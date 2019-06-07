Arrow Global : s) in Company

Arrow Global Group PLC Holding(s) in Company
TIDMARW TIDM17RL
RNS Number : 5410B
Arrow Global Group PLC
07 June 2019
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and
to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the Arrow Global Group Plc
underlying issuer of existing shares
to which voting rights are attached(ii)
:
--------------------------------------------
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with
an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
-----
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes
with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
-----
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments x
-----
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights x
-----
Other (please specify)(iii) : proxy voting interest x
-----
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv)
Name Bank of Montreal
City and country of registered office Montreal, Canada
(if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v)
Name
--------------------------------------------
City and country of registered office
(if applicable)
--------------------------------------------
5. Date on which the threshold was 4(th) June 2019
crossed or reached(vi) :
--------------------------------------------
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 6(th) June 2019
--------------------------------------------
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting % of voting rights Total of both Total number
rights attached through financial in % (8.A + of voting rights
to shares (total instruments 8.B) of issuer(vii)
of 8. A) (total of 8.B
1 + 8.B 2)
------------------ --------------------- -------------- --------------------
Resulting situation
on the date
on which threshold
was crossed
or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% 176,858,244
------------------ --------------------- -------------- --------------------
Position of
previous notification
(if
applicable) 5.71 0.19 5.90
------------------ --------------------- -------------- --------------------
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the
threshold was crossed or reached(viii)
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of Number of voting rights(ix) % of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if
possible)
-------------------------------------------------------
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
------------------------ ----------------------------- ------------------------- ---------------------
GB00BDGTXM47 Below 5% Below 5%
------------------------ ----------------------------- ------------------------- ---------------------
SUBTOTAL 8. Below 5%
A
------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
(DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of voting rights
financial date(x) Conversion Period(xi) rights that may
instrument be acquired if
the instrument
is
exercised/converted.
----------- ----------------------------------- -------------------------------- ---------------------
Stock on loan N/A N/A Below 5% Below 5%
----------- ----------------------------------- -------------------------------- ---------------------
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 Below 5% Below 5%
----------------------------------- -------------------------------- ---------------------
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art.
13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of voting rights
financial date(x) Conversion cash voting rights
instrument Period (xi) settlement(xii)
---------------- ---------------------- ----------------------- --------------------
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
----------------------- --------------------
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
(please mark the applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled
by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other
undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the
(underlying) issuer(xiii)
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights X
and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with
the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv) (please
add additional rows as necessary)
Name(xv) % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both if
if it equals or through financial it equals or is higher
is higher than the instruments if it than the notifiable
notifiable threshold equals or is higher threshold
than the notifiable
threshold
---------------------- --------------------- --------------------------
Bank of Montreal
---------------------- --------------------- --------------------------
BMO Global Asset
Management (Europe)
Limited
---------------------- --------------------- --------------------------
BMO Asset Management
(Holdings) plc
---------------------- --------------------- --------------------------
BMO Investment
Business Limited
---------------------- --------------------- --------------------------
Bank of Montreal
---------------------- --------------------- --------------------------
BMO Global Asset
Management (Europe)
Limited
---------------------- --------------------- --------------------------
BMO Asset Management
(Holdings) plc
---------------------- --------------------- --------------------------
BMO AM Group (Holdings)
Limited
---------------------- --------------------- --------------------------
BMO AM Group (Management)
Limited
---------------------- --------------------- --------------------------
BMO AM Holdings
Limited
---------------------- --------------------- --------------------------
BMO Asset Management
Limited
---------------------- --------------------- --------------------------
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
-------------------------------------------------
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
June 07, 2019 06:24 ET (10:24 GMT)
The number and % of voting rights
held
-------------------------------------------------
The date until which the voting rights
will be held
-------------------------------------------------
11. Additional information(xvi)
Place of completion London
Date of completion 6(th) June 2019
----------------
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
HOLUBURRKAANRAR
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 07, 2019 06:24 ET (10:24 GMT)
Disclaimer
Arrow Global Group plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 11:17:08 UTC