Arrow Global : s) in Company

Arrow Global Group PLC
19 June 2019
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and
to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the Arrow Global Group PLC
underlying issuer of existing shares
to which voting rights are attached:
--------------------------------------------
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with
an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
----
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes
with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
----
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
----
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
----
Other (please specify):
----
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name Fifth Street Station LLC
City and country of registered office Seattle, Washington, USA
(if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
--------------------------------------------
City and country of registered office
(if applicable)
--------------------------------------------
5. Date on which the threshold was June 18, 2019
crossed or reached:
--------------------------------------------
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 18/06/2019
--------------------------------------------
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting % of voting rights Total of both Total number
rights attached through financial in % (8.A + of voting rights
to shares (total instruments 8.B) of issuer
of 8. A) (total of 8.B
1 + 8.B 2)
------------------ --------------------- -------------- --------------------
Resulting situation
on the date
on which threshold
was crossed
or reached 4.17% 4.17% 7,380,396
------------------ --------------------- -------------- --------------------
Position of
previous notification
(if
applicable)
------------------ --------------------- -------------- --------------------
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the
threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of Number of voting rights % of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if
possible)
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Art 9 of (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
Directive 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
(DTR5.1)
----------------------------
Ordinary Shares
ISIN:
GB00BDGTXM47 7,380,396 4.17%
--------------------- ---------------------------- ------------------------- ---------------------
SUBTOTAL 8. A
--------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
(DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of voting
instrument date Conversion Period rights that may rights
be acquired if
the instrument
is
exercised/converted.
----------- ------------------------------- -------------------------------- ---------------------
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
------------------------------- -------------------------------- ---------------------
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to
Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of voting
financial date Conversion cash voting rights rights
instrument Period (xi) settlement
------------------ -------------------- --------------------- --------------------
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
--------------------- --------------------
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled X
by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other
undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the
(underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights
and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional
rows as necessary)
Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both if
if it equals or through financial it equals or is
is higher than the instruments if it higher than the
notifiable threshold equals or is higher notifiable threshold
than the notifiable
threshold
---------------------- --------------------- ------------------------
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
-----------------------------------------------
The number and % of voting rights
held
-----------------------------------------------
The date until which the voting rights
will be held
-----------------------------------------------
11. Additional information
Place of completion Seattle, Washington, USA
Date of completion June 18(th) , 2019
-------------------------
June 19, 2019 03:42 ET (07:42 GMT)
