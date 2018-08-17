Arrow Global : s) in Company

Arrow Global Group PLC Holding(s) in Company

TIDMARW

RNS Number : 2025Y

Arrow Global Group PLC

17 August 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the Arrow Global Group PLC underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached(ii) : ---------------------------------------------------------- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer -------- 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights -------- An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X -------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights -------- Other (please specify)(iii) : -------- 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) Name Morgan Stanley City and country of registered office Wilmington, Delaware, USA (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) Name ---------------------------------------------------------- City and country of registered office (if applicable) ---------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date on which the threshold was 14/08/2018 crossed or reached(vi) : ---------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 16/08/2018 ---------------------------------------------------------- 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting % of voting rights Total of both Total number rights attached through financial in % (8.A + of voting rights to shares (total instruments 8.B) of issuer(vii) of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) ---------------------- ---------------------------------- ---------------------- ----------------------- Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.003% 3.05% 3.06% 176,263,343 ---------------------- ---------------------------------- ---------------------- ----------------------- Position of N/A N/A N/A previous notification (if applicable) ---------------------- ---------------------------------- ---------------------- ----------------------- 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(viii) A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights(ix) % of voting rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) ---------------------------------- GB00BDGTXM47 5,350 0.003% ---------------------- ---------------------------------- ---------------------- ----------------------- SUBTOTAL 8. A 5,350 0.003% ---------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of voting financial date(x) Conversion Period(xi) rights that may rights instrument be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. ----------- -------------------------------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Right of recall over securities lending at any agreements time at any time 5,170,305 2.93% ----------- -------------------------------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 5,170,305 2.93% -------------------------------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of voting financial date(x) Conversion cash voting rights rights instrument Period (xi) settlement(xii) ---------------- ---------------------- ---------------------------- --------------- Equity Swap 01/07/2019 at any time Cash 210,955 0.12% ---------------- ---------------------- ---------------------------- --------------- SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 210,955 0.12% ---------------------------- --------------- 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an 'X') Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights X and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv) (please add additional rows as necessary) Name(xv) % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both if if it equals or through financial it equals or is is higher than the instruments if it higher than the notifiable threshold equals or is higher notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold ---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------ Morgan Stanley ---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------ Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC ---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------ Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. ---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------ Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC ---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------ Morgan Stanley ---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------ Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC ---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------ Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. ---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------ Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC ---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------ Morgan Stanley

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2018 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------ Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC ---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------ Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. ---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------ Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC ---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------ 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder ----------------------------------------------- The number and % of voting rights held ----------------------------------------------- The date until which the voting rights will be held ----------------------------------------------- 11. Additional information(xvi) Place of completion Glasgow Date of completion 16/08/2018 -----------

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLUBASRWOAWAAR

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2018 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)