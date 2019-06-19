Log in
Arrow Global : s) in Company

06/19/2019 | 05:19am EDT
Arrow Global Group PLC Holding(s) in Company

TIDMARW

RNS Number : 7403C

Arrow Global Group PLC

19 June 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and 
  to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) 
 
 1a. Identity of the issuer or the                                      Arrow Global Group PLC 
  underlying issuer of existing shares 
  to which voting rights are attached: 
                                                             -------------------------------------------- 
 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with 
  an 'X' if appropriate) 
 Non-UK issuer 
                                                                                                     ---- 
 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes 
  with an 'X') 
 An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                           X 
                                                                                                     ---- 
 An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
                                                                                                     ---- 
 An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
                                                                                                     ---- 
 Other (please specify): 
                                                                                                     ---- 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 Name                                                         Fifth Street Station LLC 
 City and country of registered office                        Seattle, Washington, USA 
  (if applicable) 
 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
 Name 
                                                             -------------------------------------------- 
 City and country of registered office 
  (if applicable) 
                                                             -------------------------------------------- 
 5. Date on which the threshold was                           June 18, 2019 
  crossed or reached: 
                                                             -------------------------------------------- 
 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):               18/06/2019 
                                                             -------------------------------------------- 
 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting       % of voting rights    Total of both   Total number 
                            rights attached      through financial     in % (8.A +     of voting rights 
                            to shares (total        instruments            8.B)        of issuer 
                                of 8. A)           (total of 8.B 
                                                    1 + 8.B 2) 
                          ------------------  ---------------------  --------------  -------------------- 
 Resulting situation 
  on the date 
  on which threshold 
  was crossed 
  or reached                     4.17%                                    4.17%            7,380,396 
                          ------------------  ---------------------  --------------  -------------------- 
 Position of 
  previous notification 
  (if 
  applicable) 
                          ------------------  ---------------------  --------------  -------------------- 
 
 
 
 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the 
  threshold was crossed or reached 
 A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 Class/type of        Number of voting rights                              % of voting rights 
 shares 
 ISIN code (if 
 possible) 
                             Direct                   Indirect                      Direct                  Indirect 
                            (Art 9 of            (Art 10 of Directive         (Art 9 of Directive     (Art 10 of Directive 
                            Directive                2004/109/EC)            2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)        2004/109/EC) 
                          2004/109/EC)                (DTR5.2.1)                                           (DTR5.2.1) 
                            (DTR5.1) 
                                            ---------------------------- 
 Ordinary Shares 
  ISIN: 
  GB00BDGTXM47             7,380,396                                                4.17% 
                     ---------------------  ----------------------------  -------------------------  --------------------- 
 
 
 SUBTOTAL 8. A 
                     ---------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------ 
 
 B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC 
  (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
 Type of financial    Expiration   Exercise/                        Number of voting                  % of voting 
  instrument           date         Conversion Period                rights that may                   rights 
                                                                     be acquired if 
                                                                     the instrument 
                                                                     is 
                                                                     exercised/converted. 
                     -----------  -------------------------------  --------------------------------  --------------------- 
 
 
 
                                   SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
                                  -------------------------------  --------------------------------  --------------------- 
 
 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to 
  Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
 Type of       Expiration          Exercise/             Physical or            Number of             % of voting 
  financial     date                Conversion            cash                   voting rights         rights 
  instrument                        Period (xi)           settlement 
              ------------------  --------------------  ---------------------  -------------------- 
 
 
 
                                                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
                                                        ---------------------  -------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
  obligation (please mark the 
  applicable box with an 'X') 
 Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled                        X 
  by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other 
  undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the 
  (underlying) issuer 
 Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights 
  and/or the 
  financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate 
  controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional 
  rows as necessary) 
       Name          % of voting rights      % of voting rights       Total of both if 
                       if it equals or        through financial        it equals or is 
                      is higher than the      instruments if it        higher than the 
                     notifiable threshold    equals or is higher     notifiable threshold 
                                             than the notifiable 
                                                  threshold 
                   ----------------------  ---------------------  ------------------------ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
 Name of the proxy holder 
                                           ----------------------------------------------- 
 The number and % of voting rights 
  held 
                                           ----------------------------------------------- 
 The date until which the voting rights 
  will be held 
                                           ----------------------------------------------- 
 
 11. Additional information 
 
 
 
 
 Place of completion   Seattle, Washington, USA 
 Date of completion    June 18(th) , 2019 
                      -------------------------

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLUKSBRKRANARR

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2019 03:42 ET (07:42 GMT)

Disclaimer

Arrow Global Group plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 09:18:03 UTC
