
                   ----------------------------------------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
 
 B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC 
  (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
 Type of            Expiration   Exercise/                               Number of voting               % of voting 
 financial           date(x)      Conversion Period(xi)                   rights that may                rights 
 instrument                                                               be acquired if 
                                                                          the instrument 
                                                                          is 
                                                                          exercised/converted. 
                   -----------  --------------------------------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 Right of recall 
  over securities 
  lending           at any 
  agreements         time        at any time                             5,170,305                      2.93% 
                   -----------  --------------------------------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
                                 SUBTOTAL 8. B 1                         5,170,305                      2.93% 
                                --------------------------------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to 
  Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
 Type of       Expiration        Exercise/               Physical or                   Number of        % of voting 
 financial      date(x)           Conversion              cash                          voting rights    rights 
 instrument                       Period (xi)             settlement(xii) 
              ----------------  ----------------------  ----------------------------  --------------- 
 Equity Swap   01/07/2019        at any time             Cash                          210,955          0.12% 
              ----------------  ----------------------  ----------------------------  --------------- 
 
 
                                                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2                210,955          0.12% 
                                                        ----------------------------  --------------- 
 
 
 
 
 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
  obligation (please mark the 
  applicable box with an 'X') 
 Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled 
  by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other 
  undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the 
  (underlying) issuer(xiii) 
 Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights                         X 
  and/or the 
  financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate 
  controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv) (please add additional 
  rows as necessary) 
        Name(xv)            % of voting rights      % of voting rights       Total of both if 
                              if it equals or        through financial        it equals or is 
                             is higher than the      instruments if it        higher than the 
                            notifiable threshold    equals or is higher     notifiable threshold 
                                                    than the notifiable 
                                                         threshold 
                          ----------------------  ---------------------  ------------------------ 
 Morgan Stanley 
                          ----------------------  ---------------------  ------------------------ 
 Morgan Stanley Capital 
  Management, LLC 
                          ----------------------  ---------------------  ------------------------ 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic 
  Holdings, Inc. 
                          ----------------------  ---------------------  ------------------------ 
 Morgan Stanley Capital 
  Services LLC 
                          ----------------------  ---------------------  ------------------------ 
 
 Morgan Stanley 
                          ----------------------  ---------------------  ------------------------ 
 Morgan Stanley Capital 
  Management, LLC 
                          ----------------------  ---------------------  ------------------------ 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic 
  Holdings, Inc. 
                          ----------------------  ---------------------  ------------------------ 
 Morgan Stanley & 
  Co. LLC 
                          ----------------------  ---------------------  ------------------------ 
 
 Morgan Stanley

----------------------  ---------------------  ------------------------ 
 Morgan Stanley Capital 
  Management, LLC 
                          ----------------------  ---------------------  ------------------------ 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic 
  Holdings, Inc. 
                          ----------------------  ---------------------  ------------------------ 
 Morgan Stanley Smith 
  Barney LLC 
                          ----------------------  ---------------------  ------------------------ 
 
 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
 Name of the proxy holder 
                                                  ----------------------------------------------- 
 The number and % of voting rights 
  held 
                                                  ----------------------------------------------- 
 The date until which the voting rights 
  will be held 
                                                  ----------------------------------------------- 
 
 11. Additional information(xvi) 
 
 
 
 
 Place of completion   Glasgow 
 Date of completion    16/08/2018 
                      -----------

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Arrow Global Group plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 14:25:03 UTC
