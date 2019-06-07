Log in
Arrow Global Ltd    ARW   GB00BDGTXM47

ARROW GLOBAL LTD

(ARW)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/07 07:34:34 am
210.1 GBp   +1.11%
Arrow Global : s) in Company

06/07/2019
Arrow Global Group PLC Holding(s) in Company

TIDMARW TIDM17RL

RNS Number : 5410B

Arrow Global Group PLC

07 June 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and 
  to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) 
 
 1a. Identity of the issuer or the                                      Arrow Global Group Plc 
  underlying issuer of existing shares 
  to which voting rights are attached(ii) 
  : 
                                                             -------------------------------------------- 
 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with 
  an 'X' if appropriate) 
 Non-UK issuer 
                                                                                                    ----- 
 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes 
  with an 'X') 
 An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
                                                                                                    ----- 
 An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                                                  x 
                                                                                                    ----- 
 An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                                                     x 
                                                                                                    ----- 
 Other (please specify)(iii) : proxy voting interest                                                  x 
                                                                                                    ----- 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) 
 Name                                                         Bank of Montreal 
 City and country of registered office                        Montreal, Canada 
  (if applicable) 
 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) 
 Name 
                                                             -------------------------------------------- 
 City and country of registered office 
  (if applicable) 
                                                             -------------------------------------------- 
 5. Date on which the threshold was                           4(th) June 2019 
  crossed or reached(vi) : 
                                                             -------------------------------------------- 
 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):               6(th) June 2019 
                                                             -------------------------------------------- 
 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting       % of voting rights    Total of both      Total number 
                            rights attached      through financial     in % (8.A +      of voting rights 
                            to shares (total        instruments            8.B)          of issuer(vii) 
                                of 8. A)           (total of 8.B 
                                                    1 + 8.B 2) 
                          ------------------  ---------------------  --------------  -------------------- 
 Resulting situation 
  on the date 
  on which threshold 
  was crossed 
  or reached               Below 5%            Below 5%               Below 5%        176,858,244 
                          ------------------  ---------------------  --------------  -------------------- 
 Position of 
  previous notification 
  (if 
  applicable)              5.71                0.19                   5.90 
                          ------------------  ---------------------  --------------  -------------------- 
 
 
 
 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the 
  threshold was crossed or reached(viii) 
 A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 Class/type of      Number of voting rights(ix)                              % of voting rights 
  shares 
  ISIN code (if 
  possible) 
                   ------------------------------------------------------- 
                            Direct                      Indirect                      Direct                  Indirect 
                      (Art 9 of Directive         (Art 10 of Directive          (Art 9 of Directive     (Art 10 of Directive 
                          2004/109/EC)                2004/109/EC)             2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)        2004/109/EC) 
                            (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1)                                            (DTR5.2.1) 
                   ------------------------  -----------------------------  -------------------------  --------------------- 
   GB00BDGTXM47                               Below 5%                                                  Below 5% 
                   ------------------------  -----------------------------  -------------------------  --------------------- 
 
 
 SUBTOTAL 8.                               Below 5% 
  A 
                   -------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------ 
 
 B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC 
  (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
 Type of            Expiration   Exercise/                            Number of voting                  % of voting rights 
 financial           date(x)      Conversion Period(xi)                rights that may 
 instrument                                                            be acquired if 
                                                                       the instrument 
                                                                       is 
                                                                       exercised/converted. 
                   -----------  -----------------------------------  --------------------------------  --------------------- 
 Stock on loan      N/A          N/A                                  Below 5%                          Below 5% 
                   -----------  -----------------------------------  --------------------------------  --------------------- 
 
 
                                 SUBTOTAL 8. B 1                      Below 5%                          Below 5% 
                                -----------------------------------  --------------------------------  --------------------- 
 
 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 
  13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
 Type of       Expiration        Exercise/               Physical or              Number of             % of voting rights 
 financial      date(x)           Conversion              cash                     voting rights 
 instrument                       Period (xi)             settlement(xii) 
              ----------------  ----------------------  -----------------------  -------------------- 
 
 
 
                                                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
                                                        -----------------------  -------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
  (please mark the applicable box with an 'X') 
 Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled 
  by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other 
  undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the 
  (underlying) issuer(xiii) 
 Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights                            X 
  and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with 
  the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv) (please 
  add additional rows as necessary) 
         Name(xv)             % of voting rights      % of voting rights        Total of both if 
                                if it equals or        through financial      it equals or is higher 
                               is higher than the      instruments if it       than the notifiable 
                              notifiable threshold    equals or is higher           threshold 
                                                      than the notifiable 
                                                           threshold 
                            ----------------------  ---------------------  -------------------------- 
 Bank of Montreal 
                            ----------------------  ---------------------  -------------------------- 
 BMO Global Asset 
  Management (Europe) 
  Limited 
                            ----------------------  ---------------------  -------------------------- 
 BMO Asset Management 
  (Holdings) plc 
                            ----------------------  ---------------------  -------------------------- 
 BMO Investment 
  Business Limited 
                            ----------------------  ---------------------  -------------------------- 
 
 Bank of Montreal 
                            ----------------------  ---------------------  -------------------------- 
 BMO Global Asset 
  Management (Europe) 
  Limited 
                            ----------------------  ---------------------  -------------------------- 
 BMO Asset Management 
  (Holdings) plc 
                            ----------------------  ---------------------  -------------------------- 
 BMO AM Group (Holdings) 
  Limited 
                            ----------------------  ---------------------  -------------------------- 
 BMO AM Group (Management) 
  Limited 
                            ----------------------  ---------------------  -------------------------- 
 BMO AM Holdings 
  Limited 
                            ----------------------  ---------------------  -------------------------- 
 BMO Asset Management 
  Limited 
                            ----------------------  ---------------------  -------------------------- 
 
 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
 Name of the proxy holder 
                                                    -------------------------------------------------

The number and % of voting rights 
  held 
                                                    ------------------------------------------------- 
 The date until which the voting rights 
  will be held 
                                                    ------------------------------------------------- 
 
 11. Additional information(xvi) 
 
 
 
 
 Place of completion   London 
 Date of completion    6(th) June 2019 
                      ----------------

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLUBURRKAANRAR

Arrow Global Group plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 11:17:08 UTC
